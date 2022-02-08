Wait, Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers are ‘figuring things out as a couple’??

2021 was not a good year for Armie Hammer, nor was it a good year for all of the women he abused, tortured, manipulated and stole from. At one point, I was honestly expecting actual dead bodies to turn up in association with him. In March of last year, a woman accused him of torturing and raping her and the LA police opened an investigation into her claims. By June of 2021, he was in rehab in the Caymans. He was there for months and he apparently loved it there. He got out in December, and I guess he went straight back to his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, because this is an actual story on People Magazine:

After seeking help for drug, alcohol and sex issue at a treatment facility following sexual assault and abuse allegations, Armie Hammer is rebuilding his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers. “Elizabeth’s priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first.” Hammer, 35, and Chambers, 39, share two kids: daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4. Another source tells PEOPLE that “Elizabeth has always loved him.” “He is really the love of her life,” the insider adds. “They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie’s rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids.”

Yeah… this is a big NOPE. Elizabeth filed for divorce in July 2020 when she learned he was cheating on her all over the place. The revelations about his abuse came out months later, and most of us were like “thank God she got out.” I simply don’t believe that Hammer behaved that way because he was abusing drugs and alcohol. I think he was a substance abuser AND an abuser and rehab only helped him with one of those things. Why in God’s name would Elizabeth even consider taking him back? Lord.