Spotify has job listings to cover ‘every step’ of producing the Sussexes’ podcasts?

The British media thinks they have some kind of opening to nitpick the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Harry and Meghan have not produced any podcasts in more than a year, and they’ve only produced one podcast thus far. British “sources” keep insisting – in very tortured ways – that Spotify is furious with Harry and Meghan, that Spotify will withhold payment, that Spotify is having second thoughts about the Sussexes’ contract because (get this) Harry and Meghan are so unpopular. The only story I’ve believed in recent months is that Spotify gave Harry and Meghan a “gentle nudge” to get on track to produce some podcasts. Now the Daily Mail claims that Spotify is appointing their own people to oversee production of the Sussexes’ podcasts.
They launched their £18million podcast deal a year ago with a pledge to promote ‘shared values’. But Harry and Meghan’s pet project appears to have suffered a blow, with audio giant Spotify reportedly taking production into its own hands. After the deal resulted in only one show being streamed, it is advertising for in-house staff to cover ‘every step’ of the process.
Spotify announced the partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Audio in December 2020 as they were ‘citizens of the world’ who wanted to ‘elevate underrepresented voices’. But aside from a 33-minute ‘holiday special’ that month featuring friends such as Sir Elton John and James Corden – and the intensely private couple’s son, Archie, speaking his first public words – there has been a deafening silence.
The latest move follows Harry and Meghan adding two more ‘entertainment’ companies to their growing business empire in Delaware. The pair, who stepped back from royal duty last year, are setting up a complex network of companies all based in the opaque tax haven state.
Spotify had said it expected the first ‘complete series’ from Archewell Audio in 2021, but has since given no further updates. In July, Archewell hired an experienced podcast producer, Rebecca Sananes, and confirmed it was ‘looking forward to sharing more content later in 2021’.
Now Spotify is hiring producers through its podcast arm, Gimlet, to work with Archewell Audio. The jobs are being offered to applicants on six-month contracts based in Los Angeles. One advert for a senior producer role reads: ‘We’re currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high-profile women. The ideal candidate has experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture.’
The Mail is making this sound like a bad thing for Harry and Meghan, but it sounds more like… Archewell Audio and Spotify are on the same page, and they’re working in concert. It sounds like Spotify’s new mission is to help Archewell Audio produce podcasts. It also sounds like someone at the Daily Mail has been assigned the task of “reading all of the job openings listed for Spotify and trying to make a story out of it.” That’s how little access the British media has to the Sussexes now – they have to resort to examining Spotify’s job listings and Delaware’s latest incorporated business filings. LOL.
LOL do they think Delaware is an off shore tax shelter? You know, like the queen uses?
Honestly, yes, they do.
If they’d done about TWO MINUTES of research, they would see that like 99% of large American companies are headquartered in Delaware—in name only—for this exact reason. It is totally aboveboard and not unethical in any way.
Unreal that they spend their time trying to make this into a scandal when the Queen has numerous illegal offshore accounts. Harry and Meghan will have the last laugh.
Well, Delaware is the headquarters of like 99% of US corporations because it is actually a tax haven and the fact that various corporations don’t have to reveal who are the directors/owners of them…. which actually does make it kind of sketchy. (see all of Trump’s various orgs there through which he funnels tax evasions https://www.nbcnews.com/business/taxes/what-trump-s-disclosure-his-500-llcs-can-can-t-n874391)
Just saying.
I mean, like you said its the HQ of something like 99% of US corporations….so I’m not sure what the Trumps have to do with it.
Post got booted again. An article from 2015 – Delaware Online titled -Majority of Delaware corporations are based overseas. Excerpts:
International companies account for 82 percent of non-Delaware businesses incorporated within the state.
International companies are defined as any business that has its headquarters based in another country, but opted to form under Delaware law.
The United Kingdom leads all nations with 1,222 incorporations in Delaware, according to the state. China and Taiwan are second and third with 682 and 415 incorporations, respectively.
Her earrings in the thumb nail!!!! Must. Have. Now.
The bar like ones with dangles? Love them. Couldn’t find a copy or ones similar in my jewelry budget range.
I was disappointed that they soft-launched the podcast and then went quiet. But if they weren’t prepared or experienced delays for any reason, it’s for the best that they just waited instead of starting full episodes and then needing to take a hiatus, because momentum is important for podcasts. I’m sure they have a plan and I’m sure Spotify is working with them, not mad at them. I hope it comes out soon! I think it’ll be a delightful show and Meghan has the perfect podcast host voice.
They are literally trying to rag on the Sussexes for properly doing to job they are going to be paid for.
They need to take this energy to that couple that actually is on Saltine Island.
Yes, @ Tiffany!! A podcast is not able to get running within 3-6 months, that would be disastrous! We are still living during a pandemic as well, as i have heard that those that commit to one topic, the amount of work that is put into conducting one show takes an immense set of staff and unlimited resources. Who knows, but the Daily Fail certainly knows nothing. I think the slow and steady approach is best.
Let’s face it, Harry and Meghan would never don’t come out of the gate with their first podcast showing a pie chart, like someone else would do due to their stupidity and laziness.
It sounds like all of the backend work is complete and they are ready to begin recording. Hence the need to hire production staff.
IDK. It doesn’t seem great that they haven’t produced more podcasts but obviously I don’t know what’s been arranged with Spotify behind the scenes.
It’s odd to me as well. They did 1 episode, which means at some point there was momentum behind the effort – then just nothing since. Doesn’t make much sense to me – obviously I don’t know the ins and outs of their agreement, but I doubt it was “1 episode every 2 years”
@Colby: It was a Christmas special, not Episode 1. It was a teaser for their podcast. Michelle Obama released 6 episodes about 18 mouths after it was announced that she was having one and she hasn’t had another episode since.
Yeah, it’s not a good look. And it’s a shame this time has been wasted because so many people had time for podcasts during lockdown. It would’ve been an amazing time to jump start one.
The Sussex’s are looking just fine. The podcasts will drop when they are ready.
I forgot how podcasts never existed before the pandemic started.
It would seem worse to me if they hadn’t done anything else in the year + since this deal was announced, not to mention they are constantly dealing with an insane press looking to destroy and rip apart anything they do, but they’ve accomplished quite a bit in other areas so I think they are doing just fine. The podcast will come when it comes.
I agree. I’ve very sympathetic to them because of the constant scrutiny and absurd criticism, but I have wondered about the podcast. I also agree with the point that the lockdown months were idea for both producing and listening to podcasts.
I actually disagree here. I think it set up a false start to have the one episode, then nothing for over 2 years. Now we’re sitting here wondering why they did one random episode and then totally lost momentum.
Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me to discover that things aren’t going at exactly the pace Spotify originally envisioned, BUT the Sussexes seem to generally be so committed and professional that I have a hard time believing Spotify is hiring a team to micromanage them or to deal with Sussex incompetence, which is how the article is spinning this. I have been on many projects where things don’t go according to the original timeline and while sometimes it’s because a major player is being lazy…often it’s also things like the scope of the project gets changed, people who are key to the project move onto something else (retirement, kids, another better job), something outside everyone’s control (major weather event, pandemic, etc) comes along and effs things up, stuff like that. My guess is that the Sussexes are doing work, but for whatever reason the podcast isn’t ready to launch yet (maybe they started with an initial idea and then realized it would need much more research or more episodes than originally envisioned, for example). I’m not going to believe the relationship is in the trash until Spotify or the Sussexes say so.
Yeah, I concur it’s legitimately weird that they only did one back in 2020. I’m pro-Sussex, but that isn’t a great look.
That said, I wasn’t um….that into the one they did, I can’t even remember much about it any more, so I can’t say I missed more of it, either.
Since nobody has any idea what their agreement is with Spotify, nobody has any way of knowing of any breaches. Spotify likely got a lot of new users just on the promise of H&M content. Now that wave has passed, they will likely get more users when H&M start regularly producing. I can imagine they have a lot of new listeners just scanning for their content, amongst even the haters.
@equality: Spot on and exactly! There are lots of people expressing “concern” when they know next to nothing about H & M’s private agreements. I wonder how many of them were expressing the same concern over the 8-year span when Kate did nothing about the Early Years and William did nothing about mental health. To me it’s just a way of having your fingers in someone else’s pockets or finances.
I’m still perplexed why the British Media is obsessed with HM. If it’s about money, they really could stop covering HM easily and do all the actual scandals about the royals everyday even if they can’t cover Nonce’s trial. I’ve concluded that somehow they are addicted and they have some brain infection.
@ Alexandria, yes. Their brains are infected! Plus, I would love to see this supposed evidence that they have. I doubt that it’s highly unlikely that Spotify put out an offer for someone with these specifics, “ show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high-profile women”. Why would Spotify clarify it to be for Archwell specifically? That would draw in everyone and their cousins!
@Alexandria: I’m with you. According to the British press, Harry and Meghan are supposed to be irrelevant but they keep talking about them.
Obsessed and want to see them fail. I mean if they fail they have to go back right? Obv, not happening. Also, a lot of these writers know Meghan and Harry hold them in contempt and that they’ve essentially made the whole world think their reporting is racist and unhinged, which it is. Add in the DF lawsuit and a lot of these people very much want to make the sussexes pay. So they will never stop gleefully looking for ways to make the couple look bad. I mean they’re just making themselves look more and more unhinged to the world but they just can’t seem to help their petty little hearts.
Sounds right – H&M, after a long time of being abused through the press, lifted the lid on what the BM is doing, and the reporters took it personally…. so even beyond the cash-for-clicks, there are press people with absurd and dangerous personal vendettas.
Harry and Meghan’s podcast will create content for the British media to analyze and write about once it starts. They are desperate for any kind of content from the Sussexes and that’s why they’re obsessed with this Spotify deal. It’s the only way they’ll get somewhat regular insight into Harry and Meghan’s thoughts and opinions.
If the British media weren’t vultures and nitpick everything Harry and Meghan do from every angle, Harry & Meghan may have put out new and regular content by now. Perhaps the Spotify deal was announced prematurely before the logistics of what they would produce was fully planned out and that’s the reason for the slow start.
So…they are going to have talented people on their side to help them produce podcasts? I’m embarrassed for the DM that they put this in print. Does their news organization typically not look to hire people who have qualifications and experience to work there?
I guess if the the “gold standard” is nepotism and yesmen, hiring professionals is worthy of comment, but to me it elevates Meghan and Harry that they are not trying to do everything themselves.
Given the BS they’re writing, top class journalists are clearly not a priority! Hiring and searching for the best must be unfamiliar to the rota and we all know they’re not used to the RF hiring professionals with knowledge of how the real world works.
Meghan had a baby and they both were on maternity leave for a good portion of 2021. Didn’t it take the Obama’s a couple of years to launch their podcasts?
Also Archewell only hired a production head a few months ago.
I’m not in the industry, but in my experience using the biggest platform to advertise for experienced personnel is quite natural. It’s benefittial for both Spotify and Archewell to reach as many as possible to get the best people. As for the “Spotify has taken the production into it’s own hands” – again, I’m not part of the industry- but I asume Spotify has studios and production equittement at hand for various podcast producers they have agreements with. I also asume use of these things are specified in the agreement between Archewell and Spotify. Sounds to me that this is a non story the rota is desperately trying to make into a H&M failure.
You’re right.
The Hollywood Reporter did a story December 15, 2020 about the Spotify deal. It’s stated in the article that Spotify owned studio Gimlet will produce the show in partnership with Archewell Audio. It also says the series is(was)? expected to be released next year-nothing definitive. I have the feeling the British Media took that to mean 1/1/2021.
Maybe they can find a polyp while there at it also…🙄🙄🙄
They need to focus their energies on the ones who live off tax payer dollars and take years to come up with five questions. Or what about that research centre ?
This is the real problem for the BM despite how many times they try to tell people how popular, glamorous, and interesting Dull and Duller are. They just aren’t productive enough nor are they compelling enough for royal watching. Even though the Keens aren’t that exciting, if they were just working consistently, the RRs would at least have something to talk about. The rota are starving and little appearances here and their aren’t cutting it. The rats are literally out here talking about H&M’s lawn and digging through corporate filings trying to find anything to bring up the Sussexes. Eden or Dampier was on twitter wondering when H&M were going to make an appearance this year and the majority of royal podcasts heavily feature Sussex content, more than the other royals.
Yes, when is the Fail going to start giving us photos of Kate’s research center for kids who want to grow up good at KP? They’ve got a pic of Wood Farm up already today but we’re still waiting for a glimpse into Kate’s center.
I’d bet my firstborn that Kate’s “centre” is going to be like the Cambridges’ foundation— only really existing on paper, not an actual separate physical space with its own staff or anything. They’re always purposefully vague when they make those announcements, so that when they inevitably fail to follow through, the hope will be that people don’t even really notice.
You’re right. That Broomcloset of Keen ain’t going to promote itself!
It’s almost like the reporters have to do some actual research, to you know, report. What a novelty for a Daily Fail ‘reporter’. Of course is at most 2 sentences, so there is still loads of room for delusion and hatred, a la the norm for a Daily Fail reporter.
I wonder how these reporters stomach themselves at the end of a day’s work. What lies do they tell themselves. Either they are as delusional as what they write or they end up at the bottom of some proverbial bottle the blur away their actions of the day. Sad.
I wonder if any of the delay had to do with Meghan’s pregnancies. She lost one pregnancy and I’m sure needed time to grieve. But what if the original plan was to start work on the podcasts after that baby was born? That would push things back by several months bc of the miscarriage, the grieving time, and then the new pregnancy/birth/parental leave time for Lili.
Plus we’re still in a pandemic. Maybe they wanted to do a lot of recording at home, but don’t want people coming into the house when they have vulnerable littles at home.
Or maybe the Sussexes are very scheduled, and if something happened to delay Archewell podcasts, it couldn’t just be rescheduled immediately bc they already had other work lined up? So then the podcasts had to wait until they could get put back on the schedule?
Both the pregnancies and the pandemic are good reasons why things might have been delayed. We’ve also heard they wanted to produce a series for children about historical women for Netflix. It wouldn’t surprise me if they choose to combine the Netflix release with a Spotify series about strong women. Maybe interviews with women living today working in the same fields as the pioneers, and build around that. It would be a win win for Spotify and Netflix to have related series which are mentioned on each others programs. Meghan seems like the kind of person to think ahead and we’ve seen how she’s launched fully finished projects before.
I wouldn’t take any stories about how Hollywood works from the Daily Fail. They know nothing. If this was coming from Deadline, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, or hell, even TMZ I would be more inclined to believe it. H&M have hired some big names for Archewell Audio, with one of the ladies being an award winning podcast producer. Rebecca Sananes produced podcasts for the New York Times and she was hired by Archewell last year. The BM is really scrapping the bottom of the barrel for stories about H&M and they seem more desperate for content than their actual fans. I expected some podcasts in 2021, but I think this year will be the year they start getting into gear. With IG, the Netflix doc in it, Harry’s memoir, and whatever else they have cooked up, this year would be the best time to drop the podcast so they can build on all that momentum.
I wonder if they were planning on releasing content in 2021 but if they were delayed with the trial I don’t the pregnancy. While we have a general idea of what they may be about, we really have no clue what type of content they’ll actually be producing and how directly involved they’ll be. Also, they have a lot they can talk about so looking forward to what they put out once it does come out.
@L4Frimaire, they were definitely planning on releasing content in 2021 (see below), but I think this move by Spotify could be seen as a vote of confidence in the Sussexes. In lots of other cases, I imagine Spotify could simply cancel the contract, but they’re decidedly not doing that. They clearly see the value the Sussexes will bring, and will do whatever is necessary in order to work with them and to keep Archewell’s podcast at Spotify.
It might not look *exactly* the way they anticipated it would when the statement was written in 2020, but absolutely nothing has! The entire world has been thrown by this pandemic. Nothing has been “business as usual” for a long time now, so people in every sector are making adjustments & accommodations. JMO
This is sad and stupid. The DM is so obsessed with Harry and Meghan that they’re looking for anything to create a story.
The British tabloids are impatient. To me, this is actually a sign of good. The podcast is coming. One thing I did read that I 100% think is true is that Meghan will be running the podcast show. I’m betting the podcast will be an offshoot of The Tig with occasional spots by Harry. It’ll be something the tabloids will tear Meghan up for and she can easily ignore.
Where did you read that? I haven’t see that anywhere. The podcast will be run by both of them, I’m betting.
The British “media” are hankering for any content that they can get from Megs and Harry. Just to hear their voices and nitpick that will keep them jolly.
While I do find it weird that they did 1 episode then nothing since- the DM is reaching here as usual.
Spotify owns the podcast. So Spotify is posting jobs for it. I’m confused how this demonstrates they are assembling a team without the Sussex’s or taking control away from them?
LOL Spotify owns which podcast? Every podcast producer owns their podcast and Spotify earns from the revenues generated by said podcast.
Therefore, its patently obvious that Spotify and Archewell are partners on this particular product thats in development right now.
Oh good point “owns” may have been the wrong word. But my point still stands even if “partner” is the better description of the arrangement – they are partners in the podcast so they are posting jobs for it which isn’t weird so the DM is reaching.
I believe we are on the same side here so the hostility isn’t necessary by the way.
So according to the britshidtrag, this came from Spotify:
“…Now Spotify is hiring producers through its podcast arm, Gimlet, to work with Archewell Audio. The jobs are being offered to applicants on six-month contracts based in Los Angeles. One advert for a senior producer role reads: ‘We’re currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell…”
Now, ask yourself: how many podcasts are on Spotify? A quick google search says 3.2 MILLION! Then ask yourself: how many of these 3.2 million podcasts work so closely with Spotify, such that Spotify is “currently assembling a show team [to] build and launch a new original show with Archewell.”
Then ask yourself, why? Why is spotify working so closely with Archewell? To me, this sounds like a partnership……Archewell and Spotify are more than just podcast producer and podcast platform.
Knowing M, or rather, seeing how M seemlessly forms win-win partnerships, this sounds to me like much more than just a podcast producer/podcast platform relationship. Thats the step that the britshidtrag is afraid to take and therefore, refuse to come to that logical conclusion.
There are no mistakes happening here, peeps. Just the building of longevity and the creation of Legacy.
Isn’t this how it works? Once you’ve the concept and a slate of future episodes nailed down, Spotify hires the crews needed?
Um…..no.
Conceptualizing, creating and producing your podcast; then choosing a host for it and then uploading to spotify is all your responsibility. Spotify then reviews it and decides that it doesnt violate any rules, incl copyright, then it makes your podcast available to listeners. You make your money thru sponsorships, advertising, or plain old asking for donations thru paypal or whatever. Thats how YOU make money.
Spotify’s has its own business model for making its money. Suffice it to say, the house always wins.
Isn’t it odd that organizations that claim to be about informing the public, instead count on the public’s ignorance to further their business?
The journalism school rejects that are the BM are still butthurt that Meghan’s lawsuit showed them as the disgraces to the profession that they are – and they were humiliated globally. The y want the Sussexes to fail as payback instead of learning how to be professionals.
Is this something the UK press is thinking about everyday? The Sussexes obviously have something in the works and we’ll get it when we get it. It could be a series of podcasts rather than just one show for all we know. Anyway, I’m actually enjoying this Sussex silence. The only people they’re obligated to discuss this with are their business partners. The UK press only has air and speculation to write about. They seem more desperate for a podcast than we are and are starting to lean on Spotify.
Pathetic, isn’t it? (The BM I mean).
The people most eager for this podcast are the British press and the royalists. So much for Harry and Meghan being irrelevant.
Beacause they are narcissists and Meghan is their scapegoat and what you’re witnessing is a smear campaign on a world stage. Really a lot of those people are racist or right leaning or have self hate issues and think blaming others will make themselves likely to tow the line and be “good”. It was reported Meghan hate has grossed 3 million dollars so theres a sick sadistic market for this. And also some are monarchist and this throws anti-monarchists a distraction, I’m sure the royals are thinking better her then us.
The Fail is trash but I don’t think it looks great, either- ONLY because the public was told the first season would drop in 2021 and it never did, so by January 2022, Spotify is stepping in. I know Archewell hired a great person to head up audio, and the pandemic has fcked *everyone’s* schedules, but I do believe Spotify expected more by now.
But, imo, regardless of the reasons, Spotify was not thrilled that 2021 passed with nothing. This isn’t bashing the Sussexes; they’re crazy busy, had a baby, and also had to deal with Meghan’s ongoing lawsuit. They have a ton going on and they just didn’t make as much progress on the podcast as expected, it happens to everyone—but clearly Spotify still wants to work with them, and think they’re valuable enough to invest in. JMO
I don’t recall seeing any official statement that the first season would debut in 2021. Did that come from Spotify or Archewell? I see in the article that the Daily Fail is claiming this, but I really don’t remember that.
@Sid this is the third time I’m replying to you, I’m so sorry!, my comments keep getting eaten, maybe because they contained a link? In case that’s the issue, it was in Spotify’s original press release— I won’t include the link this time, but this is the relevant paragraph:
“Ahead of the new year, Archewell Audio and Spotify’s Gimlet studio will release their first offering; a holiday special hosted by The Duke and Duchess that will feature stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year. In 2021, The Duke and Duchess will produce and host podcasts that build community through shared experiences and values.”
All sorts of companies have announced things that were delayed due to the pandemic. Is the DM breathing down all their necks?
@Lorelei
Just to remind you: when Spotify said: “In 2021, The Duke and Duchess will produce and host podcasts that build community through shared experiences and values.” this means exactly what it says.
The production & hosting process took place in 2021. Producing and hosting podcasts is not what spotify does. Podcast owners are responsible for finding a hosting site for their podcasts before uploading to spotify.
Now that 2021 is over, we can assume that H&M (Archewell) has banked enough podcasts to be able to start presenting them in 2022.
@Lorelei
So, you know the adage: ‘if the premise is false…” .etc.
You said:
“The Fail is trash but I don’t think it looks great, either- ONLY because the public was told the first season would drop in 2021 and it never did.”
The public WAS NOT TOLD that “the first season would drop in 2021.” Thats such a blatant falsehood. Go back and listen to their brief advt, dropped on Dec 15, 202 to preview their Dec 29, 2020 Podcast.
@Charm, I am not relying on the DM, which I thought was clear in my comment, but if not I apologize. The Fail is only going by what Spotify said in their original press release about working with the Sussexes. Why don’t *you* go back, Google it, and reread it before jumping to conclusions.
LI tried posting the link here numerous times and it didn’t work, but please do not call me a liar, especially when you don’t know what you’re talking about. You could have just clarified politely, like @Sid did, about where I’m getting information from instead of just jumping all over someone and being so nasty.
A tale of two couples: the big story on the first couple is whether they will decide to move to yet another oversized house. Oh and one of the partners has just discovered neutral colors and colorblocking. Amazing! The other couple is working on an animated show for Netflix, producing a podcast, will hopefully be producing an international sporting event this year and probably has various and sundry other projects that we know nothing about. Now tell me which couple is irrelevant again?
@Msiam, honestly. They’re beyond scraping the bottom of the barrel for Sussex stories at this point.
You guys know how a while back, some British journalist tweeted (and then quickly deleted it, but people have screenshots) something like, “I can’t wait until we can report what we REALLY have on Prince William?”
Well I’m dying to know when that time is. After the Queen passes away? After Brexit is finalized and Bill can no longer rely on that EU “human rights” (🙄) law? If not, then when? Because at this point I think they’d make a lot more money breaking scandals about Bill than they do by constantly repeating the same (false) crap about the Sussexes over and over and OVER again.
I feel like even if I couldn’t stand Harry and Meghan, I’d be so sick of their repetitive nonsense by now. (Which seems to be happening at least a little bit, judging by all of the callers this weekend with their responses to that right-wing nutjob live on the air on his radio show, lol!)
That’s the thing, if they’re going to release false stories why not do it on Kate and Willie…unless it’s that they get paid under the table to be protected, in which case I hope tax payers feel content their money is being used to prop up that useles family than investing in their own childrens’ futures.
A person’s past behavior is a good indicator of future behavior, and Meghan has always kept her projects under wraps until she and the product are ready to roll. All the behind the scenes work is done quietly and without fanfare, in contrast to what the current trend is by certain U.K. residents.
Ok this is only semi-relevant, but on the icon picture of Meghan for the article (on the celebitchy home page, not the header pic) she has these gorgeous dangling earrings, does anyone have an ID for those?
Lol nevermind found them in record time, Kimai felicity earrings
The British media ic continually showing its ignorance. The Sussexes formed a partnership between Archwell Audio and Spotify. They are producers in terms of ideas for content but the actual production work will be done by Spotify. Take a list a the number of people involved in the production of a podcast. Those people will be employed through Spotify. The tabloids know that the Sussexes will be successful their trying to throw dirt on whatever they put out. This is all nonsense to me because the only people complaining are the tabloids. There hasn’t been a hint of any dissatisfaction from Netflix or Spotify. Just like the Delaware filings they attempt to turn everything into an issue. They clearly had no sources at Netflix or Spotify since they are searching through job ads for information.
The British press spoke to Spotify last month and they said big things are coming regarding their podcast so I hope that means soon. I was one that was expecting a podcast episode last year but I have no idea what their deal is with Spotify. I looked at Michelle Obama’s podcast and she released a bunch of episodes from July 2020 to September 2020 and only 1 podcast last year in April. Harry and Meghan have a multi year deal with them so maybe they have a certain deal with how many episode they put on in that deal. No idea. I just hope we get one soon. I loved their holiday episode. They could have recorded a bunch of episodes in the fall and will release them over a few months this year. Hopefully. This was the deal I was most looking forward to. I love podcasts and I think they will do a good job. I waited over a year, I guess I can wait a little bit more…
They perhaps just thought it’d be easy to get some money from whoever they could get it from. Like my college classmates who thought they’d be podcasters get money from sponsors and after episode one, not seeing results they just quit.
Of course Harry and Meg would got deals and sponsors and big money just by being born in the right family. He’s royal after all, whether or not he’s “resigned” to his royal life.
Spotify co-produces podcasts for many of the shows on its platform including the Michelle Obama podcast which didnt come out until a year and a half after the deal between the Obamas and Spotify was announced. If you look at job boards from any major streamer of podcasts, tv shows, etc you will often see them listing names of shows that a potential hire could be working on. Try as the tabloids might; this isn’t news.
Until I hear any grumbling proporting to be from Spotify or Netflix in an actual relevant trade publication like Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, or Variety I’m not even entertaining these stories. Archewell Audio’s head Rebecca Sananes started in September 2021 and she’s probably worked the last few months on slate, content, etc and now they’re finally ready to record. That’s it.
With you on this 100%.
The press got the job ads from Meghan & Harry hate accounts. Showing how the British press coordinate with trolls as Bot Sentinel’s report proved. Also shows how hyper focused the press & trolls are on Harry & Meghan when the royals they pay for are begging for attention. They clearly want content to mock & disparage- the lack of visibility by Harry & Meghan appearances must be killing these trolls.
Spotify announced there would be archewell podcasts in 2021 but as some have mentioned if you look at the Obamas’ Spotify deal it took over a year from date deal was signed for first podcast content to be released. Spotify announced a number of deals around the same time as the Archewell one & I don’t think content has materialised for any of these yet so.. who knows maybe Spotify agreed to rejig release schedule for their new podcasts. https://podnews.net/article/missing-spotify-shows
The tabloids don’t understand the content business as they seem to think H&M should have released a Netflix project by now when they only signed a deal in September 2020 & only had first project greenlit in April 2021. They need to leave it to the experts who know about production & keep to reporting on royals who never set a foot wrong or the most prestigious environmental prize ever etc.
It’s crazy that the royals that the press should be holding to account escape this scrutiny or don’t face these expectations . They literally all happily reported that Kate had been working on her early years work for 10 years despite little evidence of this & that the culmination of this 10 years of listening & learning was a basic survey & announcement of more research. Yet they expect Harry & Meghan to have produced a Netflix film/series & Spotify podcast within 12-16 months since they signed those deals. When during that time they’ve settled into a new home, had a baby & been setting up their organisation.
The US press is picking up this story but it’s being straight forward for the most part.
Spotify said a full slate of shows would be dropping in 2021 and we got nothing. Realistically this is embarrassing and they have no one to blame but themselves. If people are making podcasts in their basement Harry and Megan should take some of that 18M they got from Spotify and start recording. People think Megan is interesting and has good things to say, she could have done a whole interesting mini season. And Harry could have done something cool with veterans or something. Duchess Doolittle seems to apply to both SIL now ….
So a private company signed a contract to pay private citizens a bunch of money to do a thing? And that thing hasn’t been done yet? Guess who doesn’t get to complain about that? The public!
It’s not like a tax-funded entity who is “owed” a return on that investment. Nor is it a charity organization who is suffering from a lack of attention or action. Am I disappointed that the podcast hasn’t produced more than one episode? Of course, but Harry and Meghan certainly don’t owe ME anything.