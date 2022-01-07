John Mulaney & Anna-Marie Tendler finalized their divorce this week

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

While John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler’s separation date is still being debated – even by them – we did have a firm date on when John filed for divorce. He didn’t file for divorce until late-July last year. They had “announced” their split two months prior to that, and as we now know, Mulaney had already started dating and had already impregnated his girlfriend when the May announcement of his impending divorce came out. Mulaney was eager to get the divorce finalized, even though he filed in New York and it can take a while in that state. My guess is that Anna Marie didn’t want to fight about much at this point, because it looks like their divorce has been finalized:

John Mulaney is now officially divorced … signing papers to finalize things with his ex, Anna Marie Tendler.

According to a legal filing, Mulaney and Tendler ended things Thursday in NYC — about 4 months after he filed to divorce her. The pair married in July 2014, and did not have any kids together. It’s unclear if they’d signed a prenup.

John and Tendler first split in October 2020.

The divorce agreement makes it official, but John’s already done plenty of moving on from that relationship — as TMZ first reported, Olivia Munn gave birth to the couple’s son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, on November 24.

Again, “John and Tendler first split in October 2020” is his version of events. Anna Marie’s version is that she supported him through rehab and wanted to work on their marriage and that they were still dealing with stuff well into 2021. But, as I said, my guess is that Anna-Marie is done. She’s probably tired of fighting and she wants to move on. I really feel for her. It also seems like Mulaney is going to be based out of LA, and Anna-Marie will be based out of New York/Connecticut?

John Mulaney and Annemarie Tendler

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch NY Special Screening

12 Responses to “John Mulaney & Anna-Marie Tendler finalized their divorce this week”

  1. Driver8 says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:08 am

    She’s so pretty and stylish and way too good for him. I think she’s a bit annoying but I have no doubt she’ll thrive once she’s rid of him and that whole mess.

    Reply
  2. Chic says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I wonder if he will stop using her and the dog in his comedy.

    Reply
  3. Oh_Hey says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:20 am

    And the timeline is even further exposed…
    I’m rooting for Anna and I’m rooting for Malcom. And only Anna and Malcom. Everyone else can take a hike.

    Reply
  4. Kviby says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Lovely woman. Glad she won’t have to deal with him any longer. Is that her real hair?! It’s so thick considering it’s length

    Reply
  5. Silver Charm says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:32 am

    I hope she got paid.

    Reply
  6. Amy T says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:37 am

    I wish her love (in whatever form it exists – Petunia, family, friends, a new partner if she wants one down the line and not if she doesn’t) and all good things going forward.

    Reply
  7. Lizzie says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:40 am

    What a disappointment he has been. I really enjoyed his SNL monologues and his stand up. But man, he is an idiot and I don’t know if I can ever watch him again.

    Reply
  8. Merricat says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:47 am

    I hope he maintains his sobriety and she finds success, however she defines it.

    Reply
  9. L says:
    January 7, 2022 at 8:59 am

    i have a huge yet still silly lady crush on anna-marie. all the best to her and wherever life takes her. i enjoy her whole thing, vibe, whatever you wanna call it. the lampshades and photography she puts out really is fantastic stuff! :)

    Reply
  10. AppleCart says:
    January 7, 2022 at 9:10 am

    I really appreciate her post on change on a different level my boss just told me he was resigning and he is 90% of my job. So I have no idea what will happen to me and feel a huge loss right now. So reading her post about change and having to move forward really helped me. We don’t want it it but it will happen regardless if we like it or not. We just keep going.
    ” the only constant is change”

    Reply

