Ginnifer Goodwin offered her husband’s sperm to a friend who wanted a baby

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas have been together for over ten years, since meeting on the set of Once Upon a Time. Josh was married to someone else when they met and there may have been some overlap there, but it’s somewhat unclear. Ginnifer and Josh got married in 2014 and have sons Oliver, seven, and Hugo, five. Ginnifer recently revealed that she wanted Oliver and Hugo to have some half siblings. She said on Sirius’s Pop Culture Spotlight that she offered her husband’s sperm to her best friend, who wanted to be a single mom. Both Josh and the friend told her no. The way she phrased it was weird and it’s hard to tell what she was thinking. I’m relying on secondary reporting as I couldn’t find the episode online.
Ginnifer Goodwin… revealed that she offered husband Josh Dallas’ sperm to a good friend who was ready to become a mother, as she appeared Friday with her costars Eliza Coupe and Maggie Q on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.
“By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom,” she recounted. “And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications.’ And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.’ ”
“At a point, I was like, ‘No, but seriously, we could arrange this. And then there would be more little Josh’s in the world,’ ” she said. “And like, I love that picture of [what] people needing Josh’s would be.”
“The best friend and the husband were like, ‘Wow, that’s really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?’ And then they explained like all the logistics and I was like, ‘Look, there’s turkey basters.’ It’s not like you’re not gonna be in the kid’s life. Like you’re in my best friend’s life,” Goodwin continued.
This is bizarre on several levels. One that someone would think this is a good idea, two that you would say this without consulting your husband/partner first and three that a celebrity would think it’s a good story to tell the public! I can understand having some drinks with your best friend and saying that her kids with your husband would be adorable and could make a blended family with your kids. It’s a half-baked idea, but people come up with those. It’s another thing to then repeat the story in an interview like it’s cute. Goodwin doesn’t make headlines often, but she knows how this works. I’m usually indifferent about her, but this is making me give her a massive side eye.
I am sure the best friend is Whitney Cummings. I think they may have talked about it on her podcast, Good For You. If it was Whitney, it would make sense for her to talk about it because she herself is VERY open about these things.
Came here to say this. It was for sure Whitney.
I had a friend offer me her husband’s sperm when I was planning my single motherhood, the husband was on board.
I said no because of the complications, these people were very heavily a part of my life.
I eventually found my own donor and have 2 beautiful amazing children.
Congrats! They sound like very wanted, loved and lucky children.
Not hers to offer. How would she like if he went around offering her eggs to friends?
What makes her think he’d want to donate his biological children to other people to be raised without his input? No thought for how the child would feel.
No decent parent would ever create a child with the intention of abandoning it. Children aren’t objects. It’s a sick society that treats them as such.
Sperm and egg donors exist though. So it’s not unusual or unheard of for someone to donate sperm or eggs. So I’m not sure what you mean by no decent parent would do such a thing
We are an infertil couple, and we were lucky enought to get a child, thanks to a generous that decide to donate sperm.
So…. that guy won’t be a “decent parent”??? WTF is that comment.
Here in Canada, there is only a small sperm bank. The donors are not paid. They donate to help infertile couple. They are generous and great people.
@zaylina – Your comment is irresponsible. There are many situations (see comment above) in which a person donates sperm/eggs/ovum in order to assist others. IMO this makes them exceptionally “decent”.
So what do you think of women donating their eggs or men donating sperms to help other couples?
This is such a weird comment!
If I recall correctly, she was also in a relationship when she met Josh. I think they both cheated on their respective partners with each other. I guess some can argue that they just found their true loves, but whatever. He’s always posting about her and complimenting her and seems to have her on this pedestal. How genuine that is, I can’t say. I’m not in their relationship. They have been together for a while and I guess it works. But sometimes I roll and side eye them. They are one of those couples that make me raise a suspicious eyebrow, but I can’t put my finger on exactly why.
How many times has she watched The Big Chill?
Well if he was on board with it- but apparently he wasn’t. Otherwise, who cares- its the business of those 3 people only.
Yeah, well, it’s not her sperm. What if she donated an egg to her friend and, because it was genetically linked to her, she would watch the child grow and long for the child because the child is biologically her child, and her friend would see that longing and begin to distance herself because she is the mother raising her? Well, her husband might feel the same way, feeling that is my son or daughter and over time realizing I love that child and want to be a parent to my child, and can’t because that’s not the agreement, and yet he’s tortured because the friend is always in their lives because she’s bffs with Ginny.
I thought it was a very cavalier statement to make.
I tend to agree. I’d also add that it’s not Ginnifer’s news to reveal to the world, it’s not her sperm and not egg but somehow, she’s made herself the star of this like she wants a cookie for allowing (forcing) it to happen. I don’t know but I must go back to her just volunteering his bodily fluids & the dynamic of how he deals with another child. Basically, his reproductive choices. Wow. And she does it like it’s supposed to be cute.
She’s Just Not That Into Your Husband’s Sperm
Did he get some work? He looks different from when I last was watching Once Upon a Time. He’s looking a little Elon Musk-y in the eyes and nose all the sudden.
I just figured he needed glasses. He is squinting in every photo.
Also, I can’t with her name. Is it Jennifer and Virginia combined? Is it a real name?
Her name spelling has always bugged me, too. Did her mom come up with that or did she change it herself to be ‘different’? I know people can spell their names however they want, and pronounce them however they want, but I can’t help myself with this particular spelling. It’s weird.
I was thinking he was a decent-enough looking regular Joe kinda guy, but is he someone I’d immediately think of as a Prince Charming? No. Maybe in person.
That a weird, unsolicited offer, I’m glad both the friend and husband were like “Um…no.” This is why donor companies exist.
I’m going to give her new show a few more episodes, but I didn’t really like it as much as I’d hoped, since I do like all 3 women in the cast.
Her name was Jennifer but wherever she grew up, people pronounced Jinnifer. When she attended Boston University, she didn’t understand why people were saying “Jenn” so she changed the spelling to reflect how she had always heard it.
My gosh, what an awful situation and for her to broadcast it to everyone is inexcusable!! Please Ginnifer, if your husband wanted to donate HIS sperm he would have done it on his own. This entire story is gross on too many levels!!
Way too weird! Remember that she dated Tom Hanks during his break (with Rita).