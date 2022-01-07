Betty White’s funeral will be private: ‘She never wanted people to make a fuss’



Our wonderful golden girl, Betty White, passed away last Friday at age 99, a few weeks before her 100th birthday. Since the announcement, fans have been trying to figure out ways to honor her. Betty’s agent, Jeff Witjas, said that Betty’s fans should donate to causes that Betty supported. Jeff also said that Betty’s funeral will be private because she didn’t want anything grandiose. Below are a few more details from U.S. Weekly:

“The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” the actress’ agent, Jeff Witjas, noted in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 5. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.” In lieu of other tributes, Witjas suggested that fans donate to some of the causes and organizations the late actress was passionate about, including The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific and Guide Dogs For the Blind.

[From US Weekly]

I am still a bit raw over the loss of Betty. It is like the world is a bit darker, a bit grayer without her kindness and joy. I know Betty was 99 but it still feels too soon. I still want to celebrate Betty’s life and her 100th birthday on January 17th so I will follow Jeff’s direction and donate to either a local animal shelter or to one of the several causes that Betty supported. You can find a list of suggestions here. I do feel that Betty was a national treasure and I would not mind having a huge celebration of her life like we did for Michael Jackson but I also understand why Betty wanted things to be low key. This is in alignment with how Betty lived her life. Despite being a larger than life personality, Betty was modest. She will be missed and she definitely won’t be forgotten. Betty’s legacy, her comedy, her advocacy for animals and the LGBTQIA+ community, will far outlive her physical time on this plane. I am sending love to her friends and family. And I hope they are able to come together to remember the supernova that was Betty White.