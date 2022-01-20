Prince William laughed & ignored a question about ‘supporting’ Prince Andrew

Prince William was Tag-along Baldemort yesterday for what was originally supposed to be a Kate-only event. Kate and William visited the Foundling Museum where – I believe – Kate was supposed to highlight the Early Years and foster care and all of that. That’s HER issue. But there was William, bumbling along, jazz-handing alongside his wife. Someone brought this up in the comments and I think it’s probably true: William tags along to Kate’s events when something scandalous or controversial is happening in the family. William is there as Kate’s minder, in case she gets a question about Meghan, Harry or (in this case) Prince Andrew. Personally, I would like to see what would happen if Kate did get a question she wasn’t prepared for. I think she would probably be able to lie with ease, but who knows? She might malfunction like a Stepford Wife robot. In any case, Chris Ship at ITV did ask William about Prince Andrew and William ignored the question:
Prince William offered no comment when asked about his uncle Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations amid a sexual assault lawsuit against him.
Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, visited the Foundling Museum — which tells the story of the 18th-century Foundling Hospital, the U.K.’s first children’s charity — on Wednesday. As the couple was heading out, ITV reporter Chris Ship asked William, “Your Royal Highness, can I just ask, do you support Prince Andrew?”
“Sorry, I can’t hear you,” Prince William said as he leaned in closer.
“Do you support Prince Andrew?” the reporter repeated.
Prince William did not reply and returned his attention to exiting the building as a woman thanked the couple for coming.
I’m including the video below – William looked like he was about to say something when other people flurried around him, blocking Chris Ship. It looks like William laughed? It was an uncomfortable laugh, but it was still… not great. They’re all pretty bad at this. Charles ignored the Andrew question over the weekend too. While Charles and William are both eager to take credit for “pushing out” Andrew, neither of them wants to address the mess directly.
William looks like he had some dental work done. Of course he won’t discuss Andrew. But he has Jason Knauf to “discuss” Harry and Meghan.
As a fellow CB wrote here –
Very much not a rapist family.
Whats happening!? I thought part of being a rota rat is that you dont dare throw of the cuff questions like that. Lol they must be getting antsy!
@noki: i think some reporters might be getting fed up with the unnecessary fluff. Even some of kate’s birthday puff pieces felt like shade. At the end of the day they are journalists (somewhat) and somewhere very deeply buried in their bodies there must be some desire to actually report on something news worthy.
I think some are getting salty at the royals.
Think about it, if you are a reporter, even just a RR, and you know there is this huge story about William that you are not allowed to even mention, and you also know that William drove out his brother and his wife, who were HUGE moneymakers for you (even though you, the reporter, were going about it in a heinous, racist, mean-spirited way), and now you’re stuck writing about how Kate has darker hair and doesnt that make her look more serious??……you may want to throw out a question here and there too just for the reaction.
I also don’t think Chris Ship has ever been a huge Cambridge fan. If I was a royal watcher (which I am), my money is on Ship, Emily Andrews or Richard Palmer to be the ones to turn against the Cambridges first. None of them are Sussex fans but they all also seem to despise the Cambridges, they’re just covering it up better now.
It’s one thing to just report on fluff because that’s all there is to say. But its another thing to be forced to report on fluff when there are real stories that you can’t talk about.
@becks1: don’t rule out Dan Wootton. I actually think he could be the first to spill. Not only is he slimy enough to do it, he also often says more than he should in his articles
@Chloe that’s funny you say that bc I actually came back to edit my comment but I missed the window to add Wootton. I think if he feels he’s not being fed juicy enough info, he’ll spill. He’s only Team Cambridge now because it lets him rant against Meghan and he’s still in the loop.
He’s team Cambridge. He wrote William a full page published love letter.
@LadyD yes, but that was a very weird love letter lol. I think he’s Team Cambridge as long as being Team Cambridge benefits him. I don’t think he’s like Camilla Tominey, for example, who I think will go down with Ship Cambridge.
I’m not sure why but CT is the RR I dislike the most. I try to check myself for misogyny. Like why do I dislike her more than Eden, Wooton, or Jobson? But I think it’s bc she started the crying story and wrote that weird article centering herself in the sussex story, with the picture of them all in a face off? But yea she will most likely go down with the ship. She’s already sympathized with Andrew many times.
Someone tell me the point of the british monarchy in 2022…..
A model of “modern” white supremacy? – no that’s probably not their slogan
Draining taxpayer money while hoarding obscene wealth?- probably not what they want to go with either.
They are mad andrew embarrassed the firm, but they don’t care at all about the whole sex trafficking of minors. I mean, it wouldn’t happen to *their* kids- peasants don’t matter.
I don’t get it.
Abolish the monarchy.
Andrew is constantly defended by his stans and Virginia is derided as if Andrew is the ‘victim.’ So gross. And then they go on about the “poor” Queen. So pathetic.
The royals are the ultimate emblem of white supremacy. You don’t get more supreme and more white than them. All their pageantry is about how much better they are than everyone else. That’s really, really important to white supremacists. The need to be better than, more important than, whatever than, is so strong that racists will sacrifice their own well being, their own health and safety, the health and safety of their own children for it. The royals know it and tacitly approve of it, because it’s what they believe too. The royals reign over their subjects as better, more important people. In years past, Guiffre would have been considered “lucky” to be graced by the attention of a royal. This is still their mindset.
Not that it’s surprising to me, but I like how succinctly you put it, I think this is exactly it.
@Ariel: Windsor! The Musical
🎼 I am the very model of a Modern White Supremacy
So says the Future Future King and the British Royal Family 🎼
I’m confused. Did Chris Ship ask this question? Why does his Twitter then say “prince William was asked” and not “I asked”? Am just curious if the ITV reporter asked this question and if William wants to ban them from Kate’s next piano recital.
So I’m pretty sure Chris Ship did not ask this question. ITV cameras were there and he reported that a reporter asked this question. Technically, I guess itv could have chosen not to share this camera footage and I do think Chris ship was making a point about how both Charles and William are refusing to answer anything about Andrew. It’s interesting that he did not say which reporter asked this question and maybe that was to protect the reporter from monarchists swarming with how dare you ask our prince a question. However, Richard Palmer tweeted that it was a sky news reporter that asked the question. I think it was a sky news reporter who asked Charles the question too. Those pesky sky news reporters asking too many questions and those pesky itv news reporters having the audacity to report those questions being asked. How bloody dare they note our silence on human trafficking?
I can confirm that Willileaks is very much not a family of paedophiles and racists….
How dare Shipwreck ask such a question???
Infamy, infamy, they all got it in for me
We all know what happens when Kate gets a question she wasn’t prepared for. Remember that rountable discussion she had with jill biden and a reporter asked her about lili?
“What else?”
@JT; lol no, that was when she visited the school. The roundtable discussion was when POTUS & FLOTUS were in the UK for G7. A reporter asked her about whether she’d seen lili and her face did this weird thing, she started stuttering and eventually replied with: “not yet, but we’d like to see her soon. We wish her well” or something along those lines. A MESS
Oh I definitely remember the Lili incident. Pure gold. I was just pointing out that anytime Kate gets asked about anything off the cuff, she doesn’t respond well. It was another time where Kate wasn’t prepared and her masked slipped. I would include the commonwealth situation in that same category.
So he can blurt out how they “are very much not a racist family” when asked about Harry and Meghan but giggles uneasily like an awkward schoolboy when asked about Andrew. Got it.
It is mind-boggling that these geniuses don’t even have a prepared, agreed-upon statement they can say to answer the questions about Andrew. It is constant amateur hour at the palaces.
They’re so bad at PR they should be used as examples on how not to do it in schools.
@Merricat Exactly this. Freaking amateur hour.
I know — with all their supposedly top-notch PR people, it seems stupidly easy to have them put together a simple, non-committal statement like “I would prefer not to comment on a sensitive family matter”…end of.
Now would have been a great time to back up the talking points about how Will helped push the Queen to cut Andrew off. But of course that didn’t happen because Will is only interested in sending messages through tabloid propaganda pieces not actual words and actions.
They need to be able to deny it to their right wing pals, and at the same time peddle the “strong, good Will” to the peasants.
This is why the family was so worried about Andrew’s legal strategy. I think they’re scrambling behind the scenes. They’re not supposed to be serious public figures who are held to account & they have no idea what to do about it. Andrew is going to drag this mess out & it will only get worse as reporters are emboldened by all of the damaging information coming out.
I really wonder how they’ll handle public appearances if this keeps up. I could see William & Kate being a double act for the time being, then using the scrutiny on Andrew as a reason to negotiate more disappearances in the year when they’re supposed to be ramping up work due to the Queen being MIA.
Makes you wonder how they’ll handle any questions when they come to the US.
they couldn’t handle Andrea Mitchell asking Kate if she had seen Lili yet. they’re not going to be able to handle anything about Andrew.
I think they won’t come to the US. I always thought the idea of coming to the US was something floated to soothe William’s ego after Harry & Meghan’s NYC success. If they travel to the US, they’d be asked about Andrew but also why they wouldn’t be visiting Harry & Meghan. The drama would overshadow any “tour” they tried (plus, I don’t actually think they want to spend several days together). Better to stay home, claim to be limiting their carbon footprint by not flying & also say they’re “supporting the Queen” or whatever.
@Lizzie Bathory – you’re right, I doubt very much they’ll come to the US now. Between the dumpster fire of Andrew’s legal woes and the successes that Meghan and Harry are enjoying, they’d best stay home and figure out a way to remove the tarnish from their images.
Yes, what is the purpose of the Monarchy except draining the hard working £££ off of the public? They provide absolutely nothing to the commonwealth except excessive lavish lifestyles all while hiding money around them the world. They are nothing but a constant noose hanging on all of the taxpayers, which they have no desire to care about. Monarchies around the world are useless. Abolish all of them!!
I do agree that Baldimort accompanied CopyKeen due to the circumstances surrounding her inability to properly handle questions regarding other royals. I am certain that there are members of the BRF that were not too keen of CopyKeen being let loose. CopyKeen cannot be trusted with reporters. You would think that after 10 Keen years she could be trusted, but apparently she isn’t.
How did they send him out without an answer? They had to know he was going to get the question. Why not have an answer planned out? “Can’t comment on an ongoing legal matter” or “I think the Queen’s statement speaks for itself” or SOMETHING. But instead, we get an awkward laugh as he “returned his attention to exiting the building.”
This shows how horrible their comms teams are. They won’t last 5 minutes in the US if they are too thin skinned to answer a question by a rota ratchet off the cuff. Absolutely he should have had a statement prepared, and needs to have one prepared every time he shows his face.
My guess is that Ship is now a persona non grata with Rage Monster, and Will-di Amin will demand all reporters refrain from shouting questions at him. Or he’ll “refuse to appear” in public until the reporters “behave themselves.”
Ship can kiss his “royal tea party for the rota” cookies goodbye, I think.
That’s what I can’t believe either. They’ve made it clear their entire job is pr, because they don’t actually work or help charities, and no one has sent an email titled “quick response to cheeky journalists”? Or is this meant to show they don’t answer to the little people?
Especially as Charles was just asked the same thing at one of his engagements. They should have been prepared to comment on this even if he just said no comment. They are so bad at this. No wonder they were intimidated by Meghan keeping her old team. She actually worked with competent professionals.
Wouldn’t surprise me if they *did*, but he’s too unprofessional and cocky to have it committed to memory. That, and he probably felt that the NO reporter would DARE ask about a “Blood Royal” like that. This clown also probably felt he was being “funny”. We all know he thinks he’s soooo clever, and he has absolutely NO sense of humor.
Remember, this is the person who thought it was HILARIOUS that Uber drivers are “frisked on the floor” by security when takeaway curries are delivered to Kensington Palace.
I think you’re on to something Jan90067. He probably said “sorry, can’t hear you” as “warning” to the reporter. In his arrogance he expected the reporter to change the question to something harmless.
@Jan, that was my reaction as well! That he was trying to set up another “very much not a racist family” moment but got put off by the reporter’s question not being phrased in exactly the way he wanted it. The man is not exactly known for his quick wit, lol.
Lol, now I’m imagining the rehearsal with his PR people – “Now, your Highness, repeat after me – ‘No Comment!'” “No, not ‘no comma,’…no, it’s not ‘no camel’ either” “Sigh, let’s try this again…”
@Jan 90067
I think you have that exactly right.
Where’s the queen
Lol. She is resting for the jubilee, haven’t you heard? It’s all about the jubilee. She is being tax payers supported so she can rest all year to attend a party that the tax payers are paying for.you can’t make this shit up
Apparently the Lamebridges skipped two people in wheelchairs without acknowledging them, one was on Twitter saying Harry would never do that.
Noses are too high in the air to look “down” and see them.
LOL!
“Personally, I would like to see what would happen if Kate did get a question she wasn’t prepared for”
We did see it, when Andrea Mitchell asked Kate about Lili at the Jill Biden and her response wasn’t great. As for William being asked that question, the journalist was very timid and seem intimidated by William, that not a good sign for reporters who are supposed cover the Royals without fear or favour. And I agree, that given KP made it known that William was involved in the ousting of Andrew, the least he could do is say something instead of pretending that he couldn’t hear the question.
Look how he is sitting there smiling hard with his fist clenched!!!
If Willy and Chucky don’t like the questions from the media, them maybe it’s time to give up your throne . Go live in the country on your own dime and then you won’t have to answer anything.
I think these moments are set up to make it seem like the royals are being harassed. Because in their world one person daring to ask a question is completely out of bounds. That’s why the don’t have prepared responses. They want them to project the keep calm and carry on / never complain and never explain lie. IMO. William’s ego didn’t let him keep quiet after the Oprah interview.
As for the RR getting tired of the Cambridge’s. They were already tired of them by 2016. William’s collusion with them against the Sussexes changed the narrative. But now the RR’s are stuck with just the Cambridge’s. I do think that many are resentful of the fact that they have to do all the work propping them up. The RR’s reward for colluding was supposed to be access to the Sussexes. Now that they are gone the RR’s have to recognize they made a bad deal. However, I don’t think they will turn in them. They’ve in too deep at this point. I do think their coverage will be more shady.
He’s the worst
Certain members of the family have been nonce adjacent ; FK was just good friends with Jimmy Saville and that Vicar chappie. Obviously none of them want to answer impertinent questions about PA and his teddy bear collection and age blind “activities”!
Yes. More of this please. Next time ask about how he feels about tax money going towards him. That lady at the end is a wit*h ending it like that
The ignorant comments of middle age royalists screaming on twitter “how dare they ask their question, how rude?” Is a mix of hilarious and brain-dead. But still some baby boomers keep supporting this family of pedophiles, this is shameful but the world is seeing
For someone who really wants it to be known that he was not only “incandescent” with rage over Andrew’s antics, but also claimed to be involved in the decision to remove Andrew’s privileges, he sure ran away pretty quickly.
And if he was meant to deflect tough questions from Kate, he needs to come up with a better line instead of just scrambling for the exit. People are going to keep asking about Andrew. It’s kind of a big story. “Very much not a racist family” felt like it was a set up, like he had his pat one liner all ready to go. Maybe he ost his nerve here?
Or maybe he planted a question, but the reporter didn’t phrase it exactly right, thus the “I can’t hear you”. Cuz he didn’t flee right away, which presumably he would do if he wasn’t going to answer anything. What if the reporter had asked more generally about Andrew, then he could have done a “that’s difficult situation but can’t speak about ongoing cases etc etc”. Total B’s, but at least it moves things along. But once the question is a point blank “Do you support Andrew?” maybe that put him off. Again, William has had all of the advantages of a very expensive education,and he has been a public figure for a very long time, so this should not throw him for a loop.
How long until the RF is complaining about the family being unfairly blindsided by these horrible, depraved reporters?
I can’t believe this one will be head of state one day. He is clearly uncomfortable around the peasants and always appears to be on edge. If it wasn’t for the strange symbiotic relationship with the press, this family of criminals would be exposed, which is what desperately needs to happen.
I swear, how hard it is to get a good PR person and teach these royal fools how to respond to these kind of situations? How are they even so BAD at this and yet they’re supposed to work in the public?
You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.
You can lead an ass to books but you can’t make it think.
Imo, all William or Charles for that matter had to say is “I support Her Majesty and her decisions”. Buckingham Palace put out the statement about Andrew with the Queens blessings. And they are fine with the papers claiming how ” involved” they were. Why try to be coy and run away now?