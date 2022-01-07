“Julia Fox wrote about her week-long relationship with Kanye West” links
Kanye West and 'Uncut Gems' Actress Julia Fox Spotted Out Together in NYC

Julia Fox wrote an essay for Interview Magazine about how much she adores her new boyfriend of a week, Kanye West. He apparently filled a hotel room with new clothes for her on one of their dates? Ugh. [Just Jared]
I think Adele’s “Oh My God” is the best song on 30. [OMG Blog]
Kanye West will be a headliner at Coachella 2022, if it happens. [Dlisted]
Everyone loves Abbott Elementary. [Pajiba]
Jessica Simpson covers Bloomberg Business Week & talks about her scrappy comeback and finally owning her brand. [LaineyGossip]
Monique Lhuillier’s latest collection is pretty, dreamy. [Go Fug Yourself]
January astrology – is it possible that the vibes are getting better? [Gawker]
WHO: Omicron is not “mild.” [Towleroad]
Andy Cohen will be back on CNN for NYE 2022. [Starcasm]
“Hidden Gem” travel destinations: I wish I was on an Albanian beach. [Buzzfeed]
A woman threw her drink at a bartender because a gnat flew into it. [Egotastic]

Kanye West and new flame, Julia Fox enjoy a night out on Broadway and head to dinner at Carbone

27 Responses to ““Julia Fox wrote about her week-long relationship with Kanye West” links”

  1. Mina_Esq says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    lol I’m laughing at Julia saying that it’s “every girl’s dream” to get a guy to fill a hotel room with new clothes for her. Honey, he’s basically telling you that your style sucks and that you need a new wardrobe :)

  2. Mandy Purr says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    He’s already got this lady looking like a clown with the low rise pants and thong hanging out. Run girl, run!

  3. Beth says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Did Kanye fill Julia’s hotel room with clothes before or after she wore those awful cutout trousers?? Because it takes real effort to make a pretty woman look that bad.

  4. Mimi says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    Ugh

  5. JEM says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    Indeed, it’s every girl’s dream to be controlled by a man with serious mental health issues. You in danger, girl.

  6. Drea says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    Well, Kanye sure caught himself another vapid one. That “essay” was painful to read.

    Also, girl, he’s manic. Of course he’s charming and fun right now.

  7. magda mosi says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    as a vaccinated ( but not boosted, as I was for another month not eligible) currently having covid- omicron. I’m lucky, for me it was just a one night of fever and then like a normal cold. Almost everyone I know now has it, and (all vaccinated) everyone is going through it lightly. But it spread like fire. Still much better than people I saw who got delta.

    • Donna says:
      January 7, 2022 at 1:15 pm

      So sorry you had any symptoms. I was going to Key West next week and took a test to be on the safe side (driving, not flying) and it came back positive. I seem to be asymptomatic but my trip is still canceled. So many people are testing positive for Omicron now after avoiding catching Covid for almost 2 years. It really is very contagious. Everyone should be very careful.

    • Chicken says:
      January 7, 2022 at 1:28 pm

      In my household, we are both vaccinated and boosted, and after dodging every other variant for almost two years, my boyfriend contracted omicron. He’s immunocompromised, but thankfully, it has been like a mild flu for him, and I have remained asymptomatic. Thank goodness for vaccines.

  8. Gertrude says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    AKA: A narcissist’s lovebombing

    • ElleV says:
      January 7, 2022 at 12:56 pm

      EXACTLY – this would be funny / cringe if it wasn’t such obvious and disturbing love bombing

      i hope this is all pr nonsense and she isn’t actually swept of her feet by this “organic” connection

  9. Jillyybean says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Omg hahahahah that’s such foolishness.,, thirsty lol. Omg toooo funny. Has she never heard of him before??🤣🤣🤣🤣

  10. Lucy says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    Am I the only one who found this essay absolutely hilarious? I legit laughed out loud at least three times. These people are so ridiculous.

    • ElleV says:
      January 7, 2022 at 1:01 pm

      it’s ridiculous certainly but also incredibly sad to me if she *actually* feels this way about him, and even sadder if young girls read this and think this mountain of red flags is goals

  11. Courtney says:
    January 7, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    It is public knowledge that Kanye is unwell. He shouldn’t date anyone right now, and no one should date him! I just don’t understand what anyone would see in him at this point. If she just wants her name out there, she is an absolutely bad person for taking advantage of a man in his condition. If he is manipulating her, he’s an abuser. Just hearing about him puts me on edge anymore, he’s dangerously unwell.

  12. Bibliomommy96 says:
    January 7, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    Didn’t he do that for Kim?

    • Erin says:
      January 7, 2022 at 1:17 pm

      Yeah throughout their entire marriage. So she’s going to be out there wearing beige full body tights and oversized sweats and shoes.

  13. BW says:
    January 7, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Are hip suspenders a thing?

  14. Pilar says:
    January 7, 2022 at 1:55 pm

    This is the fakest relationship I have seen in a long time.
    They had two dates and on the second date he directed her in a photo shoot and she wrote about how their RS is “so organic” 😂
    Sounds like he hired her for promo or he would probably call it art.

