Prince William’s big one-day Dubai trip got overshadowed by his Covid-positive dad, huh?

Here are more photos from Prince William’s one-day trip to Dubai. He was there for a full 24 hours and I’m sure his trip probably “counts” as like a dozen different events. I’m including photos of William with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who seemed much happier to spend time with Baldemort than Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khaled looked aghast at William’s jazz hands.
Anyway, it honestly felt like William’s big keen trip wasn’t all that important or notable. He’s a diplomatic lightweight and he was sent to Dubai and tasked with very easy events like planting a tree, yammering about conservation, watching a performance, shaking hands with British people in Dubai and being keen about Keenshot. What’s also interesting to me is that… William’s father kind of stepped all over William’s big keen trip. Charles tested positive for Covid smack in the middle of William’s day full of activities. All of the media attention was back in the UK. Oh well, I suppose it got William out of the house (for something other than rose-bush-trimming). If you’d like to read more about William’s trip, People Magazine’s coverage was basically written by Kensington Palace.
It never fails to crack me up that someone in Kensington Palace is tasked with making in-house fan-cams.
No clenched jaw and fists for once. Solo agrees with him.
I feel I’m watching the Charles Diana replays with these solo engagements.
Honestly, they both seem better at their solo engagements than their joint ones.
He really does look relaxed and happy in almost all of these pictures. Even when he’s wearing a mask, his eyes are almost smiley. It’s a marked difference from when he’s ‘working’ with Mutton Buttons.
So, he can wear masks out there but not at home in the UK??
His Tory masters probably tell him not to.
Only when he steps out of his bland bubble do you realise that this man is such a dud. How does a future King have no swag!?
I almost feel sorry for him. No charisma no impact. Quite forgettable really but they gave no choice but to make fetch happen.
Right? Both Sheikhs he met with had so much more presence and elegance than TOBB. As someone said, the difference between a man with real power and one without.
This is hilarious. If you can be over-shadowed by PC, it’s time to give up. I wonder if PC would have gotten as much attention if he hadn’t exposed TQ.
Prince Charles announcement of being COVID positive might work to FFK’s advantage if he was not planning on coming straight home after this trip as he planned some type of excursion with his current side piece.
Sorry but the lack of engagement on their social media any time the post revolves around their “work” is killing me. 2.6k likes? That is it???
I still think that william went to Dubai sooner and made a lads holiday out of it. It would explain why we haven’t seen him while his wife has been all over the place. Anyway, its pretty pathetic that a future king who’s supposedly loved can barely get any attention.
That’s what happens when you buy 10 million of your 13 million followers lol. (although even if they had 3 or 4 million legitimate followers, 2.6k likes still seems really low to me. I know small disney accounts that get that, lol.)
william is boring and always has been – well, at least since he lost his looks. At least when we all had pictures of him in our bedroom we could pretend he was interesting, or just not care. But he is boring, he lacks charisma, he’s not that intelligent and it shows, he’s entitled, and to top it all off – he’s lazy. Most of those things are true for Kate as well but at least she wears clothes we can talk about.
And all that is okay-ish -he’s the heir to the heir, he doesnt need to be interesting, there’s no job interview – but it results in a lack of interest in him and what he does and you know that drives him INSANE. He wants to be the most covered royal. He wants to appear on the cover of all the magazines on a daily basis. He wants his events to be the most talked about. But no one cares, including the British tabloid press.
I wonder if he gets jealous of kate because she does get more press and more attention. Even though she’s as blank as a canvas. Its going to fade with her too, you know? This might sound incredibly mean but as she gets older and her good looks fade, people will become less interested in her as well.
@Chloe, I don’t know if Elegant Bill gets jealous. If he takes after his dad, then yes, he does resent it when Mutton Buttons overshadows him. But sometimes, I think he’s ok with less press, because he can coast under the radar that way and be as lazy as he wants (and see as many other women as he wants) without it being brought up publicly.
I don’t know if he gets jealous of Kate – I think if he thought people were paying attention to more than her clothes, then yes, he would.
I think as it is he mostly gets mad that when he makes a big important statement about saving the environment or ending racism or whatever, most of the world just goes “ok” and shrugs and moves on (if that.)
The issue with H&M wasn’t just that their sheer popularity, it was also that people listened when they talked, they had successful projects, etc. They showed that being a royal was about more than just pounding your fists on a table and saying “I want this!” So I think William was bothered both by their popularity and by the fact that they were (and are) taken seriously the way he wants to be (but he wants to be taken seriously without putting in the work.)
No one really takes Kate seriously so that element of his jealousy is gone.
Speaking of William’s clothes – and yes I know it’s hot – but can FFK manage to wear a decent suit for once? Even to just show respect for his hosts?! You don’t see other current or future kings looking this slumpy when being hosted.
Although I guess Fred from Denmark is in the same league as Baldamort…./s
He looks like he got out of bed and put on his travel clothes from yesterday or Sunday…..
Chris Jackson said on Instagram something to the effect of “I was in Dubai for a few days before the PM events” which makes me think the whole entourage got there early, as some here have suggested.
Also, how is his posture that bad? I can’t believe granny wasn’t hitting him with a stick to get him to stand up straight.
So their entire existence hinges on bare-minimum photo ops promoted by the media on days when nothing else happens in the world.
Petty me: Hm he really is a hard hard 39-40 yr old. Envy and hate has destroyed his looks.
Wah, this man-child never does events that are interesting or helpful.
I have got a new name for Bill Cambridge that I pinched from another site;
“Horse Teeth the Bald”!
Saggy Jowls and the Lard Arse
Yellow teeth and the Chrome Dome
or for her
Pancake teats and no arse
Bad skin and the Jazz Hands
so many possibilities
I thought it was Harry’s HIV video that overshadowed him but I guess it was really daddy? Poor widdle Baldemort can’t catch a break, can he?
Both overshadowed him. But it really isn’t hard to overshadow william.
How much did this entire trip cost for 24 hrs of very soft diplomacy? I assume the lack of sighting means he took a private plane for a literal 24 hr trip? And how long is the to just have 1 day of “work”? Don’t even understand the point of any of this.
not just soft diplomacy – flaccid diplomacy.
@ACB 😂😂 Thanks for the laugh
He is like a glass of water left on the counter for a week.
Really needs a Richard the Third type wig to convey his mean boy machinations and then he can synchronize curl tossing with his missus when plebs are within smelling distance at their next event!
According the royalists and Cambridge stans, this one day business trip was huge success. William went global and his name was trending in Dubai. Oh and he looked so handsome. Royalists have to be the most delusional people on earth.
Lol im pretty sure that if you would ask the ordinary brit, most of them would have no idea william was on tour
The stans who pretend to be attracted to William are the strangest ones.
Were those comments from the fail? I couldn’t resist reading them. A lot called him a hypocrite for flying to Dubai for one day and pretending to be eco-conscience. Many were angry about the cost of the trip for basically no return. But there were sprinkled in there ‘Our future king becoming a statesman and so handsome’.
I thought PW’s handsomeness was “overshadowed” by the man standing beside him.
William is basically store-brand white bread. That’s just who he is and there’s no changing it.
I actually wondered whether William already knew the two Sheikhs – they’re all the same age, and Sheikh Hamdan went to Sandhurst like William. I don’t know. But maybe they knew what to expect (i.e. not much).
Anyway, I’m in the UK and didn’t see ANY interest in this trip. The news is all full of Camilla and Andrew.
Looks like they were able to round up some attendees for him to meet and greet. KP was probably were passing out food court vouchers to anyone who would stick around to meet the Burger King.
No clenching fists? I wonder who isn’t in his presence to warrant that lmao
for the first time in a long time he looks happy; I wonder if does it have something to do with his dad covid positive and previous contact with his grandmother?
The rumor now is he had a meet up with a mistress leading up to this 24 hour tour and that’s why he looks happier. He sure looks happier in a solo event regardless.
That is EXACTLY what I thought happened just like when Charles, while still married to Diana, meet up with Camilla in Turkey after an overseas engagement.
Yes he really does look well here, relaxed, rested, present. Maybe he’s really happy to be away from England and out from under the firm for just a little bit.
Waste of money for one day if you ask me. Promoting their brand on tax payer dime, make it make sense.
Huge waste of money. I find it appalling.
The strangest thing to me is how desperate he is to be the most important and popular royal, the one who gets all the press. He’ll be king one day, as we keep hearing, so why so pressed?
Does he realise that he only has a few years until his own children overshadow him permanently?
It doesn’t even take much to overshadow William to begin with. Even Kate doing an engagement would overshadow him.
So disappointed in what People mag has become. Its like its been infected by British “journalism.” Watching the covers is like tracking a plague. Come on nice, little mag! You can get over this sickness! You can pull through!
All this coverage is paid placement, nothing more. People will cover the Sussexes because they get clicks; People covers the Cambridges because they pay for it. That whole Royal quarterly is essentially a paid advertisement and I’m sure that this type of fawning coverage was part of the deal. These magazines should not be confused with actual journalism.
I agree. I’ve been a subscriber since it came out in the 70s. My subscription expires in June, and I’m letting it go. Not only because of the way the new English editor is so obviously promoting the Cambridges, but there’s just nothing there anymore. Almost every story they cover, I’ve seen elsewhere. Not sorry to see it go.
And we are back to the ill-fitted jackets again. He needs some of his “wife’s” shoulder pads to give him definition, or maybe lift some weights….
Well, he learned to throw in the phrase ‘to scale’ from time to time, to make it sounds like he knows what he’s talking about. He’ll probably be ‘curating’ the best ideas next.
It perplexes me that these people have been visiting foreign countries (colonies and whatnot) for at least a century, yet the itinerary remains basically the same. They don’t DO anything. They don’t make the lives of the peasants any better.
Wonder what this 1 day actually cost in term of number of staff and days they put into planning plus travel costs. All for PR that was a dud.
I actually would not like to read more about Williams trip in People because I don’t care, although I’d like to visit Dubai.
I doubt William wanted any attention on this trip. He’s probably there *primarily* for personal financial reasons.