Kay: Prince Harry’s ‘deafening silence’ on Queen Camilla ‘could be seen as a snub’

Richard Kay at the Daily Mail has a new, unhinged piece about Prince Harry and his “deafening silence” about his stepmother’s eventual elevation to Queen Consort. Again, keep in mind – none of Prince Charles’s siblings have said anything publicly, nor has Prince William said anything directly (although Kensington Palace let it be known that William was vaguely approving). Kay’s gaudy headline is this: “What’s made Harry appear to change his tune about ‘wonderful woman’ Camilla? Deafening silence from Montecito after the Queen gave her ultimate approval to Charles’ wife in her historic Platinum Jubilee message.” Meaning, when Harry was younger, was supportive towards Camilla. It’s worth noting that Kay is in deep with both Prince Charles AND Prince William. I can feel both William and Charles’s hands in this, but it’s mostly Charles, because this is his very particular worrystone. You can read the whole melodrama here, and here are the most notable sections:
On Harry’s appearance on a video chat about HIV testing last week: “From Harry, there was, initially, not a public word. Then, when he did break his silence four days later from California, there was no mention of his stepmother, or the proposed change to her status. Instead, he paid a lavish tribute to Diana, praising her work on Aids and HIV and explaining that he felt an ‘obligation’ to continue his late mother’s efforts to remove the stigma surrounding the virus. Pointedly, he said: ‘I could never fill her shoes.’ He might just as well have added: ‘And nor could anyone else.’
Is Harry snubbing Camilla? “The danger for Harry is that this absence of any warmth towards the woman whom he once averred was not a ‘wicked stepmother’ could be seen as a snub. So was it calculated? And if so, why, when it was Camilla who was among the very first members of the Royal Family to offer the hand of friendship to Meghan?
After lavishing praise on Camilla in 2005, now Harry says nothing: “More than 16 years later, it is hard to relate those kind and fulsome words to the peevish absence of any acknowledgement of the proposed change to Camilla’s royal rank, which will mean so much to his father’s future happiness. It is entirely possible that Harry was taken aback by his grandmother’s announcement. Sources close to William indicated that he was not part of the decision-making process, so it is, therefore, extremely unlikely Harry was.
LOL, Harry was poisoned by The Crown: “Harry, meanwhile, was admitting that he had bottled up years of grief over his mother’s death. He absorbed everything he could read and watch about Diana and her life — even the wildly inaccurate TV series The Crown. And what he found, he didn’t much like. In 2017, to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, the brothers collaborated on TV documentaries. As part of their research, they invited some of their late mother’s friends to Kensington Palace. For some, it was the first time they had talked to Diana’s boys about her. One of Diana’s circle, who met the boys as part of their ‘fact-finding’ about their mother in 2017, recalled: ‘They were cool about Camilla — they didn’t seem to be close, especially Harry, who made his feelings pretty clear.’
As adults, William & Harry regarded Camilla with icy indifference: ‘It didn’t help that Camilla couldn’t bear it when the subject of the Diana statue was raised,’ recalls one figure close to the Prince of Wales.
Harry’s memoir: Since those gushing comments on his 21st birthday, Harry has rarely spoken about Camilla. The fear now is that his soon-to-be published memoir, which is bound to be protective of his mother, could be highly critical of the duchess. There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s arrival into royal life and whether he will claim her affair with Charles had damaged him from a young age. In a podcast last year, Harry made another passive-aggressive dig at his father, saying: ‘He treated me the way he was treated.’
A little dig about William: As for William, Kate has been the conciliatory factor. For years, the relationship with his father was not good and Camilla was appalled by his tantrums. ‘The boy’s got a temper,’ she told one friend. But the rift with Harry has brought Charles and William closer and reshaped William’s thinking about Camilla. However, whether he will publicly support her should hurtful claims be made against her by Harry is uncertain.
I’ve actually been thinking this whole time that one of the few things Harry and William are on the same page about is Camilla. I don’t think either brother “hates” Camilla per se, but I would think that the brothers’ feelings towards Camilla remain quite icy and for good reason. After all of this, wouldn’t it be interesting if William and Harry actually started talking again because of their shared disgust with Camilla and their father’s obsession with her? But clearly, Charles (through Richard Kay) is trying to keep the wedge between the brothers firmly in place lest they back each other’s plays to bring down his beloved winebag.
As for the main thesis of Kay’s piece… like, ultimately, who cares? Why does Harry need to say anything? Why does Camilla need the approval of a prince in Montecito? If Harry is actually trying to snub Camilla, he’s doing a damn good job and he’s barely lifted a finger.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN, Backgrid, Instar, AppleTV.
And what about the Cambridges and literally everyone else in the family staying silent?
Lol
But…but…but….Dubai, LOL
I think this is mostly about Harry’s book. Charles is terrified that so close to his finally becoming King (and Camilla becoming Queen), Harry’s book will mess up his years long campaign to legitimize Camilla.
His has been telling Harry “I’m worried you are going to hurt Camilla” via the press for months.
@Colby I think you’re right about Charles. It I also think some of this is wishful thinking on the royal rota.
I came to the realization when reading this that I think the reporters desperately want Harry and Meghan to talk about certain things so that they can. We’ve all suspected the RR is keeping quiet on certain rose trimming and other stories. But if H & M discuss/write about them than the RR can without breaking the agreement. Because at that point it’s out there via other avenues.
I’m also starting to think articles like this are their way of subtly putting out these types of stories without actually sticking their necks out on then.
The way these royal mouthpieces are throwing a tantrum about Harry’s memoir and what he might say about Camilla i might actually start to think it was her that had concerns about archie’s skin tone.
It’s also likely that she’ll be a footnote in his memoir, like she likely is in his life, and the ratchets are grasping at anything they can to keep writing about Harry, since they have to include his name if they want anyone to read their dreck.
It’s amazing how they twist saying nothing into a message. If Harry did say something they would all pile on him for voicing an opinion after stepping away like he still has a say. Or maybe they would claim saying something shows how Harry is pining away for his family.
I think it’s great Harry and Meghan are focusing on their work and living their lives and ignoring this nonsense. I’m curious to see their work once they reveal it (shows, podcasts, Archewell projects).
I always wondered how they managed to brainwash or programe young William and Harry to be kind and civil to Camilla. Man i couldnt attend a wedding and publicly kiss/hug the woman that made my mothers life miserable. I am sure they got long lectures how important it was for a united Windsors.
At some point, I guess you just have to accept the interloper and give up. Especially if you have to be polite to them in public and professionally.
I hope that when Harry’s memoir comes out, it’s just about all the pets he’s had in his life and how they got him through some rough times and the life lessons they taught him That’ll make all these royal “reporter” takes look so stupid.
This is what they did before the Oprah interview also,worked themselves into histerics when really nothing they were anticipating was even mentioned.
Exactly. And they never learn their lesson so it just gets dumber and dumber.
Yup, they always tell on themselves.
They are so worried that Harry will come for Camilla in his memoir. What they don’t realize (but Harry does) is that Harry doesn’t need to say or do anything. He just needs to wait patiently while they do that job for him.
Poor poor emotional support dog Camilla, needs constant support and admiration and love. Long live home wreckers Chucky and camel toe
Harry has some sort of receipts on Camilla doing something heinous. At this point, that’s the only reason these stories are coming out. There’s been too many for it to be some fluke.
I seriously doubt that Harry spares more than a passing thought for Camilla. He is very busy with his own family, and Camilla’s part in his own story has been over for years. This is more noise distraction from the palaces.
Oh, no doubt, Merricat. I just meant that I’m sure Harry has evidence of how rotten she is, not that he cares, or is thinking of her, or that he’s going to write about her.
I think the RF is desperate for some kind of endorsement of Queen Camilla by H (and even M) for 3 reasons:
1. They know it’ll make global news and want to squeeze any H statement for every drop they can
2. They need H&M’s star shine to rub off on Camilla especially because young people and minorities are particularly drawn to/supportive of the Sussexes
3. They’re actively working to discredit any potential claims made by H in the memoir with whataboutism
Why should he make a statement? Even when he does they just make up there own stories and narratives anyways. Better to just let them chase unhinged headlines for relevance.
Yes, of course, because people with HIV aren’t nearly as important as Camilla’s feelings. I have to laugh at the bit about how Harry said one nice thing back when he was 21 and then 16 years of radio silence – dude, I think the snub already happened.
Hypocritical and abusive, as per usual.
Good.
The other royals haven’t released a statement. There’s been nothing from William besides a “yeah he’s supportive of it” when he could have easily gotten a proper piece written about his feelings or released a legitimate statement. The need for approval from the 6th in line who lives in the US over everyone else is ridiculous.
Didn’t Camilla’s good “friend” Lady What’s Her Name throw shade about Meghan and the crying story? So I would bet that Camilla is on the sh*t list too. Besides, if they snookered the Queen into giving her blessing, then why this obsession with Harry?
This is William briefing Kay on his feelings & using Harry as proxy given that William is probably forced to show united front but is probably unhappy BTS. William can’t be pleased that his total denouncement of the Panorama interview has kind of helped downplay Camilla & Charles’ actions towards Diana.
There are digs about Camilla in this piece that are unflattering eg idea of her hating Diana statue talk that wouldn’t come from Clarence House. Other tabloid pieces over the weekend about Harry/Meghan not endorsing Queen Camilla also have some shade that Chuck wouldn’t want out there so it’s clearly from William.
The bit about Harry learning about Diana from the crown is some nonsense given her character only appeared from last season & well after the Diana 2017 documentary, but funny nonetheless . The press & the palace fear the crown’s influence in shaping opinion about Charles & Camilla. The press see that as their job alone so just see Netflix as invading on their turf.
This queen Camilla stuff can’t have been a surprise to Harry or William- they know how it works. It’s probably only Elizabeth using her jubilee to push for this that is a surprise. Agreed that nobody in the family has said anything so why is Harry expected to? Harry & Meghan should return the energy they were given by the family in terms of public support. I think the press want to rally people behind Camilla with idea that Harry is going to attack her. Meanwhile I hope he pays Camilla & the rest of the windsors dust in his memoir.
I agree. Kay is the one William used to try to dispel the Rose story, but happened to make it much worse. This seems like more of the same. If the focus can be on Harry being silent, despite publicly saying nice things about Camilla more than William ever did, then it distracts from William being silent. And retweeting the Queen’s letter isn’t necessarily support of Camilla, but support of the Queen. They didn’t retweet the letter Charles sent.
I also don’t know why they think Harry is going to write some kind of burn book. His special with Oprah is likely to guide how this book will go, which was a focus on how things affecting him and not calling out others. Well outside of the paparazzi.
You are right. CH never once put out a statement in support of H&M, even when the grandson (he longs to see) was compared to a chimp. Not a single word in support of Lilibet’s name. Nothing. They deserve the same back.
Yeah, I don’t get why CH and the press are so eager to get Harry’s approval for Camilla. He’s out of the system so it’s not his concern that Camilla becomes Queen. He probably knew all along that this was going to happen. It is funny though, that the press has spent the last years telling Harry to shut and now they’re begging him to speak.
This is a complete non story about a memoir that won’t be released for months. I doubt very much that H is going to focus on Cam to any extent. W and K and C are probably very worried abut what H could disclose.
It’s very revealing of Charles’s mindset. At 73, he’s *still* waiting to do the job he was born for & there’s nothing he can do about it (short of smothering his mom in her sleep). For all of his privilege, he has remarkably little control over his destiny. So I suspect he obsesses about what he can control–image & people ranked lower than him in the family. He’s clearly obsessed for years about getting “Queen Camilla” & I think he’s similarly obsessed with getting everyone in the family to fall in line to support it. He managed to get a vague statement about William’s support, but he can no longer force Harry’s. I think Harry, like Diana, makes Charles crazy for escaping his control.
Charles wants Harry’s support because he knows William, Keenbot and Carole are coming for him and Camilla. The cheese stands alone. He’s alienated his siblings, except I guess Anne, and he knows Anne hates the press as much as Harry does. She won’t go to bat for him. Plus he knows Harry is popular no matter what the polls say.
It’s like I’ve said before, the British media is behaving as if Harry and Meghan are the ffk/q with all the attention they place on them and the approval and actions they are so desperate for. They should be demanding more clearer statements from Willileaks and Keeny who are desperate for attention the the former has a hype man travel with him everywhere and the latter copies everything Meghan does and wears (expect the charity) to get the same admiration. I think this is the future for WK(Mediocrity) They’ll just be desperate for attention and will always fall in the shadow of HM(Greatness)
Harry removed himself from this situation because it was damaging to him and his family. Why would he comment? Not his circus, not his monkeys.
historic Platinum Jubilee message? Do they think this message will be cited in books?
And why is H approval expected? Is he supposed to comment? Because if he did they would not stop rambling on “who does he think he is?”
The fact that anybody is looking for a statement from Harry, who has been out of the firm and an ocean away for more than a year, tells me everything I need to know.
I wonder if this is coming from Charles as a way to squeeze out something more from William, you know, to outdo his brother. It’s actually kind of telling that team Cambridge hasn’t been more performative, simply retweeting a palace statement. Where are the stories about Keen and her children dropping off a care package for Camilla while she isolates? When do we hear about William “stepping up” to cover his father’s events as FFK?
He’s fine. He’s civil what more do they want. I cannot imagine having to be civil with the other woman who helped my dad mentally torture my mother
“which will mean so much to his father’s future happiness.”
You know what would have meant so much to Harry’s future happiness? If his father and step mother (and the rest of the family) showed support to HIS wife when it was needed.
Harry said his expected piece years ago. He’s exited himself from the situation now and that’s that.
While Camilla is by no means innocent in the crime that was the treatment of Diana, the primary culprit is Prince Tampon of Wales himself. He was derelict in his duty to love and respect his wife. He should stop worrying what Harry thinks of Camilla and start worrying what Harry thinks of him. He was supposed to be a husband and a father.
JFC. The BM only wants Harry to make a statement regarding the Jubilee/Queen Camilla so they could spend weeks tearing it apart for clicks.
Now we have this other royal biographer claiming Camilla called Meghan an ungrateful minx. It makes me think any bad blood toward Camilla would be more recent and connected to her treatment of Harry’s wife.
The mixed messaging is insane. On the one hand, “The Firm” would have us believe that no one came to Meghan’s defense because of that whole stiff upper lip, never explain, never complain. You know. Just get on with things and keep emotions/feelings out of it. Then, when Harry doesn’t start dancing around the maypole because of this Camilla thing, he’s called out on it even though no one else made a public statement. So which is it? Do you shut up or speak up, whether it’s about something good or bad? All this double talk reminds me of a teenager trying to talk his way out of something he did. And when there is double talk, you know there are a lot of lies buried in there (or out in the open, as the case may be!)
❤️❤️❤️Happy Valentines Day to ALL of my Celebitchies around the world!! ❤️❤️❤️.
I love ALL OF YOU❤️❤️❤️
Love you too Bothsidesnow!
The dread of the RF, as expressed by the UK media, seems the foreboding of a guilty conscience.