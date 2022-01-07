Novak Djokovic is not a ‘political prisoner,’ but he did get screwed over by authorities

The Novak Djokovic saga has been one of the biggest stories of the week. It has everything: anti-vaxxers, border security, a stubborn athlete, an international tennis tour, angry parents, national politics, visa drama, memes and music. Novak Djokovic is currently sitting in a “quarantine hotel” in Australia, without access to any tennis courts or outdoor spaces or his team. His family is back in Serbia, fighting for his “release.” The Aussie authorities say that Novak is actually free to leave at any time, that they will arrange for him to be put on a flight out of Australia whenever he wants. It seems that he’s going to stay there until his Monday hearing, which is where he’ll likely be formally deported. Unless something is being worked out as we speak, and I kind of think that’s what’s happening behind-the-scenes.
To be 100% clear: Novak Djokovic should have gotten vaccinated. He should have been vaccinated months ago, and it’s completely asinine that he continues to refuse the Covid vaccine. His anti-vaccine stance will be seen as one of the biggest blemishes of his career and his life. He brought so much of this on himself. Now, all that being said: there are legitimately parts of this story which are bigger than Novak. He finds himself in a huge political and bureacratic sh-tstorm partially because Australian authorities (both the government and the tennis authorities) f–ked up.
This is the smoking gun that proves Tennis Australia wrongly — and knowingly — told the world’s best tennis players, including Novak Djokovic, how they could play in the first grand slam of the year even though they knew the proper rules for players who were unvaccinated against Covid was not as clear cut.
An information sheet, obtained by News Corp, was emailed by Tennis Australia to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) early last month, then passed on to the world’s top players. The document shows that Tennis Australia informed players there was a two-step process to follow so they could play in the Australian Open without being vaccinated.
The advice included a clause where players needed to prove they had contracted the virus in the last six months — which is presumed to be the basis for Djokovic’s exemption, which was withdrawn when he arrived in Australia. But the problem is that the information forwarded to the ATP and players was incorrect, and Tennis Australia had already been told that.
Dated 7 December 2021, the email was sent after the federal government had already notified Tennis Australia in writing in November that a prior infection did not meet the requirements for quarantine-free travel. The timing is critical because it points the blame for the whole fiasco at Tennis Australia, and backs up claims by acting Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan that the state government was also not told by Tennis Australia that the Commonwealth had warned them prior Covid infection was not a genuine medical exemption.
Throughout the week, we’ve heard variations on this story, and I’m glad there’s finally firm reporting on it. Basically, Tennis Australia (the tennis federation) made up their own rules about which unvaccinated players would be allowed into the country and what kind of criteria they needed to meet to get a medical exemption. Tennis Australia’s made-up criteria was what Novak adhered to, and then the political sh-tstorm happened as soon as Novak announced his medical exemption and was already en route to Australia.
Now, again, this would have been solved so easily if Novak would just get the g–damn vaccine. But he’s now part of a sensitive political situation, battling contradictory Australian authorities. I do think that the longer he stays in Australia, the more likely it is that a deal gets worked out.
Also: Djoker’s stans call themselves “crocs” (for the Lacoste alligator) and the Crocs are losing their damn minds. I’ve seen Djokovic referred to as a “political prisoner” being punished by a “medical apartheid” system and guess what? That kind of rhetoric is BONKERS and offensive. Now there’s some kind of #IStandWithNovak movement and some of the biggest bros of tennis are taking sides.
Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health, but how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad. Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better.
— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 7, 2022
What Novak is going through right now is not right. There’s no justification for the treatment he’s receiving. He followed the rules, was allowed to enter Australia, and now he’s being detained against his own will. This is such a shame. #IStandWithNovak
— John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 7, 2022
Australian love letter to Novak Djokovic pic.twitter.com/odQJN9dMNN
— Tom Cardy (@Tomycardy) January 6, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
If he thought a private organization’s rules to play were the only rules he had to follow then that is his fault. Obviously Aus tennis shouldn’t be promising things they can’t promise, but at the end of the day it’s on him to know the rules for entering the country. If he doesn’t want to get vaccinated, then that’s his decision, but he has to deal with the consequences of that.
Ditto. We travel internationally pretty extensively (obviously not in the last two years), and before any travel I scour every country’s official state department equivalent sites to make sure we have all our stuff in order. That burden is on the person doing the traveling. And right now, I’d be even more obsessive about it. A 30 second google search tells you exactly what steps you need to take to enter Australia. I am not willing to accept a “so and so told me it would be okay” excuse.
This, exactly. I don’t see how the actual Aussie government did anything wrong. The tennis authorities set up their own rules (I’m assuming they didn’t get gov’t input), Djokovic decided to follow those rules (again assuming without confirming anything with the actual gov’t) and now it’s all a mess. If either one had done some due diligence then it’s very likely none of this would be happening.
Bragging about his medical exemption as a way to spread his anti-vaxx bullsh*t caught up with him. Sorry, no sympathy here.
“If he doesn’t want to get vaccinated, then that’s his decision, but he has to deal with the consequences of that.”
and that is the bottom line. all the other stuff is noise. as noted, the onus was on HIM to make sure that his CHOICE to not vaccinate would still be ok based on the rules of the country he was trying to enter. the “well, someone told me…” NO. that is what a child does when they mess up and want to blame someone.
get the jab or go home, Novax.
The Isner statement is ridiculous. Djokovic is being detained by his own will not against it. He’s free to leave the hotel if he goes to the airport and departs the country. Literally, his choice. Australia just deported one of the other three involved with the Australian Open who was unvaxxed and got in on an exemption. I suspect they’ll soon deport the other two. It’s such a mess.
No sympathy for this selfish idiot. Send him home in shame. If you refuse to be vaccinated, fair enough, but don’t expect to be allowed to spread your germs in a massively public setting in a country that has taken an incredibly firm stance on this.
This isn’t about the politics, it’s just common sense.
I agree
They are calling him NoVax DjoCovid now in the news LOL
Although Tennis Australia did him dirty I think Novak was was going to try to break the rules anyway. I would think with so many requirements that are always changing, people would triple check before traveling especially internationally.
No, sympathy for him. So he should just gotten vaccinated, let the rest of the players. Let’s hope at least when this ordeal is over, he’ll start advocating for better treatment for refugees.
Deport Novak. Free the Refugees!
—-
There were refugee activists protesting outside of his hotel and I 100% agree with their stance. Novak might be caught in the crosshairs of a political mess. But he has access to telecommunications, safe food, running water, a toilet and a shower. Plus he isn’t living under constant threat of harassment from guards. The same can not be said for refugees illegally detained in detention centres by the Australian Government.
xoxo an Australian who wants to see all refugees freed and given the support & space to heal, thrive & live however they want to. We aren’t free until all human beings are free.
It sounds like these exemptions are BS. It appears that only Australian citizens are allowed this temporary medical exemption if they had Covid in the prior 6 months (they can’t medically get a vaccine before the 6 months are up).
It doesn’t apply to any foreign visitors who have to be fully vaccinated. At best it seems that he might be allowed to stay but would have to self-isolate for 14 days, which would mean missing the tournament anyway.
They are now saying he might be allowed to stay and play after all- I genuinely can’t see it. The Aussie government have now taken a stand and it would look terrible if they gave in (which is how it would be seen).
I’ve also read from some Aussie social media posters (so not sure the accuracy) that if you are deported you are not allowed to re-enter the country for at least 3 years- that would make it unlikely for Nole to play in Melbourne again.
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer person…
Even if it had been the Australian government’s rules that he was initially following, we’ve all learned over the past two years that rules can change literally within a 24 hour period and with as little as 3 days notice. His team should have been on top of this. Now as for the sh*tstorm, the “prisoner” narrative is pissing me off. He can get on the plane back any time he wants. They are just preventing him from spreading his virus around Australia and accessing millions of dollars in prize money. Boo-hoo, poor baby. GTFO dude.
I know! this is literally his career! in what world do you not double-check, if not triple-check, that you have all your documentation in order and ready for whichever country you’re travelling to? the cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the GUMPTION
I still don’t understand how this the Oz government’s fault. They aren’t part of Tennis Australia any more than the ATP is part of congress.
Tennis Australia was given written notice by the government, ignored it, and lied to players. Novak is an anti vaxxer with a lying problem.
How is this Australia’s fault (other than not sending him home on day 1 of this foolery)?
You forgot we also have an idiot for a Prime Minister. “Dickhead” has been trending for days on twitter here and everyone knows it refers to the PM.
In all seriousness, what is actually a much bigger story that is being totally overlooked is the Australian treatment of asylum seekers. There are men in hat hotel who have been there for 9 years. But they don’t have money so it doesn’t get covered.
I have as much compassion for him as he has for the rest of the world.
I saw some pics on what the qurantine hotels look and serve.Yuck!!! Why doesnt he stay somewhere like where Nicole Kidman,The Clooneys stayed?
Just go home dude. Sick of his bull-tish. He’s totally free to leave but choosing to stay to spend some of his millions in the Australian court system. What a bogan.
I’ve known a few people like him. Their whole lives have been spent focusing on one thing. In his case, tennis. They never learn how to be decent human beings.
Buh-bye!
I do not feel sorry for Novak. It was clear to me the day before he arrived that this was going to be a political issue when the PM name-checked Novak. That is when he should have started making phone calls. I am sure that he was giving a warning that this was a likely outcome and yet he persists. The French are not going to let Novak in either. He wants this fight or he can kiss this career goodbye.
He’s making himself a martyr. That’s not it. He’s refusing to leave the country and to stay his the detention center, because he’s certain he should enter Australia. Fuck this guy
His father referred to the situation as “medical apartheid” and compared him to Jesus! Imagine equating a rich white man who is facing the consequences of his own actions -whatever is happening with the Australian government is another thing – to black South Africans who were treated as less than animals in their own country! I just can’t!
Well, I hear he’s being held in the same hotel as asylum seekers, one of whom has been held for 9 whole years! Hopefully, this would give him perspective. Maybe he’ll bring light to the situation those people are facing. Fingers crossed, he’ll use his stardom better when he gets out. Something good may yet come out of this, who knows?
I don’t believe Djokovic should be in Australia unless he’s vaxxed. Period.
However, I think that it’s not necessarily just the TA that messed up. The Victorian government supposedly does not know what the entrance rules are to come to Australia?? No one in that government knew that getting Covid in the last 6 months wasn’t enough for a medical exemption?? I’m sorry, but I cannot believe that. And Scomo, who has a depressing amount in common with Trump and Bojo, and who is running for reelection, has the perfect, “Look at how tough we are” platform here. No alarm bells went off before Djokovic got on his flight?? Some people flying to Australia have been stopped at Schiphol (Amsterdam airport) because their paperwork wasn’t in order… Djokovic has not exactly hid his potential antivax stance, and they trusted THIS guy to get on a plane?? ABF had to have known–someone okayed Djokovic to come in from the federal level. When a brouhaha broke out, then they went into damage mode, but Australia wanted him there initially.
Also, supposedly the 3 people who arrived on the same visa as Djokovic WERE allowed in. Initially that was all good as well. Now a Czech player has left after an investigation showed she had no business entering.
I think Djokovic is an arrogant schmuck, but I also believe he wouldn’t be able to have actually flown into Oz if he hadn’t been helped at all levels: Tennis Australia, Victoria and the federal government. He was done dirty and due to the backlash, this mess got exposed.
Can I just roll my eyes over the supposed “treatment” this poor entitled rich white man is receiving. Believe me, brown people who try to enter Australia for safety are treated much MUCH worst. Oooh, he’s not allowed to have his phone. Boohoo. Neither is anyone else held in immigration custody. He’s been treated way better than you and I would be if we’d entered on an expired passport. Save the tears and concerns for people who really need it. Not this self-centred, egotistical jack@ss.
Just to be clear, I don’t think Djokovic has any business being in Australia unvaxxed. There are certain rules you need to accept for your job. When you’re in a foreign country, you don’t get to break the law because you were born somewhere else.
This is all on Tennis Australia. Did someone there assume that once the players got there the government would just cave and let the unvaccinated players into the country? We have been seeing repeatedly that sports federations are garbage. Look at the NFL, with rampant racism and ignoring concussions. US Gymnastics. Figure skating is holding the US Nationals without a bubble for the athletes. They aren’t even requiring masks in the official hotel. Nationals are in Nashville, instead of Las Vegas, where every Covid event has been held. There is a hotel with a skating arena attached, so the whole event can be held safely, without spectators (like Canada is doing right now). But they are opening a new national training center in Nashville, run by Scott Hamilton. Apparently plugging that is more important than actually having any athletes eligible to skate in Beijing. You have to have a negative Covid test a certain number of days before your flight to Beijing. Anybody catching Covid now is basically screwed. Already an athlete has tested positive who tested negative when they left home. Fvck Scott Hamilton and USFS.
Sorry for the OT rant, but Covid entitlement assholery isn’t just a tennis problem.