President Biden called Fox News ‘journalist’ Peter Doocy a ‘stupid son of a bitch’

Monday evening, something wonderful happened at the White House. President Biden was making an announcement about the creation of a commission on the rising prices in America. A media scrum was there to document it. Several journalists called out questions to President Biden. One of those “journalists” was Peter Doocy, the Fox News White House correspondent who is well-known as the dumbest man alive, and a frequent target of White House press secretary Jen Psaki. I’ll allow the exchange to speak for itself:
Biden apparently called Doocy afterwards, at least according to Doocy himself:
According to C-SPAN footage posted on Twitter by CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, Doocy asked Biden, “Would you take a question on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” To which the president replied sardonically on a hot mic: “It’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.”
In an appearance on “Hannity” later Monday evening, Doocy told Fox News anchor Sean Hannity that Biden had contacted him to apologize after the incident, saying that the remark was “nothing personal.” The reporter confirmed that he accepted the apology.
“He cleared the air and I appreciated it. We had a nice call,” Doocy stated. “I don’t need anyone to apologize to me.”
Yeah, there was no need to apologize. Peter Doocy IS a stupid son of a bitch. It wasn’t an insult, it was a statement of fact. The man couldn’t journalism his way out of a paper bag. After this “hot mic” moment went viral, pretty much everyone was like “bring back this version of Joe Biden!” Let’s do this every week: who will President Biden call out next? Bring in Valdamir Putin.
biden should call an emergency press conference and say it again
President Biden’s hot mic moment is included in the official White House transcript. pic.twitter.com/alytNf4UfL
I love DGAF Biden.
+1
Joe has always been salty. He’s the one who told Obama “This is a big fcking deal!” when the Affordable Care Act passed.
I usually watch the whole wh press briefings. Fox has doocy and a female fill in correspondent. She usually asks good questions like most other reporters but doocy usually embarrasses himself with a dumb gotcha question designed to give fox news a sound bite and not actually depth of information for viewers.
Salty Joe is the BEST! #GO_JOE
I read it and then liked it even more. I love the sarcasm.
If this behavior is okey??, Why did Trump got attacked, but Biden is NOT!! What happen with Biden saying that if someone from his staff were Rude, was going to get fire in the spot!! But now… He is the one being Rude!!
Fox only hires Stupid Sons of Bitches, so I suppose it was redundant of Biden to single out Doocey.
But Biden is gonna get shit from them no matter what, so I don’t know why he apologized. These are the f*ckers who say you have dementia, Joe. No need to be nice.
Nepotism.. he was hired through his father.. I think right out of college. Typical subpar person with money and connections they are not afraid to use and abuse.
This. I know his dad is/was another stupid SOB from fox.
Is Peter Doocey of Fox News related to Steve Doocey of Fox News?
Got it in one. Peter is Steve’s son. Idiot apple doesn’t fall far from the idiot tree.
I believe he apologized because he’s a gentleman and recognized that in the moment, he was unprofessional. Compared to the previous guy, this was nothing. But to a person of high character, morals and values, he would have been embarrassed he let fly.
It was a seriously stupid question.
He’s not wrong.
I wish more Democrats would drop the tact and call the Republicans what they are. I’m just honestly so relieved to be under this Presidency even if two faux democrats are ruining every agenda item.
Couldn’t agree more!
A few hours later Fox’s Jesse Waters told Doocy “I think the president’s right. You are a stupid S.O.B.”
AHAHAHAHAHA!
Now it’s going to be a thing. Buden just gave everyone permission to say to Dumbass Doocy what they’ve already been thinking.
Sometimes you have to call a spade a spade
That was glorious! More of this from dems please?!?
@ Liz version, yes!!! I agree!!! No more they go low so we go high! FFS, that hasn’t been working for at least 5 years!! It’s time to take the gloves off and get to the point! Call out every single Repugnant that has been involved with the insurrection to step aside NOW!!! No more kow towing to Manchin and Sinema!! Play their campaign promises on a continuous loop for ALL to see the hypocrisy!!!! And build SCOTUS from 9 to 15!!!!
Hahahah! I like this side of Biden 😆
I love that he said it and I love that he apologized the way he did. Props to Doocey for making that public on Hannity.
“Sorry I called you a stupid SOB. I thought you knew”
ITA
I also saw a clip of McCain chewing his a** up. 🤣😂
He is a SOB, and the worst sort of reporter, and not because of who he works for. He’s the type of reporter that thinks they are asking “gotcha” questions, but they’re actually silly questions with obvious answers. He’s the type to ask an athlete if they are disappointed they lost Game 7 by 40 points. Just really idiotic questions that have clear answers, and are a waste of time.
Yes. Have you seen the clip where he tried to do the same thing with John McCain in 2017? He was equally frank in his response.
There is nothing wrong with man cognitively if he can deadpan like that and say “unanimity” without getting tongue tied!
Over the bullshit Biden is my favorite Biden
My only question is Can I vote for him again?
Hear hear! I love this. I watch the press conference every day and this is so true on the “gotcha” questions. Cheers to honesty!
Kudos to Biden for being far kinder and more diplomatic than I would’ve been.
I’m surprised a Fox journalist accepted the apology instead of going on an outrage tour.
Me too!!!
@Orangeowl I saw it yesterday, and wasn’t surprised in the least. You would think he would be embarrassed after years of getting dunked on. Apparently he thinks his name carries all the weight and gravitas he needs for his job rather than getting better.
First Dr. Fauci, and now President Biden. Hot mics are having a moment!
Well, he wasn’t wrong.
Although it did make me wonder if Biden has a secret plan to fight inflation.
Is this a WW reference?? I love it!
Yes!! Thats one of my favorite episodes.
Reminds me of many years ago when Obama was heard calling Kanye a jackass-
Sometimes the truth is just the truth.
Joe’s not going to put up with this malarkey and shenanigans. I’d love to hear what he says about Sinema and Manchin behind their backs.
Bahaha I love this. We need more of it. And football players taking their jerseys off and quitting their team mid-game. More realness in 2022, please.
“Yeah, there was no need to apologize. Peter Doocy IS a stupid son of a bitch. It wasn’t an insult, it was a statement of fact. The man couldn’t journalism his way out of a paper bag.”
Lmao Kaiser! I love Salty Joe and Salty Kaiser
I gotta wonder a little bit …. the issue that democrats have with their political representatives is that they are seen as soft, that they won’t fight dirty, that they can’t accomplish things or triumph because they keep everything above board and diplomatic. Are these “hot mic slip ups” truly accidents, or are they just meant to look like accidents but are intended for us to see that the big wigs are every bit as frustrated, irritated and fucking tired as we are down in the trenches?
I watched the clip of the journalist explaining the situation on Hannity (and died a small slow death since I was watching something posted by Fox). The journalist was actually classy. He said Biden cleared the air, and that they had a good talk. Hannity was trying to get the guy to speak poorly of Biden and make this into a “controversy,” and the journalist refused to be baited. That was a shocking amount of class from anyone Fox related. I know a lot of commenters here will fight me on this and disagree, which is why we continue to be divided. Take a step back and look at this instance of two people disagreeing yet still able to act with some civility. That’s good. You can admit the other side wasn’t wrong about something and that doesn’t make you agree with them. It’s more nuanced than the absolutes, which is something I think we, as a society, have forgotten and/or refuse to acknowledge.
I really try to avoid bringing up Trump when discussing Biden’s presidency but it’s impossible not to do so in this situation. Trump harassed and mocked reporters relentlessly throughout his presidency, even going so far as to incite violence against them. Leftists and Trump-critics all warned that there’s no coming back from breaking that presidential precedence of humility and civility. So yeah, forgive me if I don’t clutch my pearls if Biden gets caught calling a reporter a bad name in a frustrated hot mic moment.
And to circle back to your comment, did Trump ever apologize for mocking disabled NYT reporter Serge F. Kovaleski? No he denied it and gaslit the eff out of us as always. Taking responsibility and apologizing matters. Biden did what he had to do and no way in hell should anyone on the left let the Right use this as an example of Biden forging an assault on the press (oh wait they’re already doing that).
Have the dems and Biden not figured out that Trump won because of remarks like this. Trumps followers want someone they think is a strong man. We all know Trump isn’t strong but he looked like one. Biden needs to step up and quit being wishy washy. Quit saying McConnell and Graham are friends. F bipartisanship. Isn’t not going to happen. Come out and say what you are doing. Do it line for line and explain what that will do for your family. Child care costs. Cheaper medicine. etc. I know most Trump people only watch Fox. But keep pounding this in every day. Go on TV two or three times a day and pick one thing to talk about and how that will help. And hit the republicans with the snowflake name. Since they don’t want people to vote. Why don’t they want you to vote?
Trump won because of a combo of an appeal to nativism, Russian propaganda, and voter suppression. 2016 was the first presidential election after SCOTUS gutted the VRA. There are structural factors that are massively more important than some insulting (but notably, true) comments here and there.
That isn’t a solid comparison. Trump mocked and bullied people relentlessly. Anyone who dared defy him was torn down, thrown out, fired, you name it—actually, he named it. He gave everyone tasteless nicknames based on his opinion of them. So, no, behaviour like this isn’t what got Trump in. They’re nothing alike.
Re: What President Biden said: Where’s the lie?
Doocy *is* a stupid son of a beeeyach.
I like my Biden salty. BUT, it was a hot mic situation and he still graciously apologized, nothing the former DEFEATED guy has ever done. Go Joe.
I agree with Sarah, haha. I’m not American, but I’m absolutely fine with this. It was a human moment. He’s got a difficult job, and he’s dealing with numbskulls on both sides. (Not to both-sides this, but Dems are not above criticism, and a few of them are working against him too.)
I couldn’t help but think of these lines from Persuasion:
Mr Elliot was rational, discreet, polished, but he was not open. There was never any burst of feeling, any warmth of indignation or delight, at the evil or good of others. This, to Anne, was a decided imperfection. Her early impressions were incurable. She prized the frank, the open-hearted, the eager character beyond all others. Warmth and enthusiasm did captivate her still. She felt that she could so much more depend upon the sincerity of those who sometimes looked or said a careless or a hasty thing, than of those whose presence of mind never varied, whose tongue never slipped.
I’d much prefer a leader who makes mistakes and owns them, rather than one who pretends to be perfect. and neither recognizes his own faults nor apologizes for their indiscretions. That’s an impossible standard to live up to.
Haha, love Joe Biden. So much going on and so tired, know we are all, but hope everybody is gearing up for mid-terms. It is crucial. xo to all here.