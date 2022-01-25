President Biden called Fox News ‘journalist’ Peter Doocy a ‘stupid son of a bitch’

Monday evening, something wonderful happened at the White House. President Biden was making an announcement about the creation of a commission on the rising prices in America. A media scrum was there to document it. Several journalists called out questions to President Biden. One of those “journalists” was Peter Doocy, the Fox News White House correspondent who is well-known as the dumbest man alive, and a frequent target of White House press secretary Jen Psaki. I’ll allow the exchange to speak for itself:

Biden apparently called Doocy afterwards, at least according to Doocy himself:

According to C-SPAN footage posted on Twitter by CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, Doocy asked Biden, “Would you take a question on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” To which the president replied sardonically on a hot mic: “It’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.” In an appearance on “Hannity” later Monday evening, Doocy told Fox News anchor Sean Hannity that Biden had contacted him to apologize after the incident, saying that the remark was “nothing personal.” The reporter confirmed that he accepted the apology. “He cleared the air and I appreciated it. We had a nice call,” Doocy stated. “I don’t need anyone to apologize to me.”

[From Variety]

Yeah, there was no need to apologize. Peter Doocy IS a stupid son of a bitch. It wasn’t an insult, it was a statement of fact. The man couldn’t journalism his way out of a paper bag. After this “hot mic” moment went viral, pretty much everyone was like “bring back this version of Joe Biden!” Let’s do this every week: who will President Biden call out next? Bring in Valdamir Putin.

biden should call an emergency press conference and say it again — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) January 24, 2022

President Biden’s hot mic moment is included in the official White House transcript. pic.twitter.com/alytNf4UfL — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 25, 2022