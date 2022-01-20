An easy to use contouring stick, spice jars and a decorative lazy susan



From CB: I was looking through my mom’s Amazon orders to get ideas for this week’s posts and she ordered this Scrub Daddy sponge holder, which I just ordered too. If you’re not a Scrub Daddy/Scrub Mommy convert yet, please try them and see how long they last and how much better they work! My mom also got this iHealth rapid covid test kit, which is $19 for two. Your health insurance is now supposed to reimburse you for the cost of covid tests. Hopefully we’ll get the free tests soon though. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

Spice jars with fancy labels to help organize your pantry



From CB: My spices are in a drawer and a cabinet. I keep them semi-alphabetized but I still need to dig around to find them. This is a set of 24 spice jars and preprinted labels, including some blanks, a white pen and a little funnel to help transfer your spices. They have 4.8 stars, almost 2,000 ratings and the same score on ReviewMeta. Reviewers say “I’m so in love with these, I just ordered some more. There’s literally a label for everything, and not to mention they’re so cute and modern looking! I was planning on separately ordering custom labels on Etsy, but I’m so glad I found these instead!” “This is probably one of my favorite purchases for our kitchen! The glass containers are very high quality as are the metal lids and plastic inserts (for dispensing).”

K-Cup storage that can go under your machine



From CB: I got a Keurig for Christmas and I love how convenient it is. I bought a pod carousel at Walmart but it was too bulky on my counter so I returned it. This is a stackable storage drawer that holds 36 pods. You put it underneath your machine for easy storage. It has almost 24,000 reviews, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say these are high quality and don’t rattle or vibrate even when you stack them. (Reviews on that are mixed though.) “Drawer slides in and out very smoothly and has a stop when you extend it fully so it won’t fall out on the floor. My Keurig machine sits nicely atop the drawer and makes no rattling or extra noise as product is being dispensed. There is no bowing or sagging on top with the machine on it.”

A brightening and renewing retinol serum



From CB: This retinol serum from trusted brand Cerave is fortified with hyaluronic Acid, niacinamide, and ceramides and is currently on sale for just $15. It has almost 10,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it visibly reduces fine lines and also clears acne. Like other retinol products, you will want to gradually work it into your routine. “I already see lovely results! My skin is softer and more supple, has a natural glow even without makeup, and looks more like the skin I was blessed with because of good genes.” “In just a little over a week of using it once daily at night, my skin is glowy and SO much clearer. Every morning I wake up and am so excited to look in the mirror.”

An easy to use contouring and highlighting stick



From CB: I’ve been using this NYX contouring and highlighting stick for over five years and it’s still my favorite. It goes on easily, blends nicely and gives subtle cheekbones and jaw definition. I use it with blending puffs but it also blends nicely with a sponge blender. It’s just $12 and comes in six different shades. It has over 15,700 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. Other people love it as much as I do. “This stick is perfect for my basic contour and I can just use my fingers if I’m in a hurry to blend or I recommend one of the smaller Artis brushes.” “This has a very creamy consistency that is so easy to blend and it’s the perfect shade for us fair-skinned women who don’t want an overly dramatic contrast to our skin. It’s medium-weight and not tacky or sticky at all.”

EPA certified tablets to clean your washing machine



From Hecate: I actually got these as a promo from my grocery store. I have a front loader washing machine and two teenagers and I swear, that poor thing smells like something was killed in it. These do a really good job getting rid of the smell. I still needed bleach to work on the mildew on the rubber, but it got the drum really clean. It’s also EPA certified. They come in packets of three for $7, five for $11 (on sale for $9 this week) or six for $12. It has over 21,000 reviews on Amazon and earned 4.6 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. The maker suggests using one tab once per month. But some customers said they’ve used it less, “I’m always amazed how sparkling clean my drum is after I use this stuff. I use it about 3 or 4 times a year and it keeps my washer clean and smelling fresh.” I’m not as dedicated as this next person, but man if this isn’t an endorsement, I don’t know what is, “it smells just as clean, if not cleaner than when I disassembled everything for a hand scrubbing. Not only does it smell just as clean but it actually was as clean when I gave it the wipe test.” The only tip I have is it’s noisy because you put it directly in your washer, so it’ll make your dogs bark. And I wouldn’t plan on running it while people are sleeping.

A versatile and cute slouchy beanie



From Heacte: My mom gave my daughter a really cute slouchy beanie like this for Christmas. Of course my daughter can pull it off effortlessly so I wanted to try. We’ll see how close I come, but I thought these were darling and from the reviews, it can take you through several seasons or temperatures. This cap from the C.C. Store comes in a variety of really cute earthy colors. And it’s just the right amount of slouch that works with a variety of hair lengths, according to reviews, “I can even throw my waist length hair into a bun and put this on over the bun and it looks decent.” And it’s only $13. It has 4.6 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed with almost 41,437 reviews. Customers said it works regardless of hat size, “I have a big ‘ol noggin’, and finding a hat that actually has some slouch and doesn’t pop right off my head can be something of a challenge.” Plus these make great gifts.

A decorative lazy susan



From Hecate: Amazon suggested these last week when I was “window shopping” and I really liked them. I keep trying to find a reason to buy it, which means I will eventually. I already have one, but it’s not as pretty as these. Not only are all four designs cool on their own, they would all look amazing in motion, and that’s what sold me on it. Now I just need to find a place to put it because I really want one of the 15” versions which cost $35. Customers say the melamine they’re made of is really strong. There are two other versions: a 9” for $17, or an 11” for $20. The smaller versions have lips on them so you can use them in cupboards for spices or dried goods. This only has just under 250 reviews so far, but it earned 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Customers said it’s even better than the photos show, “The design is way better in person than in the picture, which looks a bit cartoon-ey, but it isn’t at all in person.” And it’s no problem to put together, “Super easy to assemble and it’s very smooth turning.” I would love to put a glass vase on one of these, that would be so cool looking!

