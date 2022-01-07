Duchess Meghan ‘came to the UK imagining she’d be the star of the red carpet’

From all indications, the second Meghan Markle gracefully walked into British society on Prince Harry’s arm, the knives were out for her. The Windsors and their courtiers were absolutely planning their attacks, but don’t forget about the British aristocracy. Remember that story about Sabine Getty and Lady Alice Manners? I feel like that’s what it was like whenever Harry and Meghan tried to socialize. Meghan was met with hostility constantly from people who – in so many words – thought that she “didn’t know her place.” Speaking of…
A Woman Of Substance author Barbara Taylor Bradford, who was handed an OBE by the Queen, claims the Duchess of Sussex tried — and failed — to outshine Her Majesty.
‘Meghan came to the UK imagining she’d be the star of the red carpet, even though she wasn’t much more than a starlet in America,’ she says of the U.S. former actress.
‘What she didn’t realise is that we already have a shining star on the red carpet, someone who’s been there for 70 years. She’s called the Queen.’
Leeds-born Taylor Bradford, who has lived in New York for decades, adds: ‘The Queen is magnificent, and William and Kate grow in stature day by day. She’s divine — and how does she stay so slim?’
I mean… that’s exactly what it is, that Meghan “didn’t know her place.” That’s what so many of these comments boil down to: racism, classism, anti-Americanism, a knee-jerk feeling of “why is she good at this, why doesn’t she hate the attention, why is she so glamorous, that makes the rest of us look bad!” Part of it was Meghan being American, part of it was Meghan-as-an-actress and part of it was the immediate fear of Meghan’s beauty, charisma and star power. These fussy hags never gave her a chance.
For what it’s worth, Meghan clearly did try to dull her sparkle for these crones. She was deliberately taking it down several notches in the hope of “fitting in” and not stealing anyone’s thunder. And then at some point she was like “f–k this.”
“How does she stay so slim?”
Sit down, Barbara.
Right?!🤣
Is that the only thing they can complement on Duchess Mcbutton…her staying so thin?!😬
As far as Meghan not knowing her place, she did and acted accordingly. It’s not her fault that just her breathing or smiling completely outshines and eclipse every other royal, including the queen. Meghan did one engagement with the queen, and fans were handing the queen bouquet of flowers to give to Meghan. Some ppl have that spark (Meghan, Diana, Harry) and the rest of the royals don’t!!🤷🏾♀️
She didn’t. That was Waity’s dream. And when everyone ignored her and loved Meghan, she decided to mimick her husband and act like an abusive bully.
Um, she WAS the star of the “red carpet” (i.e. the royal family.) that was the whole problem. The Fiji balcony moment was the problem.
(now I don’t think that was Meghan’s intention or goal, its not her fault she was popular on a global scale, but it still happened.)
and its very telling how she mentions that W&K are divine followed up with “how does she stay so slim?” That’s Kate’s one contribution, her one positive quality, her one asset, in the eyes of royal followers – how thin she is.
Gag me with a spoon.
Is she refering to Keen as divine? Or is this crazy hag (who doesn’t know anything about Meghans’ thoughts) refering to the ailing queen, when she asks how she stays so slim? Is looking anorectic a thing in the UK again? Weird to focus on the thinness when Keen’s suppose to be conserned about childrens good health, and mental health for all groups. She clearly hasen’t gotten the message through to this Barbara person.
There’s no way Meghan went into that situation thinking she was going to be the star. A black woman going into a white, foreign space would never do that. I heard a clip of the BBC podcast about Harry and Meghan where Valentine Low said that people at the Palace thought she was “too American”. Given that KP’s Press Secretary was American, one of Assistant Private Secretaries was American and one of the Queen’s Ladies in Waiting was American, I have a heard time believing this story. Let’s be clear that Meghan being “too American” was a euphemism for being black. The staff and family didn’t accept and work for Meghan because she was black.
+1
She failed? Which is why she outrankes not only the queen but also kate middleton in basically every single study taken worldwide?
From most inspirational royal for youngster, to best royal wedding dress, to most popular worldwide. Meghan ranked #1 for all of these
Example number omega of how racist bitches are gonna racist bitch. The only thing I get from all of these white women saying that Meghan doesn’t know her place is that it must really suck to be a POC and having to deal with white women in the UK. If you are serving them, you’re “in your place” and they can treat you poorly. If you outrank, outshine, or outperform them in any way, then you “don’t know your place” and can be treated poorly.
Don’t anyone “not all white women in the UK” at me. I know that. We all know that a lot of Celebitches in the UK are white women who are appalled at how Meghan was treated. And yes we have the same problems in the US. But my god, in the US we have conversations about it. A prominent white woman who said something like this in the media would get called out, publicly. White women are openly saying this shit in the UK and don’t bat an eye. This kind of comment needs to be called out. It’s so much bigger than Meghan. How does “know your place” culture enable racism, hinder societal change, undermine innovation, limit growth? That’s a conversation worth having. Many people at the top of the hierarchy in the UK look pretty damn underwhelming.
Lmao, imagine writing a book called a Woman of Substance then praising, a woman with no substance, there’s some irony for you 😂🙃
These people will NEVER get over how quickly and easily Meghan outclassed all of them on the world stage. It was right after their royal tour as a couple, where those massive crowds of young people were screaming out to her/them. That tour was what started all of this: it told the royal family that Meghan had a power that they could neither match nor co-opt. That terrified them, because they realized she had basically come to finish what Diana started, to expose all their claims of primogeniture and privilege for the nonsense they are. She was Black, a divorcee daughter of divorced parents, a “showgirl”, with no real money or titles to her name. And yet she shone more brilliantly than all of them combined. I have to be honest, it would do a number on me too, psychologically.
Her place is wherever she is. We don’t live in feudal times.
Poor Cathy, it’s her birthday week and all anyone can write about is Meghan. Lies about Meghan for sure but nobody cares about Cathy, her piano ‘playing’, or her birthday.
Lol, true.