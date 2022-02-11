Prince William’s big one-day Dubai trip got overshadowed by his Covid-positive dad, huh?

Here are more photos from Prince William’s one-day trip to Dubai. He was there for a full 24 hours and I’m sure his trip probably “counts” as like a dozen different events. I’m including photos of William with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who seemed much happier to spend time with Baldemort than Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khaled looked aghast at William’s jazz hands.

Anyway, it honestly felt like William’s big keen trip wasn’t all that important or notable. He’s a diplomatic lightweight and he was sent to Dubai and tasked with very easy events like planting a tree, yammering about conservation, watching a performance, shaking hands with British people in Dubai and being keen about Keenshot. What’s also interesting to me is that… William’s father kind of stepped all over William’s big keen trip. Charles tested positive for Covid smack in the middle of William’s day full of activities. All of the media attention was back in the UK. Oh well, I suppose it got William out of the house (for something other than rose-bush-trimming). If you’d like to read more about William’s trip, People Magazine’s coverage was basically written by Kensington Palace.

It never fails to crack me up that someone in Kensington Palace is tasked with making in-house fan-cams.

