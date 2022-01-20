Khloe Kardashian ‘really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan’

I hate-respect Khloe Kardashian’s continuing commitment to making Tristan Thompson’s paternity of a side-chick’s baby all about HER, all about Khloe. I mean, in some sense, what else is Khloe going to do, reach out to Maralee Nichols and offer solidarity? No, of course not. Khloe is going to continue to leak stories to People Magazine, E! News, Us Weekly and everybody else about how she’s still “very upset” about Tristan’s chronic infidelity and how she was completely blindsided by the fact that Tristan slept with hundreds of side-chicks, many of whom Khloe actually did know about! Anyway, here we are. Khloe is leaning on Kris Jenner a lot, and Kris in turn calls up People Magazine to talk about it.

Khloé Kardashian is finding support in her mom Kris Jenner as she copes with the paternity drama involving her ex, Tristan Thompson. Earlier this month, Thompson, 30, confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, while he was publicly dating Kardashian. Though this isn’t the first time that Thompson has been involved in a cheating scandal while dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 37, is having a tough time accepting the recent paternity drama. “Khloé is really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan,” a source says. “This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated.” “She’s leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she’s encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open,” the source continues of Kardashian and Thompson, who share 3½-year-old daughter True. “[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she’s so upset,” the source adds. “People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side.”

I know I’m a broken record about this, but I’m truly surprised that Khloe keeps going down this road, especially given that she and Tristan supposedly broke up last June after he cheated on her yet again! I mean… at some point, can you stop being surprised and shocked by this sh-t? I’m not saying Khloe doesn’t have a right to be in her feelings regardless, but the whole drama of “Khloe thought they would have a fairytale life together” is just crazy at this point. They had already been broken up for five months when Khloe found out about Maralee! And you know Kris is still encouraging Khloe to give Tristan another chance. My God.