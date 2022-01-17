Jason Momoa was ‘very chilled’ with his dude friends in London throughout the fall

What kind of gossip are we expecting to come out of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s split? I think it’s interesting that in the immediate wake of their split announcement, neither party rushed out to give “their side.” Nor did any third party pop up suddenly, a sidepiece who was just waiting in the wings for his or her moment in the sun. Now, that still might happen in the weeks and months to come, but for now, people really don’t know what’s going on. The only semi-interesting tea from People Magazine is that Jason seemed like a single guy throughout the fall, while he was working on the Aquaman sequel:
Jason Momoa appeared in good spirits filming his Aquaman sequel in the months before announcing his split with wife Lisa Bonet, a source tells PEOPLE. The actor, 42, was busy making a large portion of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in London last year since July, when he documented changing his hair to blond for the superhero sequel. He said on Instagram at the time, “This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blond. They supposedly have more fun. I don’t know about that, we’ll test it out.”
Momoa, who previously discussed sustaining injuries during the production as well, looked as if he was “very chilled” and enjoying himself with friends during the production abroad, per a source. He was spotted at several local pubs and restaurants with friends during filming downtime. Momoa also attended the No Time to Die London premiere in September with his kids.
“It was like he was on a big guys’ holiday sort of thing,” a source tells PEOPLE about the actor and his cohorts during his stint in the U.K. “They were all pretty tight and they were very protective of him as well. He was very chilled. He looked really happy,” the source added. “He was always really happy and chilled. It looked like he just really enjoyed having a good time.”
I guess the suggestion here is that Lisa and Jason have been on the outs for a while, and that Jason used his location shoot in London to get some time and space away from his marriage. Which I halfway believe? I’m also open to gossip about how Amber Heard and Jason were flirting with each other on the set of the Aquaman sequel, although at the moment, I don’t think there’s anything there but anti-Amber sh-t from Depp fans. There was also a curious rumor floating around Spanish tabloids that Jason dumped Lisa because she’s anti-vaccine. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Jason Momoa y Lisa Bonet se divorcian por sus desavenencias frente a la vacuna del coronavirus: ella es negacionista y antivacunas https://t.co/XdJQ1yy9PZ
— Telecinco (@telecincoes) January 14, 2022
Hmm… why have anything said?
What’s about to drop?
Lisa wrote the startment that he put out.
My two cents: they been done for awhile.
Not necessarily a case someone dumping someone ( although everyone rushes to that conclusion simply because he’s younger and a man).
They are very different people I can see how this would end eventually. She’s very into hippy dippy spiritual stuff and very private he’s like a big overgrown bouncing baby who likes to party with his boys.
I’ve been reading the most vile things about Amber Heard since this news came out. It’s really gross that a couple breaks up for reasons unknown and the public immediately blames another woman. For one thing, she quite possibly had nothing to do with this however, even if they did have an affair it takes two.
I’m so sick of women being blamed, shamed and everything else while men get to just carry on.
I’m remember when he was cast as Ronon Dex on Stargate Atlantis….
I’m in London, Khal Drogo… I’ve always got the kettle on 😂
But Lisa Bonet IS anti vaccine and has been for a long time. Jason Momoa lived with her, so he knew his children ARE not vaccinated.
Just check her wikipedia, she says Zoe was full vaccinated buit not her youngest.
Point is: if Jason left her because of her stance, it is just an excuse…or, it was because it would endanger his botton line- he needs to be vaxxed to get work and travel.
Meanwhile, I give a year until Jason and Emilia Clarke will start dating.
My question is: Is there anyone hot enough to be Lisa Bonet’s next beau? I mean when your exes are Lenny & Jason.. where do you go from there?
True 🙂
I’m here for the gossip, but I can’t bring myself to read too much into this. You can have a good time on location with friends and still be in a solid relationship (well, relatively solid – obviously it wasn’t that solid). So him having fun with his bros doesn’t really shock me, but it will be interesting to see what else comes out.
I think Lisa Bonet prefers peace and love kind of men. I bet she will remain close to him the way she remains close to Lenny Kravitz.
Most likely they have been separated for some time already and have made it official now
