Prince Harry & Andrew probably will get the Queen’s Jubilee medals after all

A few days ago, the Telegraph reported that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew would be ineligible for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal. It’s something that happens with the big landmark Jubilee celebrations, groups of people receive commemorative “medals” marking the occasion. In this case, the medals are going to veterans, policemen, firemen and emergency service workers. Members of the royal family are “eligible” for the medals even if the military titles they hold are completely honorary. Harry, a veteran of war, was stripped of his honorary military titles. So was Andrew, even though he served in combat in the Falklands. But sources told People Magazine that the Telegraph’s story is false and that Harry and Andrew are still likely to receive the commemorative medal?
To celebrate her 70th year on the throne, Queen Elizabeth will be awarding special Platinum Jubilee medals next month — but as non-working senior royal family members, will Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be included? The commemorative medals are awarded to members of the armed forces, police, fire, emergency and prison services as well as members of the royal household and the monarch’s family.
The palace will not talk about specific members of the royal family following reports that Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan will receive the medals despite no longer being working members of the family.
But a royal source confirms to PEOPLE, “In common with previous jubilees, it is likely that wider members of the royal family would receive the Platinum Jubilee.” While members of the armed forces and other public servants receive them, the Queen independently pays for a number of medals for distribution “widely” to working and non-working members of her family.
The source adds, “They are funded privately and are commemorative.”
Separately, Buckingham Palace had no comment or guidance about whether Prince Harry and Meghan will travel to the U.K. in the spring for Prince Philip’s Service of Thanksgiving. The only date they have given for that occasion is that it will take place in the spring. Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, died last April at the age of 99. Harry attended the funeral alongside his family at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Buckingham Palace has no comment or guidance about the Sussexes because BP doesn’t know. The Sussexes have not told them whether or not they’ll return. And Harry has made it clear that regardless of the lil’ medal situation, he will not bring his family to the UK without the proper security locked down. As for the medals… it’s very much like the story about “will the royals wear their military uniforms to Prince Philip’s funeral,” remember that? The British media was trying to “shame” Harry for not being able to wear a uniform to his grandpa’s funeral and Harry didn’t say a word about it – meanwhile, Andrew apparently insisted on wearing his full military drag and the Queen realized how horrible that would look. My point is that Harry doesn’t actually give a sh-t about commemorative medals or military uniforms at this point. He’s not going to be bribed into bringing his family into the lion’s den just because he might get a shiny lil’ medal.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m hoping Harry tosses his in the junk drawer in his kitchen.
Lol, the idea that they could lure Harry home with a shiny bit of metal. Drop it in the mail, maybe.
As if!
And the spin of putting Harry (who did nothing wrong) in the same category as Andrew is a bad joke.
That is what I think too, that they would like nothing more than to associate Prince Harry with Andrew. Prince Harry and Queen Meghan should just avoid this whole sideshow and volunteer time at a VA hospital that day.
Yep, I think this is their new tactic. Originally, they tried to make Harry and Meghan look bad by constantly comparing them to William and Kate — but that backfired, and only made W&K look dull, lazy, and uninteresting in comparison. So now it seems they switched tactics and intend to mention H&M in every story about Andrew, to equate them in the eyes of the public. It makes me want to barf.
These people are so delusional that they actually think shinny objects are more important to Harry than the safety and well-being of his wife and children. As for he attended the funeral with his family, let me stop them right there, Harry family is Meghan, Archie, lili Doria. Diana and his dogs. Possibly his mom’s family too. The Windsors are parasites.
So do all veterans and emergency workers in the uk get these medals or just notable ones? Genuinely don’t know. Can anyone explain?
The post says veterans but the snippet from the article reads to me like active military and first responders would receive it and not everyone who has ever been a soldier, sailor, police, fire etc. It seems to me that if members of the BRF who are behind Harry and Andy in the line of succession are due to receive it, it stands to logic that those two should also get their trinket.
Hmm, if the medal is for active members then I don’t see why Harry, Andrew, or any other RF members should get a medal. They aren’t active members anymore. But yeah it says veterans. It just seems unclear. For me, it’s weird to give RF members medals. But if all veterans get a medal then ok give them one too, as long as they’re not giving medals to just certain special veterans.
@Jais I think if those actively serving get it, the veterans should also. Why should they be shunned if they have honorably served the Queen but have since retired or been injured and no longer in service?
Yeah, I’m not against the medal going to veterans or active service members. I’m just unclear about who the medal goes to? Does every single active service member and veteran get a medal is what I’m wondering. Or are there other factors?
From the article it looks like the TQ can personally buy a boatload of medals and give them out to whomever she likes. I don’t know who pays for the medals given to service people.
The Queen isn’t using her personal money for anything other than bailing out Andrew. She’s not using her own money to buy trinkets for the royals. The tax payers are doing that.
@fluffybunny – well, the article says the “trinkets” for the royals are being funded privately. Maybe that means some Saudi businessman is paying for them in exchange for citizenship and an OBE, but privately means not publicly, which means not by the taxpayers.
This link covers who gets a medal. It’s from Sept. 25 though and since the BRF & government seem to change the rules as each day passes..who knows.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/platinum-jubilee-medal-revealed
Thank you! I briefly read over it and ummm…it doesn’t mention veterans per se but does say any RF member with at least one year of service…whereas other service members seem to need to have 5 years and be currently active. If I’m reading correctly it seems there is a different standard for RF members receiving and regular service members.
The way these rats keep sticking Harry in the same sentence with Andrew sickens me.
As for the medal, knowing Harry, he would respect it as a token of the Queen and wear it. But this is nowhere near enough leverage to make him come to the UK if his security isn’t resolved favorably.
Hah, but is he ALLOWED to wear it?
Can I just say that Meghan husband Harry is so incredibly sexy and hot in any of his uniforms and suits. These two are so good Together.
Harry is hot in anything. Doesn’t have to be fancy dress. I think it’s partly the beard.
The monarchy is so silly to me. The things they care about…medals? That all you did to earn was be related to someone? (in the royals case, I’m sure the first responders are deserving of our admiration).
The hollowness of this whole thing and the fact that Brits allow this institution to remain on their taxpayer dollar is so fascinating to me.
The press always believed that Harry enjoyed the pomp and circumstance of the monarchy and that he would miss it. I think they’re realising that Harry was never interested in that and that he only participated in it because he had to.
I imagine that he may have cared about that sort of thing when he was younger, and was surrounded mainly by people who also cared about those things. It seems like serving in the military and being away from his family gave him some perspective on how little the vast majority of people care about this kind of jockeying for favor.
The thing is, folks hv heard H verbalize his apathy (for want of a stronger word) toward the monarchy since he was a teen, but they pretend not to hear.
He has NEVER liked being in the monarchy. He told DaxShepherd on his podcast back in May ’21 that he has “always felt different;” that his “blinkers” were never fitted “straight” and that his attitude toward the monarchy is a result of the influence of his mother and his own exp of life thru his travels in the C’wealth (and H more than any other member of the BRF, perhaps except for betty, has really travelled the C’wealth.)
The Telegraph already knew both working an non-working members of the RF usually gets these medals, and it’s already been reported that H&M would get it. They just made up a story to mention Harry and Andrew in the same breath.
The fuss about this just highlights how ridiculous it all is. Why are any of these people being given commemorative medals? The Queen is being celebrated for having been around a long time, Harry presumably received some military recognition when he was actually in the military, and I don’t see why anyone should be celebrated because their mother or grandmother is having a Jubilee.
HAhahahaha. I just want to take a moment to put out that the pictures used in this article are from the RAF…centenary, I think? In July 2018. Also known as the balcony event where William had to tell Kate to move down like three separate times. See how far she is from the Queen and how there’s almost enough room for Meghan to stand next to the Queen but not quite? That’s bc of Kate. Also please note the obviously blue shade of the dress that would have worked wonderfully at H&M’s wedding, but nope, she went with cream! sorry I’m feeling petty today.
And of course harry isnt coming back for some shiny medal.
Living in the US with only elected heads of state it seems weird. I can imagine the news if a president wanted to do something similar and waste who knows how much money on a meaningless medal. Couldn’t the money be used in a much better way to actually benefit the Queen’s “subjects”?
That’s pretty much what the Presidential Medal of Freedom is. Presidents give out a handful of those every year and before COVID it came complete with a ceremony and state dinner at the White House.
They aren’t produced in the bulk amount these medals will be but I disagree with the presidential one and the congressional one anyway because they are mostly given to people who already get plenty of recognition (and money in a good many cases) for what they do. They also end up being embarrassing in some cases when scandals are revealed later but they at least aren’t celebrating somebody for just hanging onto power for a long time; they are honoring the actual recipient.
But that’s just to a handful of people not half of the nation.
@Dutch That’s a completely inaccurate comparison. Biden isn’t pinning medals on his cousins, for one, and, as other commenters have said, very few of American medals are given out each year, vs in the UK, which treats them as door prizes.
We have commemorative coins in my country. They’re made to celebrate special historical, cultural or national events. Every houshold (or person, I don’t remember) can get one each for free. Those coins can be used as an actual currancy and would be a better option IMO. That being said, there’s still quite a few people in Britain (especially older) who appreciate these kind of traditions.
That sounds like a much better option. If somebody is in need they can at least use them.
We have those in the US too but you have to pay the mint for them. My husband collects coins.
Harry seems to wear his medals to all military events. One is the Afghanistan service medal, so that medal is earned. I think the other two were commemorative medals, but I think at least one was given while he was in service. Except for Edward, who always seems to wear very elaborate military uniforms. I believe all current male working members of the royal family, including the Queen’s cousins, served in the military, whether or not they actually served in combat situations.
Anne also wears a uniform but never served. There’s also the fact that regular retired military are not allowed to still wear uniforms without special permission.
Disgusting. Harry should politely refuse since they are mocking him and Meghan, putting them together with a pedophile like Andrew. Not that I believe he is the only pedophile in that family but it well, this family is simply horrible
Fun fact: these are the kind of medals William will ever have.
Harry earned his.