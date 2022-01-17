Jason Momoa was ‘very chilled’ with his dude friends in London throughout the fall

What kind of gossip are we expecting to come out of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s split? I think it’s interesting that in the immediate wake of their split announcement, neither party rushed out to give “their side.” Nor did any third party pop up suddenly, a sidepiece who was just waiting in the wings for his or her moment in the sun. Now, that still might happen in the weeks and months to come, but for now, people really don’t know what’s going on. The only semi-interesting tea from People Magazine is that Jason seemed like a single guy throughout the fall, while he was working on the Aquaman sequel:

Jason Momoa appeared in good spirits filming his Aquaman sequel in the months before announcing his split with wife Lisa Bonet, a source tells PEOPLE. The actor, 42, was busy making a large portion of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in London last year since July, when he documented changing his hair to blond for the superhero sequel. He said on Instagram at the time, “This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blond. They supposedly have more fun. I don’t know about that, we’ll test it out.” Momoa, who previously discussed sustaining injuries during the production as well, looked as if he was “very chilled” and enjoying himself with friends during the production abroad, per a source. He was spotted at several local pubs and restaurants with friends during filming downtime. Momoa also attended the No Time to Die London premiere in September with his kids. “It was like he was on a big guys’ holiday sort of thing,” a source tells PEOPLE about the actor and his cohorts during his stint in the U.K. “They were all pretty tight and they were very protective of him as well. He was very chilled. He looked really happy,” the source added. “He was always really happy and chilled. It looked like he just really enjoyed having a good time.”

[From People]

I guess the suggestion here is that Lisa and Jason have been on the outs for a while, and that Jason used his location shoot in London to get some time and space away from his marriage. Which I halfway believe? I’m also open to gossip about how Amber Heard and Jason were flirting with each other on the set of the Aquaman sequel, although at the moment, I don’t think there’s anything there but anti-Amber sh-t from Depp fans. There was also a curious rumor floating around Spanish tabloids that Jason dumped Lisa because she’s anti-vaccine. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Jason Momoa y Lisa Bonet se divorcian por sus desavenencias frente a la vacuna del coronavirus: ella es negacionista y antivacunas https://t.co/XdJQ1yy9PZ — Telecinco (@telecincoes) January 14, 2022