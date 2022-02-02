Adele says ‘Rich sends his love’ amid reporting of their ‘volatile’ relationship drama

For the past week, the NY Daily News, The Sun, the Daily Mail and Page Six have run stories about Adele and what’s really going on with her. Last week, Adele canceled her Las Vegas show because, she claimed, the sets were not ready and there were Covid issues and supply-chain issues. The American and British gossip media had a different theory: Adele is in the middle of some massive relationship drama with boyfriend Rich Paul, and instead of staying in Vegas and working on her show, she canceled everything in a huff and flew back to LA to spend time with Rich and work on their sh-t. There was also a claim that Adele canceled an appearance on the BRIT Awards next week. Well… Adele posted the Instagram, above, on Tuesday with this message:

Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love

[From Adele’s IG]

“Oh and Rich sends his love” is hilarious. It’s been a second since Adele has been targeted with wall-to-wall sh-t from the gossip media, and I’ll admit that I wondered if there was some truth to the reporting. Adele seems to be telling us: it’s fine, everything’s fine, I’m coming back to perform and we’re figuring it out.

Before Adele posted this, Page Six had another exclusive story about Adele’s “volatile” relationship with Rich. A source told Page Six: “She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates. Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He’s an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch.” Vegas sources also told Page Six that Rich never came to see her in Vegas, and that part of the problem with Adele’s Vegas show was that SHE turned up at the last minute “in production terms” and she hated the set and there was no time to fix it.

I don’t know what to believe, honestly. I actually do believe that Adele is very dramatic in relationships, and I believe she probably looks for excuses to avoid having concerts and shows. This whole thing is so messy! I don’t know. I bet the Graham Norton interview will be GOOD though. She loves Graham.