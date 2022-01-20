Khloe Kardashian ‘really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan’

I hate-respect Khloe Kardashian’s continuing commitment to making Tristan Thompson’s paternity of a side-chick’s baby all about HER, all about Khloe. I mean, in some sense, what else is Khloe going to do, reach out to Maralee Nichols and offer solidarity? No, of course not. Khloe is going to continue to leak stories to People Magazine, E! News, Us Weekly and everybody else about how she’s still “very upset” about Tristan’s chronic infidelity and how she was completely blindsided by the fact that Tristan slept with hundreds of side-chicks, many of whom Khloe actually did know about! Anyway, here we are. Khloe is leaning on Kris Jenner a lot, and Kris in turn calls up People Magazine to talk about it.
Khloé Kardashian is finding support in her mom Kris Jenner as she copes with the paternity drama involving her ex, Tristan Thompson. Earlier this month, Thompson, 30, confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, while he was publicly dating Kardashian.
Though this isn’t the first time that Thompson has been involved in a cheating scandal while dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 37, is having a tough time accepting the recent paternity drama.
“Khloé is really struggling with what’s happening with Tristan,” a source says. “This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated.”
“She’s leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she’s encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open,” the source continues of Kardashian and Thompson, who share 3½-year-old daughter True.
“[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and she’s so upset,” the source adds. “People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side.”
I know I’m a broken record about this, but I’m truly surprised that Khloe keeps going down this road, especially given that she and Tristan supposedly broke up last June after he cheated on her yet again! I mean… at some point, can you stop being surprised and shocked by this sh-t? I’m not saying Khloe doesn’t have a right to be in her feelings regardless, but the whole drama of “Khloe thought they would have a fairytale life together” is just crazy at this point. They had already been broken up for five months when Khloe found out about Maralee! And you know Kris is still encouraging Khloe to give Tristan another chance. My God.
Khloe is devastated again. Yawn.
Khloe is more devastated over her unedited bikini pic circulating. Where she looks completely fine! The priorities of these people…
That’s not Khloe, it’s a bot-KarKrash. So plastic surgeried she’s barely recognisable
Yada, yada, yada….
Wellllll they DO have those ratings to think about for their new show, right???
It’s sad the only reason he will pay attention to his daughter because Mommy is famous. I’m sure his other kids would like the same attention. And she will go back to him time and again because why have self respect I guess.
Khloe needs a good therapist and better PR person. The storyline is getting more and more pathetic.
Even as a storyline is getting too repetitive. But any excuse for a new face is ok, right?
She is the kind of friend you eventually cut off because you cannot listen to her whine about her own stupidity over and over and over and over. No one else on the entire planet is surprised.
She is certainly not the only woman in the world who values themselves 0% and is desperate and blind to reality.
But most would at least publicly be embarrassed to keep admitting they are this stupid.
Unfortunately I think you’re right – or in my case a few years ago, its not so much that I cut my friend off – it was more that I couldnt hold my tongue anymore about what a POS her BF was, and that ended our relationship for the duration of theirs. She came back around after their breakup and some significant therapy, so who knows. I hold out hope for Khloe that she’ll so some self help.
She should be upset because Chloe kept changing her face and body to keep him and it didn’t work. That’s a lot of surgery and exercise. Mabe therapy and dumping Tristan is best.
Yes! Someone please try to convince her she’s young and pretty and she has her own money and she doesn’t need these trash men. Take the kid and run!
I’m sorry but that picture of Khloe’s fingers has me feeling like she is an actual alien living around us.
Of course Momager is standing by her!! She has a financial investment in ALL of her children!! Of course she wants Khloe to keep the lines of communication open in the hopes that Khloe will take back this narcissistic man whore who sleeps with whomever he wants to. If he wasn’t going to be faithful after the his first peccadillo, what makes her think he is EVER going to change? This is all pathetic that this woman is heartbroken every few months by this guy. The Kartra$hian/Jenner women seem to choose awful men, consistently.
Can we all just agree that the breakup in June is bull crap. They were together at least until November cause he was kourtneys engagement. And no doubt he lied about the new girl saying it never happened and she was trying to get famous. Until the new girl rightfully refused to go away or be quiet. Now Khloe is embarrassed yet again by Mr. Community Dick. And I do believe if she could she would still be with him but no doubt everyone is telling her to let it go. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were back on…she is delusional in her relationships
100% they were together until the baby news broke.
Thank you! I’ve said this a bunch of times. They didn’t formally announce it, but they were definitely back together, if he was at Kourtney’s proposal event.
She won’t let go because his fame is propping up her fame and she needs to be associated with his name. What are the chances she really thought things were going to somehow work out with him?
She gets no sympathy from me after what he did to Jordyn Woods.
Also, Kris is telling her to stay in contact with that loser? That’s the worst possible advice. No wonder she can never get over him.
Same here. I am still stuck on how they did Jordyn dirty. She had no contrition even after the passage of time either.
100%
Jordyn has moved on, has a beautiful life. Khloe … is stuck.
Her talons are looking more and more grotesques. How does she not poke an eye out? Terrible woman.
These women have the worst taste in men to procreate with. What is going on with this family psychologically? Something is not right with them.
OMG right?!?!?!
If you take stock at a distance, they ALL have issues. Kourtney was with Scott who was openly demeaning of her for years (even on their Miami show), Kylie hooked up with Tyga who was waaaaaaay too old for her and is now back with Travis Scott despite past cheating, Kanye clearly seemed like he could be truly awful to people (all those articles from former employees paint a pretty distressing picture) and Kim’s first marriage was physically abusive, and Kris I guess just kept going despite obvious issues in her marriage to Caitlyn pre-transition.
It is like the inverse of Captain save-a-ho. The only thing shocking at this point is that Kourtney seems to be in a healthy relationship now and Kendall just has avoided the headache entirely.
Yes they chose the men, but the men had their own issues. It’s not like Kim is at fault because a man abused her. Men begin an abusive relationship being charming and hiding red flags… many women have been taken in.
I’m no expert on what is wrong with them, but I hear they have multiple reality shows that do nothing but exhibit their insanity for public consumption. There’s gotta be a researcher out there who’s conned some foundation into funding a study.
Mr Community Dick, who has unprotected recreational sex with a variety of people, has a great risk of catching an STD and passing it on. Could this be why Kloe continues to hang on to the shreds of this relationship, fearing that by moving on to someone new, she risks having her status be made public?
She hangs on to him because she wants more kids by him. She wants to have all her kids by one person like her sisters and play the victim at the same time.
You teach people how to treat you, and Khloe has taught Tristan he can say/do whatever he wants. Why would he change? What’s he doing is working out just fine for him.
What exactly is she struggling with? She knew he was a cheater when she got with him. It was fine and dandy when they were doing it to someone else, but now that the shoe is on other foot, it’s non-stop whining.
This is purely ego-driven. It’s unfathomable to her that a man would cheat on her, since she’s remade herself in to their dream girl. She’s not the old Khloe anymore. She’s the surgically enhanced Khloe. This version of Khloe is the same version of Khloe that stuck with Lamar. She needs to work on her self-esteem.
Kris hates Khloe. You will never get me to believe different. She wants Khloe to continue to keep this going? With a man that has hurt and humiliated your daughter multiple times?
If I was Khloe’s mom and had the money, I’d be trying to figure out a way to have him removed from her and True’s life permanently. I’m kidding, but not. It would be better for little True to not have a dad around than a dad who keeps destroying her mother with no regard and who does nothing to help her self esteem growing up by continuing to show what he values in women which is he doesn’t. He only sees women as objects for sex.
Khloe really has no one. I am not a fan of any of these people, but as a woman and human being, I feel for Khloe. She seems to need people and what she needs to do is stand up for herself and make her own decisions without Kris and the others in her ear.
Khloe is ‘upset’ this time because he got that woman pregnant, while she’s been going on giving True a sibiling for 1 year or 2 now. She has known about his infedelity since the start and she seemed okay with it until it went public, so who is she kidding?
Also this seems to me something like she’s upset but still / kinda / with him.. smh.
True has a older bother that’s Khole doesn’t like to acknowledge exists.
I just can’t believe he didn’t marry her when he had the chance. He cheats on her regardless their relationship status and he is thristy AF. That’s the only reason he keeps trying, isn’t it, he wants the fame and money she brings.
Nope. He is a rich and famous athlete in his own right. He does NOT need anything from Khloe. Sorry but that’s not true. Granted, Tristan is not Michael Jordan-level famous, but then Khloe is not Barbra Streisand either.
Now, I’m off to wash after having to defend this person.
All the Kardashians have issues with the men they have dated for the most part. This is in part how they were raised. Remember Kris jumped from her ex husband Robert to Caitlin. She was briefly single but now has been dating someone. I don’t think any of them can be single for too long.
Also I do think once you’re famous and rich, men don’t ask you out as much as you think hence they all cling to the one that instantly shows them any modicum of interest and put up with things for so long.
I used to like her , then she decided to become just like the rest of them…..
Why does she looks so thin in that pic with the creepy fingers? I am not body shaming but honesty concerned. I know her vigorous workouts and being fit is so important to her but I always wonder why does she always look like she has zero muscle tone if she works out so much?
This girl is probably a bigger mess than all of her krazy sisters combined. She needs help. In all areas of her life.
It’s really difficult to feel sympathy for her when she has absolutely no interest in cutting him out of her life completely and focusing on True and herself. She certainly doesn’t need him for financial support. It’s just self-inflicted drama.