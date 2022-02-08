Prince William is ‘supportive’ of Queen Camilla but he wasn’t part of the decision-making

The Daily Mail tried desperately to make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s public “silence” on Queen Consort Camilla into a thing. As I said yesterday, Harry and Meghan would have been damned either way – they were obviously criticized for staying silent, and if they had congratulated Camilla and Charles, they would have been attacked by the press too. What was funny about the whole “silence of the Sussexes” thing was that… the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did nothing but retweet. Will and Waity, the Future Future King and Queen, couldn’t be bothered to make a public declaration of support. Now it’s left to royal commentators to talk about how William is feeling… because he apparently still won’t make a statement of support.

The Duke of Cambridge is ‘supportive’ of the Queen’s move to make his stepmother Queen consort. Prince William was not part of the decision-making process, the Daily Mail understands, but is ‘respectful’ of the logic of his grandmother’s decision. So far, there has been no comment from Prince Harry on the weekend’s developments.

Sources say that while William and Camilla’s was not an easy relationship at first – or indeed for a number of years after her marriage to his father – the second in line to the throne is pragmatic about her role in his father’s life and, now, the future of the monarchy.

‘The duke is supportive,’ a well-placed palace source confirmed to the Daily Mail last night. Another emphasised that while he was not part of the final decision-making process, the prince, 39, would have discussed the issue with his father and, effectively, given his blessing.

‘None of this can have been easy for him,’ one insider said. ‘There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla’s marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn’t have the best relationship with his father back then. But he sees that Camilla had made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with. His relationship with the Prince of Wales is better than it ever has been. He is not particularly close to his stepmother but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now. He also respects his grandmother and her judgment more than anything in the world. If it is right for her, then it will be right for him.’

Friends say that William still believes he has a role to champion his late mother’s legacy and will never shy away from speaking about Princess Diana, her achievements or the way she was treated, not just by the Royal Family but by the media and establishment.

‘But as everyone says, time is a great healer – in many different ways,’ said one insider.