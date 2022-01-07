Nicolas Cage, 57, is expecting his third child with his fifth wife Riko Shibata, 27

Nicolas Cage is 57 years old. He has an Oscar and a home in Las Vegas. He owns a menagerie of birds, cats and lizards. He believes/knows that his cats are his best friends. He is on his fifth wife: a 27-year-old Japanese woman named Riko Shibata. They met in Japan, while Nic was there working. Riko is an actress too. They got married last year, during the pandemic, and he’s been bringing her out to some of his events. They even did a magazine cover together last year. I have no idea how their marriage works, but it’s not even about the age difference. I just don’t really know how any woman could live with him for any length of time. Maybe his cats are really cool! I hope so. In any case, the Crow Coppola is going to have some company: Nic and Riko are expecting.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are adding a little one to their family. The couple is expecting their first baby together, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. This is Cage’s third child as he is already dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from previous relationships.
“The parents-to-be are elated!” adds the rep. Cage, 57, tied the knot with his wife during a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father’s birthday.
“It’s true, and we are very happy,” he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, through mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.
Cage and Shibata, 27, who is also an actress, made their red carpet debut last July at the premiere of Cage’s film Pig.
Good for them, I suppose. I don’t think I realized/remembered that Weston is actually older than Nic’s current wife. Weston has had some problems in his life, but he and Nic have always been pretty tight. I don’t know if Nic has much of a relationship with Kal-El, and I think Kal-El and his mom might live in LA? Again, I don’t know. Wishing everyone a lot of luck! Also: Nic is truly part of the awards season. He’s gotten such good reviews for Pig.
Jeez, she looks about 17!
She looks like his minder, not his wife.
Particularly in the street photo at the bottom I”m really getting father-daughter vibes.
I bet he is very weird to have as a dad. He named the previous kid after Superman.
Gross. He’s a mess, and the state bird of Las Vegas. C’mon, Nic.
His expression like he’s drowning in sorrow while clutching her face in the magazine cover is cracking me up.
For some women, a much older man can be a good choice. Let us hope it is so for her.
PIG is an amazing movie and everyone should see it. It is John Wick with a pig, and it also goes places that those movies don’t.
I would say, a much older man never is a good choice for any woman.
His last wife Alice Kim was 20 years younger than him and only 19 years old when they met. He’s got a thing for much younger Asian women and he’s gross.
His new wife looks like his daughter.
This baby will have nephews and nieces older than he/she is…..amazing! anyway….
Huge congratulations to them!
He’s a great actor but seems pretty shitty in his personal life.
Gross. I’m sorry not sorry but if you go after this young of a woman at 57, you are gross. To me it comes across as a fetish. If physically he’s attracted to Asian women his age, it wouldn’t be so disgusting. But Young Asian women 27 years younger strikes me as a creep w control issues.
I have no fks left to give about geriatric men bringing babies into the world. There’s worse things in life than being a born a Coppola. Kid might inherit some really creative genes (or have terrible congenital health issues from geriatric sperm bit hey life is a crap shoot).
Some of the increase in autism is related to the increasing numbers of old men fathering children.
HA!!! This took me out!
he definitely has a type. Hope they are happy although the age difference to me is wow. Nic seems like a funny guy in real life, his sense of humor probably makes his charm with the asian ladies. I suspect the guy also has an over the top personality. Good luck to them and congrats on the pregnancy