John Mulaney & Anna-Marie Tendler finalized their divorce this week

While John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler’s separation date is still being debated – even by them – we did have a firm date on when John filed for divorce. He didn’t file for divorce until late-July last year. They had “announced” their split two months prior to that, and as we now know, Mulaney had already started dating and had already impregnated his girlfriend when the May announcement of his impending divorce came out. Mulaney was eager to get the divorce finalized, even though he filed in New York and it can take a while in that state. My guess is that Anna Marie didn’t want to fight about much at this point, because it looks like their divorce has been finalized:

John Mulaney is now officially divorced … signing papers to finalize things with his ex, Anna Marie Tendler. According to a legal filing, Mulaney and Tendler ended things Thursday in NYC — about 4 months after he filed to divorce her. The pair married in July 2014, and did not have any kids together. It’s unclear if they’d signed a prenup. John and Tendler first split in October 2020. The divorce agreement makes it official, but John’s already done plenty of moving on from that relationship — as TMZ first reported, Olivia Munn gave birth to the couple’s son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, on November 24.

[From TMZ]

Again, “John and Tendler first split in October 2020” is his version of events. Anna Marie’s version is that she supported him through rehab and wanted to work on their marriage and that they were still dealing with stuff well into 2021. But, as I said, my guess is that Anna-Marie is done. She’s probably tired of fighting and she wants to move on. I really feel for her. It also seems like Mulaney is going to be based out of LA, and Anna-Marie will be based out of New York/Connecticut?