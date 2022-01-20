Jensen Ackles: Jessica Alba ‘was horrible’ to work with, I bad-mouthed her to the crew

Looking back on it, I’m absolutely positive that Jessica Alba’s time on Dark Angel was probably pretty traumatic for her. Dark Angel was her big breakthrough show, and it premiered in the fall of 2000, when Alba was 19 years old. She became a star overnight, and she was in a relationship with her much-older costar Michael Weatherly, who was 32 years old at the time. They were engaged! And as we know now, Weatherly is a toxic, unprofessional douche. Anyway, Jensen Ackles was also on Dark Angel, and he told a story this week about how Alba was “horrible” to work with, and that’s why he was justified in bad-mouthing her to the cast and crew. This is a whole mess.
Jensen Ackles claims Jessica Alba made life difficult on set years ago. The 43-year-old actor was asked about his time on Dark Angel, the sci-fi show that helped launch Alba to stardom, on Tuesday’s Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast.
“Was Jessica Alba cool to work with?” Rosenbaum asked.
“No. She was horrible,” Ackles bluntly replied, claiming he’s “told this to her face.”
Alba, 40, starred on Dark Angel during its run from 2000 to 2003. Ackles joined the show as a regular for Season 2. “I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said,” the Supernatural star added. “She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship with [co-star Michael Weatherly] and that was rocky and causing some undue stress, I believe, on set.”
Ackles said he “was the new kid on the block and I got picked on by the lead.” The Boys star described his relationship with Alba as “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do…. She had it out for me… It wasn’t that she didn’t like me. She just was like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need.'”
After wondering “what the f***” he did, Ackles decided to fight “fire with fire.”
“So I just was like, ‘Oh, looks like we’re getting b**** Alba today… everybody hang onto your nuts,'” he recalled, claiming the crew “loved” the banter. As for how Alba felt, Ackles thought she was like, “OK, now I can just be a d*** to him and he’ll be a d*** to me and that’s how we’ll roll.”
Ackles said his approach “did build some mutual respect” and that they even hung out in a “platonic”way. He also remembered Alba being there for him during a hard day on set.
“My grandfather died while I was shooting and she literally just walked into my trailer and held me for a half an hour,” he shared. “So it was that kind of a relationship. And again, if she walked in we’d be all hugs. But she didn’t make it easy on me on set.”
The Honest Company mogul hasn’t commented on Ackles’s claims.
Giant red flag: “So I just was like, ‘Oh, looks like we’re getting b**** Alba today… everybody hang onto your nuts,'” he recalled, claiming the crew “loved” the banter. I genuinely wonder what Alba’s side of the story is, because I would imagine it would be along the lines of “this guy came in with a huge chip on his shoulder, started bad-mouthing me to the crew, he called me a bitch to my face and he’s still talking sh-t about me even though I’ve repeatedly tried to bury the hatchet.” What’s also f–ked up is that Jensen Ackles thinks this story makes him look good or sympathetic? It does not. You called the 19/20-year-old lead actress a bitch because she didn’t treat you like you were the most special snowflake.
This sounds like Jessica was a literal teen, with huge responsibility on her shoulders surrounded by older men who were dicks.
Wait, isn’t he just 2 years older than her? I’m not sure if that constitutes “older.” And she was a much bigger star, so I think her being rude or making life hellish for the other actors is a much bigger issue.
Lololol. Considering how this woman bragged about making her honest company staff cry this story does not surprise me one bit.
So you think it’s fine for him to call her a b*tch at work in front of the entire crew? He didn’t even detail what she did, just claimed he figures he was so pretty she resented it.
No matter what kind of person she was, and I worked with some horrible people on sets, you don’t call the star a b*tch and turn her into a laughing stock and expect good work to come out of it.
It’s so highly inappropriate for all of the women crew members to hear that.
If you brag about your ability to make your staff cry as a grown adult woman with 2 kids then yes it tracks that your behaviour at 19 was most likely deplorable.
Is it unprofessional to call someone a bitch? Yes. But does she sound like a heinous person to work with? Also yes.
Totally agree, Watson! This is a person who slashed the active ingredient in their sunscreen by more than half, marketed it for children, and then blamed the parents for using it incorrectly when it didn’t work and caused serious sunburn in their kids. I’m pretty sure she’s a horrible person who is terrible to work with.
During the podcast, he made clear that she said this in front of the entire crew: “She just was like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need.’” Did he respond well? No. But he’s also only three years older than Alba and was not the lead. And when she was scared to be alone one night, he went over and spent the night with her to make sure she was OK. I’m not saying he was perfect by any means, but the pile-on here is a bit much.
Yeah, everyone sucks here. Alba never changed and JA handled it poorly. He does have a great reputation. He just conducted himself terribly here and then.
You don’t see the power dynamics with a white male sh*tting all over a woman that he works with? Even though she was the star, she was still young and engaged to a much older man at the time, so I can only imagine the influence that brought. I just think in this instance he sucks and sounds like a douche.
The power dynamics were pretty obviously in her favor though? She was the star. The nr. 1 on the call sheet sets the tone of the show. He was about her age and came on set to find her being an asshole to him for no reason.
I am with you on maybe don’t bring the story up but I don’t see why he is not the victim in this case.
She was the lead.
Ackles was the replaceable/weaker one.
I used to be acquainted with someone in the biz who worked with her. They said she was by far the least pleasant person they’d ever worked with.
This is not the first time nor the same person that has said Jessica Alba was a complete Regina George though! Sure she was young and stunning,she seems really loved nowadays so maybe it was just immaturity and being gassed up.
This is so gross, it’s exactly how men take down a powerful woman, by sexually insulting her in public and weoponizing *her* crew against her, getting them to laugh as she’s called a b*tch.
F*%k this guy. What a loser.
Maybe she treated the crew like crap too? If they really liked her and had her back I doubt they would have stood for “the new guy” trashing her.
Yeah, if there’s one thing I know about men it’s that they’re going to speak up in group settings to defend teenage girls.
Crews are majority men, especially on set when the talent are there.
No, I don’t think make crew would defend her. What he did was undermine her using misogyny.
It’s horribly sad that so many think that’s fine for a man to do at work.
And no, a 19 year star of a show is not on par with male dominated industry the way certain a listers are.
I guess it’s fine for men to call their female
Superiors b@tches at work to everyone else who works with her. Btw this is why women don’t have power. Because even other women will stand by men stealing the power from women if that woman isn’t a “nice” girl.
They’re both losers — immature, hot headed losers. He could have had a quiet chat with her about her behaviour, she could have toned down the rudeness. A number of commenters here who have had personal interactions with her have stated she was rude and difficult. A typical mean-girl who thinks she’s all that and a bag of chips. There are 2 sides to every story, which Ackles admits.
I thought she’d admitted she treated Ackles like shit? When all the stuff about Weatherby came out, it brought back up the rumors that she was awful to him on set, likely because Weatherby was jealous of Ackles and took it out on her.
I don’t know, it seems to me like Ackles is saying he was an immature dick in response, but they managed to get over it and build a decent relationship regardless.
Yeah, it sounds like they were both assholes to each other but managed to find a working relationship. My general impression is this sounds like the whole set was toxic, which probably isn’t surprising since it was James Cameron’s first TV project.
The # 1 jerk in this situation is out of the frame in this whole JA/JA situation… Michael Weatherby. (Who has a track record of being an opportunistic, sexist presence on sets) He was the older guy who sidled up to his teen co-worker, putting dysfunctional pressure on her in the relationship and in the workplace. Once that was going on there was no way that was going to be a functional professional workplace.
JA and JA sound like they were each jerks in there own way, but Ackles does not come off well at all in this story, the guy ganging up on the female lead with the crew, calling her a bitch, etc is just juvenile, misogynistic lousy behavior… I’m getting Moonlighting vibes on this. * He could have called out whatever she was doing without being a loud-mouth bro-dude bully.
* oh man, James Cameron was the one in charge? Yeah, Moonlighting vibes big time.
Wow, this is the first article I’ve seen paint him in a bad light. This story has been known for literally twenty years, he places most of the blame on Michael Weatherly, and says they’re friends now/like brother and sister and he loves her.He literally says she checked on him and comforted him after his grandfather died. And he was quoting his twenty year old self! They eventually worked their issues out.
And it’s well known that Jessica (at first) and Michael did treat him like shit.
Wasn’t there some dust up last year with him and his SN co-star. Something like there was a sequel/prequel being kick around and JA moved forward on it but shut the other guy out, blindsiding him? IIRC they make peace, but I definitely got the impression it was a dick move by JA … technically “ok” but kind of like the stuff that caused Will Ferrell to cut ties with his production partner?
He also talked about this on the podcast. The project was in the very early stages of development, like they only had an outline at that point, and he’s superstitious so he didn’t tell anybody who didn’t need to know but he planned to tell Jared first once things were more concrete.
The news leaked when he was on set working and phones are only allowed in trailers so he was trying to deal with that and didn’t think nor have time to call him. Jensen said he regrets it and places the blame on himself a bit but Jared should have called instead of Tweeting.
Totally tracks with the way he screwed over his Supernatural fellow alums over the spin-off. Guy has always given off insecure macho douche vibes.
He brought that up on the podcast too. The spin-off was in the earliest stages of development and he was superstitious and didn’t want to tell anybody yet. The news leaked when he was on set so he was trying to work and he didn’t have time nor think to call Jared, who he planned to tell first once there was more concrete info. Jared should have called him instead of Tweeting.
Oh do you mean Jared Padalecki who has a history of alcoholism and physically assaulted (for the umpteenth time) someone a few months before the spin-off news was released? That Supernatural alum?? I wouldn’t work with him either.
what!! you mean MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE WHO CAN DO NO WRONG Jared? never! /s
Wow sad to see people agreeing with his behavior because they’ve heard she was horrible. She was 19, maybe she’s horrible. Maybe she’s the worst.
That still doesn’t make it right to call her a b in front of the entire crew.
Industry insider here who worked on that set. You have NO IDEA how bad she was. We’re not talking normal-mean-girl. We’re talking sociopathic-narcissistic-abuser-level bad. Jessica should have been brought to task by people in power, and she eventually was. Ackles should not have been put in this situation.
Since true info on this stuff is a rare occurrence, would you be willing to share some examples?
She has been open about not just being hard to work with but takes joy in being terrible, I can’t believe all the hate this is getting.
That’s weird, honestly. I worked in film for years with a list actors and I would never bad mouth the actors I worked with, in fact when I see stories about them here – even the few who were horrible- I don’t comment because that is what we were all taught.
I worked with talent who threw things at the crew.
There is no excuse for misogyny. And ffs she was 19. The idea that she had all of the power is absurd and if you really are an “insider” then you should know that.
WithTheAmerica, I don’t know if it is healthy that the crew is expected to protect abusive behavior in the workplace. It might be what you were taught and how things have been done, but it’s also what contributes to monsters like Weinstein that are allowed to harm their coworkers without consequence.
Confidentiality is good when it protects people’s privacy, but it can also be used to protect abusers. Crew members should not have to tolerate having things thrown at them in the workplace.
I had a good pal in the entertainment business years ago whose job it was to “host” celebrities while they were in Toronto for TIFF, etc. She’d pick them up the airport in a limo, take them to their hotel, to meetings, dinners, etc. She told me one of her least favorite stars was Jessica Alba because she was really snotty and difficult. Enough of defending the poor little 19 year-old from all the mean men. People learn manners by the time they’re 19, Alba clearly didn’t and thought she was above it all.
I genuinely do not get your read on this? Like, he actually made a pretty empathetic analysis of her situation at the time? She and Weatherly took their frustrations and immaturity out on him. He was the same age and the new kid on the block, joining a new show and the lead hates him and she was in a position of power over him.
If he were a woman and told this story we would praise him to high heaven for not taking that abuse lying down. So why is this any different? Because of the bitch comment?
This is my take as well. He’s saying she was a bitch, and he pushed back, and they developed this working relationship that involved them both being bitchy to each other, but it seemed to work, and they got along off the set. But then he also makes it clear that she was under stress, he mentions the relationship with Weatherly, her age, etc.
so basically I’m reading this as “she was a bitch to me and this is how I reacted but looking back there were these reasons for her behavior.” It doesn’t sound like he’s saying she’s an awful horrible person in general.
Yeah I’m getting more of a “this was an unhealthy workplace and we all contributed to it” vibe, and at least he does acknowledge the difficult position and relationship she was in. And I don’t doubt that he was treated poorly.
But the image of him calling her a bitch and trying to gang up on her with the crew is still kind of gross. It’s still a professional workplace.
They may have worked it all out and are friends, but he doesn’t come across very well here.
I agree, he doesn’t seem to hold any grudges against her and was being pretty sympathetic.
For what it’s worth, Jensen is only 3 years older than her so he would have been very young as well. But its still a weird story to tell because he defends Jessica as saying she was a teenager under enormous pressure in a bad relationship that was tied to her work, so, if you understand that it was an incredibly hard position for her to be in and it may have made her difficult, why tell the story at all?
Alba’s whole Honest Company makes me angry at her for putting out irresponsible products, so I dislike her for those reasons. As far as her being a diva, I’ve heard those stories before but with all we’ve learned from the Weinstein case, I take any story about an actress being hard to work with as possibly / probably bad publicity, sexism or sabotage.
All of this.
eeeehhhhh, I don’t really agree with this interpretation. this doesn’t read to me like he’s insulting her, just speaking honestly to how it was at the time between them, and not really making excuses for himself. And this happened 20 years ago when they were both around the same age and just starting out, in a super toxic time in hollywood, but it also sounds like they mellowed out into normal relationship since then. I think it’s clear he wouldn’t talk about her like this if they weren’t cool with each other now and it doesn’t feel like this was intended to stir up any particular drama.
As a huge Dark Angel fan, I’m a little bit 😱🙃 about this.
Good lord this guy is toxic. Buh-bye.
While he’s no absolutely no saint, i can understand “fighting fire with fire”, he was 22/23 at the time also. Both were young and immature.
Also Jensen wasn’t a star when he got the dark angel gig, so i don’t see him acting entitled from the start, to the much bigger star of the show lol obviously could be wrong tho.
Sometimes actresses are horrible too , especially when theres already lots and lots of stories how Alba used to be an ahole, on and off set.
But i agree that telling this story doesn’t make him look sympathetic at all, should have kept it to himself, especially if they’re fine now, as he said.
He does sound toxic and the fact that he is bragging about announcing Jessicas current bitch meter reading is highly unprofessional and sexist. Maybe he should just shut up about the entire situation.
If you actually listen to the podcast, you see very clearly that he is not bragging.
I was 14 when I saw dark Angel and remember thinking Jessica Alba was the most beautiful person I had ever seen. Like I wanted to look like her with every ounce of my teenage girl soul.
Literally all of these white men felt and feel justified in calling her a bitch and putting her down (even now OVER 20 YEARS LATER) for commiting the unpardonable sin of being young, beautiful, and not pandering to their egos constantly. Doesn’t smile back? She’s a bitch. Asks for a line re-do? Bitch. Breathes air at the same time as they do? FUCKING BITCH, MAN.
I was in college in the early 2000s and ended up waiting tables and had Alba as a customer. I didnt realize who she was until another waitress pointed it out. I kept it professional but she was extremely unpleasant to wait on. I believe these stories because I have one of my own!
If he had called her an asshole would we be calling him toxic?
It sounds like they were both pretty immature and it also sounds like the older boyfriend might not have liked their brother/sister chemistry .
This is a super weird take for sure.
I’ve heard multiple people say she is awful to work with so tend to think that’s the truth. She comes across as insufferable. Still this dude’s behavior wasn’t ok at all. Toxic all around.
So Weatherly who most likely instigated this haterade – which coincidentally just happens to remove any potential romantic rivalry – (and I doubt Cameron was nice to him on set either, he hates pretty boys and the finale treats Ackles’ character like crap) but the headline is about the teenaged WoC who was lowkey being pressured and exploited by all the older men around her, the one who apologized to him personally over a decade ago. Okay.
I’m starting to think all white male Texans are default tradh until proven otherwise. Once their bag is secured all the garbage they’ve been holding in all their careers just rolls out.
Man, am I disappointed. I genuinely liked Jensen Ackles but he comes across as such a huge douche, pretending to be ‘aware’ and then ganging up on in such a gross way to a barely adult co-star.
Also, I recently started watched NCIS and up until now I didn’t know what had been going on with Micheal Weatherly and wow, I feel so hopeless, I’m disgusted and ..words really aren’t enough really.
Polly Perrette has said she was physically assaulted more than once while working on NCIS, apparently by Mark Harmon. She’s also said she lost her job after she tried to protect crew members from assault, so I have my doubts about how pleasant that set is.
By Mark Harmon? Or by his dog? Not saying the former didn’t happen, but have only heard about the latter.
But yeah, MW is trash.
Harmon himself. Apparently her objecting to the presence of his dog on set was one of many things that set him off, but she has said he “attacked” her more than once. She also suggested he was physically violent with crew members.
Isn’t this what we want though? “This was the situation THEN. We both handled it poorly THEN. NOW I’ve reflected and realize what a position she was put in.” Don’t we want people to reflect on their past behaviors? I haven’t heard any stories of him continuing this behavior, it might be that he LEARNED. I don’t know when he analyzed his behavior, whether it was 15, 10, 5 years ago or last week, but he seems to have taken away something from this.
I’m of age of both Ackles and Alba. Twenty years ago was different than today, and that’s due to reflecting, learning, carrying it forward.
Same . And I was an asshole at times , dare I say a bitch on occasion.
I don’t see the malice from this guy, at most I would side eye bringing it up now but it seems he was asked directly and didn’t just lead with oh, let me tell ya about that one ….
It is very well known, for a very long time, that she has a reputation of being difficult to work with and is quite smug. It sounds like the two people with the most power treated him like crap because he was the new person and he didn’t have any power at all. He decided not to take it BUT I hate the line of him calling her a bitch to the crew. It sounds like an all around toxic workplace.
Slow clap for the Ackles PR team.
Remind people he’s worked with stars, bring up a story that’s gendered and will cause interest, do not mention Halyna Hutchins.
I was worried he’d carry the Rust stink with him but it looks like a quick dip in I’m a jolly asshole water worked wonders.
I like Ackles, he seems pretty great tbh, but I do wish he’d do just a bit more on unpacking the misogyny of his attacks on Alba.