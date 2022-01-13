Virginia Giuffre isn’t interested in a ‘purely financial settlement’ from Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew lost his bid to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit. Yesterday, Judge Kaplan thoroughly rejected Andrew’s many arguments for why the case should be dismissed. Judge Kaplan also set a loose schedule for depositions, and it’s assumed that both Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would have to sit for depositions by Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers. The word on everyone’s lips this week is “settlement.” That seems to be the least worst option facing Andrew right now, and British reporters are already working themselves into a lather about how much money Andrew has and could conceivably give to Virginia to make this go away. Except that according to Giuffre’s lawyer, Virginia has no desire to settle:

The Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre would be unlikely to accept a “purely financial settlement” to end her sexual assault civil lawsuit against the royal, her lawyer has said. David Boies was speaking after a US judge rejected Prince Andrew’s motion to have the civil case against him dismissed, paving the way for a possible civil trial in the autumn.

Boies said: “I think it’s very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims. I don’t think that she has a firm view at this point, nor could she, as to exactly what the resolution should be. But I think what’s going to be important is that this resolution vindicates her and vindicates the claim she’s made,” he told BBC’s Newsnight.

Boies said there had been no suggestion of settlement discussions at this point. He said that prior to bringing the case they had “reached out” to Andrew and the prince’s lawyers and suggested mediation, but “there was no interest in that at that time”.

“Whether that has changed or not, I think we’ll have to wait and see.”

He added: “A purely financial settlement is not anything that I think she’s [Giuffre] interested in.”

When asked about the US ruling, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter.”