Brooklyn Beckham has no idea what he’s doing on his Meta/IG cooking show

Brooklyn Beckham is nepotism personified. I kind of wonder why he didn’t just go where he likely would have been welcomed: acting and modeling. He’s a nice-looking young man, and I’m sure that career path was open to him. But Brooklyn wanted to go in a different direction: nepotism photography. He really tried to be a photographer, booking jobs for his mother’s company and not much else. He also released a widely panned book of photography when he was 18. In December, we heard that Brooklyn had changed directions and somehow gotten a “cooking show.” As in, he would act as host and amateur cook and he would go around and get “taught” how to cook by famous chefs. The show is on Facebook/Meta and I thought it would be a small, stupid, budget affair. But someone is pouring real money into it and they’re just throwing good money after bad, because Brooklyn doesn’t know the first thing about food or cooking.

Brooklyn Beckham, the 22-year-old son of soccer hero David and Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria, has said that he dreams of being a “great chef.” But he’s jumped over the actual task of learning to cook and gone straight for the spotlight.

According to insiders familiar with his social-media series, “Cookin’ With Brooklyn,” it took a team of 62 professionals to help him demonstrate how to make a sandwich — including a “culinary producer” who approves the recipes, five camera operators and nine producers. “It’s unheard of,” a senior TV executive told The Post. “It’s the sort of crewing you would expect on a big TV show.” There’s also a big TV budget: Insiders say each episode of the show, which airs on Facebook Messenger and Instagram (where Brooklyn has 13.1 million followers), costs $100,000. The sandwich Brooklyn “makes” is a take on traditional British fish and chips, updated by putting sea bream topped with a hash brown and coleslaw into a bagel. Brooklyn, however, does not make or cook a single element of the sandwich. He only spreads aioli mayonnaise on the bagel and lays the ingredients made by others on top. He doesn’t know how to batter or fry a piece of fish. He has no idea how long it might take to fry a hash brown. Without irony he tells the camera, “With sandwiches, you can go so many different ways. It really does help to be creative.” One source sniffed to The Post: “He is to cooking what [his mother] Posh was to singing. Apparently the guy has to be shown really super basic things and has a ‘cheat sheet’ of expressions from whisk to par-boil, several illustrated with pictures.” His famous family, particularly his father, are mentioned in every single episode. “I came here with my dad when I was 13,” he tells Nobu sushi chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisha. “Everything he does is directed by his parents,” said a family source. “Victoria pulled strings for him in fashion photography at first. Now, with cooking, he has Gordon Ramsay as a family friend. Gordon advised to them to put as much money into it as they could.” The show is produced by influencer content company Wheelhouse DNA and bears a copyright for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

[From The NY Post]

On one side, I’m like “wow, this is pretty vicious!” On the other side, why in God’s name would you pitch a cooking show when you don’t know the first f–king thing about how to cook or prepare food? I get the whole idea of a cooking show based on “teaching a novice how to cook,” and I think there would probably be a real market for that (and that’s the general concept behind Selena Gomez’s successful cooking show). But THIS is not that. This is a dumb rich kid thinking he can do a “cooking show” without doing one piece of research or training. He’s clearly not even into cooking or food!!! Like, to not even have a basic knowledge of how to do simple stuff?