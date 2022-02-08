Razzie nominations include Ben Affleck, Jared Leto and Diana The Musical

Award season is upon us, and you know what that means – The Razzies! The Razzies, for anyone who needs a refresher, are The Golden Raspberry Awards and they exist to remind Hollywood to have a sense of humor about themselves. The Razzies select what they consider the Worst in every category each year, sometimes making up new categories if they feel a performance or production deserves it. This year, the list heavily favors Jared Leto and his House of Gucci scenery-chewing as well as the terrible decision that was Diana the Musical on Netflix. Oscar hopeful Ben Affleck got called out for The Last Duel and Dear Evan Hansen got all the nominations it deserved. But my absolute favorite category this year is a new one: the worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie category, because the Razzies will never let that man rest. Here is the full list:
WORST PICTURE
“Diana the Musical” (The Netflix Version)
“Infinite”
“Karen”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“The Woman in the Window”
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood, “Dangerous”
Roe Hartrampf (as Prince Charles), “Diana the Musical”
LeBron James, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Mark Wahlberg, “Infinite”
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams, “The Woman in the Window”
Jeanna de Waal, “Diana the Musical”
Megan Fox, “Midnight in the Switchgrass”
Taryn Manning, “Karen”
Ruby Rose, “Vanquish”
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Sophie Cookson, “Infinite”
Erin Davie (as Camilla), “Diana the Musical”
Judy Kaye (as both Queen Elizabeth and Barbara Cartland), “Diana the Musical”
Taryn Manning, “Every Last One of Them”
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel”
Nick Cannon, “The Misfits”
Mel Gibson, “Dangerous”
Gareth Keegan (as James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer), “Diana the Musical”
Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
WORST PERFORMANCE by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie
Bruce Willis, “American Siege”
Bruce Willis, “Apex”
Bruce Willis, “Cosmic Sin”
Bruce Willis, “Deadlock”
Bruce Willis, “Fortress”
Bruce Willis, “Midnight in the Switchgrass”
Bruce Willis, “Out of Death”
Bruce Willis, “Survive the Game”
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or choreographed) Musical Number, “Diana the Musical”
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner product) He Dribbles on, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
Jared Leto & Either His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent, “House of Gucci”
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy), “Tom & Jerry the Movie”
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
“Karen” (inadvertent remake of “Cruella deVil”)
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Tom & Jerry the Movie”
“Twist” (rap remake of “Oliver Twist”)
“The Woman in the Window” (rip-off of “Rear Window”)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley, “Diana the Musical”
Stephen Chbosky, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Coke Daniels, “Karen”
Renny Harlin, “The Misfits”
Joe Wright, “The Woman in the Window”
WORST SCREENPLAY
“Diana the Musical,” script by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan
“Karen,” written by “Coke” Daniels
“The Misfits,” screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny
“Twist,” written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett
“The Woman in the Window,” screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by A.J. Finn
Obviously, as with any award, you can’t take these nominations as gospel. But I admit, if I see something on the Razzies list, I tend to accept it deserves to be there. So I’m bummed about Karen because I’d wanted to see that. Jared and his 17-pound latex face doesn’t surprise me. You could tell from the trailer he thought he was the standout in that film. And look at that – he was! Just not in the way he’d hoped. I haven’t seen many of the films on the list, but the reason is because I’d heard they were crap. So congratulations to the nominees – well deserved! The only one that surprises me is Affleck’s nomination. I didn’t see The Last Duel, but my Twitter was lit up with praise for that film and his performance. Maybe it was just the people I follow. Or maybe the Razzies just could not get past his terrible wig.
Much of the fun of the Razzies is who shows up to collect them. I don’t know if they’ll have a live ceremony this year but if they do, I think LeBron would show up. Bruce might, it depends on his mood. Amy Adams would accept remotely, I think. To his credit, Leto would, and he’s bring the latex face with him. Affleck’s attendance depends how close his Oscar race is. The Razzie winners are announced the night before the Academy Awards so Oscar voting will be done by then. He might. I hope so. And I hope J.Lo comes with Ben in her Razzie finest.
Photo credit: Instagram and Instar Images
The only film I’ve seen is The Last Duel and I thought BA was actually really good in it. His part was smallish, the very definition of a “supporting” role, but he made the most of it, seemingly having a lot of fun with it. The only reason I can think of that he would get a Razzie nom is because of the awful bleached hair & eyebrows, but he totally worked it lol
He was the most interesting part of the movie.
Agreee!! The last duel was not horrible now house of Gucci I burst out laughing with the accents only Adam driver was redeemable …. Also here for the dear Evan Hansen hate 😂
Ben is great in that movie. His absolute disdain for Matt Damon’s character and taking every chance he can get to bust on him for being an a-hole is hilarious.
I haven’t seen TLD but I get how bad or distracting hair can ruin things. There’s that new JLo film, which I would normally check out.
But I just can’t get past Owen Wilson’s awful wig/hairpiece. Yeah I get the character is supposed to be an average Joe and wouldn’t be perfectly coiffed. But 50-something uncoiffed high-school teachers don’t normally have a super thick and lofty golden Farrah Fawcett hairpiece plopped on top of their heads. Dear Owen, even The Beach Boys had thinning hair as they aged; it’s okay.
He was really good. This razzie is bs. And Jodie Comer should be in the thick of the awards. The LD box office unfairly screwed her.
I get the sense TLD director screwed them all with his public statements as the film was coming out. Well that and the way it was marketed.
@north yeah Ridley did her no favors. This film should’ve been on Netflix or Amazon to begin with.
It has nothing to do with BO poison, but to do with studio internal power struggle after Disney swallowed 20th Century Fox. Disney didn’t really promote the film, and they certainly won’t submit it for any awards campaign, lest people from Fox get credit. Affleck subtly hinted it in that Howard Stern talk, but everyone got triggered by that trap narrative.
I agree with CourtneyB, totally undeserved razzie nomination. He was really good in the role. If he deserved a razzie for a period piece, it would have to be for his turn in Shakespeare in Love. Jodie Comer got totally overlooked.
At this point, Affleck’s career trouble is far from over. This Razzie nomination is his industrial detractors’ warning to fellow directors and producers that their film will get dragged in the industry (such as undeserving Razzie nomination or total awards season silence) should they cast Affleck. I don’t think many directors will have the courage to challenge them going forward.
Now i have to go watch Karen. These categories are hilarious,man they did Bruce Willis dirty 🤣🤣🤣
I have tried to watch the Diana musical so many times now and I just can’t do it. I’ve gotten to the part where we meet James Hewitt. It’s SO BAD.
The actress who plays Diana has a beautiful voice, though. I felt sorry for her in that crap show.
I loved Diana the Musical. I’ve never worshipped at the altar of Saint Diana, so I thought it did a perfect job of depicting the journey of a young undereducated aristocrat as she naively stepped into the role of BRF sacrificial virgin and wound up turning the soap opera institution on its head through her beauty, compassion and humanity. Are haters just Diana worshipers? Possible. So many critical reviews about the choreography were unwarranted – compared to same genre Hairspray, the Diana choreography was way more complex, inventive and precise than Hairspray (which ostensibly should have been better since it’s about a dance competition.) And dragging Judy Kaye? Please. She was a hilarious Barbara Cartland.
HOLD AWWWWN Bruce had that many films in just 2021?!? 😩😩😩 and they are all bad 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣
These are really low budget movies. Willis shows up for 1 or 2 days. They feed him his lines through an ear piece. He doesn’t interact with any other actors. Those scenes are shot from behind with a body double. And they get to put “Bruce Willis” on the poster as the draw. The man is literally phoning them in for a quick paycheck.
WOW … ehhhh that sucks Die hard is our Christmas every year he was a great action star
Holy crap that’s wild
I googled just to see and it’s wild. It’s like underground Bruce Willis movies. I mean he’s got two young kids and needs to work I guess.
Movies like that always feel like it’s a cover for money laundering or insurance fraud or something.
I thought Jared Leto was the best thing about Gucci. I mean, he totally took my out of the film, but he was hysterical. Boooff
I watched an interesting video and read an article about all those Bruce Willis movies and how they’re a genre called the “Geezer Teaser.”
Bruce—or any formerly big name action star—but mostly Bruce (he’s an entire cottage industry as evidenced by his own category) shows up for 2 days work max, appears for less than a quarter to a third of the run time and subsequently gets paid $2 million for their “trouble.” Then they just crank these babies out.
Bruce in particular gets his lines fed to him thru an earpiece that is laughably visible in all films and often has no context for what is actually happening in the scene hence his often insane delivery of lines.
It is nuts. But I mean, get that money, I guess?
Multiple noms for Taryn Manning in 2 different projects. The Razzies apparently like her, they really really like her.
But not as much as Bruce Willis 🙂
I saw TLD and I also couldn’t get past the Ben’s awful hair, the modern dialogue & his mumble mouth. But he wasn’t the worse supporting actor in film & Leto wasn’t either. But neither of them made the Oscar cut and they shouldn’t have, maybe that’s what the Razzies are saying. But I hate the Razzies. Let’s celebrate good film and ignore the misses. Nobody sets out to make a bad film. Poor Amy adams got it in both categories and she’s great, just made a couple of bad decisions.
You really are biased. And even with any pretense. And I don’t think Affleck mumbled in The Last Duel.
Everyone has biases, so? Your point? Art is highly subjective. I didn’t like The Last Duel myself, but I somehow manage not to demean other people for having their own opinions. It’s just a movie.
That said, I thought Jodie Comer did a far better job and was far more convincing in the narrative than any of her male colleagues.
@Emma, based on OP’s track record on their comment on Affleck in the past, it has nothing to do with one’s different appreciation for artistic approach. Even if Affleck managed to deliver an Oscar-worthy performance, I’m sure they will still find something trivial.
I meant not even without any pretense.
I watched ‘House of Gucci’. Jared Leto is really good in it. I think I want to marry him.
Just Google him, it doesn’t take much digging at all, and trust me you won’t want to marry him. See him jailed? Maybe. He’s a disgusting predator
The Last Duel was unexpectedly my favorite movie of 2021. I thought it was kinda brilliant and the performances were all wonderful, Ben Affleck included. Definitely look up the synopsis and trigger warnings before viewing as there are parts that are quite heavy, but it is an excellent movie.
It really is. When I heard Affleck and Damon were doing a French medieval film I thought it was hilarious. But the film is actually really thought provoking, the fight scenes were excellent and Jodie C slayed every scene. And she had to act 3 different versions of the story.
I hate watched the hell out of Diana The Musical. Oh my god, who on earth green lighted that to go to Broadway?
I will never stop referencing Diana stage diving into her servants after dancing all up on a cello soloist. (If you haven’t seen it, yes that really happens.)
Affleck has never attended Razzies, not even the Razzie redeeming award, which is complimentary. In fact, he was the first one to gain the Razzi Reedming Award when it was rolled out in 2014 for his Argo and his performance in Gone Girl.
At this point, there are certain people in Hollywood really hell bend on destroying Affleck’s career. With so many praising his performance in that film, Razzie nominated him can only mean one thing, his destractors worked hard at the behind the scenes to tarnish his professional reputation.
Jared Leto might as well have worn a shirt that said “Look at me, I’m ACTING!” in House of Gucci. Awful. That whole film was a mess.
Woman in the Window was also kind of a mess, but I don’t think Amy was “bad” in it. Her film picker seems to be off lately though, I hope she gets back to better material.
There was nothing wrong with Ben’s performance in The Last Duel. In some ways his character was comic relief, a disdainful, debauched Lord who only wanted to party and throw his weight around. But he played it very well, and seemed to have fun with it at the expense of the excessively dour Matt Damon character. It worked for me. Like other said, it was the hair!
I think the Oscars should incorporate the “BEST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL” category to be honest, given nowadays everything is a remake of some sort. I laughed so hard when I read that at least someone is calling the industry out on that. Good to know there is a Cruella rip-off, might watch it.