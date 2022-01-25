Julia Fox to Vogue: ‘2022 has been truly a dream…how is this even my life?’

Before this weekend, Julia Fox & Kanye West had only been performing their relationship within US borders. Their whirlwind romance went from Miami to New York to LA and it was all… something. Now they’ve taken their show on the road: they arrived in Paris over the weekend, and they’ve already stepped out in a variety of Canadian tuxedos, cone-bras, leather works and ‘90s style vampire gear. The eye makeup has been heavy and the boobs have been pointy. The photos in this post are from Julia and Masked Ye’s appearance at the Schiaparelli show on Monday. As it turns out, Julia has been wearing Schiaparelli exclusively in Paris. In exchange for all of the custom looks, Julia inevitably got a small profile in Vogue, complete with exclusive comments about how amazing it is to work with a new styling team and have all of these custom pieces. Some highlights:
Her whirlwind trip to Paris: “I feel like the whole trip has been a highlight, to be honest. Creating a custom Schiaparelli look, having dinner at Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy’s home, and the Schiaparelli show which had me levitating into another future dimension.”
She brought her glam squad: Fox and her glam squad of stylists Peri Rosenzweig and Briana Andalore, makeup artist Daniel Kolarick got ready for Schiaparelli at Chateau Voltaire. The team has collaborated with Fox on her most recent looks, and she credits their expertise with broadening her horizons: “I’ve been pushed out of my comfort zone in terms of how I dress. I’m so happy someone finally succeeded because I’ve had so many stylists try to guide me, but I’m so stubborn.”
She loves the work of the Schiaparelli atelier put into the pieces. “Every single part of my outfit was intentional and had a purpose. They curated my outfit to fit not just my body, but also my personality and my essence.”
She’s ready to have more couture: While watching models stroll down the catwalk, Fox couldn’t help but earmark her favorite looks for future reference. Her standouts? Looks that emphasized the collection’s celestial themes, like gowns detailed with golden orreries, or the styles that played up the surrealism. “Where do I even begin!? I loved the pieces that looked like Saturn. I loved the black dress that went into the hat,” says Fox. “Some of the pieces reminded me of The Jetsons meets Breakfast at Tiffany’s, [and] I love the gold embellishments on the gloves.”
2022 has been amazing for her: “2022 has been truly a dream. Sometimes I’m like, how is this even my life? Like what glitch in The Matrix caused this? Either way, I’m living, I’m happy, and I’m excited for the future!”
[From Vogue]
I’m looking forward to Ye’s new music, where he tries to rhyme Pygmalion with Lululemon. My God, he really is Pygmalion-ing this woman, isn’t he? As for Julia, I would hesitate to call her an It Girl, mostly because I don’t really consider her an ingenue and I think she has more street-smarts than the average It Girl. I’ve said it before, but I don’t hate what she’s doing here. She caught Kanye’s eye and she went for it head first. She’s going to be a household name if she and Kanye stay together for a few more months. Julia is playing this well if her endgame is “being famous,” “getting lots of clothes” and “getting introductions and work.” And I think that is her endgame. So God bless.
God, the eye makeup is just so bad though. It looks like Kanye used crayons to draw it on.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Paris, France -20220124-Schiaparelli Outside Arrivals During Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022-2023
-PICTURED: Kanye West, Julia Fox
-PHOTO by: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – Paris, France -20220124-Schiaparelli Outside Arrivals During Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022-2023
-PICTURED: Kanye West, Julia Fox
-PHOTO by: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – Paris, France -20220124-Schiaparelli Outside Arrivals During Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022-2023
-PICTURED: Kanye West, Julia Fox
-PHOTO by: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Julia Fox and other stars at the Schiaparelli Haute-Couture 2022 fashion show in Paris
Pictured: Julia Fox
BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Paris, France -20220124-Schiaparelli Outside Arrivals During Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022-2023
-PICTURED: Kanye West, Julia Fox
-PHOTO by: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Ohhhhhh that makeup artist did her dirty.
Yes that make up is so bad it was hard looking at the pictures
“dramatic” is one thing…this is straight up “my kid did my make up”. and if she doesn’t stop with the lip injections she’s going to wind up with the Nicole Kidman signature Worm Lip.
the outfits are really ridic.
All I could think is how much it ages her. And I don’t mean in the flattering, mature sense. No way that was her call.
Well as business arrangements go, this has been lucrative. But it is starting to get boring. I mean, they have zero romantic or sexual chemistry (and I’m aware there’s no romance involved, but I thought maybe sex was a factor?) so at best they are interesting to look at for the moment. Meh, carry on I guess.
Since I don’t know anything about her, when I saw that “eyeshadow picture” the first thought that came into my mind was “I didn’t know she was that old!” I thought everyone knew how old she was except me, and I was expecting someone younger. All I can say is that it was a really unflattering look.
Lmao, it’s so bad!
I burst out laughing.
Hee makeup makes me feel better, given the number of times I’ve tried to do a dramatic smokey eye, and I ended up with…..well, that! Pros can blow it, too! Ha!
I thought it was Steven Tyler at first.
Steven Tyler has much better make-up and styling.
I’ve been watching Glow Up with my daughter and there is a guy on there who has been doing make-up for only 6 months who can do a better eye than this.
I think Julia loves this makeup, it’s so unnecessary extra and kanye loves it that way too. Those are not the types to just go plain and nice and cute and norm. Kanye probably likes her becuase she is that extra and probably has an bold side that we definitely know Kim doesnt have. I think that,s his type. I find Julia has a side that resembles Amber Rose aura.
Nothing like a happy gold digger living out her dream. Congrats.
I’m pretty sure she knows exactly what’s happening here. That doesn’t entirely negate the ick factor I get every time I see Ye try and take over some woman’s public persona
It’s especially icky how he’s always dressing women. Like they’re dolls, not people.
Yes. Exactly that.
Madonna did this look much better in 1990.
I don’t think I would like this person at all.. and I wish he and Kim would stop with the black masks it is just creepy, even if it is for art.
1. Fire your glam squad and don’t let Ye hire anyone. They’re not doing you any favors here, girl. You don’t look like you’re in your thirties, you look way older because of the styling and the make up (are they using pancake make up and sharpies???)
2. Enjoy it now. IMO He’s a MAGA misogynist so fleece him all the way. But save up for a rainy day because this wardrobe he’s giving you isn’t good (typical Ye aesthetic though).
I’m questioning whether we can call what’s going on her face ‘make-up’ at this point. The implies a degree of skill/intent. This is just a mess.
I’m also getting weird Millie Bobby Brown vibes from her facial expressions in some of the posed pics. Creepy.
it’s not her life tho. it’s kim’s. 🤷🏾♂️
What are these black things on her feet? Toe gloves with a heel and boot attached?
I find her most unappealing. For me she’s like Kim, I intellectually know she is “pretty” but I find them both icky. Like if they brushed by me I would need to take a hot shower. Just yuck.
I am with you on that. The thought of seeing Kanye naked would be enough to cause a permanent celibacy within myself. D!@k would never look the same after that. yyyuuukkkkkkkkkkk………
Kanye has done this with Kim and Amber Rose before. Kim was already a big star when they started dating publically the second time, but she wasn’t getting front row at the A-list fashion shows, Kanye did that.
Julia should be able to capitalize on this in a way Amber couldn’t.
This seems to be a classic example of why fame is both fleeting, an illusion, and sometimes downright stupid.
Here is a woman with no discernable talent except some previous modelling work and a stint in one movie some people remember, yet she hooks with a rich dude she likely doesn’t even have romantic feelings for, let’s him dress her up like a barbie doll and take her out to fashion week, and bam, we all know who she is. It’s so obvious and played out that it’s both amusing and kinda gross.
Now if the fashion were actually good, and Kanye was actually a talented designer and not just a headline grabbing, mediocre rapper who assaults and insults people, borrows beats and makes weak rhymes, I could get into this more. His fashion and styling is like his latest music: recycled, lame, and unoriginal.
It all just reads as a dumb publicity stunt as we wait for Ye to spiral again and make an ass of himself. For the sake of his kids, I hope that’s not the case but history has a way of repeating itself…
Welp, she’s riding that brief fame train and enjoying the freebies while it lasts (probably about 2 months). That’s probably a smart move in Hollywood, even if she has Crayola eyeliner in public right now.
They look so asexual to me. Especially Kanye. Like no sex appeal whatsoever.
I genuinely get the impression that Kanye doesnt like sex…probably one of the only things him and Kim had in common. maybe Julia is the same. or just values money/stuff much higher
Does anyone else find it weird that he’s dressed like a burgler in the place where his ex wife was violently burgled? Like, that’s literally what the criminals who tied her up and robbed her were described as wearing, right? Seems a bit… pointed.
They look so bad. Like really?
I’m always amazed at the depths people will stoop to, just for a few minutes of fame.
She’s thirsty asf
There’s this pap video were Kanye is literally dragging her from the paps and she’s looking back at the camera smiling 😂😂😂
She’s thirsty asf
There’s this pap video were Kanye is literally dragging her from the paps and she’s looking back at the camera smiling 😂😂😂
She’s thirsty asf
There’s this pap video were Kanye is literally dragging her from the paps and she’s looking back at the camera smiling
It’s funny and sad
I really do not like this woman. She knows Kanye is unstable, she knows he’s a misogynist. She knows he’s an absentee father who takes potshots at the mother of his children.
But it’s fine for her because it’s an easy way to get name recognition when you are a generic white actress with no more charm, wit, or personality than anyone else.
And we’re supposed to be okay with it because she’s frank about it.
Yeah, okay.
I wear boots like his when I take our pooch to the dog park. On a muddy day.
I’d put up with Kanye too if it meant I got to meet Michèle Lamy!! I hope Julia keeps having the time of her life and that when this is over she is left with a great wardrobe and a whole lot of opportunities and open doors. Get it girl!
reminds me of the posters for the movie Black Swan. Hideous
Pygmalion definitely comes to mind. Kanye is so messy but she’s enjoying being his muse so ok, good for her,I guess. Not liking the Black Swan makeup. She looks washed out. But it’s not about looking “ pretty” because we’re all talking about it.
Yeah, 2022 has been a dream year so far /s
Get over yourself, you privileged twat. And fire your MUA.
2022 isn’t even a month old yet.
That’s my immediate take too. It’s been the best three weeks? I thought she’s been dating billionaires her entire adult life?
She’s a good fit for his performance art right now, being a performer and a creative herself, and if she’s savvy enough she will be able to parlay this “collaboration” with him into good acting & business opportunities for herself. He’s putting her right in the portal to the fashion and entertainment stratosphere. To me, they’re more interesting to watch than Kimye – Julia looks like she has a soul and a personality (and human imperfections) whereas Kim always just looked like a beautiful bot.
Agree. Julia seems like she’d be a lot more fun to hang out with than Kim. She was already a NY it girl so it wasn’t like Kayne plucked her out of nowhere. He gives her access and exposure but everyone seems to want to hang out with her more than him.
I don’t get why you would let someone dress you so unflattering…she looks awful and doesn’t seem to realize it. And what the frig is with the stupid gloves ALL THE TIME. I get fashion is different for everyone but she is a punch line and she has ZERO presence in the photos…like she’s not near as edgy as she thinks…she’s ridiculous and Ye (who I dreamt kidnapped me last night WTF) is not some genius he’s clearly not well. Ugh I feel stabby today my coworker just tested positive for covid so now I’m in isolation for 96 hrs 😡
If her sole aim is to get attention then I guess she’s really hitting the mark, and I suppose thats fair enough. I mean, to me it seems childish and desperately insecure to need to have eyes on you in this way, but then again, this is just a higher-profile version of being an insta influencer or similar.
I wonder about a couple of things, though. Does she think this will kick-start her acting career? (I know she was in Uncut Gems but my understanding is that’s really her only mainstream credit.) Because I’m not sure this will, no matter how much name-droppong she does.
I also don’t doubt for a minute that this is largely a publicity stunt for both of them, not the beginning of a meaningful relationship, but even so I personally would be super-wary of Kanye. He’s got serious mental health issues, he’s in the middle of what is potentially a very nasty (possibly even dangerous, given the house-buying episode) custody battle, and he has 4 children and an ex-wife he clearly doesn’t want to let go of. Even as a “professional girlfriend” I don’t think the free publicity and clothes are enough payment for that. And if she thinks it’s a genuine relationship because he’s currently love-bombing her – well, run, girl, run. Buying you an entire new wardrobe and having you throw out all your own clothes – that’s not a red flag, that’s a freakin’ banner.
She comes across as an empty vessel Kanye can do what he pleases with. Good luck girl!
He needs some lotion on those ashy knuckles in that first pic.
Huh?? I thought she’d “dated billionaires her whole life”????
Maybe they were Trump-style “billionaires”.
Lol yeah her ex is a bum who doesn’t pay child support according to her, not sure how that meshes with her opposite claim of dating billionaires.
She’s definitely knows how to play herself off as Somebody but she’s boring AF, siding with a misogynist to get ahead. Puke.
Also, I HATE HATE it when leather jackets have big, boxy sleeves not congruent with the size of the jacket, much like Julia’s in the main pic.
It’s dangerous to place so much of your happiness on one person who is making such drastic changes to your life. This will not end well. This is not hate, just wisdom.
This is true.
But also, sometimes you’ve had a breakup, your confidence is low, and someone comes along who is/ appears to be super into you…and you’ve just got to ride that train. It need not be forever. It need not drag on and on while being super painful. Sometimes you just need that moment. I feel her.
The toes!!!! So revolting!
Kanye’s schtik seems to be finding us women to hate on.
This really isn’t much different then what Kanye and Kim were like (especially when they first started dating). If you want to date Kanye, this is what you have to do. You have to surrender yourself to him. Kim did it for years until she had enough (or used him for all he’s worth). This woman will do the same…or Kanye will find some other woman willing to be even more submissive than this one (if that’s possible).
LMAO this woman is D-U-M-B
All I want to know is what is up with Kanye’s boots? He wears them everywhere with everything. They look like the “muddy boots” I wear out in my backyard when I’m working.
This woman has a baby who she will probably only see when Kanye allows her to. When you’re dating the Man Baby, how do you find time for the actual baby? You never get that time back with them.
This is such a train wreck but so entertaining…. i need this stupid distraction for cheap laughs….
Also girl looks sooo much like Deb Mazar!
Rumors are this is another Ye contractual relationship, which would explain their lack of chemistry etc. CDAN did a whole thing, walking through the timeline starting five months ago of her being left by her ex with the baby and all the bills (she posted this on IG), then connecting with Ye etc. and things changing. This would explain her letting Ye dress her up like a doll with clown make up.
To me, she looks… harsh. Way harsh, Tai.