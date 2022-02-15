Julia Fox announced her split from Kanye West on Valentine’s Day, RIP JuliYe

People who have been paying attention to the cone-bra’d enigma known only as Julia Fox know that the vibe has been off since the beginning of February. While Julia and Kanye West spent her birthday together (Feb. 2) but past that, Kanye has been almost solely focused on publicly harassing and stalking Kim Kardashian and threatening Pete Davidson. Poor Julia tried to keep the party going and God knows she was doing the most to convince people that she and Ye were still happening, but on Valentine’s Day, she had to admit the obvious: they were no longer together. Her publicist sent out the same statement to every media outlet: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.” Then Julia posted this on her social media – as she deleted every mention and photo of Kanye.

So that’s that, huh? Not so fast! When Julia was still riding high on her Yeezy-adjacency, she agreed to a profile in The Cut. This piece is a complete mess and if you told me Julia and everyone around her were constantly coked up, I would believe you. Her podcast co-host Niki Takesh is particularly delusional, telling The Cut: “She was having dinner with Madonna before she met Kanye. She was invited to the Schiaparelli show.” As for Julia, she had some regrets about dating someone so famous: “Just because of how many people are watching… I never wanted to be super-megafamous. It’s a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically.” She also said her dream is to have a lot of babies and not care what she looks like: “I actually just asked my ex-husband if he would want to lend me his sperm to make a sibling for Valentino.He left me on read.”