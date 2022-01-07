Khloe Kardashian is somehow ‘still very upset’ at Tristan Thompson’s chronic infidelity

After Tristan Thompson finally admitted that he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, in the same online breath, he apologized to Khloe Kardashian for cheating on her with Maralee when they were together last year. Tristan’s apologies have a hollow ring – in addition to Maralee, Tristan was reportedly screwing around on Khloe with a number of women in the early part of 2021. And probably the year before that, and the year before that. He just loves being unfaithful, and Khloe was fine with it for years too. She even harassed his side-chicks whenever she heard about them. Post-Jordyn Woods, I’m not sure anyone has much sympathy for Khloe. She really showed her ass when she bullied Jordyn, all because… Tristan kissed Jordyn. Still, Kris Jenner is doing the most to make Khloe sound brave, sympathetic and sad-sacky.
Sources now tell E! News how Khloe Kardashian really feels about the way things are unfolding with Tristan.
“She is still very upset and it’s been hard for her to accept this,” one insider shares. “After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better.”
The Kardashian-Jenners seem to be on the same page, with the source saying, “The family is relieved that it seems she is finally ready to move on and let go.”
As for what’s next with Tristan, she “will continue to coparent and follow the custody schedule they have for True,” the source says, “but that is it.”
A second source confirms Khloe is still “very disappointed and hurt by him” in light of recent events. Khloe is “relieved to be done” at this point, per the insider.
“Khloe is all about trust and loyalty,” the second source explained. “She feels disrespected. She’s ready to move on.”
The “moving on” verb tenses keep changing, have you noticed that? Some sources say that she’s ready to move on, at some point in the future. Some sources say that she’s currently in the process of moving on, present tense. Other sources have said that she began moving on as soon as she learned about Maralee last month. The point is… Khloe did not move on after her breakup with Tristan last summer. My guess is that she was still seeing him on the DL and trying to reconcile with him and have a baby with him. Which leads me to believe that contrary to all of this reporting, Khloe and Tristan will probably give it another go.
Us Weekly says that Tristan is trying to “make everything right with Khloé. He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw.” LOL. How many final straws are there in this toxic haystack?
Hulu is leaving offerings to the alter of Mama K for all the content this will generate for them.
I think Tristan likes the fame and money that came with being associated with Khloe and the whole family. He never apologized to his first son’s mom for cheating on her (allegedly with Khloe too). He doesn’t love or respect Khloe in any way. He is a serial cheater and a master manipulator.
1000x.. This is win win for Tristan. He probably gets more chicks being K-adjacent in anyway. I’m sure Reggie is thankful he low keyed this family
“She will never take him back”.
I’ve said this before, but… He was literally at Kourtney’s proposal. They were never actually “broken up” in her mind. Why would you take an ex to an intimate moment for your sister? Even if you’re friendly with your ex, there would be no reason to take him to such an important moment in your family members life unless you were back together or trying to get back together. That’s why this new baby has thrown her for such a loop.
I’ve said this all along- he was off doing whatever he wanted while telling her how hawt and sexy she is and she is so desperate to be seen like her sisters that she turned her head to the rumours. Odds on her having another child with him are still very high me thinks
Yep I think this too. They weren’t broken up until now after this baby made the front page. I also believe if Tristan had managed to keep it all out of the press, she’d still be with him even if she knew about the baby.
They’ll get back together soon.
I agree 110%. She will not truly be done with him until she gets another baby out of him. You just have to look at the patterns of her older sisters, and it’s perfectly clear.
Can’t Malika tell her to dump him already? She has friends right??
