Virginia Giuffre isn’t interested in a ‘purely financial settlement’ from Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew lost his bid to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit. Yesterday, Judge Kaplan thoroughly rejected Andrew’s many arguments for why the case should be dismissed. Judge Kaplan also set a loose schedule for depositions, and it’s assumed that both Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would have to sit for depositions by Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers. The word on everyone’s lips this week is “settlement.” That seems to be the least worst option facing Andrew right now, and British reporters are already working themselves into a lather about how much money Andrew has and could conceivably give to Virginia to make this go away. Except that according to Giuffre’s lawyer, Virginia has no desire to settle:
The Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre would be unlikely to accept a “purely financial settlement” to end her sexual assault civil lawsuit against the royal, her lawyer has said. David Boies was speaking after a US judge rejected Prince Andrew’s motion to have the civil case against him dismissed, paving the way for a possible civil trial in the autumn.
Boies said: “I think it’s very important to Virginia Giuffre that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and vindicates the other victims. I don’t think that she has a firm view at this point, nor could she, as to exactly what the resolution should be. But I think what’s going to be important is that this resolution vindicates her and vindicates the claim she’s made,” he told BBC’s Newsnight.
Boies said there had been no suggestion of settlement discussions at this point. He said that prior to bringing the case they had “reached out” to Andrew and the prince’s lawyers and suggested mediation, but “there was no interest in that at that time”.
“Whether that has changed or not, I think we’ll have to wait and see.”
He added: “A purely financial settlement is not anything that I think she’s [Giuffre] interested in.”
When asked about the US ruling, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “We would not comment on what is an ongoing legal matter.”
Yes, Boies has said this for months – that he reached out repeatedly to Prince Andrew and Andrew’s lawyers for months before Giuffre sued Andrew. There was a good-faith effort made by Virginia to deal with this issue out of court, with an apology and a financial settlement. Andrew and his lawyers ignored Virginia and ignored David Boies. They f–ked around and found out, didn’t they? And so of course Virginia isn’t interested in a quick settlement without an apology or admission attached. Virginia is in a position of strength. She gets to dictate terms now. LMAO.
GO VIRGINIA.
Is there a Nobel prize category for challenging the institutions of privilege and misogyny?
I applaud her bravery, persistence and tenacity. Paedrew is toast. He is finished. He is giving his mother’s reign the memorable and befitting end it deserves.
My god there SHOULD be. I’m in awe of what Virginia is doing, her strength to see all this through. And it’s paying off, the longer this goes on the worse Andrew looks. Good!
Sweating now, Andrew?
“I can finally sweat again. It’s a miracle!”
One does not sweat. One glows LOL!
Horses sweat. Men perspire. Ladies glow.
I was raised on this mantra…
I have, however, decided that I’m a lady only when I choose to be a lady.
By now, virginia doesnt need andrew money. She can triple her income by writing her story.
It’s time for Epstein’s BFF to take his medicine, then broadcast his shame for the entire world to witness.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6251258-Virginia-Roberts-Memoir
Definitely worth a reread.
I can’t see Andrew every testifying in court, because the firm won’t risk the monarchy. I understand Virginia wants her day in court but that’s part of this being resolved as either a Huge Settlement with an NDA or an Almost as huge settlement with a public apology.
I think if Virginia does not agree to a settlement with an NDA or completely worthless apology that allows Andrew to lie about being absolved, I think he will not show up for court and will just dodge any default judgment, making some bullshit argument about unfair, illegitimate courts or immunity. He’s never going to be on the stand.
Of course she isn’t doing this for the money – she wants accountability. He is an idiot and so are his adivisors, lawyers and relatives. I wonder how many droughts Tominey will say the Sussexes have caused?
His advisors and the courtiers are all worth a sack of dirt. He could have settled this quietly ages ago.
All the recycles Meghan stories in the world can’t help him hide from this.
If anything , all the Meghan deflections have built a global audience interested in seeing Andrew held to major account: in the US, in Scotland, in the Commonwealth.
Good for her.
The idea that she should simply settle, and Andrew’s ‘embarrassment’ simply dwindle and disappear as time goes by, so that he is rehabilitated back into the gilded society he arrogantly believes he adorns by right, is execrable.
Rapists must pay. Paedophiles must pay. People traffickers must pay. People like Andrew, who is party to all three horrific crimes, must pay.
We’re past the days where money talks and perpetrators walk. We’re never going to get rid of entrenched misogyny in society unless such people are held to account.
I fiercely admire Virginia. I think she is a remarkable woman who has taken horrific circumstances and placed an unerring lens on her attackers, standing tall despite the vile claims made about her and her motives made by those who have internalised the patriarchy hook, line and sinker.
We – if I may speak for us all – are all behind you, Virginia. You are on the side of the angels. Go get the S.O.B.
I applaud your comment and agree with every word.
Seconded!
I certainly CANNOT imagine the horrors Virginia went through as an Epstein/Maxwell/York victim, but it clearly forged her into a formidable woman with the strength of an avenging angel. This miserable process pales in comparison.
She’d be 100% justified to take a settlement of course, but personally I hope the case goes all the way and we’ll get to see Andrew literally sweating on the stand.
She did the settlement route before and it didn’t her any justice so it’s not surprising that she not willing to settle in this case. Predictably, the British press is centering the Queen in this case instead of the victim. At this point the Queen is as guilty as Andrew by agreeing to fund his defense.
They are backtracking on the fact that she is funding his defense. They are saying that he is trying to sell his ski chalet (the same one the queen paid his debts on) to fund his own defense. Such hogwash.
Just a little familial money laundering to add to their karma. Vile and craven.
Once again, the royal instincts are soooooo bad. An apology/payment out of court would’ve been easiest. These jokers always gotta learn the hard way.
Imagine if Andy had just said at the start, “I’m appalled by the sex trafficking endured by Ms. Giuffre. I admit I slept with her without knowledge of her age of her situation as victim. This should not have happened and I regret the error in judgement. Ergo, I am giving a sum to Ms. Giuffre as the only other way, aside from apologizing, that I can attempt to make amends for my behavior.”
But no…instead we got pizza from the Woking Pizza Express and blown out sweat glands.
Spot on.
What we don’t know is how many others would come forward once a payment and apology was made. I can’t see that Andrew would have only had sex with Virginia (I feel physically ill typing that).
Yeah, he wasn’t staying at Epstein’s house with all those young girls because it was “convenient.”
It’s getting really hot in the palace for Andy, sweat dripping all over his body. Lol. He should see if party pieces sells handkerchiefs.
I wonder if Andrew’s team has even mentioned the s-word to him, or if he is still convinced that he will be victorious in the end, even if it costs millions of his mother’s money.
At any rate, no, Virginia isn’t going to settle just for money.
You’d think his team would include PR experts that would advise him of what would be best for his reputation.
That interview with the sweaty Pizza stories showed that was not true.
These are the people who thought the interview went well. It wasn’t just Andrew. The courtiers were beaming as well. They still think they live in the 19th century and they can “scatter largess to the populace” and be admired and desired by all. (Largess being figurative—their gracious presences are payment enough to those they reign over, happily and gloriously)
I wonder what his daughters think. He is such a fool to associate himself with Epstein in the first place and behave the way he did, he deserves whatever is coming to him.
Y’all I took one for the team and read the Daily Fail’s articles (oh yes, just about everyone is weighing in now) and whoooooosh!!! the shade, the snark!!! Sure there are varying excuses made and what about HM and all, but I tell you, there wasn’t too much love for Andrew there.
I can’t believe anyone has sympathy for the queen. She is finding his sham of a defense. She’s giving him money so his lawyers can get laws that protect abused children thrown out of court. She doesn’t deserve anything. Andrew has all of his patronages, honorary titles, HRHs, and publicly funded security that she refused to allow to be taken away. Andrew has been a problem for decades but he was further indulged by her. Too little, too late. She should be wearing the shame just as much as he is.
I was reading the comments in the fail. Summed up as,
-Good, finally justice.
-Feel bad for the queen.
-She was 17, no laws broken.
-Andrew can’t get a fair trial in the US.
There seemed to be little understanding that Virginia was trafficked but that is probably due to the fails reporting. No idea why so many don’t think he can get a fair trial, maybe they don’t realizes how little interest/awareness there has been in Andrew in the US.
Where are the calls for the titles to be stripped, security to be stopped, for him to move out of the Crown Property???
*crickets and tumbleweed abound*
Hmm, do you mean the woman who Andrew team called ‘a money grabbing sex kitten’ won’t take a payoff? He has gone from accusing her of being after money to praying she will take it.
After the way Andrew and his team attacked her in the courts and press these last few months accusing her of a being pimp and using negative quotes from her ex boyfriend calling her a “money hungry kitten” etc they can’t be stupid enough to be surprised by this. Like I know they are very stupid but come on. If you are going to scrape the bottom of the barrel and even bring out the “she made a deal with my sex offender friend so she can’t sue me” and “NY allowing children who were sexually abused to have more time to file cases is unconstitutional” defenses you should make sure you have something that works because you’ve debased yourself so badly that there’s no way money is enough of a recourse anymore and the public will be rooting for your clobbering.
He deserves to be in prison, though we all know that wont happen, so at the least Virginia deserves a public apology and admission of guilt in addition to financial remedies after the horrific way he has tried to publicly destroy after already putting her through a private Hell.