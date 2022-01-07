“Julia Fox wrote about her week-long relationship with Kanye West” links

Julia Fox wrote an essay for Interview Magazine about how much she adores her new boyfriend of a week, Kanye West. He apparently filled a hotel room with new clothes for her on one of their dates? Ugh. [Just Jared]

I think Adele’s “Oh My God” is the best song on 30. [OMG Blog]

Kanye West will be a headliner at Coachella 2022, if it happens. [Dlisted]

Everyone loves Abbott Elementary. [Pajiba]

Jessica Simpson covers Bloomberg Business Week & talks about her scrappy comeback and finally owning her brand. [LaineyGossip]

Monique Lhuillier’s latest collection is pretty, dreamy. [Go Fug Yourself]

January astrology – is it possible that the vibes are getting better? [Gawker]

WHO: Omicron is not “mild.” [Towleroad]

Andy Cohen will be back on CNN for NYE 2022. [Starcasm]

“Hidden Gem” travel destinations: I wish I was on an Albanian beach. [Buzzfeed]

A woman threw her drink at a bartender because a gnat flew into it. [Egotastic]

Kanye West and Julia Fox for Interview Magazine 👀 pic.twitter.com/9usvFEBUZo — SAINT (@saint) January 7, 2022