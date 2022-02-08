Wait, Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers are ‘figuring things out as a couple’??

2021 was not a good year for Armie Hammer, nor was it a good year for all of the women he abused, tortured, manipulated and stole from. At one point, I was honestly expecting actual dead bodies to turn up in association with him. In March of last year, a woman accused him of torturing and raping her and the LA police opened an investigation into her claims. By June of 2021, he was in rehab in the Caymans. He was there for months and he apparently loved it there. He got out in December, and I guess he went straight back to his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, because this is an actual story on People Magazine:
After seeking help for drug, alcohol and sex issue at a treatment facility following sexual assault and abuse allegations, Armie Hammer is rebuilding his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.
“Elizabeth’s priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn’t been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They’re slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first.”
Hammer, 35, and Chambers, 39, share two kids: daughter Harper Grace, 7, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4.
Another source tells PEOPLE that “Elizabeth has always loved him.” “He is really the love of her life,” the insider adds. “They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie’s rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids.”
Yeah… this is a big NOPE. Elizabeth filed for divorce in July 2020 when she learned he was cheating on her all over the place. The revelations about his abuse came out months later, and most of us were like “thank God she got out.” I simply don’t believe that Hammer behaved that way because he was abusing drugs and alcohol. I think he was a substance abuser AND an abuser and rehab only helped him with one of those things. Why in God’s name would Elizabeth even consider taking him back? Lord.
I’m guessing someone didn’t sign a prenup…
From the gossip around the time she filed for divorce? You would be correct, no pre-nup.
Though he probably doesn’t have any money of his own. His parents are still alive, and one of the women he abused said he was always broke. I doubt he’d lose much in a divorce.
@lunchcoma You’re right. Several of the women said he was always begging for them to pay for things. I think there was an allusion to a trust, but he still never had money. My guess is whatever trust fund he has is controlled by a 3rd party & would be totally off limits in a divorce settlement, regardless of whether there was a prenup.
She doesn’t need his money. Her family is well off and her bakery does extremely well and is located in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in San Antonio.
She isn’t hurting.
@ELO
Really? What neighborhood? I’m from San Antonio
Her flagship bakery in Dallas is also located in one of the most expensive neighborhoods & does extremely well. I used to order from there until I discovered she was a gross Trumper—haven’t ordered since.
Wait… she is a Trumper?! How did I miss that? I don’t get this couple. Maybe they do belong together
@Carol yep, she’s a Republican and supported Trump. Other commenters talked about this in previous CB stories about them, I think mainly the ones discussing their separation/divorce (several cited that as one of the probable reasons, since he broke from his family and claims to be a Democrat). After reading that I did some searching and found confirmation, although she’s really quiet about it (doesn’t want to hurt her bakery business.) I’ll try to find links.
https://www.opensecrets.org/donor-lookup/results?name=elizabeth+chambers&page=1
Listed under “TV Host” and “Actress.” I remember finding something linking her bakery to Trump last year but can’t seem to find it now.
*Also, I was wrong about her flagship location being the Dallas bakery. It’s in San Antonio, where she’s from.
Yeah, I was shocked to read this. Not the kind of man she or her kids should be around. I think his issues go far deeper than substance abuse and totally agree, I was expecting bodies to turn up in association with him. So disturbing.
Agreed.
Every time I see him I hear that line from Clueless, ‘I’m having a Twin Peaks experience’
I’m wondering if this is news to Elizabeth. Just a bit convenient for “sources” to put this out now as the movie he is in comes out. Feels calculated. If she’s in on it? Ewwwwww.
Review are pretty mediocre, so hopefully the movie will come and go and he can stay VERY far away from all of us.
That was my first instinct. It seems very focused on building him up. He’s the love of her life. (Is she the love of his?) He’s committed to big changes.
I’m thinking the actual story here might be that he’s actually been visiting his kids for a change and Elizabeth is maybe willing to be there when he does visit so she can keep an eye on him.
Same here. This doesn’t vibe as accurate to me. I think she is just along for the ride for some sort of movie PR strategy for the Nile moving coming out in a week or so.
That’s a good point. Theirs was one of the most clear cut, run girl run divorce filings ever, so a reconciliation seems far fetched. But floating the rumor out there is easy PR for him.
OMG.GIRL.NO
Would love to be a fly on the wall to hear how he defended that cannibalism thingy.
Babe, you know how I am. I didn’t mean I wanted to EAT her I was just saying something absurd to be shocking. Plus she was playing along, she knew that’s not what I meant. But it was stupid. I’m so stupid how could you have ever loved me. God I’m so f—d up I just want to get better for you and the kids. I dont want to ever let you guys down again *blinks back tears*
Yup! No tears and all reflection. You can’t “fix” what’s wrong with this POS!
Whoa. That sounded scarily good.
I’m thinking this might be coming from his people rather than hers. I’m sure he holds out hope that he can crawl back from being cancelled, and the possibility of his wife forgiving him might seem like a step down that path. Notice it talks about what he’s been up to but not what she has been doing.
I hope for her sake that this is not true. She was wise to move on from him she should keep that energy and keep the wheels in motion.
Sooo is it because there is no pre-nup or because working things out with your spouse can sometimes save a tanked career?
I’m guessing both. If there’s no prenup, they both win if he can fix his career. Maybe there’s an agreement to keep up appearances until the public has forgotten and then she leaves with half. Although the real money would be his inheritance which would be much further down the line. I can’t imagine sharing a bed with a man who literally wanted to eat human flesh.
Rebuilding their relationship – not as a couple but co-parents? Hopefully.
eh, I wouldn’t even be hopeful for that.
she should keep those kids far away from him. She probably can’t, legally, if he’s not deemed a danger to them by a court, but…EESH, I’d be afraid to leave them alone with him.
Armie is the lead in Death on The Nile and that still needs to make bank for all involved.
It would not surprise me if he managed to find a agent and PR person just to work on this until the film is released.
Elizabeth mentioned on her IG that is has been out on dates. I think she is still figuring things out, and that is find. Until she says she pull the divorce filing and had taken him back, I will see it as just her keeping the peace.
I don’t get the no prenup angle — if he has money , she would likely get more without one . If he has none it doesn’t matter either way.
I don’t think that’s the angle, but from what I’ve read it’s her family that has the old money.
Run, girl! Run!
His career is dead. If they reconcile i assume it will be to rehab his career and give his kids some semblemence of peace and stability. None of which they have had this past two years. I know he’s a trust fund kid. So it may not be about money. Even though he crows he is a self made man. I think it’s really about saving his career even more so than the kids.
People Magazine needs to be held to account for this: “After seeking help for drug, alcohol and sex issue at a treatment facility following sexual assault and abuse allegations, Armie Hammer is rebuilding his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.”.
A “sex issue”? No, that’s a “violent, horrifying, terrifying abuse issue”. The women he has assaulted and abused are not traumatised because of a “sex issue”.
My guess is the liability of it — to my knowledge he has not been charged with or convicted of a crime so legally j don’t think they can go there .
We know though and won’t forget
I wonder if the family is dangling their fortune in front of her to work it out with Armie. Honestly why else would you want to be with this loser? I think she is close to his family and was in the Caymans with his parents when he was in LA working construction and doing god know what’. Armie was claiming he didn’t know where his kids were and she was posting photos of the kids with his dad in the islands.
It takes the average victim 7 attempts before they can successfully leave their abuser. We know that Armie has credibly been accused of horrific acts by several other women, but we have no idea what the interior of his married relationship was like. Perhaps Elizabeth herself hasn’t quite managed to confront the reality of that herself. I hope she is able to protect herself and her children and is able to leave safely when she is ready.
This is a sad truth. Look at Mia Goth.
Oh Wow, sometimes I wonder if I’m too uptight in my beliefs. My rubicon lines are hundreds/thousands miles away from cannibalism talk. There would be no figuring things out talk. I would only need (not even) a split second conversation with myself that didn’t involve the cannibalistic chatter spouse-amongst the other things. Agree. A big Nope. Hammer’s mind is warped and any drug abuse only helped bring it out from hiding. I really hope Elizabeth Chambers isn’t part of this PR piece. It does not make her look good.imo
He’s the father of her children; she probably doesn’t ever want to get back with him but would do whatever to help repair his image, which I think would be in vain as he’s DONE in showbiz.
As for Armie as an individual, it’s very simple: his energy is stuck in his first energy centre, as is true for billions around the world, in a world awash with p o r n. He doesn’t need a sex addiction clinic as much as to look into the ancient spiritual practices helping pull energy out of that centre. He’ll evolve more as a human being as well and maybe the cannibalistic impulses will also be addressed with that.
Remember, Armie, sexuality and being seen as a sexual being isn’t about self-expression or being an affirmed individual. The act is a reproductive function, possibly a moment that’s sacred and special you share with your soul mate(s), and certainly one of the ways to make babies. It’s got nothing to do with being an affirmed individual in modern society. And as you’ve probably discovered but maybe not reasoned out, an excessive focus on the act is actually a hindrance to being a healthy, functioning individual in a society where you’ve got to respect the reality of other beings (the GFs and people you allegedly have abused/raped).