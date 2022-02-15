Julia Fox announced her split from Kanye West on Valentine’s Day, RIP JuliYe

People who have been paying attention to the cone-bra’d enigma known only as Julia Fox know that the vibe has been off since the beginning of February. While Julia and Kanye West spent her birthday together (Feb. 2) but past that, Kanye has been almost solely focused on publicly harassing and stalking Kim Kardashian and threatening Pete Davidson. Poor Julia tried to keep the party going and God knows she was doing the most to convince people that she and Ye were still happening, but on Valentine’s Day, she had to admit the obvious: they were no longer together. Her publicist sent out the same statement to every media outlet: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.” Then Julia posted this on her social media – as she deleted every mention and photo of Kanye.

So that’s that, huh? Not so fast! When Julia was still riding high on her Yeezy-adjacency, she agreed to a profile in The Cut. This piece is a complete mess and if you told me Julia and everyone around her were constantly coked up, I would believe you. Her podcast co-host Niki Takesh is particularly delusional, telling The Cut: “She was having dinner with Madonna before she met Kanye. She was invited to the Schiaparelli show.” As for Julia, she had some regrets about dating someone so famous: “Just because of how many people are watching… I never wanted to be super-megafamous. It’s a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically.” She also said her dream is to have a lot of babies and not care what she looks like: “I actually just asked my ex-husband if he would want to lend me his sperm to make a sibling for Valentino.He left me on read.”

49 Responses to “Julia Fox announced her split from Kanye West on Valentine’s Day, RIP JuliYe”

  1. Bryn says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:37 am

    So she’s as bizarre and nuts as he is

    • Gil says:
      February 15, 2022 at 7:41 am

      A match made in heaven IMO 😂

      • Maida says:
        February 15, 2022 at 10:11 am

        Yep, opening with “Ya’ll would love if I was sooooo upset” gives off strong “I am a major narcissist” vibes. I think the reaction of the vast majority of people is just “Welp, saw that coming.” Kanye’s efforts to use her to make Kim jealous didn’t work, so he has no further use for her.

    • ME says:
      February 15, 2022 at 10:36 am

      Actually Julia does suffer from Bi-polar disorder.

    • LAHDIDAHBABY says:
      February 15, 2022 at 10:55 am

      Just one look at her mad eye makeup tells us She’s bizarre.

      • atorontogal says:
        February 15, 2022 at 2:48 pm

        Apparently Kanye did her makeup. But could you imagine having a pic like that of yourself living on the internet for eternity? I’d die!

  2. WhoElse says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:41 am

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
    She was absolutely dumped for a woman who isn’t even interested in “her man”. Ouch 😜

  3. CC says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:46 am

    If these two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us? Love is dead.

  4. Jill says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Her eye makeup is just horrible. That’s all I have.

    • lahdidahbaby says:
      February 15, 2022 at 10:47 am

      It’s honestly the worst I have ever seen. Makes her look like a madwoman. Instead of just an angry one.

    • Bread and Circuses says:
      February 16, 2022 at 2:16 am

      Pretty sure it was Ye’s idea. He’s not as good at fashion as he thinks he is, and she knew being the one photographed beside him was the important thing.

  5. FHMom says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Well, she did have dinner with Madonna. There are photos. I thought I read about her playing M in a bio pic? Anyway, she sounds moronic, and, therefore, Kanye’s type. She may want to rethink the part about having more babies.

    • Amy Too says:
      February 15, 2022 at 8:20 am

      She sounds like a high schooler. All of these very specific denials. She’s not crying on a plane(?)… the way she worded that, “the media want to picture me as a sad lonely woman crying on a plane,” makes it sounds like she did cry on a plane. And then she only cried on this one specific date, which is the date her BFF died. We don’t need to know that, that’s some really bizarre highly specific and yet unrelated tangent. “I’m a hustler, I came up, and by the way kanye and I are on good terms!!!” No one said you weren’t….? You didn’t date long enough to have your breakup be some kind of huge mutual heartbreak where you can’t bear to look at or speak to each other bc it would hurt too much.

      For a written statement, this sounds like the unhinged verbal ramblings of someone caught off guard by a question and trying to prove something with their answer. She seriously sounds, and writes, like a preteen. I’m shocked that she’s actually 30-something (and has kids, apparently?).

    • Arizona says:
      February 15, 2022 at 9:20 am

      well, she did have dinner with Madonna… and Kanye. no evidence she had dinner with Madonna prior to Kanye.

    • Tiffany:) says:
      February 15, 2022 at 12:28 pm

      I don’t think she is up for Madonna’s role, she’d play Debi Mazar.

      • VoominVava says:
        February 15, 2022 at 6:05 pm

        And I’m thinking all of this showboating with Kanye lost her that role. I’m going to guess that even Madonna has limits.

  6. Pix says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:54 am

    I’m interested to see how she’ll extend her 15 minutes. I pray that she’s cool and not desperate.

  7. A says:
    February 15, 2022 at 7:59 am

    Wow she is not taking that break up very well, huh.

    • Colby says:
      February 15, 2022 at 9:52 am

      I think she thought she had all the power here, and then she got rocked when he dropped her like lead.

      It’s the only funny part of this whole terrible Kanye/Kim situation to me.

    • goofpuff says:
      February 15, 2022 at 9:53 pm

      oh yeah for sure she is not taking the breakup well, she is upset at being dumped

  8. K says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:03 am

    Wow from evolved light beings to friends and collaborators. Not even Satan’s fall can touch this for pathos. Lol my ex husband left me on read. Gather your wits and and your baby Birkin and thank ur stars Kanye dumped you.

  9. JustMe says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:11 am

    A book? So no NDA eh Kayne?what a mess he is..poor Kim
    This one is THIRSTY

  10. Yup, Me says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Dammit. She’s out here making Aquarians look bad. She should move her birthday to Gemini Season.

    Reply
    February 15, 2022 at 8:28 am

    I have been a fan of Julia Fox since Uncut Gems and I always thought she was cool I still do think she is cool. She saw an opportunity and she took it and played it up for her own purposes. Now her profile is higher than it has ever been so let us see what she does with it

  12. J says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:37 am

    You know – I wouldn’t be surprised if some of this is an act and she waited him out to call it off himself. i suspect she’s secretly super happy he broke up with her. Kanye is the sort who has to break up with YOU – if you break up with him, well, see the hell Kim K is experiencing.

    • SarahCS says:
      February 15, 2022 at 10:42 am

      ….Julia?

      • J says:
        February 15, 2022 at 11:14 am

        No…but that’s interesting you say that as that is the second time CB commenters have accused me of being the subject matter of the article/ person they all want to pile on.

        Anyway the thing I wrote about here – it is something I did myself when I was with a really volatile guy and wanted to break up. I let it be his idea so i don’t think it’s original but I think it’s a savvy out when you’re dating someone unhinged

      • Silent Star says:
        February 15, 2022 at 2:10 pm

        Mostly I just feel bad for her that these photos of her in full denim and black eye makeup are likely going to be her most iconic photos.

  13. Facts says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Seriously why go to the movies when celebrities put on a show for you everyday!🤷🏽‍♀️

  14. TQ says:
    February 15, 2022 at 8:53 am

    Sounds like Ye didn’t want to extend the initial contract/offer her a longer term contract? I guess because he’s obsessed with getting Kim back?

    Whatever the reasons, this arrangement was mutually beneficial, even short term. For him, a distraction, publicity, a human doll to dress up, trying to make Kim jealous, etc. For her, she significantly boosted her name recognition, not to mention the Birkins, couture, NY Mag profile, book contract, etc. She went from crying about how she was going to pay her bills on her IG stories after her ex hubby left her with all the bills, to now being much more recognizable and presumably commanding a higher salary going forward. Even as an ex, the Ye association gives her more opportunities than before.

  15. girl_ninja says:
    February 15, 2022 at 9:11 am

    Poor girl. She really did over play her hand didn’t she?

  16. Trish says:
    February 15, 2022 at 9:48 am

    She’s finding out it’s a no win game being a starf***ker. Unless you get them to marry you, but even then there’s always the impending divorce so it’s an absolute must to get a pre-nup. (Talking to you Jennifer Gardner)

    Anyway, glad we don’t have to see her weird unattractive face anymore. She dodged a huge bullet.

    Back to Kim. *roll eyes*

  17. ScarcasmQueen says:
    February 15, 2022 at 10:26 am

    This is a 30 year old woman who is responsible for the raising of a small child…

    I will never forget that this is who she is, a fully formed adult who willfully engaged in and enabled abuse and neglect for some fame, attention, and a closet full of ugly designer clothing.

    Hope it was fun.

    • J says:
      February 15, 2022 at 12:19 pm

      Yeah, it is really telling about her values and how she can be “bought” that she didn’t speak out when he was ratcheting up his tirades against Kim

  18. Grace says:
    February 15, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    Have you ever heard her speak? Sounds not that intelligent…..So many “likes” used when she speaks. “I, like, went to the hotel, with like, Ye, and he, like….gave me clothes.”

  19. Jay says:
    February 15, 2022 at 1:34 pm

    Oh no, I thought for sure those two crazy kids were in love…

    Anybody else thinking that Kanye is unlikely to react well to Julia admitting to the very…transactional…nature of their courtship? The man’s not known for taking things in stride, especially not the idea that people are laughing at him or that he got played.

    And no NDA, Ye? Mama Kris taught you better than that!

  20. jferber says:
    February 15, 2022 at 4:05 pm

    I didn’t love her post, but whatever. I’m not mad at her for jumping on that boat and do wish her well in the future. I think she should put this behind her in terms of posting, etc. Move on and say nothing more about it. Lastly, I think it’s cool af that she called herself a “#1 hustler.” Why not?

    • J says:
      February 15, 2022 at 5:01 pm

      I dunno I personally see that “hustler” comment as a warning or red flag phrase that says “I use people”…and I steer clear. But otoh it is nice when people self flag for me so I can distance myself

  21. Kalana says:
    February 15, 2022 at 5:42 pm

    Way too defensive. At most she should posted a picture of herself somewhere nice and only written the last line. Be unbothered, have a sense of humor about yourself and live well.

  22. jferber says:
    February 15, 2022 at 6:00 pm

    Kalana, Yes, I agree. She is too defensive. J, I hear you, but ALL of these people are hustlers in one way or another (I exclude Pete from that). I noticed on another site that she was just modeling in a fashion show in NYC. Good for her. Keep up the momentum.

  23. Eviesmom says:
    February 16, 2022 at 2:13 am

    I love it that her ex left her on read after she asked for sperm for a sibling 😂.
    Good on her to say that – perhaps Julia got the last laugh.

