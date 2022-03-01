Naomi Campbell on her baby girl: ‘She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child’

Aw, the supermodel baby’s first photoshoot! Naomi Campbell and her baby girl – whose name Naomi will not reveal – posed for the March issue of British Vogue. Steven Meisel photographed mother and daughter, although we can’t really see the kid’s face. Naomi has, up until this interview, been pretty quiet about her first months of motherhood. She announced that she welcomed her baby girl last May, and this is the first time she’s really talking about what it’s like to be a first-time mum at the age of 51. You can read the full Vogue piece here. Some highlights:
Baby Campbell is a good traveler: “I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing. She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”
The details around Baby’s arrival: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.” She is saving the rest of the details for her book, which she is yet to begin. She has also decided to keep her daughter’s name private. In fact, very few people even knew that she was planning parenthood: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”
She still walks the runways in London, Paris & Milan: “I still enjoy it but it’s nerve-racking! Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18!”
The old days were more fun: “Of course! Because you’re with your girls,” she explains, referring to Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. “It’s great to be with these young ’uns at my age, but I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, ‘Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?’ I definitely feel like my time was more joyful. We smiled. We got to show off our personalities. It was an incredible time but we worked hard. And no matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all loved it and we kept each other’s energy up. We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening. I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us.”
A docuseries!! They’re currently working on The Supermodels, an upcoming docuseries for Apple TV+. Directed by Oscar-winner Barbara Kopple, it will revisit their 1990s reign. “It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood.” Together with Ron Howard, they are all executive producers on the project. “As models, we don’t have any rights to our image, so it feels good to be partners on our legacy – and in our own words.”
How she’ll raise her daughter: “Grandma taught me how to cook and clean. I would come home from school and have to wash my dancewear, clean my shoes. I think discipline is important. I had that and I will be the same…. I come from a family of strong women. Between that and my school, I learnt early how to fend for myself. I learnt how to stand up for myself.”
On the increased diversity in the modeling industry: “There were lots of times when I would walk in the fashion shows, but I was never picked for the ad campaigns and it would hurt – it really hurt. I would have to suck it up and keep moving. Of course, it would have been great to have had that support around me back then, but I’m proud to see it happen now, I’m proud to see the diversity now. But I say this with all sincerity: we’re not here for a trend. There are so many companies who are in this only because they don’t want to get called out. No. Don’t do it from that place, do it because you understand that it’s the right thing to do. There is still a long way to go.”
On being an older mother: She’s currently encouraging all of her older friends to have babies. “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!”
She also confirms that she’s had a nanny since Baby Campbell’s first days, and when asked if she wants another baby, Naomi said “why not?” She talked a lot about how much fun she’s having, re-learning lullabies and playing dress-up with the baby, especially since designers are sending her tons of custom baby clothes (although she sort of indicates that the baby has outgrown a lot of stuff already). Not that it’s any of my business, but I assume that Naomi had a gestational carrier. I think her egg was used? That’s what it sounds like. And I laughed at all of the swipes she made about the young models not being able to keep up. She must think most of those young models are a grim lot.
It’s lovely that she has the money and resources to have a baby as a single woman. It’s sad that they’re still talking about the rise in diversity now in 2022 and she’s been in the industry for two decades.
She’s been in the industry for two decades? Make that three, almost four! She’s been modelling since the mid 1980s.
Yeah she was a child model first and she has done runways since she was a young teen. But i get it,sometimes its really bizarre to think its been twenty years since the 90s Lol
@Noki. THIRTY years since the ’90s. 30! Ugh.
The 80s were 2 decades ago and I will not accept any other answer. period.
it’s also sad that they felt they had to photoshop her into a person that kind of slightly resembles Naomi Campbell.
I mean, WTF? she is one of the most gorgeous women on the planet and they have to make her look NOT like her? I mean, the second pic of her, without the baby, hardly looks like her at all. 🙁
I know this is a frequent kind of comment on this site, but in this case–wowzers, I would never have known that was Naomi. Is it because we haven’t seen her in so long, or has she really had so much work done–and what was it, anyway? She’s just so very different I can’t determine if it’s any one thing. My goodness. Well, good luck to her! She may have all the help in the world but she is still 51 with an infant. That’s going to be tough!
She wasn’t adopted – she is my child.
What a poor choice of words.
Adopted child is also her mother’s child. No difference whatsoever.
Agreed – that jumped out at me as well.
I don’t understand the assumption that Naomi doesn’t believe that adopted children aren’t really a parent’s child. Sounds like she was clarifying that this is her biological child, not adopted.
I’m sure it was just sloppy wording, but as an adopted person, I can tell you that a lot of what is said about adoption is, at best, sloppy and often is insensitive and hurtful. We have learned that words matter in other contexts, and I wish people would be more careful in the context of adoption as well.
As many here have stated, it was just a poor choice of words but it’s one that plays into society’s assumptions that adopted children are not really their parents’ children. I read an article from an adoptive mother who acknowledged that Naomi meant well, but her words struck a familiar chord, that’s all.
I know she meant “biological” but poor wording, indeed.
A very very weird statement.
Agreed. This wording seems like she’s casting aspersions on adoption, even if it’s unintended. Family is family, however it is formed.
That jumped out at me too, but I am pretty sure she didn’t mean it derogatory though. I’ll let that go, as it’s my guess she is inundated with the question is the baby biologically hers, and they probably never say biologically either.
On a nice note is it just me or the pictures with her hair just amazing. I love them.
This made me feel happy. I think I mentioned here before that I’m in my journey to become a single mother by choice at 40! Super excited and scared but I cannot wait to welcome a child. I hope it will happen soon. I wish I had Naomi’s cash lol!
I send you my best! Good luck to you!
Congratulations, I wish you well on your journey. I’m sure your future child will grow up knowing how loved and wanted they are!
I think that’s really an inspiring decision! Taking this decision in our hands as women, be it to decide to not have any children, or to decide to be a single mother by choice, is in my opinion empowering, beautiful and very very brave!
I wish you all the very best! 🙂
I wish you all the luck and success – your future baby is so lucky to have a mom who is this excited to welcome him or her 🙂 I went through fertility treatments for several years before having my daughter and my advice to you is to plan fun stuff during the two-week waits so you don’t stress wondering whether every twinge and weird feeling is a pregnancy symptom. Again, good luck!
Good luck! I’m an SMC too. It’s a lot of work, but you won’t regret it. Once you land in the pool just keep paddling! My son turns 15 next week and he is the joy of my life.
Considering her lengthly history of abuse towards others i feel sorry for this child.
Yup. Great PR here, distracting from her association with Epstein and history of being violent and mean. I hope this child will be ok.
People do change for the better.
Maybe she really consider the good and bad on becoming a mother to a child that she chosen to have in her 50.
Queen. Congratulations!!!
My, what big eye-lifts you have!
Love her. I think she’s worked hard to overcome her issues from the past and she supports a lot of young models.
I think maybe the young models just don’t do as much coke. 😂
Hopefully they aren’t eating tissues to stay thin.
They’re also hungrier, the 90s crew while very thin weren’t quite as skeletal as nowadays.
I know I sound like an old crank, but today’s “super” models are nothing compared to the supermodels of the 90s – Naomi, Linda, and Christy in particular.
Poor choice of words, but happy for her nonetheless!
Adopted: Her child.
Gestational carrier: Her child.
Gestational carrier with donor egg: Her child.
It really doesn’t matter. Having said that, i wish more 50-something celebrities would be more open about using donor egg. It would help normalize it for a lot of families.
Thank you! I wish people would to some extent be more honest about fertility. While of course it is her business, there is really no way that her egg was used unless it was harvested and frozen long ago. If her eggs at 50 were of the quality to be used it might literally be a miracle.
I read her comment as ” biological” child, which means to me that she used her own egg. I am curious about the sperm donor though. Friend or donor bank?
Is it just me, or does she look less like Naomi and more like Kerry Washington here?? Has she done something to her face? Is the baby debut a convenient distraction?
Naomi clearly has a new nose job, look at any recent photo of her . Her nose is much narrower and smaller , looks kardashianified !! Her original nose was beautiful , why she had to change it is beyond me. That’s why the cover photo looks unlike the Naomi we were used to.
I’d say she’s had a full face lift. I think she meant she had her eggs frozen so it’s her biological child? Yes, her wording was weird. She looks great, but she doesn’t look like the super model we once knew. It’s her body, image and decision. I understand why she’d want to do it.
I remember when I saw her on a magazine cover for the first time looooong ago as a multi-ethnic very young person I was blown away by her beauty and defiant look. Same feeling again.
Congratulations.
she is peerless.