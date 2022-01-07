There is an ‘increasing sense of anger & frustration’ around Prince Harry’s memoir

Again, there is absolutely a sense of desperation in the British tabloids as they’re trying to reach for any and all Sussex news this week. Mostly, they’re desperate to talk about the Sussexes because of Prince Andrew’s increasingly perilous legal situation. But I also think the Duchess of Cambridge’s Keen Birthday Buttons extravaganza has blown up in her face. Thus, we’re getting sketchy, selective stories about the Mail’s settlement with the Duchess of Sussex. And wouldn’t you know, this was dropped into one of the Mail’s stories about Kate and how keen and special she is:
Prince Harry’s memoir is reportedly an additional source of stress for the family.
Royal sources told the Mail that inside Buckingham Palace and the other royal households, there was an increasing sense of anger and frustration – not just because he had chosen to write such a book, but also over the ‘clearly deliberate’ timing of its publication this autumn.
It could be ‘the last straw’ for Harry and his family, with relations already at breaking point, insiders said. Having already been writing for a year, the prince is set to turn in a manuscript, which he promised will be a ‘first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful’, by the end of this year. It is set to hit the shelves in 2022.
While I’ve never published a book, from my limited understanding, it’s not like Harry dictated a timeline to his publisher. The book is being written at a certain pace, then it will be edited at a certain pace, and here we are. I’m pretty sure that the timing won’t exactly interfere with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee anyway – if the book comes out this fall, that will be months after all of the jubilee crap. It sounds more like the courtiers are “angry and frustrated” that they can’t use Harry’s book as an excuse to disinvite the Sussexes from the jubilee celebrations. Which, let’s be honest, we’re not even sure that Harry and Meghan *want* to come. There has been zero reporting about Harry and Meghan eagerly RSVPing. The courtiers would LOVE to make that the story: the Sussexes are desperate to come but WE TOLD THEM NO!
Lol, Harry does not set the timeline for publication. They know it, too, they just think their readers don’t.
The Streisand effect… Increasing sales of a book when you have no idea what’s in it! The book will be published in 9 months and you hyping already. Gotta love it.
Lol yet again they make it worse for themselves!!! Although I will say, I love the thought of them up and pacing at night wondering what all he is going to reveal. Tick tock Willy and Waity, your time is coming 😈
For two “ irrelevant quitters” they sure do get a lot of press.
It’s not H&Ms fault everyone else is either boring and lazy or …. Andrew. They continue to do their work, collect checks, and live rent free in the BRF and couriers heads.
Does anyone really think the memoir will reveal new information? It’ll be from Harry’s perspective and that’s noteworthy and interesting but will it be scorched earth? I doubt it.
@Bettyrose: Harry’s ghostwriter helped with Andre Agassi’s book. He’s going to talk about his experiences, how he felt at certain times and what he learned about them and himself which was how Agassi’s book was written. That’s not to say there won’t be any revelations but it’s not going to be scorched earth as the press and Palace fear.
I don’t really think it will, but I think we have also seen that harry can say basically anything and its treated as brand new earth shattering information. Like I thought the podcast with Dax was excellent and showed a different side to harry, but it didn’t really tell us anything new. The press seized onto his talk about “generational trauma” and acted like he was dragging the whole family under a bus, driving over them, and then reversing and doing it again. But he didn’t really say anything worse than what Charles has already said.
No. But people are going to pay attention to this memoir. People outside the UK and royal admirers. Harry and Meghan are destroying the myth that the UK royal family is anything to aspire to or admire. No one is going to want to touch that family with a ten foot pole in the future. Potential future wives and husbands of the Cambridge, York, Wessex kids, etc. are going to flee at the sight of them. They’ll have to force arranged marriages on them.
I don’t think it will reveal any details either. Maybe the full story behind some tabloid stories that dropped early 2000’s. Other than that i think it will be mainly about losing his mom, his time in the army and of course meeting Meghan. The book will be about him. Not the rest of his family and their secrets. But i think its very telling that they are this scared over it.
If they treated him nice like they say they did, then what are they so afraid of?
I don’t think the whole book will be scorched earth. But there might be some things he wants to talk about. Before the Oprah interview, we mostly didn’t think it was going to spill that much tea and we were wrong. All I’m saying is Harry’s going to write what he wants and he has shown he has no problem really discussing things and really discussing things is going to include the RF. Like the whole book isn’t about them but they will be in it and Harry doesn’t seem to be about sugarcoating things. The tabloids sugarcoat Kate so anything less than that will be considered scorched earth.
No, but anything less then complete sycophancy is considered a massacre to their souls. It’s white fragility times a million.
Harry will probably go easy on the family because as pissed off as he is at them, he has compassion for them because he views their behavior as generational trauma that they are trapped in. Now, the British Press? He’s gonna nuke.
@Snuffles: He’s going to talk about how generational trauma has impacted his life and why he wanted to break the cycle. The press and the Palace are not going to like that he talks about it but there’s no denying that the being a member of the Royal Family causes trauma.
I think he’ll talk about any of the papped incidents and criticism which he was deeply affected by and felt were unjust. For example the nazi costume and his naked Vegas photos are famous examples but idk if those are what bothers him. After living with the never explain policy, he’ll want to explain whatever he wanted to then but couldn’t. I wonder whether he’ll listen if the ghost writer says no that is not a good look to some things being in it. Like I wonder who has ultimate say of editing things out, since the publisher wants it to sell thus wants him to appear sympathetic and NOT out of touch or haughty (unless they want to do him dirty.)
Everybody is so angry and frustrated by Harry but they still want him to come for the Jubilee. These people don’t live in the real world.
Man, they are really so worried that he is going to spill all the tea, aren’t they?? What the hell did they DO to him and Meghan?? If my brother was going to write a tell-all memoir, I would be a little nervous that some of my embarrassing childhood moments *might* be included, but I wouldn’t be scared, angry, or frustrated.
and look I think we all get that in general, airing family dirty laundry in public can be embarrassing. But, it is what it is sometimes, and if you’re a family like the British Royal Family, you have to expect that not everything is going to remain private forever.
All that said, I don’t think this memoir is going to be all that explosive, he’s not out to hurt anyone, BUT at the same time, everything he and M do is deemed to be explosive. I didn’t think they would spill any real tea during the Oprah interview and we actually got a lot more than I had expected. So who knows at this point, but I don’t think his objective actually is “let me air all the dirty laundry.”
Why are they worried? I thought they said that no one in the UK cares much for H and M. Presumably those who don’t care will not buy the book.
Harry is never going to write some sordid memoir especially while his grandma is alive. He has conducted himself with grace and respectfuly told his side of the story with the couple if appearances he has made. So these idiots really just enjoy working themselves up into knots.
Harry is working 9 to 5 now, should he spend vacation with backstabbers or visit Lesotho, decisions that he now get to make for himself.
He will be in The Netherlands, if the Invictus Games are on.
I’m pretty sue he already submitted his manuscript and it’s currently being edited and reviewed by lawyers with a fine tooth comb. It’s probably also being guarded like Fort Knox. I have no doubt that everyone in the UK is pulling every string and shaking every tree to get someone to leak.
:…not just because he had chosen to write such a book, but also over the ‘clearly deliberate’ timing of its publication this autumn.” And yet, we don’t get the same reaction from these people over the Duke of Whatsis’ book, also a memoir and also due to be published this year. Huh, wonder why.
The thing is – what’s wrong the timing of Autumn 2022? That’s the bit they never explain. They keep conflating its publication with the Jubilee jamboree but the Jubilee will be OVER by Autumn. Is is just that it’s in the same year? Or if it were published in 2025 would the timing still be “clearly deliberate”?
If they do not want this memoir to interfere with queenie’s whatever then they can ignore it and put all their energy in promoting queen