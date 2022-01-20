Amy Schumer reveals that she got liposuction: I feel good



Amy Schumer isn’t shy about sharing her journey with her fans. Last year Amy had a hysterectomy and appendectomy at the same time. Amy also got facial fillers, decided that she did not like how they made her look and had them dissolved last month. Amy recently shared a photo on the beach in a cute black swimsuit. In the caption, Amy wrote about feeling good after getting liposuction and said that she is down to 170 pounds. Below is her caption.

I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!

[From Instagram]

Not gonna lie, if I had the money, I would totally get liposuction. I am not even mad at Amy for doing what makes her feel good and beautiful. Because let’s be honest sometimes diet and exercise just don’t cut it especially after a certain age. (I am not against plastic surgery either, but it can become an addiction and take away from a person’s uniqueness.) I am not a fan of Amy’s comedy, but I have been enjoying her honesty and openness. I like celebrities who don’t pretend to be perfect and are honest about their struggles.

Amy looks damn good in her beach photos but there were several other photos that she posted on Instagram where she also looked amazing (those are posted below). Amy in her own way is destigmatizing women getting work done. I am looking forward to a day when women are celebrated no matter their size and appreciate Amy’s confidence. It takes a lot of courage to broach the topics that Amy has, so kudos to her.