Kody Brown wants new wives ‘who can accept that he’s most committed to Robyn’

I’ve been following the Sister Wives stories somewhat, but we haven’t been covering them. (None of us watch it and it’s unclear how much interest there is.) The show has been running for over 11 years. I watched the first season and gave up during the second, when the families, featuring husband Kody and his four wives, moved from Utah to Las Vegas. As their children have become teenagers and are leaving, the women are gradually realizing that they would be better off without Kody. From what I’ve seen he seems like a lousy and insensitive partner on so many levels, without even considering the number of wives he has. Christine is about to leave him and now Janelle is considering leaving as well. (Update: Meri is still with Kody, sorry for getting this wrong earlier!) Kody remains devoted to Robyn, his newest wife, and apparently the pandemic made him stick closer to her than ever. He now wants to get some more wives who understand that he will always love Robyn best.
A clean slate? Sister Wives star Kody Brown might consider starting new relationships as his old ones deteriorate, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.
“He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave,” the insider says. “He’s considering starting fresh with new wives.”
Christine Brown left Kody, 53, in November after more than 20 years with the salesman. Christine, 49, shares children Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with her ex.
Janelle Brown revealed in a January episode of Sister Wives that she was considering following Christine’s lead.
The insider previously told Us that Janelle “meant it” when she told the cameras she was ready for a split. That outlook makes Kody think that he’s better off finding love with new women.
“He wants to be with women who can accept the fact that he’s most committed to Robyn and devoting his time to her,” the insider added.
US goes on to cite a quote from Kody in March of last year. He said “In plural marriage, I don’t feel like I’ve got the right to say, ‘This is over, this is ending.'” That sounds like some passive aggressive bullsh-t. Given how he treated Christine, by withholding sex and telling her he no longer found her attractive, that must be his M.O. Why doesn’t he just stay with Robyn and have her as his one partner without trying to add more women into the mix? This douche brings little to the table other than a reality show. He thinks he’s entitled to multiple wives who will have his children and put up with his immaturity while they do all the work. I’m so glad his wives are leaving him.
So then just be with Robyn, you pig. I just can’t with this guy.
I went through a phase years ago where I was reading every memoir by polygamy escapees. The thing that struck me was that over and over the story would say that the man had a “favorite” wife for whom he neglected the rest. It really flies in the face of the BS that men by nature are polygamists. When given the chance to have all the wives, they generally choose one. Kody is a monogamist. But like lots of men his ego is tied to property ownership, and in this case the property is women and underage children (who he wants booted out at 18).
Because he still wants to have sex with other women.
I mean I just can’t understand why women would willingly want to sign up for this life with him. He’s made it clear he will treat you awfully and you’ll always be second best to another woman. Who signs up for that other than to be a TV star to launch a career?
He’s a pig, he’s always been a pig. He needs to be a father to the 20? children he already has and not go looking for newer younger version of Robyn. Hate him.
Good luck with that search, who would sign up for that knowing they’ll never be “preferred”
Women who want to be on a reality show are the ones who would sign up to be mistreated by this man. Sadly, there are too many women with self-esteem issues who will accept any kind of abuse and it saddens me that this man is given a public forum to display his lack of care and concern for wives as human beings.
It’s not just women on a reality show. Women who are raised in polygamist culture are told from birth they don’t deserve better. He’ll find young, compliant wives in polygamist culture. I’ve only watched the first season and the current season, so I don’t know how much they’ve covered this on the show, that all these women were raised in horrifically misogynist, abusive environments. Maybe not as bad as the compound cults but pretty awful still. Just look at Meri. It’s inconceivable to most of us that she’s still there, but the woman doesn’t have any sense of self worth after being indoctrinated since birth.
I’m glad they’re leaving, too. All of them have well-paying side gigs going (yeah, I know they’re MLMs) so it’s a little bit funny Kody has legally tied himself to the one wife that has zero income stream and zero work ethic. Personally I think that’s why Kody and Robyn give Meri just enough bread crumbs to stick around. They’re already scrambling financially without Christine (taking out multiple loans). If another one of the high earners leaves, they’ll be in trouble.
Oh so his wives are actually the ones working and making him money? That’s really interesting. You would think he would want to treat them better so he can stay financially secure.
Yes!! Meri does Lularoe and has the Bed and Breakfast, Janelle used to do real estate and currently does Strive and Plexus, and Christine does Plexus and Lularoe.
Robyn and Kody? Kody does Cameos. I think they’re subsisting off the TLC $. And while I don’t know any hard numbers, rumor is that TLC has paid less as the ratings went down. They’ve got a 900k house to pay for and they have their Coyote Pass property that isn’t developed yet. I think they’ve hit the tipping point where the bills are overtaking their income.
Meri never officially left Kody.
They legally divorced so Kody could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children, and Kody can’t stand her anymore, but Meri never left him.
Didn’t Meri move and start a B&B though? I tried to look this up but it’s hard with all the stories about these people. I thought she left or something.
As far as we know, she is still with him (lord knows why!). I think that her daughter runs the B&B.
Yes, I hate that I watch this garbage show 😀
It was her grandmother’s home and her mother ran it until she died last year. Meri hasn’t technically left Kody but she doesn’t seem to like him very much. Which I am on board with.
Yes, they’re living apart, but she didn’t leave Kody and the family.
He’s completely over her, but she still has hope for them (at least that’s what she’s saying in the show). There was never a official break up.
Thanks everyone I will edit this part, appreciate it!
Meri has said several times in this season (albeit filmed over a year ago) that she’ll do whatever it takes to win Kody back. Presumably her daughter and daughter-in-law have done what they can to break her out of this mindset, but none of that is documented on the show. And for all we know her other relatives are telling her to stay.
I hate watch this show and that was a disturbing episode. I can’t imagine any self respecting woman vying for the attention of this pig! YAY Christine!! Leave this loser in the dust!
Remember that Meri’s daughter said if they’d stayed in Utah and never moved to Las Vegas, she’d likely now be a plural wife having never come out as a gay. Meri was in her 40s when they left Utah and even then wasn’t going to public school and meeting new kinds of people like her daughter was. What influences has Meri ever had to help her break free from the indoctrination?
I don’t understand Janelle’s story since she wasn’t raised in polygamy. I guess she felt it was a good environment for raising kids while she had a career, but what’s keeping her? That I don’t understand.
I haven’t watched since the first two seasons, so giant grain of salt, and all that, but I recall thinking Janelle was in it more for the sister wives and shared raising of children than she was for Kody. She always seemed curiously indifferent about Kody’s place, and I loved her for it.
I think you’re right about Janelle. And there are those stories that she’s living in an RV or something with her daughter, so she probably isn’t have Kody over much. Not much privacy in an RV. She probably doesn’t want to leave Flagstaff because her sons are rooted there now with jobs and girlfriends. Since they’re not legally married, she doesn’t really need to make a grand gesture to leave him if the status quo is serving her needs.
But Meri. GEEBUS. I feel like on behalf of all women she needs to dump his sorry ass and go manage that B & B full time.
This guy can’t decide if he wants monogamy or polygamy, I hope no young women are sucked into it.
I think in their religion they have to have a certain amount of wives to enter heaven, three at the very least. That’s why he would get more wives. I’m sure there are some morons or brainwashed women willing to be his future wives.
They’re part of Apostolic United Brethren denomination. They have members that don’t partake in plural marriage. Apparently plural marriage gets you to the top tier of heaven but not having multiple wives wouldn’t exclude him from heaven. They also exclude black people from being in the priesthood and there are plenty of reports of the group sending women in plural marriages to go collect welfare claiming to be single mothers so they can then take the cheque directly to the priesthood.
The unmitigated gall of this drongo to think he has anything worth having to give to another sentient being, is the very definition of ignorant entitlement! Who in this whole wide world would ever give him the time of day, let alone a place in their life/bed? Crawl back under your rock, you useless article!!!
Just stop dressing this up as religion and admit that you want to be Hugh Hefner.
Robyn is the “main” one for now until you grow tired of her and find a younger model.
That’s what I was thinking. Once he gets some “newer” ones will he still be so devoted to Robyn?
Same though here….Robyn is “the one” for now, but when the kids get older, and she does too, imagine she’ll be bumped down the list too. Difference is I’d bet she stays as, unlike the others, she doesn’t seem to have much going on as far as income streams.
Janelle said at one point the family was a great way to raise kids, but since hers are mostly grown imagine she’s out the door next. What surprises me is Meri and Janelle still seem to have it/something for Kody and if he gave any signal he was interested, they’d be back/stay.
And really can’t believe I know this much about it, lol! I don’t watch but read the recaps and look at their Instagrams now and again.
Maybe the other women are more for Robyn’s sake? She did not sign up to deal with him 100 percent of the time, lol. Share the love/douchiness…
She’s said out loud on Camera that she wanted the family that came with polygamy and the freedom of not having the husband around full-time. Honestly, her first marriage was abusive and I think she’s in full time fawn response with him.
I tend to think Robyn likes having the other women around because she likes being “head wife” and it’s a bit of an ego trip for her. Also, all the other wives contribute financially and Robyn doesn’t work so she benefits from having other adults to contribute to the family income stream while getting the most attention from Kody. It’s a really gross dynamic.
I would really like to watch TLC do a spin off show with Christine and Janelle, “After Sister Wives”. I think they may be living in a duplex in Utah. Really wonder if Robyn would stay his favorite if he added more wives.
Kody is a disgusting, mentally abusive narcissist. The sheer arrogance on this dude is astounding. I hope all these women just leave him in the dust. He just wants to control everyone and everything with little to no regard for anyone else but himself.
I watch this show but it’s a hate watch at this point. I think they need to do a show focusing on the wives without Kody. Show how much better off they are without him. He brings almost nothing to the table. See ya dude.
I hate watch too. He’s always been an ass but he is really letting it all show this season – the abusive narcissism is fully on display. And the misogyny. He’s a pig!
And all his complaining & trying to enforce his rules around COVID on all his wives and then it ends up being Robin’s nanny that brings in the the COVID. I was so mad when he asked his daughter put off surgery and be in terrible pain for longer just to convenience him. Loser.
The only reason Robin is his favourite is because she does as she’s told. Hopefully someday she finds a spine and leaves him too.
@Juliette – hopefully Robyn finds a good eye makeup artist sooner!
@KW her eyebrows KILL me! It’s like she has Solomon draw caterpillars on her face every morning as his art project, lol.
How did this man ever convince anyone to marry him… much less 4 women?!? He is just the most vile gross…🤮🤮. I hope all of his wives and children dump/leave him.
So both of my grand fathers had multiples wives, it’s part of the culture in my parents home country. I doubt if they all got along at all times but according to my aunties and uncles they seemed to. If these women are unhappy with this ridiculously immature man they should leave him forever. And Robyn should watch herself because he could always take on another wife and she be knocked out of the “top” spot.
I wonder how many of his children go for this same lifestyle, especially the girls after seeing how their mothers are treated.
None of his kids are. All the adult ones have one partner/are married to mainstream Mormons. They did always say they supported the kids making their own decisions. I think the moms meant it. They aren’t involved with their church anymore, I saw something that they were kicked out for being on the show? Drawing too much attention to what’s showing to be a very abusive practice
Meri didn’t leave him. She got catfished a few years ago and since then, they don’t have a romantic intimate relationship. She’s hanging around hoping he will change his mind. It’s sad to watch
No dick is worth this.
What is his appeal? He is gross and I don’t get how these types of religions that let gross men have all the power appeal to any woman in this day and age. I hope these women get out and find their self worth and happiness.
11 years???? Of this sh*tshow???
Wellll guess they figure they need this nonsense since the duggars went down in flames 🤷
i (hate) watched the first season of this show and my favorite part was when they would head out somewhere and you’d see the wives load up their 5000 kids in the minivans and Kody would speed off in his 2-person car. What a prick.
That header image says it all, doesn’t it? Three women with their eyes wide open, and the one he likes best has hers closed. The symbolism is perfect.
Not only is he a bad husband, he is a terrible father. One of his daughters needed major surgery and he was completely uninvolved, more interested in fighting with Christine than in supporting her through this medical issue. I really really hope this man is done with procreating; I do feel bad for his children, most of whom he ignores.
And asking her to put the surgery off, remaining in terrible pain for months longer just so Kody isn’t inconvenienced. He wants all his children and wives to “respect his authorita” while he has no respect for any of them. Pathetic worm of a man.
TLC should just rename itself DAT. Dysfunction Abuse Toxicity. Because that’s all they ever have on this channel. All of these women deserve better. And Kody needs a haircut.
TLC = Toxic Living Channel
He is just so NASTY!
These women…I get that this is their choice, but SERIOUSLY. How can any intelligent, coherent woman want to be with this douche????
For the record. I tried to watch one, just ONE episode to see what the big deal was and had to stop. I wanted to smack him clear off the planet and wanted to ask these women wut??? are you even paying attention???
Robin better take a hard look at how Kody treats the wives that are no longer favoured, because one day that will be her.
I have watched this show for years. Kody uses sex and rejection as a means to punish his wives. Meri moved away from Flagstaff and is living in the bed and breakfast now, after holding on for years that Kody would forgive her for the online affair. He told her that he does not see anything but a friendship and he’s “not coming back” to their intimate marriage. He has been especially awful to Christine over the years, saying a few years ago that he was “never” attracted to her while they were courting, and then more recently confirming that he did not feel attracted to her. He said he was not interested in an intimate marriage, so she moved him out. She has since left Flagstaff, too. He is obsessed with Robyn’s obedience and deference to him. He has been nasty to Janelle over her supporting the kids who are over 18. He has refused any sort of compromise about the family getting together without strict covid protocols that exceed the CDC requirements. The family was all very happy in Las Vegas, but it was KODY who insisted they just randomly sell their homes and move to Flagstaff, and buy a huge piece of property (that nobody built on. It’s really sad to see women who have devoted themselves to him and their religion for the entirety of their lives be discarded – and blamed. He also does it in a narc way of letting them “stick around” but depriving them of time, effort, kindness, intimacy, etc. It’s all sorts of sad. His favorite children are the two youngest he had with Robyn, too. I get it, they’re cute and little and he likes their mom the best, but he is remorseless about showing favoritism and using his genitals as a reward or punishment.
This most recent episode shocked me, I haven’t watched in a few years. He’s drastically worse, either he’s always been like this and hid it better, or something has really flipped. I saw a comment somewhere that they thought he got worse since his brother suddenly died in an accident. But he is definitely full narc. I can’t tell if Robyn is co-creating all this, or if she’s just going along because that’s how she stays safe.
I used to watch this show before I cut cable and before Hulu moved it from their regular lineup (you have to do Hulu Live now to get it). I’m fascinated by this family and I am always up for coverage of what they are doing.
I think his relationship with Christine started to end when he was against their child (Ysabel?) getting necessary spinal surgery
None of you on here are vindictive enough. You just keep telling them to leave him. F that make his life a living hell. He is only married to one of them. So the rest don’t owe him anything. But him being the father of their kids he needs to pay child support. And just because their called sister wives doesn’t mean they have to have sex with him when he wants. They could charge him with rape is he forces himself on them. And if all of them can convince the one he’s married to to divorce him she could take him for all he’s worth. Which apperantly isn’t much. Leaving isn’t always the worst you can do.
Totally agree! If this was me (which it would NEVER be), I would go full on scorched earth on his a**. F around and find out Kody. Insult, berate and abuse me? Oh hell to the no. He’d find out really quickly that he does not in fact have power or control.
This could happen to anyone, and in our patriarchal society (let alone a fundamentalist cult) women do not have all the options you seem to imagine. The legal system is designed to benefit men like Kody and damage women. Most rape goes unreported and unpunished.
I hate watch this too. But there is a positive to this I hold on to. It’s been nice watching the wool slowly slide off Meri, Janelle, and Christine’s eyes. i keep coming back because Christine and Janelle are becoming better and stronger. It’s a bit inspiring at times.
I haven’t watched any actual episodes since after they moved to Vegas, but I saw this most recent one! The fact that Christine us the first one to leave is totally shocking to me. She was raised polygamist, and seemed to compartmentalize a lot. I mean, in their book he wrote about finding her unattractive when they started courting, so that’s been out there a long time. I love seeing Christine and Janelle say they will choose their kids every time. I’m still unsure about how much Robyn is a mastermind vs goes along with Kody, but Meri was definitely someone who lorded her power over the other wives. It’s crazy to see her waiting for crumbs from everyone.
Same! Christine was raised in this, really in it. I’m shocked she’s the one who wised up first. I was sure it would be Janelle, since she is the workhorse who was the main breadwinner and not raised in it. I might have to give this a new hate watch, I only made it for 2 seasons.
Meri moved in 3 doors down from my house in Flagstaff, Arizona. I think I may have been on an episode as an “angry neighbor.” They have a huge production crew that they brought into small neighborhoods throughout town. Meri was never actually in the home and it all seemed to be entirely fake. The day she moved out, Meri called a neighborhood grandma with her 8 year old grandchild a B*tch. The kids go to the local high school. They are all very proud of their show and celebrity status. It was very disturbing. Keeping the show going was clearly their retirement and college plans.
I feel sorry for Robin’s children who have not been allowed to socialize with peers throughout this pandemic (it looks like the show is covering 2020. -thanksgiving, Christmas 2020)
I couldn’t believe it when he refused to go to NJ for his daughter’s surgery, and the saddest part, waking up from surgery all the daughter kept asking for was her dad.
Kody takes absolutely no responsibility for his role in the breakup of his relationships. It’s Mary’s fault, it’s Christine’s fault, it’s Janelle’s fault. Mary ended up in a catfish situation because she was lonely and in a loveless marriage. What choice does Christine have when he tells her his not attracted to her, he never was attracted to her. Why did he marry her to beginning with? But he wants the world to believe the reason his not attracted to Christine is because she’s been threatening to leave him, taking no responsibility for what he may have done to lead her to feel this way.
Maybe he resents the fact that these women are the major breadwinners. Does anyone know what Kody does for a living? I’ve watched this show for years and I’m clueless.
What’s the saying, don’t bite the hand that feeds you? Why should any of these women continue to support his lifestyle with Robin? If Robin is not working why with 3 grown children in the house ( who are not allowed to go out) does she need a nanny? And did Kody seriously think the nanny and her husband were following his ultra strict rules.
I have watched this show the past 9-10 years and Kody has become more and more of an ass each season. I remember them sitting around talking about how sexy Kody is. His wife see Sexy and we see gross. They find his hair and his butt to be Everything. He likes flipping his perm with hair plugs😂😂Janelle was talking about how she is so turned on by just watching him. I had a feeling they weren’t intimate bcuz years ago he said he sees Janelle as just a friend, not romantically. Jenelle was married to Mark’s brother at one point but she left him. She and Meri tolerate one another only when absolutely necessary. All the women have a polygamist background.
Robyn and Christine have both said on the show that they have immunocompromised kids yet Christine keeps minimizing the threat of covid which is pretty disturbing. Kody 100% sucks and I applaud any of these gals for leaving him but the worst part of this season has been Christine and Janelle’s contempt for the basic precautions we all followed before vaccines.
He appears to be gross, lazy, and stupid. And that ramen noodle perm he has/had (?) is the very hair he deserves.
“He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave,” the insider says. “He’s considering starting fresh with new wives.”
How is this even a show, let alone acceptable in 2021?!?!?
There is no way anyone will be able to move forward and progress if this type of thing is still acceptable. I just can’t even believe it’s so matter of fact.
This is absolutely the right take, CB! He is a pig, and now he’s ugly and in debt too. I’m sure he’ll still be able to get new wives, because women in his culture probably think he’s a prize.
But at least the two earners left/are leaving. I hope they both have an awakening. They deserve better. (I stopped hate watching this show at least 7 years ago but I read the occasional piece about them)
I know there’s a lot of editing involved, but the impression that I’m left with is that he’s a selfish narcissistic control freak. I watched a few episodes the first season & couldn’t stomach his behavior or ego. I can’t help but hope the 3 neglected wives leave him and sue him for child support – including covering his 18 kids’ college educations. I would watch a show focusing on the 3 ex-wives starting over without him.