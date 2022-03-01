Queen Elizabeth traveled to Frogmore to spend time with the Cambridges?

Queen Elizabeth is truly Schrödinger’s cat at this point. She has not been seen publicly since February 17th, which is when she did an in-person event at Windsor Castle and told her guests that she couldn’t move. Everyone was maskless at the meeting too. On February 20th, the palace announced that the Queen was Covid-positive and symptomatic, but they promised she would work through her illness. Then last week, they kept canceling her virtual events, because the palace is operated by clowns who are bad at their jobs. Now this: Rebecca English at the Daily Mail claims that QEII spent some time this weekend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hm.

The Queen enjoyed an afternoon with some of her nearest and dearest as she continued her remarkable recovery from Covid, the Daily Mail can reveal. The 95-year-old monarch, who tested positive for the virus just over a week ago, went to Frogmore on her Windsor Estate on Sunday, where younger members of her family had gathered to meet her for the first time since her diagnosis. They included Princess Beatrice, her baby daughter Sienna and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, who were all making the most of the unseasonably glorious sunshine. When in better health, the Queen often drives to Frogmore, which is about a mile from Windsor Castle, to walk her dogs. But following a spate of issues and her recent diagnosis with Covid-19, she has not been such a frequent visitor of late. It is believed that Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their year-old son August, who live at Frogmore Cottage, were not at home on Sunday. The Queen is said to be making a ‘good recovery’ from her bout of coronavirus following an outbreak of cases at Windsor. Last week she was forced to cancel a number of online engagements while in isolation. But sources said there was no cause for alarm, explaining her reluctance to appear on camera was due to sounding rather hoarse as a result of the virus.

[From The Daily Mail]

A lot of this is interesting because, at the moment, William, Kate and Beatrice do not live in Windsor. Beatrice perhaps stays at Royal Lodge from time to time, but she doesn’t actually have a home in Windsor (unlike Eugenie, who lives at Frogmore Cottage). William and Kate don’t currently live in Windsor either, but they probably will soon. I wonder if they went to Frogmore House because that’s the place “earmarked” for William and Kate?

Meanwhile, the Queen canceled yet another appearance. She was supposed to host a diplomatic reception tomorrow at Windsor Castle, but the reception was canceled. They’re saying the reception was canceled because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which I believe. The Foreign Secretary apparently “recommended” the postponement/cancellation and the Queen “accepted” it. Still, even if it hadn’t been recommended, I bet Liz would have canceled anyway.