Amy Schumer reveals that she got liposuction: I feel good

Amy Schumer isn’t shy about sharing her journey with her fans. Last year Amy had a hysterectomy and appendectomy at the same time. Amy also got facial fillers, decided that she did not like how they made her look and had them dissolved last month. Amy recently shared a photo on the beach in a cute black swimsuit. In the caption, Amy wrote about feeling good after getting liposuction and said that she is down to 170 pounds. Below is her caption.
I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!
Not gonna lie, if I had the money, I would totally get liposuction. I am not even mad at Amy for doing what makes her feel good and beautiful. Because let’s be honest sometimes diet and exercise just don’t cut it especially after a certain age. (I am not against plastic surgery either, but it can become an addiction and take away from a person’s uniqueness.) I am not a fan of Amy’s comedy, but I have been enjoying her honesty and openness. I like celebrities who don’t pretend to be perfect and are honest about their struggles.
Amy looks damn good in her beach photos but there were several other photos that she posted on Instagram where she also looked amazing (those are posted below). Amy in her own way is destigmatizing women getting work done. I am looking forward to a day when women are celebrated no matter their size and appreciate Amy’s confidence. It takes a lot of courage to broach the topics that Amy has, so kudos to her.
More power to her. She’s had a baby and from the sound of it a very difficult year health wise. If she’s happy with it, I am too!
@ Oya : Agree. If I had the money, I’d have liposuction in a heartbeat. I gained 25 pounds over the pandemic and am losing it slowly now although my pre-pandemic weight was still up there. If I had her money, I would RUN to a cosmetic surgeon’s office.
Me too! I had a baby in 2020, and haven’t been able to lose weight since. Pushing 40 in a couple of weeks too. I am planning to pay off some debts to take another debt and have lipo. I don’t care what some people said, if that makes me feel me, so be it!
I’ve had lipo in upper thighs and lower abdomen a few years after my last baby. What I wish I’d known pre-lipo:
When you are an adolescent, the number of fat cells in your body are “finalized” and stay the same through adulthood. So, the adult body has a set number of fat cells and if you remove cells from some from certain places, the remaining cells in your body will be where fat accumulates in the future. Lipo means fewer fat cells wherever the cannula goes, but all the remaining cells will be there doing the job of their removed pals. Lipo won’t prevent future fat accumulation and storage, it just redistributes where it does so.
After lipo, it’s super important to maintain a healthy diet and exercise. If you gain fat weight in the future, it will just show elsewhere in your body.
Thank you so much for sharing. Not enough discussion around about both the pros and cons.
I am glad she’s open about this – I don’t know if she still does comedy, but I wonder if this would shift the nature/content of her stand up at all. I think these procedures might make her less relatable to her fans.
I think safety merits discussion. I’m sure liposuction is safer than it was, and she can afford the safest kind. But there are always, always risks with major surgery. Is it worth it to have elective surgery for vanity?
She looks good.
I saw a TikTok that pointed out we (collectively) have no idea what any weight looks like on any person. People who you think are “thin” weigh more than you’d guess. I’m personally surprised she’s 170 after lipo, because I would have guessed she was below that before.
To be honest, I feel great since I put significant weight on. Men started to pay attention to what I say, actually. The only downside? Most of my wardrobe dont fit 🙁
love it. donate it and start fresh! 🙂
Best wardrobe advice I ever heard was: Dress for the body you’re in NOW. Don’t hold onto stuff thinking “I’ll fit into this soon” because … what if you don’t? Feelings of failure are not the best way to start one’s day!
I don’t remember who said it first. No matter how much I love something, if it doesn’t fit or I haven’t worn it in recent memory it goes into the ‘give-away’ bin. If it fits, but I’ve put it on twice then taken it off because it’s not quite right, it also goes in the bin. It usually takes a couple of months to fill the give away bin, so there’s a window to retrieve if I want to.
Occasionally I regret giving something away, but then I remember I thanked it, blessed it and hope it brings joy to the next person.
If I cannot afford to replace everything, I found a tailor who will let things out a bit. She’s is truthful; if she can’t she doesn’t but if she can I get that much more wear out of something I love for much less than purchasing a replacement.
If you have the money and it makes you feel good. Do whatever you want. I wish I had the money to suck some of this menopause belly fat out of me. I go to the gym 3-4x a week. Changed my diet and mah belly is like oh we will live here jiggly and rent free tyvm.
Honestly if I had the money I would get lipo too purely for my own sake. I’m 34 and had twins almost 6 months ago. (And two more kids before that.) I hate the way my body looks right now and exercise is tough between taking care of the kids and the bitter cold outside. Like I said, it would be purely for my own sake. Hubby doesn’t care!
If I had the money I’d get lipo! And a nose job! And a butt lift! LOL gyms are closed rn and I’m very down about my body it’s very frustrating and sad
you are beautiful!
I like that she’s being so upfront with us. I genuinely hate when it’s very obvious that work has been done and they just say that it’s been good diet and exercise. It gives the rest of us completely unrealistic expectations for what we can achieve with diet and exercise. I’ve always had really huge boobs and after I had my daughter they did not go down at all. I’ve been approved to get a breast reduction surgery and it’s happening on Monday and I am beyond excited. And if I had the additional money I would be getting a tummy tuck right now too cause I still have that stupid shelf from having a C-section.
Yep, I’d get lipo and a “mommy makeover” in a heartbeat if I could afford it. I’m fine with my laugh lines and the WTF wrinkles between my eyebrows.
She sucks like Dunham. She’s also a joke thief and an actual thief. No thank you to all of her, lipo or no lipo.
I am afraid of liposuction, but I am very interested in cold sculpting. (I’m a complete weenie about invasive procedures. I have some vanity, but I have larger anxiety in this case.)
I was in the same place as you then I read the whole Linda Evangelista saga and looked more into it. The results from cool sculpting are not as good or reliable as lipo and the chances of a bad reaction to the CS are, imo, more chancy than I’d like. You can get lipo done under local though, depending on where/how much you want off – for example inner thigh or under chin.
Good for Amy ! In a world where a man was woman of the year ,Women who get work done should never be shamed or bullied
I am a just a few years younger than her and I can relate. It’s very hard to lose weight now, not like when I was younger and it would just melt off with the slightest diet or exercise routine. Some trouble spots just stick around as you get older. That said, I’m against surgery personally.
I don’t care if she has lipo or anything she wants to do to feel good. But I will tell you that if she’s doing this at 40 and posting about it get ready for a long ride with stories of ‘Amy’s making herself feel good about her appearance by doing XYZ treatment’. Of course, there will be endorsements along the way, so there’s that.
I am happy for Amy too!! If she is doing this for herself that is all that matters. In regards to other celebrities that fake off the differences in their bodies and faces, it gets old very quickly! It’s also getting old and is extremely harmful when they return after having a baby and announce two months later how they got their body back, and in better shape than before. But what they won’t tell you is that they have the best home chefs, in home physical trainers and absolutely help from plastic surgery. Your body has been changing for NINE months and it DOESN’T bounce back in 2-3 months. It’s all smoke and mirrors!! And a lot of photoshop and industries that polish out ALL of their imperfections. No one has skin like these women portray!
I don’t think I would do lipo. Whenever I think of it Tara Reid’s botched tummy comes to mind and then I think naaah I’m good.
The idea of liposuction horrifies me, I’m not sure I want it destigmatised! But I respect that she’s being open and honest about the work she’s had done.
Many, many years ago I was randomly flipping through channels, as one used to do, and accidentally saw a liposuction procedure. It is burned into my brain, and has horrified me too ever since.
I too respect her honesty about it, and if someone wants to do it, that’s their choice.
right??? I saw a video of a liposuction procedure and it was disturbing and scary, it just looks violent. And I’ve read too many articles about people dying from it (although, yes, I think most of the time it’s safe). But that’s fine if she does it, or anyone. It’s just not for me.
I have to laugh. Amy’s on a bed, trying to be sexy in the posed photos..
But she’s wearing…plaid. Hilarious.
I will be 40 in a couple weeks and I have an almost 3 year old. If I could afford it I would get lipo and a mommy makeover in a heartbeat. Before I had my son I had lost (and kept off) about 100lbs for a few years. I am up 20-25lb from my preferred weight right now and life with a small child doesn’t make it easier.
Good for her. If you have the money and it makes you feel good, go for it. I got SO CLOSE to getting a tummy tuck once, but just couldn’t justify the expense and I wasn’t sure if I might want to have another child at some point (I did end up having my second son, so I’m glad now I didn’t throw that money out the window). Right now, if I won the lottery, ladies – I have a LIST of stuff I’d like done LOL
About to get a “mommy makeover” in may!!! I never thought I would but after my twins my stomach became completely deformed – pannus, abdominal separation, wrinkled loose skin. I would cry every time I put on anything remotely form fitting, still do. Lots more to it but I wish plastic surgery was more normalized. I’m so grateful my husband backed off real quick with the “I love you the way you are” and realized this was about ME and only ME. That pregnancy was so traumatic (yes, lots of therapy of course!) I just dedicated the past year to investing in myself. I love my Botox for a deep wrinkle on my forehead since I was in my teens. I LOVED the micro needling that gave me skin I don’t have to hide under makeup. Friends, there is nothing wrong with investing in how you look if that’s something you want to do for you. I tried loving all the things I’m fixing and i realized I don’t love them *shrug* but I do love me. Go on, Amy.