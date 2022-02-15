Prince Charles told Andrew to ‘stay out of sight’ or else he would be ‘banished’

Do you genuinely believe that Queen Elizabeth came up with the idea that Prince Andrew needed, suddenly, to be stripped of his patronages and his HRH style? I do not. I think it was all about Prince Charles, who has been acting as regent in all but name for months now. I even doubt that the Queen’s conversation with Andrew was all that harsh or punitive. At this point, given the “Queen Camilla” crap, it looks more like a quid pro quo. The Queen secured some protection and money for Andrew, in exchange she signed off on the Queen Camilla statement. But when Liz is gone… you better believe that Charles will let Andrew rot. Charles apparently doesn’t even want to see Andrew anywhere near Windsor Castle.
Prince Charles has told Andrew to stay out of the line of sight and could banish him from Windsor Castle ahead of his sex case trial in New York, according to reports. The Prince of Wales, 73, is said to have felt deceived after his brother assured him three years ago the rumours surrounding his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein would go away.
The Duke of York, 61, hasn’t been spotted near the castle since being stripped of his prestigious honorary military roles by the Queen last month. And he could even be turned out of the Royal Lodge, where he lives with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and Windsor itself when Charles takes over as King, it is claimed.
A royal source told The Sun: ‘Charles wants Andrew out of the line of sight and out of the picture. He has been warned to keep his head down. Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle. Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. But he has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life.’
Sources reportedly refused to rule out the Duke remarrying 62-year-old Fergie, who he divorced in 1996, if they were left to provide for themselves.
The comments come as Charles and Camilla cement their dominance within the Royal Family, after it was revealed on Monday that the Queen gave her blessing to crown the Duchess as Queen Consort – as opposed to Princess Consort – years ago.
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m not going to criticize Charles for this? It speaks volumes about this f–king family that Andrew would have to be specifically told that popping up all the time in front of photographers is a bad look. And usually, at least once a week, Andrew is photographed coming and going from Windsor Castle, or out riding in Great Windsor Park. It’s a terrible look! But really, what Charles is telling Andrew is: stop trying to manipulate our mother. Andrew is usually the only one around Windsor on a daily basis. He’s used to popping by to see the Queen. Charles is telling him: don’t let me see your dumbass around our mom. It’s very Godfather Part II. And once again, once Mama Corleone kicks the bucket, Fredo/Andrew will attend the funeral… and days later, he’ll be taken out for a short boat ride on Lake Tahoe. Remember when sources said that Charles was thinking of banishing Andrew to Scotland? I wonder if that’s still on the table? Sending Andrew to Balmoral to live permanently… that sounds like a good possibility for Charles.
Eugenie’s trip to Montecito is making more and more sense now. Get out York sisters! GET. OUT!
I always wonder just how liquid the likes of the York sisters, Zara,Peter etc If they were literally told you are on your own no more royal homes for you. Can they even afford to live in Knightsbridge,Belgravia !?
I’ve been googling and it says that the York sisters got about $1 million each from the Queen Mum after she died in 2002. It also said Queen Elizabeth set up trust funds for them when their parents divorced. So she could conceivably have a golden parachute of several million of those inheritances weren’t touched and invested well.
The Queen Mum stories are interesting, because its always “reported” but never confirmed. There’s an assumption that she set up trusts for the great-grandchildren and did so far enough in advance of her death that they were not taxed, but Harry’s spokesperson came out and said (last year maybe?) that he did not receive any money from her. Now maybe he didnt have access yet, maybe she left something to the Yorks or Phillips children and not to Harry and William, who knows.
Anne owns her property, as a gift from the Queen so Zara and Peter are set. PA has the lease on his house for 75 years so he is set for lodging but who knows about his money situation.
You know, they are not guilty of their fathers crimes.
They certainly aren’t. But that seems like a reason they might want to distance themselves from the family to a certain extent? It’s clearly toxic, and it seems like any financial support they might still receive is likely to evaporate. It’s not as if Charles is some instrument of justice who treats people according to how they’ve behaved rather than in the way that most benefits him.
Petty Betty had to set up those trusts bc Andrew and Fergie ran through the girls other trusts.
Has anyone asked Scotland how they feel about that?
Watch Scotland pull for independence after the queen passes.
I did. They said, “Oh, hell no!”
The Queen’s next jubilee message:
Good news, subjects! My beloved son Andrew is going through a bit of a hard time right now, so we’re exiling him to live amongst you people, out on the edges of nowhere, in the hopes he doesn’t do any more damage to people we actually care about, and to hide him away because he’s frankly an embarrassment and a plague on everything he touches. Will you look after him, please? He lacks even the most basic social skills and can’t feed himself, but I’m sure you’ll come to appreciated his antics given time. Well, I guess he’s your problem now. Byeeeeeeeeeeee.
Xoxo ER
Poor Scotland
Wonder what they did to deserve the speculation for this???
And when Charles kicks the bucket, then what? Andrew needs to kiss some Bulliam ass pronto! Aligning with the Keenbridges is his only play now….
I dont understand why doesnt the Queen just give her kids,grandkids some inheritance and assurance they will be fine when she is gone. Why do they need to kiss anyones ass for life !? Thank goodness Diana did that for Harry.
Because she’s one of those people who uses money to control others. She absolutely buys into the system of the rest of the family taking hits to support the monarch, the heir, and perhaps one or two people the monarch favors. Why wouldn’t she perpetuate it? She’s benefited from it her whole life.
They don’t have to pay taxes if the next monarch inherits the dough. Who knows how much is secretly stashed away though since nobody examines their finances in depth.
It doesn’t matter how much money the queen gives Andrew, he will blow through it in no time. He and Fergie are incapable of living in a fiscally responsible way.
@lunchcoma … Agreed. The Royal family has always used money as stick and carrot to control and/or punish family members.
Just look at what they did to Harry. Prince Charles immediately cut off financial support and the Queen (with William’s fingerprints all over the action) forbid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using their HRH titles, pulled their patronages, and stripped Harry’s military titles. They wanted to punish and break him so he’d come crawling back to the fold and they would have complete control of him. They dangled his military titles/honors to entice him back because they knew how much it meant to him.
But, thanks to Diana, that didn’t work out so well for them.
Oh, no, don’t banish me to Balmoral, which is larger than Liechtenstein! And why would remarrying Fergie help with his financial situation?
I don’t think that’s the connection. He wants to remarry Fergie regardless, and the family has stopped him from doing so with their financial leverage. If he were cut loose, he presumably wouldn’t have anything stopping him.
And I don’t know why anyone would even care if a vile, grifting 60-something man chooses to remarry his vile, grifting 60-something wife. The royal family is not better than Fergie, and having an annoying, tacky wife is not some kind of offense that outweighs raping trafficked teenagers and hanging around with criminals.
I see. I guess I don’t see how Andrew will be “cut loose” financially. I can’t imagine that he didn’t get money from his father’s will and I’ve no doubt that Elizabeth will leave him a pantload of money. And if he’s “banished” to Balmoral, it’s not like he’s going to be paying the expenses for the place – Charles isn’t going to drop him into the middle of the woods with a tent and some camping equipment.
I would SO watch a reality show where Andrew is dropped into the middle of the woods with a tent and some camping equipment! oh and his plushy collection. does he even know how toothpaste tubes work? can he tie his own shoes?
Agreed – it would be far worse for Charles to have his brother out in the world, grifting, giving embarrassing or undermining comments to the media, or meeting with shady characters. Charles wants that cash for access all to himself, lol!
Much better to keep Andrew on a financial leash, where you can keep him under supervision in exchange for letting him live amongst the status symbols and luxuries that he desperately craves.
This is not a man you could give a lump sum to go away, he would run through it in a week. Conversely, I guess on the plus side you wouldn’t worry about the possibility of him starting up his own business and becoming independently wealthy, despite his former “pitch @palace”, er, expertise.
I think Charles will essentially have to appoint a warden/caretaker and keep him on an allowance.
Notice how the Mail calls it a “sex case”? I think the word they’re looking for is “rape.”
Amen.
So Charles is only pissed at his pedo-brother because he promised the Virginia issue would “go away”….he’s not pissed at him because his brother is a literal child rapist. Oh ok.
Wtf.
I can’t help but notice that Charles isn’t angry about what Andy may have done–he’s angry that Andy wasn’t able to make it go away like he had said. Charles feels deceived, not disgusted.
These guys stink to high heaven. I’m glad Harry and Meghan and their children are away from this rampant toxicity.
An excellent point.
“At this point, given the “Queen Camilla” crap, it looks more like a quid pro quo. The Queen secured some protection and money for Andrew, in exchange she signed off on the Queen Camilla statement.”
That’s what I think too. I suspect if Judge Kaplan had thrown out the case, Andrew would have been back in the fold as a full-time working royal and on the balcony next to Mummy but since it’s going to trial, Charles has only realised how serious and damaging this case is to the Monarchy.
It really does look bad to have Andrew just smiling and waving in his car or on his horse. The smugness of it all is grotesque. The fact that he’s been allowed to do that for so long is kinda shocking but I guess not surprising.
Charles doesn’t care about Andy’s crimes, he cares about how those crimes make the royals look. And while he hates how the smiling photos play in the press, I also think he’s jealous of how much more Liz loves Andy than him.
He doesn’t want Andy to see Liz every day, but is he offering to see Liz every day instead? Is that old crone just supposed to rot by herself with no loved ones around her? (She deserves it, but that’s not why Charles is doing this.)
He’s punishing his mother, both for her bad judgment and her bad mothering, as much as he’s punishing Andy.
THIS! 100%%%%
Charles is only mad that Andy got caught. I mean it is not as if Charles doesn’t have issues of his own. However, I remember early in meghans entrance to that family being used as cover for some of Charles and a bishop, court case. Yes being caught is the only sin with that crowd. Imho.
Mothers visit their sons on death row, loving them despite their heinous crimes. Certainly, the Queen deserves as much understanding. Besides, Andrew is her favorite, the one she fought to have.*
*Lord Porchy – why is there someone named something like Porchy whenever aristos meet up.
She didn’t fight to have Andrew despite what was portrayed in The Crown. He was conceived after Prince Philip returned from a lengthy stint at sea. QE and Lord Porchester had been friends since childhood and bonded over their shared love of horses and racing. That’s it. No clandestine affair, no fathering a child with her.
I think it was a courtier who told Andrew to lay low. Charles only cares about his wife becoming queen.
Also, Charles does NOT want the Mountbatten-Glücksburg laundry exposed for all the world to see.
Charles has been CONSISTENT in his thoughts regarding Andrew since the 80s…BEFORE he got married…or had kids or made sexual criminals his best friends…so Andrew shouldn’t be surprised by NONE of this….
@Lala: FYI, Jimmy Saville was one of Charles’s closest friends and he was also friends with a Bishop accused of sex abuse and pedophilia. So, this isn’t about Andrew being friends with Epstein and Maxwell but saving the “reputation” of the Crown.
And don’t forget his PERSONAL MENTOR, Van Der Pelt, who was charged with sexual assault of a 15 yr old (and I believe he got her pregnant as well?). It’s not the “action” that offends them, only the publicity REFLECTING on themselves.
Charles has only ever been concerned about himself due to his mommy issues and jealousy.
I just got multiple notifications that Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia. I hope he has to do a public announcement where he announces he’s a r*pist and a prat.
At this point the only thing I like about Charles is how much he dislikes Andrew.
So does anyone know anything about the fact that Prince Charles was also in the black book and had been to the island? Enty has been talking about it for years.
Note that Charles is not angry with Andrew for doing the heinous crimes, but that Andrew “lied” to him and told him it would all blow over, and Charles believed him. Shouldn’t somebody jockeying to be king have better judgement than taking Andrew’s word for something?
He can’t even muster a claim that Andrew denied the charges vehemently or reassured his brother of his innocence! I think that would be a normal reaction – “I could not believe my brother was capable of that etc etc”. But that’s not what Charles says!
No, this source is straight up confirming that Charles is concerned about the damage to the family name only, especially the damage it might do to the family image. For what it’s worth, I’d bet that both brothers thought the “fuss” would just “go away” if they ignored it. It usually does.
Charles & Co. don’t give a flying F about the crimes. Think about it: Kings of England used to marry 12-year olds—16 year-olds are nothing. The only annoying problem here, as far as these creeps are concerned, is that times have changed and Andrew got caught.
Charles LITERALLY looks like a caricature of himself in that lead photo. 😂
I thought criminals were supposed to be exiled to Australia, not Scotland.
I would say I’m on board with Charles hating Andrew, or wanting to freeze him out and keep him away from Mummy, but it’s not for the right reasons. He just resents his younger brothers, particularly Andrew because of his bond with TQ. I think that is one thing The Crown got right. On the show, Andrew said it to Liz, in fact. I think it’s true.
As much as it’s a terrible look for Andrew to be hanging around the Queen and for her to apparently be so forgiving of his awful crimes, the flip side is this is a case of a one brother telling the other not to visit their elderly, possibly lonely mother. Mama Corleone loved Fredo in all of his Fredo-ness, and probably didn’t want him kept away. I think Liz would like to see her son, whatever he’s done, and Charles would be happy to prevent that entirely.
The whole thing stinks.