Prince William laughed & ignored a question about ‘supporting’ Prince Andrew

Prince William was Tag-along Baldemort yesterday for what was originally supposed to be a Kate-only event. Kate and William visited the Foundling Museum where – I believe – Kate was supposed to highlight the Early Years and foster care and all of that. That’s HER issue. But there was William, bumbling along, jazz-handing alongside his wife. Someone brought this up in the comments and I think it’s probably true: William tags along to Kate’s events when something scandalous or controversial is happening in the family. William is there as Kate’s minder, in case she gets a question about Meghan, Harry or (in this case) Prince Andrew. Personally, I would like to see what would happen if Kate did get a question she wasn’t prepared for. I think she would probably be able to lie with ease, but who knows? She might malfunction like a Stepford Wife robot. In any case, Chris Ship at ITV did ask William about Prince Andrew and William ignored the question:

Prince William offered no comment when asked about his uncle Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations amid a sexual assault lawsuit against him. Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, visited the Foundling Museum — which tells the story of the 18th-century Foundling Hospital, the U.K.’s first children’s charity — on Wednesday. As the couple was heading out, ITV reporter Chris Ship asked William, “Your Royal Highness, can I just ask, do you support Prince Andrew?” “Sorry, I can’t hear you,” Prince William said as he leaned in closer. “Do you support Prince Andrew?” the reporter repeated. Prince William did not reply and returned his attention to exiting the building as a woman thanked the couple for coming.

[From People]

I’m including the video below – William looked like he was about to say something when other people flurried around him, blocking Chris Ship. It looks like William laughed? It was an uncomfortable laugh, but it was still… not great. They’re all pretty bad at this. Charles ignored the Andrew question over the weekend too. While Charles and William are both eager to take credit for “pushing out” Andrew, neither of them wants to address the mess directly.

Prince William was asked about Prince Andrew at the end of a visit he and Kate made to the @FoundlingMuseum in London.

“Do you support Prince Andrew?” a reporter asked the Duke of Cambridge.

The response was about as detailed as Prince Charles’ on Friday (zero). https://t.co/zZ53gmdnv4 pic.twitter.com/7KYbogfwoZ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 19, 2022