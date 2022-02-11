Prince Charles & Camilla are about to make the Queen’s Jubbly all about them

The Duchess of Cornwall’s transition from Prince Charles’s mistress to his much-hated wife to a much-tolerated duchess to a future Queen Consort is complete. Charles has waged a slow, steady, fastidious and obsessive campaign to endear Camilla to the British public, and the British public has responded with a big “meh.” As we saw when The Crown’s Season 4 was released, Charles’s campaign was, at the end of the day, a mile wide and an inch deep. All it took was ten hours of prestige programming to rip Camilla’s carefully crafted image to shreds. Imagine how bad it will be when The Crown’s Season 5 comes out this year, lmao. Anyway, the royal commentators were sent Clarence House talking points and these sugary pieces aren’t going to write themselves! From Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair:

The Queen’s announcement was not business as usual: Having been on doctors’ orders to rest since October following a brief stay in hospital, the Queen has taken a rare back seat. But her decision to make it known that she wants Camilla to be queen means she is making plans for the future as she prepares to celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee. Usually, her Majesty marks accession day quietly and in private at Sandringham. Her announcement to the nation on Saturday night came as a surprise and signaled a departure from the norm, and as this Jubilee year progresses, I am told we can expect to see more gestures from the Queen that signal she is preparing for the transition.

Camilla & Charles will be front & center for the Jubbly: According to palace sources, Charles and Camilla will take on a key role in the upcoming Jubilee celebrations, flanking her Majesty at every possible opportunity, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

C&C will go on tour too: While it has been reported that William and Kate will carry out an important tour to the Caribbean to harness support for the monarchy, Charles and Camilla will also be traveling around the Commonwealth, as they did for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Back then Camilla was invited to ride alongside the Queen in her carriage because Philip was hospitalized. It was a significant moment, and a clear signal that after years of not accepting Charles’ former mistress, the Queen has grown to respect and admire her. That the Queen should intervene personally and inform the nation that it is her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law become Queen Consort highlights just how much she values Camilla and recognizes the important role she will play in the future.

Camilla’s power has been accumulated over time: As historian Hugo Vickers points out, it was the culmination of a series of moves designed to place Camilla at the top of hierarchy alongside Charles, readying her for the role of queen. “We saw Camilla made a member of the Privy Council, given the Royal Family Order, appointed to the Royal Victorian Order, then the Order of the Garter. It has been a gradual thing and we see the Queen doing what she does best, being conciliatory. By law Camilla was always going to be queen. What the Queen is doing is making sure the country is on board. We were told she would be Princess Consort because 15 years ago not everyone was happy about the marriage, but the moment she married him she went from mistress to supportive wife in an incredible transformation,” he explains.