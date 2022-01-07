Duchess Kate ‘just gabbled and didn’t make any sense at all’ at a 2012 reception

We’re coming to a close on Keen Birthday Buttons Week. The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 years old on Sunday, and we can likely expect a new “portrait” of Kate on Saturday or Sunday. It will be interesting to see if she pulls a photo out of the archives or whether she actually sat for a new photoshoot. Like most of Kate’s solo PR campaigns, Keen Birthday Buttons Week blew up in her face. Kensington Palace clearly sent out bullet points and guidance for friendly journalists to blow smoke, only Kate has come across like a childish, infantilized, coddled, lazy and insipid Mean Girl. They really captured her essence! The Mail has another big piece about Kate today, and I think it was meant to be a photo essay interspersed with some light commentary from friendly royalists. The problem is that Phil Dampier messed it all up, hilariously:
Meanwhile royal author and commentator Phil Dampier said: It’s incredible to think Kate is reaching 40 – her wedding to William seems like yesterday to me!
‘But we must remember that they dated for eight years before marrying and she became known as Waity Katie. She has done everything at her own pace and William has supported her throughout. He made a vow to her parents when they got engaged that he would protect her and make sure that she never suffered like his mother did.
‘When Kate first became a royal she was incredibly nervous. I remember talking to her at a reception on a tour of Canada in 2012 and she just gabbled and didn’t make any sense at all. Ten years on she has become an accomplished public speaker and is full of confidence. She comes from a stable family background and I think that is key – her mother and family have always been there for her.
‘Being a mum of three children has given her a good insight into normal everyday life and she has made the happiness of children in their first five years a priority in her work, with very much a Freudian approach. She and William have played a blinder during the pandemic and haven’t put a foot wrong. They have sympathised and empathised with everyone suffering during the last two years and I would say they are now more popular that ever.
‘There is of course a tendency for people to compare them to Harry and Meghan, and it’s sad that the Sussexes are now so unpopular in this country, but they have brought it upon themselves.
‘Kate has focused on a small number of causes and done them well. But inevitably she will now be asked to do more. With her children growing up rapidly and going to school I’m sure she will find the time to increase her duties – and how the royals need her!
‘With Harry and Meghan off the scene and Andrew out in the cold, as well as Charles and Camilla and Anne in they seventies, the whole future rests with William and Kate. Fortunately they look up to the task and I’m sure her best is yet to come.’
First of all, if you can’t talk about Kate’s keenery without disparaging Meghan in the same breath, all you’re doing is obsessing over Meghan as much as Kate does. Secondly, between the “Waity” name-check and the “she just gabbled and didn’t make any sense at all,” something tells me that Dampier didn’t get the full Kensington Palace memo, or he didn’t read it completely. So much for never putting a foot wrong, eh? Pretty soon they’ll have to admit that Kate bungled a lot of sh-t in her early days. And still, to this day. As for the Freudian reference… um, is that about the Diana cosplay?!?!
And finally, “With her children growing up rapidly and going to school I’m sure she will find the time to increase her duties…” How dare you! She couldn’t even be bothered to do an event between her piano recital and her birthday, why would she need to increase her duties??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I can’t with this….
Tell me you don’t know ANYTHING about psychoanalysis and its view of human development without telling me you don’t don’t anything about psychoanalysis and its view of human development: “… a Freudian approach.”
For real!!! I hope he just said this as a dummy, because hooooooo boy if her ridiculous Five Questions are based in FREUD?!?! I would laugh, but only to stop from crying if it’s true.
I was dying if laughter. Must now lie down quietly in a darkened room before I write a rash fanfic about Kate giving a speech about “Freudian motherhood.”
“I know that in these modern times some deny that all sons want to sleep with their mother…”
Guess we now know it wasn’t Kate’s MOM who was pushing her to do all the Diana cosplay!
Jan90067 and Concern Fae I need to go womit now!
This is all I picked up on as well, lmao.
Some of these RR just seem addled in the head. Like years of sycophancy has consequences and they can’t even get something as basic as a birthday tribute right.
Did they mess up the tribute? Or was it never meant to be a real tribute at all?
JFC, not a single one of these people can manage to write so much as a paragraph about Kate without bringing up Meghan. Not one. It makes Kate look beyond pathetic, and the reporters continue to do Kate a disservice by constantly bringing Meghan up just so they can… checks notes… point out how unfortunate the repetitive comparisons are.
@Lorelei: As I said on another post, I think Kate has sanctioned the attacks on Meghan in these “Kate at 40″ pieces.
there’s this tiktoker named Matta of Fact that highlights this uncouth habit of the British press all the time and how it’s inevitably linked to racism, classism and anti-Americanism. They have this Regina George view of it all, its so embarrassing.
Any chance we are going to get an honest appraisal of Kate at 40?
OOOH, I can do this:
Kate is a 40 year old woman whose only positive accomplishment has been giving birth to the heir.
There, if we stop there, we have… um… not much. As near as I can tell, that’s her only positive accomplishment.
I would have added nice hair and good with chutney maybe?!
@LadyDigby, what’s incredible is that they *could have* done just that — it wouldn’t have been super easy, but these reporters absolutely could have cobbled together a few decent articles about Kate without a) humiliating her for basically doing nothing, or b) referencing Meghan at every opportunity.
They could have focused on her “formative (🙄) early years work,” the Hold Still project, how she’s a talented photographer who releases all of her own photos of her children directly instead of hiring a photographer the way the BRF usually did, her garden “design,” her three beautiful children and hands-on parenting style, her touching pictures of Holocaust survivors, etc.
It would have needed some embellishment (to put it mildly!) to come across as substantial, but there are ways the reporters could have done it without all of the pieces being so infantilizing. But they chose to make incessant comparisons to Meghan and put the emphasis on how Kate is still “listening and learning,” ten+ years in.
What I can’t decide is if they had to include Meghan’s name in order to get any interest/clicks, whether they were intentionally shady & snarky toward Kate because they’re bitter and resentful that they’re left with the dull duchess who won’t make them any £, or both. But it was unnecessary yet every single publication did it.
This is a good point. Both KP and the Rota are so focused on building Kate up as something she is not that they totally forgot about all the stuff that’s actually *real*, that would actually come off as authentic.
Thanks that is a very positive summation which is superior to all the snarky guff being emitted by RR,
I’m sorry, but what????!
“…sad that the Sussexes are now so unpopular in this country, but they have brought it upon themselves”
He said that with a straight face, did he?????
William has supported her throughout, has he? lol Sure, Dampier, you lamed-assed hack. You had to steal Meghan’s accomplishments and hand them to Kate over SmartWorks, didn’t you? Now William is a supportive husband, is he, when he can barely stand to look at her?
She just gabbled?? I mean maybe she was nervous (I think he means 2011, not 2012, I don’t think they went to Canada in 2012 but could be wrong) but still, that clearly left an impression for him to be bringing it up 10 years later.
And even if she did ‘gabble’….so the only achievements we have for her are that she’s thin, she’s had three kids, and she used to “gabble” when talking to RRs and now she can talk coherently.
Baby steps, I guess.
I do think it was kind of a veiled threat about her working though. she needs to work more so the RRs have more to talk about, and I think they’re getting tired of covering for her, especially with the Queen MIA.
I am *dying* to see a video of this, but if one ever existed, I’m sure KP burned it. (Or William locked it away for possible nefarious use in the future!)
They went to Canada in 2011 and the pictures they normally show of that tour are them in Ottawa on Canada day, which is normally a huge event every year. So anyone pretending the crowds were just for them are delusional. There are large crowds every year outside of last year when gatherings were reduced because of the pandemic.
@Nic, 2011 is the *one* time I would actually believe that they might have pulled crowds, since they were still such a novelty and had tons of goodwill. At that point, lots of people liked Kate and were excited to see what the two of them would do together. Even celebrities were thrilled to meet them. But it was all downhill from there. They quickly squandered all of that goodwill pretty much immediately.
I was just thinking the same thing. Surely these veiled criticisms and backhanded compliments are the RR yanking the chain a little? Like please tell me no one actually thinks any of this makes keen look good? I took a sneak peek at the DM comments on some Keen birthday week stories (I know, I know, I couldn’t resist!) and they aren’t having it with this drivel either. So maybe Waity is being pushed by the RR to step it up and get it together because these sycophantic stories are not generating the praise and clicks needed to fulfil the contract.
Yep. RRs are randomly shoehorning in the shade. Dampier, out of nowhere, “But we must remember that they dated for eight years before marrying and she became known as Waity Katie.” BURN.
Hahaha.
They really can’t write an article about Kate without mentioning Meghan and Harry…
I love how these people seem to live in an alternate universe… accomplished public speaker? Okay, if you say so…
Good lord, she can barely say good morning without reading a cue card. Just comical at this point.
“He made a vow to her parents when they got engaged that he would protect her and make sure that she never suffered like his mother did.” Diana suffered primarily because she had a jealous, cheating husband who didn’t love her. Not because of royal duties, I got the impression that Diana enjoyed that part. Looks like William got the assignment wrong.
Kate is a big birthday loser at 40, and the Rota know it.
These people are twisting themselves into pretzel to make “logic” and “facts” out of their racist abuse of Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex.
But there is always a kernel of truthfulness in their Kate coverage. They play along with the pr fluff, but it is a tribute to their “journalistic integrity” or their pettiness that they always end up saying something truthful and therefore deeply unflattering about this middle aged, dull, unaccomplished mean girl?
“He made a vow to her parents when they got engaged that he would protect her and make sure that she never suffered like his mother did.”
Oh, this is a desperate shot from the Middletons me think. “Remember, you promised you wouldn’t leave! Promised there’d be no divorce or cheating scandal, like your parents!”
Makes me wonder if the 10 year contract talk was legit. And the Midds wanna renegotiate.
. . . “she comes from a stable family background. . . .” huh? Some of us are, some of us aren’t. Some of us (gasp) including William and Meghan have, dare I say it, divorced parents. But of course only Meghan is ripped to shreds for that.
“She comes from a stable background”, but in the next pharagraph he continues with “Being a mum of threechildren has given her a good insight into normal family life…”. Is he insinuating the Midds stable life weren’t normal?
She has done so well by her causes that when they aren’t closing down due to lack of funding they make snippy comments about her lack of visits. Kate has wasted over half her life after a title and has done nothing with it.
Stable family background is key?! What is this 1985?!? Parents remaining with each other is in no way an indicator of a stable family. Carole’s seemingly only card left to play is outdated and offensive to say the least.
And this gabbling thing makes me have a pinch sympathy for William for the first time…a pinch. It makes his anger towards Meghan make so much more sense. Narcissists feel that their family and spouse are a representation of themselves. Which is not fair to Kate. However, if you are not able to have meaningful conversations with a spouse, forever starts looking a lot longer.
All of their attempts to save the marriage, continuously make them seem stronger, more interesting and happier apart. No one wants a child for a spouse.
“if you can’t talk about Kate’s keenery without disparaging Meghan in the same breath, all you’re doing is obsessing over Meghan as much as Kate does.”
Exactly. All week, these “Kate at 40″ pieces, have done the same thing, bash Meghan in praise of Kate. The truth is in her 40 years and 10 years in the Royal Family all she has accomplished is provide a male heir, buy a lot of clothes and Meghan’s presence has served to highlight that Kate is a lightweight and has been invisible.
@AmyBee: real question— has anyone here seen a single “Kate at 40” article over the past week or so that did *not* mention Meghan in any way? If it exists, I missed it, but would love to read it!
@Lorelei: The Hello Mag piece doesn’t mention Meghan by name but when you read between the lines, it alludes to her. For example, Jason Knauf talks about Kate’s passion for early years he says she’s going to the highlight the importance of early year but she will never lobby for it.
No one will every accuse Kate of having opinions. That’s her personal accomplishment, successfully hiding any semblance of independent thought or curiosity. It’s supposed to make up for her lack of motivation for anything beyond her hair and wardrobe and jewelry.
She has plenty of opinions about Harry, Meghan, and any other woman who has been around William in the past 20 yeas. And she’s made them clear through her mummy’s and uncle’s constant leaking to their friends at the Fail.
She is so passive-aggressive, smh.
I am starting to agree with posters who think a lot of this “kate the great” stuff is being done to showcase her shortcomings. I mean, these writers must know on some level these embiggening pieces make her look like a useless dolt. Then, if William decides to divorce, he can use her negative qualities against her. I can hear it now: He needs someone up to the task, someone who can help him shoulder the burdens, etc, and since Kate falls short, she needs to go. There is something fishy about the whole thing beyond the usual PR garbage that surrounds a famous person’s birthday.
These articles aren’t complimentary at all, obviously the reverse. To bring up the Waity Katy moniker as well is such a burn. I would be so humiliated if these were written about me and there’s definitely an agenda going on with this stream of fulsome garbage pieces. But, hey, Kate is probably so conceited that she’s lapping all the articles up and doesn’t see them for what they really are.
It feels like they just have all these stock phrases with keyboard shortcuts that are regularly wheeled out, ‘never out a foot wrong’, ‘Sussexes made themselves unpopular’ etc. I’d say he wrote all that without about 15 keystrokes.
A bit like cards against humanity but Royal.
A fellow Cber cited a cousin’s comment that Limpet Kate struggles to be interested in others which is a real handicap for anyone, let alone someone in a high profile public engagement role!
Kate’s entire job as a member of the royal family was to pop out some babies. That’s it. That’s the job. Anything else is icing on the cake, I suppose. She did her job. She seems to put up with quite a bit from William. If she likes to wear buttons and wiglets, I mean, if it makes her happy, go for it. There’s no need for embiggening or tearing her down for not being a public speaker. That isn’t her job. I wish someone would just tell her mother that.
Agreed. She makes sure she blends in and isn’t a tall poppy, which ensures her survival in the family. If you marry in and stand out, you get the boot. Blandness as a survival strategy.
But her mother prepared her to be “accomplished” and she had those years of dating to supposedly be sure she was up for the job, so why wasn’t she prepared for it right after marriage? Isn’t part of being “accomplished” being able to converse in public?
The Shade, the shade the shade. Waity Katy, gabbled and didn’t make sense. Wow. “Hey Kate, you aren’t Waity Katy anymore, and you actually make sense when you talk now! You go, girl!”
Seriously though, I get all these ratchets mixed up. They all look and sound alike to me. Is this the guy who tried to claim that Kate was responsible for Meghan’s Smartworks collection? Which then spawned all those lovely, lovely Kate memes?
Meanwhile, Meghan was all of 11 years old when she wrote to Procter and Gamble about their sexist a advertising campaign and persuaded the behemoth to change its ad copy. Kate is such a lightweight.
In all the extravagant wording all the articles really say is ” a nobody stayed nobody” so we the royal institution are satisfied. Now insert a history of photos. There is no real story here.
You know, Phil Dampier said one right thing. Everyone is getting old. So who is going to do the work? The incompetent & lazy Cambridges? Lol.
Woot! I spy “haven’t put a foot wrong” .. *drink*
P.S. “She grew up in a stable” lol Would that be a trophy wife stable?
In honor of Kate’s birthday, we should create a drinking game, lol (with sparkling grape juice as an option, of course!).
Something like, “take a shot whenever Kate ‘never puts a foot wrong’ or ‘is finally coming into her own” etc.
Yes!! 💯 🥃
I’ll add stepping up to that list.
What? No royal portrait of Duchess McButtons for her 40th birthday? I really expected the unveiling of an artistic treasure.
Wait for over the weekend. Maybe not a portrait but several photos.
The royalists can’t be happy about all these pieces constantly comparing Kate to Meghan.
A FREUDIAN approach?!
Oh my god….I don’t think that means what you think it does, Phil Dampier.
I won’t do this on every Kate post but since it’s a snow day, here is my Kate article drinking game for today. Drink every time you read:
- full of confidence
- mom of three
- hasn’t put a foot wrong (double shot due to inclusion of William in this)
- Meghan comparison (double shot because Harry is included)
- increase her duties/more responsibility (any allusion to increasing her workload works)
- best is yet to come
- bonus triple shot for Waity Katie (we don’t often see that too much anymore)
Happy snow day yall!!!! (For those in the NYC area, we don’t get a lot of snow like other places before anyone further north lectures me on what is a snow day haha)
Great way to spend a snow day! I’m in! 🥂
But she’s thin and tall and has lots of buttons, are those not accomplishments?
The bar is rather low for expectations about what Kate is capable of doing. Really, if most moms behaved like her the families would collapse. So sad.