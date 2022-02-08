Prince William is ‘supportive’ of Queen Camilla but he wasn’t part of the decision-making

The Daily Mail tried desperately to make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s public “silence” on Queen Consort Camilla into a thing. As I said yesterday, Harry and Meghan would have been damned either way – they were obviously criticized for staying silent, and if they had congratulated Camilla and Charles, they would have been attacked by the press too. What was funny about the whole “silence of the Sussexes” thing was that… the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did nothing but retweet. Will and Waity, the Future Future King and Queen, couldn’t be bothered to make a public declaration of support. Now it’s left to royal commentators to talk about how William is feeling… because he apparently still won’t make a statement of support.
The Duke of Cambridge is ‘supportive’ of the Queen’s move to make his stepmother Queen consort. Prince William was not part of the decision-making process, the Daily Mail understands, but is ‘respectful’ of the logic of his grandmother’s decision. So far, there has been no comment from Prince Harry on the weekend’s developments.
Sources say that while William and Camilla’s was not an easy relationship at first – or indeed for a number of years after her marriage to his father – the second in line to the throne is pragmatic about her role in his father’s life and, now, the future of the monarchy.
‘The duke is supportive,’ a well-placed palace source confirmed to the Daily Mail last night. Another emphasised that while he was not part of the final decision-making process, the prince, 39, would have discussed the issue with his father and, effectively, given his blessing.
‘None of this can have been easy for him,’ one insider said. ‘There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla’s marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn’t have the best relationship with his father back then. But he sees that Camilla had made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with. His relationship with the Prince of Wales is better than it ever has been. He is not particularly close to his stepmother but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now. He also respects his grandmother and her judgment more than anything in the world. If it is right for her, then it will be right for him.’
Friends say that William still believes he has a role to champion his late mother’s legacy and will never shy away from speaking about Princess Diana, her achievements or the way she was treated, not just by the Royal Family but by the media and establishment.
‘But as everyone says, time is a great healer – in many different ways,’ said one insider.
No one should kid themselves, this came straight from the brain trust at Kensington Palace. It features all of the current keen hallmarks: William and Charles’s relationship is cozy NOW, now that Harry has been exiled and William is all Chaz has; William acting like he and his grandmother share all of the same goals and vision for a Victorian monarchy; oblique mentions of William’s rage and incandescence in the early days of Charles and Camilla’s marriage. I also think it’s hilarious that William is trying to put daylight between himself and his father by saying that he (William) was not part of the decision-making process. Usually, William can’t take credit for Charles’s decisions fast enough.
You know what they say…everything before the “but” is a lie.
I mean if he actually was so supportive of this decision he could have simply made a supportive statement. That way nobody would be left wondering
Willileaks, his assistant and the Midds have been stitched up like a kipper and I’m here for it with my cup of tea and pack of digestives. Bring on the Crown season 8!
IF William did not have his own skeletons, he could take a position on Camilla. BUT, as it is now, anything William says can backfire. If he supports Camilla, the critique will be, “Of course William thinks the Prince of Wales can cheat on his wife and have his mistress become queen eventually #PrinceWilliamAffair.” Or, if he doesn’t support Camilla, the critique will be, “Prince William is a big fat hypocrite #PrinceWilliamAffair.” So I totally understand why he cannot take a position in this, and his best course is to remain silent and try to fly under the radar.
@Mrs.Krabapple, this comment is so precisely accurate— that is *exactly* what would happen! Bill overplayed his hand, went too far, and now he can’t say anything without a mob shouting him right down. It’s delightful. Couldn’t have happened to a more elegant assho!e.
@Jane Wilson, that’s fairly true. It sounds like the DM is helping Will cover all bases depending which way the wind blows. He’s operating on justincases scenarios.
Did Richard Eden actually delete a tweet wondering what Harry thinks about the Camilla situation because he needed to support a subsequent tweet saying no one cares what Harry thinks? I believe he did. Eden must really want that court jester position.
William isn’t involved in decision making processes. He gets bored to easily to be helpful in such things.
I get a very “calm before the storm” from all of this.. His absence on the joint engagement looks more telling now imo.
Probably licking his wounds and seething.
Which will see further distance between to two as they have never been “ closer than now”. Let’s face it, Wilileaks only supports what is in the best interest of the Bitter Brother. If Charles thought that this would allow him more access to the grandchildren, he is sadly mistaken. Bitter Brother loves to hurt Charles in every capacity possible.
I was under the impression that this announcement was the palace once again letting everyone know that William played no part in these decisions, it was done by the senior royals. Willie likes people to think he was just as closely consulted about this as Charles was, and this makes it clear he wasn’t. I think that’s what he is sulking about.
I agree, also .. does this mean he and Kate (and everyone else) will have to curtsey / bow to Camilla like the Queen?
I mean, is the second only to Charles?
Yes. Camilla will be Her Majesty, not HRH. This is why she has to be acknowledged as Queen. If she remained as Princess she would be a lower rank than her husband and this is unacceptable in UK society. As discussed on another thread a married woman takes her husband’s status unless her own status is higher. She is her husband’s equal or his superior. She cannot be his inferior.
For royalty this means those of HRH rank will bow/curtsey to those whose rank is Majesty.
He wants it to be known it wasn’t his decision incase it backfires. Typical William, he’ll take credit if it gets praise but will always have a way out, just incase.
Exactly. William knows this will not be well received by many and wants no part of it. I honestly don’t blame him for that. I think this is the only time I’ve ever agreed with him.
Clever of PC. What is PW going to say, “granny’s lost her mind.”? He’s trapped in the system and has to agree on the surface.
It looks like after few turbulences Charles finally has BP courtiers in his pocket and William only has his own court. They still has a common enemy in Meghan so they can’t diverge from the happy family united and under attack from the big bad Meghan thing they have going on but it’s obvious all is not well.
I think there are a few things going on here, and I think one of them is that this is Charles sending a message to william. How many times over the past 6 months or a year, with all the “Kate is the cornerstone of the royal family” and “Kate and her husband” stories, have we said “why isn’t Charles shutting down these stories?”
Well I think this is him shutting down the stories and doing so very publicly. I said in another post that I wasn’t sure why this announcement was made this weekend, but now I think it was to ensure maximum news coverage and to make clear that he’s in charge, he’s calling the shots – not the Queen, and not William. He wants Camilla to be called queen so there you have it. Camilla is the next Queen, not Kate.
For it to be out there that William wasn’t part of this decision says that he’s not as involved in the royal decisions as he likes to pretend, and Charles wants that known.
You are spot on. No more ffqueen and her husband William, who are ready to take the reins. They have been slapped down and kept in their place. Humbling, for sure.
This sounds more like Clarence House than KP to me. This is the second time in the past few months that someone has stepped up to say Burger King wasn’t part of the decision. Charles has Burger King’s number in so far as Will likes to take credit for participating in decisions that he most likely is not involved in at all. I saw quite a few comments in the Fail that turned on Will for supporting this move. Now Charles has the Cambridges in a stranglehold–they must support Cams, because Chuck has the power to let the world know that the Burger King is not the saint the peasants think he is, and he is willing to start leaking. William’s golden boy image has gone on too long.
Exactly. I don’t think this is from KP. This is from CH. Charles wants it known that William supports this move, but he had no say or control over it. My guess is he set up that event last week with Kate on purpose so there are some nice smiley pictures of Kate and Camilla as proof of this “Support” even if Kate and Will are stewing over the decision, or didn’t even know it was going to be announced.
This information is from CH not KP. The DM also had an article stating that William was not involved in the Andrew decision when he tried to pretend he was one of the decision makers. It was the siblings and William was informed.
@Harper, I agree. I also think that Chuck has shut down the middletons too by putting out Queen Cams. It was also a warning shot that Kate isn’t the savior and is replaceable now that mistresses can be queen consort, so no more bargaining work for gifts. Her stating she wasn’t going to do as much work pissed chuck off and he’s reminding both that he holds the purse strings and that they better toe the line or no clothes and no more protection from the press. He’ll burn Billy for Cams any day. This is going to be hilarious.
@ KFG, yes!!! Charles is letting William know that Camilla is I’m his court, not William. This decision, like the several made of the past year, are of the decisions of Charles, not William. And William better straighten up or it’s going to be ugly soon.
I agree with every word of this Becks1.
I’m getting the impression that William and Kate are being made aware they will become Prince and Princess of Wales only when Charles is satisfied with their work.
I agree with this. Charles laid down the gauntlet and shut down all the kate is the next queen nonsense coming from Middleton HQ by getting the queen to provide her approval for Queen Camilla.
I also suspect that William doesn’t care than much about whether or not camilla is called Queen consort or not. He’s already thrown Diana under the bus so it’s not like he hasn’t accepted his father’s marriage to Camilla, which has now lasted longer than the one with Diana. And charles is giving him an out if he isn’t satisfied with his first marriage. To be frank, I don’t know if Harry cares that much about the title either. This is the kind of thing that would upset the social climbing Middletons though. Hence Kate’s sudden visibility.
Camilla’s marriage to APB is so far longer than the one to Charles. It all depends. I think William has to still play the Diana card. The fallout is that I notice the DM is publishing articles which put down Diana, I think Will and Harry have to tread carefully over that.
Yeah, the fact that he is admitting to not knowing is very telling. Charles has started to flex his authority as defacto King and the Cams announcement is just the beginning!
However, lets see if this trend continues – she has previous for doing a flurry of events before going MIA for weeks.
@Becks1
Not for nothing does Charles know how to play the long game
I don’t think so. Harry and Meghan and their children are not treated well by Charles. Also, the business with not putting down Harry’s wreath did show how petty they are (including Charles). IMO.
I think William can’t take credit for the Queen’s decisions because frankly Charles didn’t include him in it. I believe that William and Charles have become close because they have common enemies in Harry and Meghan. In that same piece, Becky English mentions that no one knows what Harry thinks about the Queen’s statement. This is confirmation that Harry has little to no contact with the Royal Family and the British press has been unable to get any information on him. So when Richard Eden and co. say “I’m hearing or I’ve heard” about Harry, it’s all made up.
They have little to no contact with him AND they are finally starting to figure out (just starting, lets not give them too much credit) that Harry can and will push back when he thinks its warranted. So they can’t just lie for him like they are used to doing.
@Becks: You’re probably right. If Harry was to push back on anything said in the press about his thoughts on the Queen’s statement, it would only damage the Queen Camilla campaign.
Didn’t one of those rags just tell us like a week ago that they’ve been happily “video-chatting” with Harry and his family? These people, I swear to god. They lie as easily as the rest of us breathe.
“No one knows what Harry thinks about the Queen’s statement”. Dan Rotten said the same thing yesterday.
Harry doesn’t live there, he isn’t dependent on them for anything. I believe that he may call them every name but a child of God when he’s alone with Megan, but will publicly remain unbothered. Not his circus, not his monkey.
“ Friends say that William still believes he has a role to champion his late mother’s legacy and will never shy away from speaking about Princess Diana, her achievements or the way she was treated, not just by the Royal Family but by the media and establishment.”
Mutha Fucka, you straight up called your mama PARANOID then demanded her voice be silenced by removing her interview from the internet. As far as I’m concerned you lost ALL claim to your mother’s legacy.
And you no choice to accept it. All of your evil machinations to leap frog over your father failed and your stuck with the consequences of your actions for the next 20 years.
Snuffles, I had the same thought as you did.
Yeah, are we supposed to just forget that he called his mom paranoid? Along with his bbc boycott? The inconsistency lol.
William has done a fantastic job upholding Diana’s legacy. He ran Diana’s second son out of the family, he can barely tolerate being around Kate, probably cheats on her constantly, does little to no work. Lol.
Preach snuffles.
Yes @ Snuffles!!! We ALL remember his derogatory comments made not one year ago. Wilileaks will lie and scheme his way to remove her from everyone’s memory.
The ONLY person that is keeping Diana’s memory alive is Harry, and Meghan as they are both championing her values in their day to day actions, NOT Bitter Brother!!
It might/may have been said to get a rise out of Harry, is my thought. They do purposefully and nefariously attempt to engage him. If he responded they’d have MONTHS of hateful columns for their own personal profit.
#StopHateForProfit ~ I believe this is part of that. I trust Harry to see through their machinations and to keep his head down, his heart, mind and spirit focused on the important and fulfilling aspects of his current life.
I don’t think you can call your mother paranoid and “champion her legacy.”
William cannot have it both ways.
I don’t see why William should have been involved. The Queen isn’t dead yet, Charles is next in line and Camilla is Charles’ wife, not William’s. And sure, he “supports” the decision – what is there not to support?
I just want the Sussexes to keep quiet throughout this Jubbly and only engage the media when their projects come to fruition 😁
All I can think about is the old stories about how Laura Parker Bowles and Prince William used to scream at each other after Diana died and the families started “mixing”. William would scream that Camilla had hurt his mother and Laura would fight back that Charles had ruined her whole life and family. There’s a lot of baggage there and I highly doubt William is over any of it.
@Elvie, my father cheated on my mother and left her for his mistress (who he is still with) when I was nine years old, and I know how that pain lingers, no matter what happens in the intervening years. It’s just impossible to completely get over it when someone causes your mother so much pain and you see it up close, yourself, especially at a formative age.
I realize we’re not talking about a normal family here, and that this is all about power and public opinion, but feelings are feelings. William is a TERRIBLE person, but I feel sorry for both William and Harry, having relationships with Camilla forced on them, then having to stand by silently while their father dictated to the world’s media what their feelings supposedly were toward Camilla in an effort to sway the country to accept her. Diana wasn’t perfect and Charles is far from blameless, but they were stuck with him as their sole parent. Plus, they learned *at the same time as the entire rest of the world* just how little their father’s family cared when their mother died a sudden, tragic death.
Harry handled it by seeking therapy and is now a strong, loving husband and father. William…went a different way, and his behavior as an adult has been reprehensible. The fact that he made those comments about Diana recently over some spat with the BBC is indefensible. I have no idea what possibly could have possessed him to do that. Not to mention the fact that he cheats on his own wife even though he saw firsthand the damage it does to a family. I will never understand it, nor will I understand how he made his home with his own family in the property that his father used to have his trysts with Camilla back in the day. It’s repulsive to me.
BUT I just cannot stop myself from having sympathy for the parts of their child-brains that will always viscerally view Camilla as the person who treated their mother so cruelly and caused her so much misery. I’m not saying it’s rational to hold on to the resentment, but I can’t help but feel for them, having to relive this crap so publicly over and over again; it’s hard enough for a regular person who has privacy. Charles deserves having to deal with the consequences of his past actions whenever the media dredges this crap up or a new season of The Crown is released, but his children do not.
Plus, William and Harry have both had front-row seats for basically their entire lives to their father’s fierce devotion to the very person who contributed to their mother’s pain, and his neverending campaign to convince the entire freaking UK to adore her. I overuse the word “literally,” lol, but I literally can’t even imagine how awful that must have been for them. Charles has the right to live his life and be happy, but it’s been so obvious to everyone since forever that Camilla is and always has been Charles’s main priority, with absolutely no regard for how this might impact his sons, and there’s no way that hasn’t had an effect on both of the brothers. William is *the worst*, but I still feel viscerally sad for both of them when it comes to every random person in the world weighing in with their opinions on family dynamics concerning Camilla. Especially now, with all of this stupid hoopla about her being crowned the “Queen” their mother was supposed to be.
Is this show of support the payment for the Cambridge move to Windsor? Is this what Will has to do to get Frogmore?
William wants it to be known that not only did he not take part in the decision in making Camilla Queen, but also he isn’t particularly close to her. Nonetheless, he respects the decision. Seems he’s covering all bases just in case things fall apart.
William was told to have a seat, the grown ups are talking.
It’s not like Willy has a choice anyway, he isn’t next in line despite what him and his wife wanted people to think. So he can huff and puff all he wants but he won’t be able to blow queen Camilla down. Lol.
As much as I can’t stand Charles or his emotional support dog, I despise Willy and his stepford more. Willy knew what hell him and Harry went through because of Chucky and Camilla and yet, when William had a chance to be good to Harry when he saw how Happy Meghan made Harry, William and Kate did them dirty but especially William because Harry is his brother. So it’s my sincere wish that Chucky, Camilla, Willy and Katie All end up burying each other in the mud
100% on board with what you’re saying, especially that last sentence.
Yes, thank you. You’ve put a pin on what is the true brotherly betrayal.
What about the article william ready to be king, and kate ready to be queen?. That guy is incandescent with rage, at that announcement.
Clearly Burger King has been busted. He’s gone MIA, and Keen is actually working, Charles has yanked their chains HARD. The chatter about William’s *alleged* mistress is getting louder and louder, the resentment of his and Keen’s lack of work ethic, and the gossip about them looking for yet another lavish abode has finally caused Charles to read them the riot act. I guess Keen is willing to take one for the team and actually work while William is off pounding walls and sulking. She must want that PoW title BAD.
Here’s my hope: I hope Queen Betty lasts another 5 years. Then I hope King Chuckles sits on that throne for thirty years himself. This will make Baldingham 75 years old when he finally ascends, if his incandescence doesn’t get him before that.
I loathe Chuckles, but his sticking it to Baldy brings me real joy.
Charles is finally tugging on that long leash he kept around the necks of the Cambridges.
William alienating his brother was a super ignorant move on his part. I doubt Harry would want to come back with Meghan and the children after the way he was treated. William if he had played his cards right would have had Harry’s and Meghan’s support. No more.