Julia Fox to Vogue: ‘2022 has been truly a dream…how is this even my life?’

Before this weekend, Julia Fox & Kanye West had only been performing their relationship within US borders. Their whirlwind romance went from Miami to New York to LA and it was all… something. Now they’ve taken their show on the road: they arrived in Paris over the weekend, and they’ve already stepped out in a variety of Canadian tuxedos, cone-bras, leather works and ‘90s style vampire gear. The eye makeup has been heavy and the boobs have been pointy. The photos in this post are from Julia and Masked Ye’s appearance at the Schiaparelli show on Monday. As it turns out, Julia has been wearing Schiaparelli exclusively in Paris. In exchange for all of the custom looks, Julia inevitably got a small profile in Vogue, complete with exclusive comments about how amazing it is to work with a new styling team and have all of these custom pieces. Some highlights:

Her whirlwind trip to Paris: “I feel like the whole trip has been a highlight, to be honest. Creating a custom Schiaparelli look, having dinner at Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy’s home, and the Schiaparelli show which had me levitating into another future dimension.” She brought her glam squad: Fox and her glam squad of stylists Peri Rosenzweig and Briana Andalore, makeup artist Daniel Kolarick got ready for Schiaparelli at Chateau Voltaire. The team has collaborated with Fox on her most recent looks, and she credits their expertise with broadening her horizons: “I’ve been pushed out of my comfort zone in terms of how I dress. I’m so happy someone finally succeeded because I’ve had so many stylists try to guide me, but I’m so stubborn.” She loves the work of the Schiaparelli atelier put into the pieces. “Every single part of my outfit was intentional and had a purpose. They curated my outfit to fit not just my body, but also my personality and my essence.” She’s ready to have more couture: While watching models stroll down the catwalk, Fox couldn’t help but earmark her favorite looks for future reference. Her standouts? Looks that emphasized the collection’s celestial themes, like gowns detailed with golden orreries, or the styles that played up the surrealism. “Where do I even begin!? I loved the pieces that looked like Saturn. I loved the black dress that went into the hat,” says Fox. “Some of the pieces reminded me of The Jetsons meets Breakfast at Tiffany’s, [and] I love the gold embellishments on the gloves.” 2022 has been amazing for her: “2022 has been truly a dream. Sometimes I’m like, how is this even my life? Like what glitch in The Matrix caused this? Either way, I’m living, I’m happy, and I’m excited for the future!”

[From Vogue]

I’m looking forward to Ye’s new music, where he tries to rhyme Pygmalion with Lululemon. My God, he really is Pygmalion-ing this woman, isn’t he? As for Julia, I would hesitate to call her an It Girl, mostly because I don’t really consider her an ingenue and I think she has more street-smarts than the average It Girl. I’ve said it before, but I don’t hate what she’s doing here. She caught Kanye’s eye and she went for it head first. She’s going to be a household name if she and Kanye stay together for a few more months. Julia is playing this well if her endgame is “being famous,” “getting lots of clothes” and “getting introductions and work.” And I think that is her endgame. So God bless.

God, the eye makeup is just so bad though. It looks like Kanye used crayons to draw it on.