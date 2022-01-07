There is an ‘increasing sense of anger & frustration’ around Prince Harry’s memoir

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (C) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) stand with Canada's High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette, as they leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitalit

Again, there is absolutely a sense of desperation in the British tabloids as they’re trying to reach for any and all Sussex news this week. Mostly, they’re desperate to talk about the Sussexes because of Prince Andrew’s increasingly perilous legal situation. But I also think the Duchess of Cambridge’s Keen Birthday Buttons extravaganza has blown up in her face. Thus, we’re getting sketchy, selective stories about the Mail’s settlement with the Duchess of Sussex. And wouldn’t you know, this was dropped into one of the Mail’s stories about Kate and how keen and special she is:

Prince Harry’s memoir is reportedly an additional source of stress for the family.

Royal sources told the Mail that inside Buckingham Palace and the other royal households, there was an increasing sense of anger and frustration – not just because he had chosen to write such a book, but also over the ‘clearly deliberate’ timing of its publication this autumn.

It could be ‘the last straw’ for Harry and his family, with relations already at breaking point, insiders said. Having already been writing for a year, the prince is set to turn in a manuscript, which he promised will be a ‘first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful’, by the end of this year. It is set to hit the shelves in 2022.

[From The Daily Mail]

While I’ve never published a book, from my limited understanding, it’s not like Harry dictated a timeline to his publisher. The book is being written at a certain pace, then it will be edited at a certain pace, and here we are. I’m pretty sure that the timing won’t exactly interfere with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee anyway – if the book comes out this fall, that will be months after all of the jubilee crap. It sounds more like the courtiers are “angry and frustrated” that they can’t use Harry’s book as an excuse to disinvite the Sussexes from the jubilee celebrations. Which, let’s be honest, we’re not even sure that Harry and Meghan *want* to come. There has been zero reporting about Harry and Meghan eagerly RSVPing. The courtiers would LOVE to make that the story: the Sussexes are desperate to come but WE TOLD THEM NO!

Prince Harry of Belair? Prince Harry gets interviewed by James Corden on Tourist bus in Los Angeles

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “There is an ‘increasing sense of anger & frustration’ around Prince Harry’s memoir”

  1. Merricat says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:43 am

    Lol, Harry does not set the timeline for publication. They know it, too, they just think their readers don’t.

    Reply
  2. Chic says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:45 am

    The Streisand effect… Increasing sales of a book when you have no idea what’s in it! The book will be published in 9 months and you hyping already. Gotta love it.

    Reply
    • Pink Flamingo says:
      January 7, 2022 at 9:15 am

      Lol yet again they make it worse for themselves!!! Although I will say, I love the thought of them up and pacing at night wondering what all he is going to reveal. Tick tock Willy and Waity, your time is coming 😈

      Reply
  3. Oh_Hey says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:47 am

    For two “ irrelevant quitters” they sure do get a lot of press.

    It’s not H&Ms fault everyone else is either boring and lazy or …. Andrew. They continue to do their work, collect checks, and live rent free in the BRF and couriers heads.

    Reply
  4. Bettyrose says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Does anyone really think the memoir will reveal new information? It’ll be from Harry’s perspective and that’s noteworthy and interesting but will it be scorched earth? I doubt it.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      January 7, 2022 at 8:52 am

      @Bettyrose: Harry’s ghostwriter helped with Andre Agassi’s book. He’s going to talk about his experiences, how he felt at certain times and what he learned about them and himself which was how Agassi’s book was written. That’s not to say there won’t be any revelations but it’s not going to be scorched earth as the press and Palace fear.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 7, 2022 at 8:52 am

      I don’t really think it will, but I think we have also seen that harry can say basically anything and its treated as brand new earth shattering information. Like I thought the podcast with Dax was excellent and showed a different side to harry, but it didn’t really tell us anything new. The press seized onto his talk about “generational trauma” and acted like he was dragging the whole family under a bus, driving over them, and then reversing and doing it again. But he didn’t really say anything worse than what Charles has already said.

      Reply
      • Snuffles says:
        January 7, 2022 at 9:15 am

        No. But people are going to pay attention to this memoir. People outside the UK and royal admirers. Harry and Meghan are destroying the myth that the UK royal family is anything to aspire to or admire. No one is going to want to touch that family with a ten foot pole in the future. Potential future wives and husbands of the Cambridge, York, Wessex kids, etc. are going to flee at the sight of them. They’ll have to force arranged marriages on them.

    • Chloe says:
      January 7, 2022 at 8:55 am

      I don’t think it will reveal any details either. Maybe the full story behind some tabloid stories that dropped early 2000’s. Other than that i think it will be mainly about losing his mom, his time in the army and of course meeting Meghan. The book will be about him. Not the rest of his family and their secrets. But i think its very telling that they are this scared over it.

      If they treated him nice like they say they did, then what are they so afraid of?

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 7, 2022 at 8:55 am

      I don’t think the whole book will be scorched earth. But there might be some things he wants to talk about. Before the Oprah interview, we mostly didn’t think it was going to spill that much tea and we were wrong. All I’m saying is Harry’s going to write what he wants and he has shown he has no problem really discussing things and really discussing things is going to include the RF. Like the whole book isn’t about them but they will be in it and Harry doesn’t seem to be about sugarcoating things. The tabloids sugarcoat Kate so anything less than that will be considered scorched earth.

      Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      January 7, 2022 at 8:58 am

      No, but anything less then complete sycophancy is considered a massacre to their souls. It’s white fragility times a million.

      Harry will probably go easy on the family because as pissed off as he is at them, he has compassion for them because he views their behavior as generational trauma that they are trapped in. Now, the British Press? He’s gonna nuke.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        January 7, 2022 at 9:02 am

        @Snuffles: He’s going to talk about how generational trauma has impacted his life and why he wanted to break the cycle. The press and the Palace are not going to like that he talks about it but there’s no denying that the being a member of the Royal Family causes trauma.

    • Paloma says:
      January 7, 2022 at 9:10 am

      I think he’ll talk about any of the papped incidents and criticism which he was deeply affected by and felt were unjust. For example the nazi costume and his naked Vegas photos are famous examples but idk if those are what bothers him. After living with the never explain policy, he’ll want to explain whatever he wanted to then but couldn’t. I wonder whether he’ll listen if the ghost writer says no that is not a good look to some things being in it. Like I wonder who has ultimate say of editing things out, since the publisher wants it to sell thus wants him to appear sympathetic and NOT out of touch or haughty (unless they want to do him dirty.)

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Everybody is so angry and frustrated by Harry but they still want him to come for the Jubilee. These people don’t live in the real world.

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Man, they are really so worried that he is going to spill all the tea, aren’t they?? What the hell did they DO to him and Meghan?? If my brother was going to write a tell-all memoir, I would be a little nervous that some of my embarrassing childhood moments *might* be included, but I wouldn’t be scared, angry, or frustrated.

    and look I think we all get that in general, airing family dirty laundry in public can be embarrassing. But, it is what it is sometimes, and if you’re a family like the British Royal Family, you have to expect that not everything is going to remain private forever.

    All that said, I don’t think this memoir is going to be all that explosive, he’s not out to hurt anyone, BUT at the same time, everything he and M do is deemed to be explosive. I didn’t think they would spill any real tea during the Oprah interview and we actually got a lot more than I had expected. So who knows at this point, but I don’t think his objective actually is “let me air all the dirty laundry.”

    Reply
  7. Mina_Esq says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Why are they worried? I thought they said that no one in the UK cares much for H and M. Presumably those who don’t care will not buy the book. :)

    Reply
  8. Noki says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Harry is never going to write some sordid memoir especially while his grandma is alive. He has conducted himself with grace and respectfuly told his side of the story with the couple if appearances he has made. So these idiots really just enjoy working themselves up into knots.

    Reply
  9. Jan says:
    January 7, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Harry is working 9 to 5 now, should he spend vacation with backstabbers or visit Lesotho, decisions that he now get to make for himself.
    He will be in The Netherlands, if the Invictus Games are on.

    Reply
  10. Snuffles says:
    January 7, 2022 at 9:01 am

    I’m pretty sue he already submitted his manuscript and it’s currently being edited and reviewed by lawyers with a fine tooth comb. It’s probably also being guarded like Fort Knox. I have no doubt that everyone in the UK is pulling every string and shaking every tree to get someone to leak.

    Reply
  11. BeanieBean says:
    January 7, 2022 at 9:07 am

    :…not just because he had chosen to write such a book, but also over the ‘clearly deliberate’ timing of its publication this autumn.” And yet, we don’t get the same reaction from these people over the Duke of Whatsis’ book, also a memoir and also due to be published this year. Huh, wonder why.

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      January 7, 2022 at 9:13 am

      The thing is – what’s wrong the timing of Autumn 2022? That’s the bit they never explain. They keep conflating its publication with the Jubilee jamboree but the Jubilee will be OVER by Autumn. Is is just that it’s in the same year? Or if it were published in 2025 would the timing still be “clearly deliberate”?

      Reply
  12. Osty says:
    January 7, 2022 at 9:10 am

    If they do not want this memoir to interfere with queenie’s whatever then they can ignore it and put all their energy in promoting queen

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment