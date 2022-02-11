Brooklyn Beckham has no idea what he’s doing on his Meta/IG cooking show

Brooklyn Beckham is nepotism personified. I kind of wonder why he didn’t just go where he likely would have been welcomed: acting and modeling. He’s a nice-looking young man, and I’m sure that career path was open to him. But Brooklyn wanted to go in a different direction: nepotism photography. He really tried to be a photographer, booking jobs for his mother’s company and not much else. He also released a widely panned book of photography when he was 18. In December, we heard that Brooklyn had changed directions and somehow gotten a “cooking show.” As in, he would act as host and amateur cook and he would go around and get “taught” how to cook by famous chefs. The show is on Facebook/Meta and I thought it would be a small, stupid, budget affair. But someone is pouring real money into it and they’re just throwing good money after bad, because Brooklyn doesn’t know the first thing about food or cooking.
Brooklyn Beckham, the 22-year-old son of soccer hero David and Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria, has said that he dreams of being a “great chef.” But he’s jumped over the actual task of learning to cook and gone straight for the spotlight.
According to insiders familiar with his social-media series, “Cookin’ With Brooklyn,” it took a team of 62 professionals to help him demonstrate how to make a sandwich — including a “culinary producer” who approves the recipes, five camera operators and nine producers.
“It’s unheard of,” a senior TV executive told The Post. “It’s the sort of crewing you would expect on a big TV show.”
There’s also a big TV budget: Insiders say each episode of the show, which airs on Facebook Messenger and Instagram (where Brooklyn has 13.1 million followers), costs $100,000.
The sandwich Brooklyn “makes” is a take on traditional British fish and chips, updated by putting sea bream topped with a hash brown and coleslaw into a bagel. Brooklyn, however, does not make or cook a single element of the sandwich. He only spreads aioli mayonnaise on the bagel and lays the ingredients made by others on top. He doesn’t know how to batter or fry a piece of fish. He has no idea how long it might take to fry a hash brown. Without irony he tells the camera, “With sandwiches, you can go so many different ways. It really does help to be creative.”
One source sniffed to The Post: “He is to cooking what [his mother] Posh was to singing. Apparently the guy has to be shown really super basic things and has a ‘cheat sheet’ of expressions from whisk to par-boil, several illustrated with pictures.”
His famous family, particularly his father, are mentioned in every single episode. “I came here with my dad when I was 13,” he tells Nobu sushi chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisha.
“Everything he does is directed by his parents,” said a family source. “Victoria pulled strings for him in fashion photography at first. Now, with cooking, he has Gordon Ramsay as a family friend. Gordon advised to them to put as much money into it as they could.”
The show is produced by influencer content company Wheelhouse DNA and bears a copyright for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.
On one side, I’m like “wow, this is pretty vicious!” On the other side, why in God’s name would you pitch a cooking show when you don’t know the first f–king thing about how to cook or prepare food? I get the whole idea of a cooking show based on “teaching a novice how to cook,” and I think there would probably be a real market for that (and that’s the general concept behind Selena Gomez’s successful cooking show). But THIS is not that. This is a dumb rich kid thinking he can do a “cooking show” without doing one piece of research or training. He’s clearly not even into cooking or food!!! Like, to not even have a basic knowledge of how to do simple stuff?
Lemme put OMNIVORE on the bottom of my shoes and put that in people’s faces.
See if anyone a) gives a crap b) appreciates the gesture.
That cracked me up! And how committed a vegan is Brooklyn if he’s doing a sea bream bagel sandwich for his show?
The sandwich mentioned in the article has fish. So very Vegan.
I guess nepotism, connections and money are all the ingredients he’ll ever need.
Yes and he truly doesn’t know any different.
A friend worked for a very wealthy family. There was staff for every aspect of the children’s lives. They had Ph.D.-level help for everything. If they had to make a model of a Roman villa for 8th grade History class, they had in-person help a specialist architect, a specialist model builder, etc etc etc. The very best help with absolutely everything always and a staff to manage it all. These kids always succeeded amazingly because how could they fail with that level of handholding? It’s not that different from what that Full House actress did to get her daughter into USC – not the same but not totally unrelated, either.
Amazingly, the kids my friend knew were nice and they were intelligent. They have a good work ethic. I’m guessing life is very much the same for Brooklyn.
He seems like a nice kid, the BM comments are particularly vicous towards the Beckham kids. It must be a British thing,maybe they expected more from their own. Because he is not doing anything different then most nepotism kids which is riding on the coat tails and resources of their parents. E.g The Smith kids, The Jenners, Lola Ciccone etc
I completely agree, and this isn’t his fault, his parents need to stand up. If you raise an entitled kid, that’s all they are ever going to be, and it’s not even their own fault. FFS, let your kids bumble around, mess up, and figure out what they are good at and what to do for the rest of their lives.
As someone who grew up in restaurants, worked front end in my 20s, then went to culinary school in my 40s, worked back of house for 6 years, now dedicated to good home cooking for the rest of my life, this is annoying AF. The amount of programming dedicated to food and its preparation is insane that this was inevitable. Clearly content is needed, eyes need to be enticed, cooking is an easy win. But I hope this venture fails like a fallen soufflé for its arrogance and underestimation of why people are drawn to food shows. We want our passion to be shared, respected and represented. Not paraded around so someone can tik tok it in 30 secs.
What a waste of money. Save your time and watch (or rewatch) Someone Feed Phil. Now that show makes you appreciate food and makes you HUNGRY for more!
I’m going to have to check out Someone Feed Phil!
Somebody Feed Phil is the best show! It’s good and culture and friendship.
I don’t think we will have to tolerate Brooklyn as a “chef” much longer. This career will last as long as his photography phase.
We love someone feed phil!
Also “Street Food” on Netflix is a huge favorite in this house. There are two seasons – one set in Asia and one in Latin America – and I love it. It makes you so hungry though. Combination of cooking, travel, and human interest.
I love Street Food too! I always think of Anthony Bourdain when I watch it – that man loved some street food, and would describe it in a way that you could almost taste it.
I watched BBs short clip. It was mostly silent. I used to watch the Food Network a lot (as you say, there’s a lot of food programming content out there) & so much silence is never a good idea. You need people who can talk & BB ain’t that person.
This reminds me of all those issues on cooking shows and channels and magazines, where BIPOC were doing great work, and white people were made into stars, got featured, their own shows, etc. There are hard working, talented people in the industry, and people like…Brooklyn Beckham gets a cooking show. A $100,00/episode highly produced cooking show.
I’d like to know where this sort of thing is coming from. Does he say “I like photography” and his parents push him into the fashion world and have a book made? Or does he think he’s entitled to that sort of thing and push for it himself? Either way it’s sad – he’s a young guy trying to figure himself out, but instead of learning at a normal pace, he jumps/is pushed into something well beyond his experience, and it backfires. Plus takes opportunity others have worked and studied hard for.
This talentless kid always looks like he needs a good scrub!
He has been (and is *still* being given) EVERY opportunity to make Fetch happen. And he can’t be bothered to learn the steps to the dance. He had a chance at Parson’s. Nope: work. He had a chance as a “model”, like his brother: that lasted, what…one shoot? Now this. And he can’t be buggered to learn the first thing about cooking.
Yes, I realize he (and all the nepo brats like him) will never *have* to work, they can plant their pampered butts on their trust funds. But for crying out loud, their parents have a great work ethic! What is it with these parents (like the Beckhams, the Midds) that don’t encourage any *real* accomplishments for their kids? They don’t seem to instill ANY pride in their kids to stand on their own feet and DO SOMETHING with their lives. ALL of the Beckham kids have been spoon-fed “careers”: the middle one dropped out of school to “model” (a job gotten with Mummy’s connections), and the younger one tried to be a “pop star” at what…11/12??
I feel for these kids. They really are just aimless. Sure, money is nice, but there doesn’t seem to be *any* inner joy at a sense of standing on their own feet and accomplishing anything with pride.
It’s a whole generation of “influencers” influencing each other.
“Brooklyn Beckham has no idea what he’s doing.” <<FTFY.
If he’s vegan, why did he ‘prepare’ a fish sandwich on his show?
I just saw him on Rachael Ray making hamburgers with blu cheese
He is NOT vegan
Honest question: you can’t BE vegan if you PREPARE meat/fish/dairy etc? I mean, my sister is vegan, won’t eat any animal products, yet she will prepare “other” food for her family (while they try and be more plant based, the kids do like burgers, chicken, fish, and cheese). So does she not “count” as a vegan, who doesn’t eat these foods?
Serious question. I always consider *her* vegan.
I think Victoria is vegan, so maybe those are shoes his mom bought him.
Jan90067: to your point, I’ve watched seasons of Top Chef & noticed there are plenty of chefs who are vegan yet who, throughout the competition, have to prepare non-vegan food. A lot are relieved that whatever they made came out well, because they don’t taste along the way as chefs usually do.
Victoria Beckham eats fish and vegetables as her only meal, so she’s not vegan. Pescatarian maybe. David was recently lamenting that she only eats one meal. 25 years in, she eats fish and vegetables. It must be the one thing that works for her.
People saw Selena do this and it looked easy and fun so now Paris and Brooklyn are biting her concept for their own egos. I am appalled that these kids have no idea how to do very basic things. They have been pampered and protected their whole lives and now they are completely useless. None of them has any interest in higher education because it takes effort but they all want to be famous and glitzy without having to put in the years-long effort to earn it
Yes. I was gonna write this. Thanks Selena!
This reminds me of the “I Love Lucy” episode, where Ricky decides to teach Lucy (another!) “lesson”: since she keeps bugging him about being in his show, he tells Fred that Lucy only sees what it is to be “a star”, and he’s going to show her what it’s “really” like. He sets about making her learn a complicated, exhausting “challenge dance” routine (while he just stands around doing a little two-step). Of course, she quits.
These nepo-kids want to come in at the top, without learning the steps/experience/learning that go into getting there.
Kid has zero talent. Zero.
Dude, stop embarrassing yourself. Just go to school. You can afford it.
He can afford it (MANY times over, for all interests), but he can’t cut it (does NOT seem to want to do ANYTHING resembling real work).
This kid got into PARSON’S on his connections, thought he knew it all, and dropped out after ONE semester. Kids would KILL to get in there and not waste the opportunity to learn from the best.
Heh, that would involve him actually wanting to do the work. He doesn’t want to do the work, just have the spotlight.
Even if he doesnt want to go to school his ‘uncle’ is Gordon F**** Ramsay..Hello !?I would annoy the hell out of him for classes and front row expertise.
Gordon Ramsay doesn’t have the reputation of suffering fools (and Brooklyns) lightly. GR would probably tell him to go to culinary school if he had a real interest in cooking. Why should GR waste his time on a neophyte who doesn’t even work in the restaurant industry? I get your point, but I don’t blame Gordon Ramsay for not tutoring this dilletante.
My theory? This is in anticipation of a future career as a Celebrity Influencer Dad. It’s just that he needs the kid before he can move on to that stage.
True, can’t see that there’s anything else he could possibly do given his lack of talent and work ethic.
I would love to know what David’s bestie Gordon Ramsey thinks of this sh*tshow!
I knew it was not going to go well as soon as he announced it. I think he needs to step away from the spotlight and figure out what he really likes and then do whatever needs to be done (ie going back to school or whatever). And wonder why Ramsay advised Posh and Becks to throw money at it. Is he gaining anything from it?
That’s the rub though, he doesn’t want to put in the work to do anything. If he didn’t think he could cut it as a photographer why not get a degree in bachelors degree in Art History or Art and build from that. Unless he has a learning disability and he has difficulty with studying or things of that nature it seems as though he doesn’t WANT to learn or put in the hard work it takes. So he relies on his famous name and parents and Voila! A cooking show. Sad.
Brooklyn has 84 tatts including name of current fiancée dead grandmother. Sensible comments from tattooist was NEVEr to gets partners names inked when you are as young and immature as BB. Look if BB can’t remember his GF’s name why not Biro it on his hand where he can read it slowly for reassurance?
With his parents he has the world at his fingertips and this is what he is doing with his life. Lazy and uninspired life choice right there. As a side note I wish David had one son that was his exact replica but alas.
Pictures of David at Brooklyn’s age he looks just like Brooklyn
Maybe there is hope for him yet lol. Daddy David is just so gorgeous.
I don’t know much about the guy, and I can fully believe they’re spending a horrifying amount of money on his little show, but haven’t we seen IG videos of him chopping and cooking lol? I’m sure he’s not a professional chef, but unless I am misremembering completely, he has a few basic kitchen skills.
I find this so weird. With the $$$ he is likely to inherit he does not need to be particularly good at anything or have any kind of real job, but why is there this drive for him to be so in the public eye? Like, he was interested in photography, awesome. Pay for him to get some decent equipment and if he doesn’t want to grind through a full course at Parsons, surely some expert photographer is hard up for $$ and would be willing to give him a few basic lessons to get started or work on technique whenever Brooklyn is in the mood. Then he can just go off and quietly be a hobby photographer and it wouldn’t really matter if he was good or bad because nobody would be pushing for him to be famous. Lots of people have hobbies that they are very dedicated to and they find fulfillment in the hobby itself, not in any attention that comes with it. Also, the difference between being even “very good” at a hobby and being a “professional” is often huge in terms of commitment and expertise required. Like, I am a very good baker. I often get comments on my baked goods that “you could sell these!”. But if I go into a good bakery and look at what’s on offer…it’s definitely all a step above what I can do, there’s just a bit more attention to detail or slightly more innovation in flavors/ingredients, etc. Could I get to that level? Possibly, but it requires a level of dedication that (for me) doesn’t sound fun. So I keep my day job and bake for fun and for the enjoyment of trying out new recipes (not getting fawning comments on my IG from my legions of followers). I feel like Brooklyn wants to do things like photography and now cooking at the “for fun” level but get recognized at a professional level.
Plenty are living on family money that dont get attention and they’re satisfied buy he clearly wants fame. That seems to be the difference. Ozzy Osborne’s daughter amy isnt nearly in the spotlight as the other kids so it is a choice
My beef with the parents is that their children have all been brought up in the limelight with full publicity as part of their brand. Sensible parents keep the kids private away from the red carpet and encourage an education then they are free to experiment and make mistakes and mature normally choosing from a range of careers. The Beckham’s hype vulnerable children as the greatest photographer/singer/ actor/tennis player when it is better to encourage your child to find their own talents/ strengths via training/ apprenticeship/university etc., No amòunt of money or connections can buy anyone talent, a solid work ethic or that extra sparkle that distinguishes A list from jobbing actor for example.
Why didn’t Vicki just give him a job at her company as a PA? He would be better off doing that.
All I want to say to this smug faced spawn, is “get your filthy feet off the f**kin’ table”!!!!!!
I honestly believe he did this because in his mind, cookin rhymes with his name. If his name was Ian, he’d do a show about skiing. The kid is bored and wants to make his own way but he can’t without his parents cash ironically.
Lol! I bet you’re right!
The sense of entitlement oozing out of this kid is offensive. “I’ll just float along getting people to make me a star at whatever and I won’t have to make any effort.”
I’m surprised his parents haven’t kicked him out and said “go make your own money, that’s what we did.”
He does look good without clothes, so there’s that.