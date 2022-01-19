Lisa Bonet ‘had no interest’ in joining Jason Momoa on ‘every location’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split a week ago. I was surprised, just because Momoa always talked about Bonet like he married his fantasy woman and they still had a lot of love for each other. But I also buy that they grew apart, especially as his career really started to take off. People Magazine reported over the weekend that Momoa was working and living in London throughout last fall, and he brought over some of his bros and they were just having Dude Time together, chilling and partying and such while he filmed Aquaman. So is there any big scandal about to drop? People Magazine says no, it’s just an organic “growing apart.”
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s breakup came as a shock to fans but a source tells PEOPLE the decision to split didn’t happen “overnight.” The pair announced their split last week after nearly 17 years together and five years of marriage. A source close to Bonet says in this week’s issue that the former couple “were amazing for years, until they no longer were.”
“They have grown apart because of different focuses,” the source says. The pair’s career trajectories have taken them in different directions, according to the source, who explains of the 42-year-old Aquaman and Dune star, “A few years ago, Jason was struggling to find work. Now his career is booming. And he wants to keep working as much as he can.”
The former Cosby Show actress, 54, “has had no interest in joining” Momoa “on every location,” adds the source. “She enjoys her life in L.A.,” they say.
The source notes that “it’s been difficult for them to be apart,” and that the distance took a toll on their relationship. “For some people, it might strengthen their marriage. For Lisa and Jason’s marriage, being apart has been a disaster,” the source tells PEOPLE.
Regardless, the source says both Momoa and Bonet are “mature,” and “will keep peace” for the sake of their two children: son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14.
“It’s not going to be some scandalous divorce where they trash talk each other,” the source insists. “They are both very spiritual and believe in a higher power.”
Yeah, Lisa has her own set-up in LA with her gardens and her animals and their two kids, Nakoa-Wolf and Lola. Why would she want to trot around to far-flung locations every few months? I mean, I would. If it meant banging Jason Momoa regularly, I would make that sacrifice. But I understand why Lisa doesn’t feel like it.
People in the comments were saying that Jason is probably going to start dating Emilia Clarke now. That I would believe much more than the “Amber Heard rumors.” And honestly? I would love it if Jason and Emilia started dating. They love each other so much and they’re such good friends.
He seems like a lot of work, and she seems over it. I’ve never heard the Jason/Emile rumors. Are they real or just wishful thinking on the part of GOT fans?
I think they’re really good friends who got close during Season 1 of GOT. I’ve never heard anything romantic about them, but I know he supported her a lot after her medical issues.
Those pictures with Emilia are quite interesting……why should Lisa follow him on every location? anyway, hopefully she can date Lenny again …. LOL
Yep. I can’t imagine posing for photos sitting on my married colleague/friend’s lap or having my single friend/colleague sit on my lap while I’m married.
Same thought. Who would be comfortable with someone sitting on their SO’s lap? But that pic could have been taken well after Emilia already knew of Jason’s impending breakup. Plus, they look to me like friends more than anything else; in fact, that they were willing to do that pose and thought nothing of it suggests they thought nothing untoward about it. I just think, being so close, they probably let their guard down with each other and sometimes forget how their coziness may appear to others. It can be quite a tricky line to tread being purely platonic pals with someone you could also be attracted to on some level.
He posted those to his IG in August of last year.
I always got the protective older brother sort of vibe between him and Emilie and she’s been through so much healthwise.
She’s said that when she was being pushed into doing more nudity on set than she was comfortable with, he was one of her biggest supporters.
I think this is a classic case of…..’A womans loyalty is tested when her man has nothing……A mans loyalty is tested when he has everything.’
wao love that quote and so true indeed
I’m with you there, I think his career took off based on the professions of the love he had for Lisa, She is one of Amercas sweet hearts from her days being in the Cosby show. So it is quite shocking and all. But i also understand there was a lockdown and he needed to provide for his family so he had to go out to work, and maybe she didnt want to take the risk. didnt he also get Covid at one point ?
Omg Jason and Emilia would be such a hot couple!
But I doubt they’d date, they seem to good a friends for a rebound thing.
While no one should have to uproot their life to follow their partner around, it’s also extra difficult to travel right now if you’re unvaccinated.
Did he need a chaperone while he was on set or something? Is this some weird, he acted out because she wasn’t there to sex him? I dunno, that one line has a lot to unpack.
And with two school age children.
Yeah, their kids are in their early teens. Building friendships and having a consistent social life is really important at that age. Mileage varies by individual, but most kids are not going to want to leave school and friends go somewhere new for months at a time.
I didn’t watch GOT and have never seen him or Emilia Clark in anything so no idea about their friendship or relationship but if this was my husband in these pics with her sitting on his lap I might be a little bothered…..
I still think if this was about fame, Emilia, or Amber, the split would have happened long ago.
Their lives are simply diverging. Some people grow alongside each other, bending and swaying to accommodate each other’s paths. But some people don’t grow like that. I’m sure she supported his career plenty but for it to continue to grow, he needs to travel and while they tried to make that work, it doesn’t and here we are
This is why the age gap eventually matters. Lisa is 54, which is certainly not old, but a mature age where she wants to be comfortable and be in her space. Jason is in his 30s and has been with a wife and kids for most of his life. They’re at two very different stages in their growth. I have a friend who married a man who was 16 years her senior. She was 24 and he was 40. After 20 years of marriage, he is all talk about retiring to Florida and she wants to travel and live her her life because her youth was dedicated to raising children. He wants to retire in a community with other retirees. Age range eventually matters.
Age gap? He’s 42.
he’s 42, it’s only a 12 year age gap.
42 in man years…
In this case I’d agree being at very different stages in life is playing a big part in their separation.
Honestly, people are willing to extend all sorts of grace to men that they would never give to any woman. It wasn’t like he knocked her up when he was 16, he was a full grown adult when his children were born, around the same age as most men when their children are born. If raising them was too much of a hassle for him, that says something really gross about his character and Lisa is lucky to get rid of him.
I honestly think Lisa grew a bit tired of Jason. He seems like a nice and kind man, but a bit immature and childish, a bit a simpleton (his announcement of the break-up was so silly 🙂 )
I think Lisa didnt really care when Jason started to sleep with other women on locations. She checked out of their romance some time ago, imho.
They will stay on very good terms, co-parenting, staying friends. There will be no drama.
I dont think anything will start with Emilia Clark, Emilia said she is grateful to Jason to protecting her during the filming of GOT, that Emilia thought that if they told her to stay naked on set in between takes and such, she has to do everything she is told and that Jason was the only one to tell her, no, she doesnt have to do everything she is told, and supported and protected her. I think thats the dynamics between them, nothing romantic. From that info I know that Jason has to be a nice man.
I do think they’d be cute together but I don’t pick up on any chemistry between them, even in these photos.
Speaking for myself- I am a very different person at 53 than I was at 42. While this doesn’t seem like a very big age difference, my body and mental state really started to change when I turned 50. I couldn’t date a 42 year old- especially a self- described man-child.
She “couldn’t follow him to every location” is probably the most backhanded thing she’ll say about this divorce, and it kind of says it all doesn’t it?
I know there were a bunch of rumors of his behavior, but let’s be honest, most Hollywood marriages don’t survive one party’s career taking off like that. The dynamic changes, and all the travel and time apart, it’s hard on a relationship. It’s quite possible that’s what happened here.
For some reason I always thought they lived in Hawaii?
I tend to agree here. Any relationship struggles to get through major changes, period. It’s no surprise that marriages fall apart when one spouse’s life gets totally rearranged, especially in Hollywood when things can change practically overnight.
Why are people/commentators on this site(and others) going after Jason so hard? What I’ve seen and read he’s always seemed like a stand up guy? Maybe they just grew apart? that happens, it doesn’t mean that he cheated, or bolted cause his star is on the rise.
Wish the best for the both of them!
I agree. He wants to follow his career as far as it will take him, and she’s done with the industry. That seems like a pretty organic change for both of them, and I don’t blame either of them.
It sounds like Lisa prioritized giving stability to their kids, who are now only 13 or 14? An excellent choice.
And Jason followed the money after being broke, also a good choice as he should provide at least 50% for his children and 100% for himself.
If the relationship failed then I can’t say that it’s the worst thing to happen as I see their priorities are on taking care of the family not necessarily the relationship.
Agreed. This is a critical point in teenagers’ lives that requires a level of stability.
Umm … you go on location with him at least every now and then because there are a lot of women who really dig him and who would be down for whatever. Why do you think Elizabeth Taylor stared in all those movies with Richard Burton?
If he is “powerless” to resist other women’s “wiles,” he’s not worth me constantly uprooting my life to play guard dog. What’s to protect if he can’t be faithful?
He is famous, wealthy and good looking. I’m sure he has women throwing themselves at him often. Yes, that will be difficult for a lot of men to turn down, particularly if they are away from their partners for a long time. I’m baffled that people are so shocked when famous people cheat. They have options coming out of their ears.
I mean, I’d prefer to see him with me, but Emilia is not a bad idea . I volunteer as his jump off before he moves on to Emilia….(teehee)