Queen Elizabeth is being ‘monitored’ for Covid-exposure, but has she been tested?

The best anyone can determine, Prince Charles tested positive for Covid on Thursday morning, and he had to announce it immediately because he was due at an event in Winchester, and he canceled his appearance at the last minute so he could isolate at home. That obviously led to some questions about if and when Chaz was feeling symptomatic, and when he was actually contagious. He was, to my eyes, clearly unwell on Wednesday night, when he attended the British Asian Trust event, and if I was one of the dozens of British Indian peeps who got breathed on by Charles on Wednesday, I would be isolating and getting tested. But Charles reportedly also had a face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth this week. And while the palace will confirm that the Queen is being “monitored,” they refuse to say whether she’s been tested, nevermind revealing the results of the test.
Buckingham Palace is facing an anxious wait with fears that the Queen could find out today if she has Covid. The Queen is being ‘closely monitored’ by doctors, three days after she last met with Prince Charles, who has since tested positive for the virus.
Buckingham Palace last night refused to confirm whether the 95-year-old monarch had tested positive or negative for Covid, fuelling fears for her health. Palace sources insisted that she was not displaying symptoms, however these usually show a few days after close contact with a Covid positive person- and usually first on tests.
Current government guidelines say you have to isolate for five days after contact with a Covid positive person, with symptoms typically appearing three to five days after contact. However, the Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated so will not need to self-isolate unless she tests positive. The head of state is thought to have received her first jab in January 2021 and her second jab that March, while sources say it is believed she got her booster in October.
[From The Daily Mail]
On Thursday, palace sources were blanketing the media to say that the Queen “is not showing any symptoms,” and yet NO ONE would even say that the Queen took a Covid test. It’s not ideal. It calls to mind the moment last October, when the Palace didn’t inform anyone until more than 24 hours later that the Queen had been hospitalized overnight. This isn’t a medical privacy issue, it’s a “head of state” issue. The head of state has a duty to do full disclosure on this kind of thing. I don’t believe Buckingham Palace has done any kind of disclosure on what’s actually going on with the Queen’s health for a while though.
Meanwhile, it’s been a bad week for royals getting Covid. Spain’s King Felipe also tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, as did Denmark’s Queen Margrethe. Queen Margrethe is 81, Felipe is 54. Both have been fully vaccinated and boostered. In Felipe’s case, he released information that his wife and daughters were tested and came back negative AND that the whole family is being monitored. Full disclosure!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II talks to members of the West Norfolk Befriending Society, during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601926, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601975, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659602010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II receives a posy from Harriet Reeve, 9, during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659635919, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659635986, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659636049, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
I’m sure she’s taking a lateral flow test every day. Many of us in the UK are.
I agree– she is probably taking tests daily and even if they are negative she isn’t out of the period of time where she COULD test positive (so it doesn’t really make sense to report negative results).
That was my thought too–it is too early for a negative test to mean anything, so no real point in disclosing until the negatives are coming in a few days.
I think so too, it’s become such a part of life now and whether they are releasing information or not, they can test her hourly now if they want. Plus as has been pointed out, she’s only just coming into the window where she’d test positive if she has picked it up from him.
At least we can be pretty confident they maintained a healthy distance from each other and there was no hugging!
100% if she dies from this, the story will be that she gave it to Charles. And she contracted it from “staff”.
I think she tested positive, if she was negative I feel like they would just say that. The way it keeps being said shes not showing any symptoms makes me think she has it.
We’re assuming Charles gave it to her – maybe she gave it to Charles and that’s why BP is being so weird about, the Queen tested positive maybe on Monday or tuesday so exposed everyone she was with over the weekend.
My guess is, like Charles, she is tested regularly – probably every morning as a matter of course, or every time she interacts with the public.
That makes sense.. William might just end up being King sooner than thought. In the last month I have lost 3 relatives to covid all were fully vaccinated but older. One had known underlying conditions. This virus is horrific and still a threat to many.
My condolences Cessily.
Thank you.. It has been a rough 2022.. this pandemic isn’t over.💉😷
@ Cessily, I am incredibly heartbroken for you. Please accept my condolences.
This was my thought too, Becks.
I think either she tested positive or she had it and recovered very recently, which is why they aren’t too worried because she’s got antibodies from that.
They are being really reckless around a frail 95 year old.
The Palace probably thinks it’s undignified for the Queen to get tested. Remember, they made everybody around her get tested and wear a mask so she could swan around unmasked at some engagement she had before her medical woes. If she does get COVID, the Palace won’t tell the public. And although Camilla tested negative yesterday, she still should have cancelled her engagements and isolated for 5 days. But they had to have the future Queen out there.
Are they scared to test her incase she is actually positive? If so, that would be a shambles in terms of management and awareness. Prince Charles giving covid to his mother because his family is hellbent on parading around the nation maskless! What a mess.
That’s a US republican thing to do. The equivalent of a toddler shutting his eyes and screaming, “you can’t see me!” Of course it’s what the idiots around the queen would think: “If we don’t test her, then she doesn’t have Covid! Whew!”
Indeed, that’s how these Windsor’s roll. They’re all a bunch of children surrounded by sycophants.
Were Camilla and Andrew the only counsellors of state in the country and available yesterday?
I find it very odd that the palace is being so secretive regarding the Queens health lately. The public has a right to know.
Honestly, I’d be more surprised if they were not being secretive about the queens health. I know she’s the head of state but the palace was never in a million years going to be transparent about this.
CDC says to wait a few days after exposure before testing, not sure what the guidelines are in the UK. Camilla (I know there’s another post…) should absolutely be isolating. So stupid and selfish. Once again showing they are clueless in actually leading their “subjects”.
Just caught up on The Sun (yes, I know 🙁 ) and they are definitely questioning BP and the Queen’s status. They also said she met with Chaz 2 days ago, so basically when he was the most contagious.
There is no pattern of releasing what is really going on with the Queen’s health. Didn’t she have a “cold” that lasted for weeks three or four years ago at Christmastime when a lot of people thought it might be the end for her? And the reason for her recent hospitalization was also kept mum. She doesn’t want to share her medical history, period, and I don’t think we will find out her status this time either.
Of course, she’s been tested and will continue to be tested. What do they think “closely monitored” means – just checking her vitals every couple of hours and asking if she feels ok?
Yeah that’s what I assumed “closely monitored” meant. Regular testing of not just her but of everyone who comes near her (which probably already happens). She’s most likely closely monitored to begin with, it’s just that now, her doctors or whatever are keeping an eye out for anything and everything.
Off topic, I do love the woman’s expression while watching Betty stab her Jubbly cake. That picture should be used all the time.
LOL! I noticed that as well. It looks like the queen is about to stab the lady’s firstborn or something.
She’s probably positive, sick, and the Tories are worried that if thr queen is covid positive, then more people will be pushing for a republic and get rid of the tory government.
This is ridiculous. The people who have been around the queen in public engagements have a right to know if they may been exposed no matter what the current rules are. They are more concerned about the Jubbly party tanking than the people’s health. The succession is at risk now. Keep it up and the Sussexes will come back to the UK – as King Henry IX and Queen Consort Meghan.
Those people should assume they were exposed. It takes time to get a positive test, so even if she announced a negative test, it may turn positive yet.