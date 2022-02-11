Prince Charles & Camilla are about to make the Queen’s Jubbly all about them

The Duchess of Cornwall’s transition from Prince Charles’s mistress to his much-hated wife to a much-tolerated duchess to a future Queen Consort is complete. Charles has waged a slow, steady, fastidious and obsessive campaign to endear Camilla to the British public, and the British public has responded with a big “meh.” As we saw when The Crown’s Season 4 was released, Charles’s campaign was, at the end of the day, a mile wide and an inch deep. All it took was ten hours of prestige programming to rip Camilla’s carefully crafted image to shreds. Imagine how bad it will be when The Crown’s Season 5 comes out this year, lmao. Anyway, the royal commentators were sent Clarence House talking points and these sugary pieces aren’t going to write themselves! From Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair:
The Queen’s announcement was not business as usual: Having been on doctors’ orders to rest since October following a brief stay in hospital, the Queen has taken a rare back seat. But her decision to make it known that she wants Camilla to be queen means she is making plans for the future as she prepares to celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee. Usually, her Majesty marks accession day quietly and in private at Sandringham. Her announcement to the nation on Saturday night came as a surprise and signaled a departure from the norm, and as this Jubilee year progresses, I am told we can expect to see more gestures from the Queen that signal she is preparing for the transition.
Camilla & Charles will be front & center for the Jubbly: According to palace sources, Charles and Camilla will take on a key role in the upcoming Jubilee celebrations, flanking her Majesty at every possible opportunity, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
C&C will go on tour too: While it has been reported that William and Kate will carry out an important tour to the Caribbean to harness support for the monarchy, Charles and Camilla will also be traveling around the Commonwealth, as they did for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Back then Camilla was invited to ride alongside the Queen in her carriage because Philip was hospitalized. It was a significant moment, and a clear signal that after years of not accepting Charles’ former mistress, the Queen has grown to respect and admire her. That the Queen should intervene personally and inform the nation that it is her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law become Queen Consort highlights just how much she values Camilla and recognizes the important role she will play in the future.
Camilla’s power has been accumulated over time: As historian Hugo Vickers points out, it was the culmination of a series of moves designed to place Camilla at the top of hierarchy alongside Charles, readying her for the role of queen. “We saw Camilla made a member of the Privy Council, given the Royal Family Order, appointed to the Royal Victorian Order, then the Order of the Garter. It has been a gradual thing and we see the Queen doing what she does best, being conciliatory. By law Camilla was always going to be queen. What the Queen is doing is making sure the country is on board. We were told she would be Princess Consort because 15 years ago not everyone was happy about the marriage, but the moment she married him she went from mistress to supportive wife in an incredible transformation,” he explains.
It was the most obvious thing in the world: of course Charles and Camilla will be front and center at the Platinum Jubbly. That’s why Charles hijacked his mother’s Accession Day statement in the first place. This year is the big coming out party for “King/Regent Charles” and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. I mean, I understand it from a cold, logistical standpoint, and clearly the Queen’s health has gotten significantly worse in the past year, but I do wonder if there will be any kind of backlash against Camilla and Charles for making the Queen’s Jubbly all about them?
Can anyone figure out what’s up with Cams’s chest in that first photo?
It appears there’s something amiss with her Jubblies
@Enny – dying with laughter!
😂😂😂😂😂😂 Absolutely hilarious, Enny. & every time Kaiser writes “Jubbly” I also ROLL.
Lol @ Enny. That’s really funny!
Gravity’s job is complete. Couple that with lack of a good bra, and that’s what you get. Most of the Royal women need a GOOD bra fitter, or their seamstresses should make them a good shelf bra slip to wear. Otherwise, you get the “tube sock with a rock” look, as I call it. 😄
@jan90067 – I wasn’t thinking about gravity, which of course gets us all, so much as the fact that she seems to have something crumpled up in there – paper towels, maybe, or a bed sheet?
@GR – My thoughts exactly, it’s not her body, but whatever are her upper garments doing?
They look boring as all hell I know that much. No star power there whatsoever and therein lies the problem for the future of the monarchy. Tick-tock…
Pentellit, reading your first sentence, I thought you were talking about Cam’s jubblies and I was like, yes they do.lol Charisma has left the island and moved to Montecito.
I want to smooth out her caterpillar eyebrow in that second photo. And is there a crack in the RR wall with Emily Andrew’s mention of the invisible contract?
They’ve been dragging her on Twitter this morning for her comments…. too little too late. It’s because she’s working freelance that she’s not required any more to “tow the party line”.
Edit: just saw all the comments below 🙂
If Betty weren’t so petty and awful, I’d feel sorry for her. Flanked at her own jubbly by the vipers she spawned and their clawing partners….how ghastly.
The love that she failed to show for Charles during his childhood has really come full circle.
@ Ref Weather Tiger, I know, now with everything that she has done, especially regarding Harry and Meghan, she deserves to have her Jubbly stolen from her conniving son! TQ cares about 3 things, Pedrew, PP, and her corgis! That’s it! Now that Pedrew has been banished from his honours and whatnot, TQ is only concerned about Pedrew being supported financially once she is gone.
The arrangement was Charles agreed to continue financially supporting Pedrew in exchange for Cowmilla to be officially QC with TQ’s blessing, in an official statement no less on the anniversary or near the anniversary of her Father’s death. Which I am still curious as to why none of the RF members were with her that day. I guess Charles got what he wanted and bounced!
Dear Commonwealth Countries,
Please send the Royal Racists home with a kind but firm “no thanks” when they pop over for a visit. Doesn’t matter which racist you get. They all fit.
@ ThatsNotOkay, well said!!!
It’s good to see Emily Andrews acknowledge that Harry and Meghan were not lying about the invisible contract. I’ve also noticed that the press is very careful to not mention Harry’s feelings about the Queen statement. They and CH would be very wise to keep it that way.
I’m actually shocked to see the invisible contract mentioned by a rota member.
She’s probably just frustrated and bored writing about the same boring sh*t day in and day out. The invisible contract means that the RRs also have to stick to the party line even when there are real scandals and news that could be covered. They can’t afford to go rogue because they need access. Meghan literally revitalized royal reporting and brought in so much money and interest. Now they are back to embiggening the homewrecker and pretending that Kate can speak English.
@JT I don’t disagree with you, but I never understand the “access” argument (not just here; it’s been made for years). I mean, the RF needs the ROTA whether they like them or not. For example, what’s the point of Kate going to visit some schoolchildren if none of those rags cover it? The royals could petulantly shout “boycott!” just like William tried to with the BBC, but we saw how that worked out, lmao. The press has the BRF by the balls and IDK why they’re so scared to print what is not only the truth (#princewilliamaffair), but stories which would also make them a lot more money than the dull, mundane nonsense they’ve been stuck with since the Sussexes left.
@Coach potato: She’s freelance now, so she’s not bound by the rules of the rota but she still spouts KP talking points when she’s on TV. Maybe she’s angling for the vacant Communications Secretary position.
@Lorelei: Access is not just limited to “we get extra details about Kate doing an engagement”, it also means getting stories such as what school the kids will go to, what house in Windsor they’ll end up in, where they’re going on tour next, what their next project is etc etc. And if you get more stories like that, you can leverage yourself as having “insider access” and go on TV and make money on appearances (or even get a book deal as Omid did but the most of the current generation have not been lucky so far). And it means royals may personally give you an “off the records” chat which you can use to writes articles about, especially if they’re briefing against another royal (conflict sells after all).
“I was hacked” 3…2…1…
Did Emily Andrews actually use Harry’s phrase,’Invisible Contract’?
@ Abena+Asantewaa, she did!! I am going to congratulate her on Twitter as she has the back bone to stand up to these vipers!!!
As for C&C stealing TQ’s Jubbly thunder, that’s not surprising at all!! Charles has wanted to be king for the last 40+ decades!! He can’t wait to start pulling the strings on his puppets!! He also wants the admiration, love and respect. Which Charles should give up on any of those dreams as he has been disliked for decades and the QC bit sealed his fate.
I absolutely love how with one swift statement charles has put a stop to all the “future queen kate!” Stories. Master move charles. Truly a master move.
That’s the best thing to come out of this hot mess. The Cambridge’s and Middletons were getting way too loud and messy with their future Queen Kate proclamations, and saying Chuck should be skipped. Maybe People will start putting actual celebrities back on their cover because Camilla isn’t going to sell copies. Glad the Sussexes stayed out of it so they can’t be used as a distraction. Now the press have to pretend they don’t know all the sh*t that’s gone down with Camilla over the decades and fawn all over the gal who got hers in the end. That cat that got the cream smirk is going to be everywhere.
To be completely honest, i couldn’t care less what the dm does with Queen Camilla. We all saw it coming and making her popular is like flogging a dead horse. I’m just happy kate has been put on the back burner.
Now her foul stans can’t keep crowing that she’s the next Kween and Meghan isn’t. No one is interested enough in Camilla to start that fight between Keen and Gladys because it’s just boring. Will they compare dated coat dresses? Even calling Meghsn Wallis seems dumb when the current Prince of Wales, who had an affair with a married woman, gets to crown said mistress come wife now. Who cares if you never put a foot wrong when the next Queen did some really fk’d up stuff and will still be on the throne.
He could and should have reined in William and Kate in 2019 and sided with Harry and Meghan. Charles messed up Big Time.
This is why I’m saying we need Emily Andrews to write a book. I feel like she’s ticked enough at enough people that she could spill plenty of tea. Acknowledging the invisible contract and the change in the DM’s coverage!
(I think she’s back for the DM….or the Sun….so she’s never going to spill. But if you’re reading this Emily, you can tell us!! Post under the name “EA4EVER” and we’ll know its you.)
Later in her Twitter thread, Andrews shouts out Peter Hunt as having fair criticism bc he no longer has to toe the party line, which was interesting. She’s definitely ticked but I’ll curious to see the tone of her future articles and who she either props up or puts down. Does she work for the sun now? IIRC she was at the sun then went to the DM. Is she back at the sun? Was she fired by the DM?
Edit- just saw your comment below!
She’s back at the…..Sun, I think? right? She was at the Sun, then went to the DM, then I think was fired by the DM (or left, is Wootton at the DM now, or is he still at the Sun, anyway I think she loathes him*) and i think she’s back at the Sun. I don’t know lol. I just know we had a story written by her discussed here a few weeks ago and some of us were like “oh so she’s back at….” but I can’t remember which it was, hahaha.
*I’m convinced she’s the one who leaked the accounting code that led to the discovery of payments from the Sun to…was that christian Jones? Its all running together now, I can’t keep it all straight. but that leaked shortly after she left the Sun so I always thought it was her.
ETA and to clarify I don’t think she’s pro Meghan and she has said some really nasty things about the Sussexes. but I think she and a few others can dislike the Sussexes while getting bored of being ordered to write fawning coverage of the other royals while ignoring the big stories (like William’s hobbies.)
Oh wow that’s interesting if she leaked the Christian Jones info. Love that. Pretty sure DW is at the DM now and someone upthread said EA is freelance now so she may be feeling bolder. It’ll be interesting to see what she writes going forward. Just went back to re-read her article for the sun about Kate’s bday. It was very toe the party line as far as repeating KP talking points that she is the secret weapon etc etc. But re-reading it there was also a catalogue of embarrassing things about Kate inserted throughout. She talked about the fairy sprinkle on the Cambridges. Which looking back could be tongue in cheek on her part. I’d find it all funnier if they weren’t so terrible to the sussexes.
@ Jais, I saw her mention of Hunt but I haven’t read it yet, but I will!! Her giving him a shout out spells truthful juice to me!!
@Becks, this is a great idea…
EA: please write a book, we promise you it would make enough money for you to be able to pay any fines they might try to slap you with or whatever. Do it! Tell It All! It would be an instant bestseller!! I would click that “Pre-Order” button so fast and would also order copies for some of my friends. DO IT! I beg of you.
Anyway, I’m not sure if she’s still at the Fail or freelancing or what, but I know that an older article of hers was discussed and probably posted here recently — it came up after the whole, “Kate just wants to be a normal country mum!” story to justify why the Cambridges need another house was published. I remember commenting here that EA had written the same exact thing a few years ago, and I only remembered it because EA was the first one to say that Kate would have wanted an AGA, and I didn’t know what on earth an AGA was and had to Google it, lol. So is it possible that we’re thinking of that article, and that she’s not currently affiliated with any particular outlet? (I’m clearly too lazy to check 🙄)
In any case, I’m glad she spoke out. Baby steps! Others may feel emboldened enough to start saying similar things; it’s just that no one wants to be the first one, so good for her. She absolutely wrote a lot of incredibly sh!tty things about Meghan and I’m not defending her as a person at ALL, just hoping that her comment starts a domino effect and the rest of them start to spill their true feelings as well. None of them have a shred of integrity, but it would be refreshing if they at least start covering Bill & Cathy in the way they deserve.
Emily Andrews saying the PR spin this week has been extraordinary just feels disingenuous. The PR spin against Meghan was extraordinary but you sure as sh*t have never said a thing about it. Kate’s embiggening PR is extraordinary but no peep about that. Mentioning the invisible contract now???? Come on, Andrews. If you’re gonna go there, go all the way. Tell me again how Kate is the secret weapon of the monarchy and then tell me again there’s an invisible contract.
Andrew’s was quite happy to lead the charge in Meghan’s character assassination and publishing lies and nasty palace gossip. Seriously, I’m glad this is making all of them miserable and they’ll have to fawn over an aging rigid court. Will and Kate will just become more dull and fall in line behind Chuck and Camilla.
Lol at it making them all miserable at having to fawn over an aging court. It’s been funny to see the Cambridges getting slapped down but can their egos take it for the long term? What’s the next move?
I agree, this is anymore heavy handed than Meghan smears or the thousands of Kkkhate puff pieces.
No one at work or family are talking about this
I think the only thing we are interested in is the extra day off
In my many years on this planet I have never been in or even seen a ‘street party’ ,yes there might be a few but especially with the price inflation I doubt anyone cares that much
They will rather have their money for a holiday in the sun or whatever they need
I expect people may watch a concert on TV a and perhaps have a ‘Barbee’ (Aussie for BBQ) but it’s not front and centre & none of them are particularly exciting just meh
The pandemic has subtlety changed people & they just not interested in this stuff any more
Ugh! Another commonwealth tour. I wonder what value they bring to such a tour, apart from playing white saviours. C and C are duller than dish water. They have nothing interesting to say and have zero charisma. Imagine the excitement if it had been H and M instead. At least we wanted to listen when they spoke.
It’s gonna be dullsville all around. There is no Sussexes to at least motivate them to step up and the junior heirs will have to fall in line behind the senior heirs, and the press can’t pit them against each other the way they did with the Sussexes. And just like that, the whole dynamic changes.
Without the glamour and popularity it will be harder to distract from their finances and their entitlement, which is good in terms of mothballing the monarchy. I hope Scotland leads the way out.
I must have missed an Emily Andrews update. She co-hosted a podcast with Omid before H&M got married and she had lovely things to say about Meghan, even standing up for the messy bun, but then she turned against them so quickly. I always assumed it was orders from on high but now this comment?
Emily has been an interesting one. I think first off, she found the Sussex Squad irritating and responded a lot to that (kind of like Camilla Tominey does but EA wasn’t as heated as Tominey). But she definitely is not a Kate stan – or maybe I should say she’s not a KP stan- once she mentioned or had a story about Kate getting free jewelry and she was contacted by KP’s lawyers to remove the story or tweet, and she did bc she said she was on mat leave at the time and just didn’t feel like dealing with it. But I thought even saying that was a big deal for a RR (the bar is very low.)
She’s the one who had the baby shower story the day before it happened, which I think was 100% a KP leak obviously – I don’t know if KP just made up details to tell her, or if Meghan gave details to KP to see if they would leak, or what, but I always though that was designed to make EA look stupid.
She also once said on twitter that she liked meghan, she admired her attitude, but that she was turning off people inside the palace and EA “had” to report on that.
So all that to say that yes, I think she got her orders from on high to trash Meghan, or maybe just changed her mind about her and ended up not liking her – most likely a combination of the two. But she’s not a total Cambridge devotee like Rebecca English and kind of like Chris Ship, sometimes she lets things slip that make you think “oh she knows so much more than she’s saying.”
Totally agree on her not standing up for Kate or William – at least back then. I didn’t know of her before that podcast but she talked about reporting on how little the Cambridges actually do. Then her attitude changed and she left the podcast. I’m not sure if that was ever addressed.
@Becks: Nah, she’s still on the KP train. She wrote an embiggening piece for the Sun for Kate’s 40th. I think if she had the chance she’d be back on the rota in a heartbeat and as I said up post, she was on TV during the DM appeal spouting KP talking points about Meghan.
I think she’s more on the KP train than not. How much she agrees with what she writing idk. She was happy to repeat the KP taking points in that 40th bday piece for the Sun but it was written in that shady way they have of mentioning all of Kate’s struggles along the way. The only thing I know for certain is that she didn’t tweet about the invisible contract during the Kate bday PR absurdity. The RR love to tell the sussexes that they can’t pick and choose the parts of royal life they want. Well, guess what rota reporters, you can’t pick and choose which family members partake in the invisible contract. It sure ain’t just Camilla. Sure, she’s obviously benefitting in this moment but if you’re gonna throw that shade at one couple, you better throw it at the other. I’d love it if EA goes scorched earth on them all. Yes, bring it. But I’m wary of the Cambridges co-opting the invisible contract as a way of making themselves the victims.
I think they (and by they I mean Charles) needed this to be announced sooner rather than later. HM turns 96 in two months and at that age, you can’t put off things like the announcement for later because later might not come for her. And like I said before, having this come from the queen puts a stop to any “this isn’t what the queen would have wanted!!!” stories if it came from Charles. And the fact that HM enjoys a much better reputation than Charles so that coming from her softened the blow a bit (although not completely and it would have been much worse coming from Charles.)
If Chuck makes the jubbly about he and his side piece, it will be a boring jubbly. This branch of the Windsors have no idea of the concept of kingship. They are horrible at it, and it will ultimately be their downfall.
I hate to pile on because everyone gets old eventually but the Royal PR team have to be nervous when they see that first photo posted here. That’s the glamour they’re going to have?
Then again, I think I’ve seen here that you get the face you deserve so whatever.
It’s not about their age. It’s about what happened with Chuck, Cam, and Diana and how it all went down. It’s about the falsehoods regarding Cam’s title. It’s about their total selfishness and lack of dignity. The queen will soon be leaving us. Let’s make the jubbly about her instead. People would be more interested in that, IMO.
I always thought that was the point of the lean monarchy – no one else on the balcony.
All I’ve got to say is that I can’t wait for The Crown’s Season 5 to come out.
It’s interesting to see how these royal rota reporters are all panicking and rudely awakening to the reality that they’ve bet on the wrong horses, the Cambridges, in the last few years. They’ve invested all their time and energy in embiggening William and Kate while smearing the Sussexes, meanwhile they neglected C&C. Even Richard Palmer appears shocked (see his laughable article about the Queen not consulting Boris Johnson about her decision).
Charles will probably change the contract with the royal rota in his slimmed down monarchy, so these reporters may lose their status and access to the Firm. Why didn’t they foresee this?
The only exception seems to be Angela Levin who smartly positioned herself to be Camilla’s biographer and in doing so secured her professional future.
I don’t think LEvin is smart the way she tried to raise Camilla to sainthood and said Meghan should be more like Camilla. Really Angela? One book I will not read. Charles and Camilla did no favors to Harry and Meghan, Charles had his chance but messed up big time. He allowed big brother to drive out Harry.
Congrats to PC for beating Kate to the punch.
Charles still let Harry and Meghan leave and backed William.