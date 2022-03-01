Queen Elizabeth traveled to Frogmore to spend time with the Cambridges?

Queen Elizabeth is truly Schrödinger’s cat at this point. She has not been seen publicly since February 17th, which is when she did an in-person event at Windsor Castle and told her guests that she couldn’t move. Everyone was maskless at the meeting too. On February 20th, the palace announced that the Queen was Covid-positive and symptomatic, but they promised she would work through her illness. Then last week, they kept canceling her virtual events, because the palace is operated by clowns who are bad at their jobs. Now this: Rebecca English at the Daily Mail claims that QEII spent some time this weekend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hm.
The Queen enjoyed an afternoon with some of her nearest and dearest as she continued her remarkable recovery from Covid, the Daily Mail can reveal. The 95-year-old monarch, who tested positive for the virus just over a week ago, went to Frogmore on her Windsor Estate on Sunday, where younger members of her family had gathered to meet her for the first time since her diagnosis.
They included Princess Beatrice, her baby daughter Sienna and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, who were all making the most of the unseasonably glorious sunshine.
When in better health, the Queen often drives to Frogmore, which is about a mile from Windsor Castle, to walk her dogs. But following a spate of issues and her recent diagnosis with Covid-19, she has not been such a frequent visitor of late.
It is believed that Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their year-old son August, who live at Frogmore Cottage, were not at home on Sunday.
The Queen is said to be making a ‘good recovery’ from her bout of coronavirus following an outbreak of cases at Windsor. Last week she was forced to cancel a number of online engagements while in isolation. But sources said there was no cause for alarm, explaining her reluctance to appear on camera was due to sounding rather hoarse as a result of the virus.
A lot of this is interesting because, at the moment, William, Kate and Beatrice do not live in Windsor. Beatrice perhaps stays at Royal Lodge from time to time, but she doesn’t actually have a home in Windsor (unlike Eugenie, who lives at Frogmore Cottage). William and Kate don’t currently live in Windsor either, but they probably will soon. I wonder if they went to Frogmore House because that’s the place “earmarked” for William and Kate?
Meanwhile, the Queen canceled yet another appearance. She was supposed to host a diplomatic reception tomorrow at Windsor Castle, but the reception was canceled. They’re saying the reception was canceled because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which I believe. The Foreign Secretary apparently “recommended” the postponement/cancellation and the Queen “accepted” it. Still, even if it hadn’t been recommended, I bet Liz would have canceled anyway.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Palace just announced that she had two virtual engagements today but they didn’t say if she’s still COVID positive. If we are to believe the DM, she’s negative now but it’s strange that the Palace would give that information to the press instead of releasing a statement about the Queen’s health. And why would the Palace make her travel to Frogmore so soon after recovering from COVID? This is really the invisible contract in action.
Just because they SAY she did, doesn’t MEAN she did. I’m VERY skeptical. Why would she want to be/let around *very*young* babies so soon? I’d be wary that she wasn’t fully “well” still.
Frankly, I’m at the point of “Pics or it didn’t happen” with this bunch. Showing a spat of OLD pics of Liz in a kerchief driving in a car won’t cut it.
Skeptical indeed! She would never be around infants so soon. This is either a lie, or the Queen was never Covid positive and her diagnosis was great cover to get Andrew out of the headlines.
Lol, my first thought when I heard this was -No one at the Palace or the Rota sees a problem with sending an elderly woman in frail health out to visit her grandkids rather than the other way around? This very clearly did not happen. At best, the Cambridges and Beatrice and her baby visited the Queen.
And they’re obviously trying to mirror Eugenie spending time with the Sussexes. I guess Ford Fiesta was busy.
Seriously that entire story is CRAZY. They should just allow this woman to rest and enjoy her remaining years. How sad
Yeah, why wouldn’t the family just go to Windsor Castle? Unless the queen just wanted to get out but it is a strange non-story story.
I think it’s she who doesn’t want to stop “working .”
Hmmmmmm….there are games afoot
Don’t believe it. Why would they drag a 95 yr old woman recovering from covid to Frogmore, when they could easily all go to her place of residence?
Becky English making stuff up again?
Has a tree fallen in the forest and because there is no one around did it fall? Or did it jump in a car and drive to Frogmore House?
One of the many problems with the RR and the British tabloids is that they are in a habit of making up stuff. Until Harry they haven’t been pulled up on it so they will continue. It seems the more bolder they are with their story telling the more louder they are that they are an expert regarding the royal family?
So an old woman who is recovering from an illness traveled to see people and not the other way around? And was around unvaccinated children? Is this the start of writing Eugenie out of the picture by the media for hanging out with PH? Nice to have such a large estate that moving around in it is written up like you traveled somewhere.
Or Eugenie and Jack are still in Montecito. 🤔
Is it wrong that I hope they are and that I hope they are house hunting?
This story is very strange. It could be “anything you can do I can do better” see cousins hanging out together, but also with THE QUEEN. Just seems very strange that you never hear what the Cambridges and are up to and now they are hanging out with the Queen and Beatrice. If the Cambridge do take over Frogmore House that is extra creepy. Why do they need such a big space when they never do any entertaining? Hope Eugenie locked the house 🙂
I would find this story much more believable if it was the Tindalls hanging out or Peter Phillips with his kids – by all accounts Zara at least is much closer to William than Beatrice and their older kids are closer in age to the Cambridge children. Why would W&K bring their kids to Windsor to hang out with 6 month old (5 month old?) Sienna?
This *is* such a weird story but what if Eugenie is at Montecito and there was a zoom baptism going on? Charles would be missing though. Charles and his skiing vacation during wartime when the sovereign is recovering from covid strikes me the wrong way, sorry to get off topic. I think the Queen is still in contact with Harry is the direction I was headed.
There’s been something very off about coverage of the Queen since the palace confirmed she tested positive. First they were squirrely, then they confirmed it. Then she was an example to the nation about working while sick (wtf). Then they quietly cancelled her *virtual* engagements.
I think she’s been pretty sick. The royals are going to have to choose between “business as usual” & keeping the heirs alive.
Funny there are no photos of this. Until there is live feed of the Queen I wouldn’t believe anything in the rags. Imo they are not above the fabrication of this entire event or at least going along with it for a later exclusive.
Is she currently at Sandringham/Wood farm or Windsor? Either way, why does she have to go to Frogmore to see family members, aren’t there grounds at Windsor if they all want to play outside?
This feels like a way to put the Cambridges together with Frogmore.
I thought she was at Wood farm as well. And even if she did return to Windsor it would be Windsor castle. She wouldn’t just go to frogmore because it’s not a residence. And frogmore cottage is where Eugenie is staying.
At best she visited Beatrice and her baby at nearby royal lodge. The Cambridges were not around. This is just a weird story.
Every Royal story written by Rebecca English and every Royal story published by The Fail is just plain weird because 99% of it is just plain made-up BS.
Windsor Castle has an entire private park attached to it if they wanted somewhere for the children to play. It’s called Home Park and it’s where they have the horse show every May.
The DailyFail is making this entire story up. They only reported this to compete with Eugenie’s outing with Harry and Meghan during Superbowl week. Now we hear about the Queen visiting Will and Kate. Sure, Jan.
Were the Cambridges at Frogmore measuring for curtains and Granny got a text saying stop by if you are feeling up to it? And Bea got the text too, since she was Sunday lunching at Royal Lodge with Fergie and Bea’s dad? Will and Kate are reduced to using Bea and Sienna to make it look like they have support. Pathetic.
I think they’re trying to stretch her health until the jubilee celebrations. The queen didnt have covid19 probably, she just wasnt fit for work because of age and wouldnt say it as so. She promise to serve her whole life so she will serve and find reasons to cancel when possible. That’s all there is really. She was probably riding to royal lodge to see Andrew cuz he can’t do it during the day anymore he has to hide once the darkness falls so he’s not photographed with a smiling grin on his face. Thats how they met beatrice and the lazies were house hunting royal lodge.
This feels like such a weird story. We know Will and Kates staff scour the internet and comments section to see what people are saying about them.
It almost feels like a reaction to Eugenie hanging out in Montecito. Since Meghan came along I don’t think I’ve heard one story about the Cambridge’s hanging out with the Queen or Beatrice. It’s usually Sophie.
But we have heard about the Queen popping by to see Harry and Meghan and vice versa..
Imagine making a 95 year old sick woman come to visit you, instead of going to her. If this story were true, it doesn’t make any of them look good.
Exactly – and the locations make no sense at all. Kate and William are not based at Frogmore house. Beatrice is not based at Frogmore house. The Queen is not based at Frogmore house. The Queen IS based in Windsor Castle, less than a few miles from Frogmore house and the castle is plenty big enough to host her entire family never mind just a handful of them.
Well, if this ain’t a nonsensical story to compete with Eugenie & Jack’s Californian visit to the gleaming Sussexes! Do they seriously expect anyone to believe that Beatrice would share her Granny’s attention with mean girl Keen? Do me a favour!
Keen does nothing without her photographer. If this was true there would be headlines about keen is the next, next queen.
Can someone explain Frogmore to me? I thought Harry and Megan were leasing it/subletting to his cousin. Are William and Kate trying to take it back? Is Frogmore House different than Frogmore Cottage?
If Will and Kate get Frogmore House, is that trying to kick Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore Cottage? I feel like that’s the case bc then Harry wouldn’t have an official place of residence in the UK, impacting different things like security, Counsellor of State etc.
So confused about Frogmore…
yes, Frogmore House is different from Frogmore Cottage. FH is where H&M had their wedding reception; it is not currently used as a residence.
Harry just renewed his lease on FC, so I don’t think W&K can touch it. They wouldn’t want it anyway I don’t think.
No but I can see her foaming at the mouth for Frogmore House to be her “home”. For various petty reasons.
So she has still covid and someone thought it was a great idea to let meet with other people, and children? Wow.
This smells of Middleton PR BS to me – no way a 95 yr old lady recovering from mild COVID went visiting her lazy ass grandchildren who couldn’t be bothered to go to HER (talking about the Cambridges). The fact that they are cancelling virtual events means she is still recovering and clearly not able to jaunt about Frogmore visiting with the Keens.
Also if Beatrice and Jack had just returned from the US, am sure they would be staying clear from TQ given that she has shown symptoms to protect everyone.
This is a plant to show how ‘special’ the KP snowflakes think they are – another jibe at trying to shove Chuck and Cams out of the way.
@DU – came here to say the exact same thing. Mrs. Meddlesome and the Cambs have their knickers in a big twist because of Eugenie and Jack’s visit to Montecito, and the wonderful coverage given to the Sussexes for their well-deserved NAACP award. They continue to hit balls out of the park while the Cambs are faffing around with goats. The Queen is very ill, and has been for some time. Excuse after excuse has been made up for her poor health — she had a bad cold, she sprained her back, she has mild covid symptoms. What next? An ingrown toenail? Pink eye? An abscessed tooth? This goes much, MUCH deeper and I can’t imagine what living in that nest of vipers must be like right now.
This is such a strange story and weirdly petty. When have you ever seen the Cambridge’s even acknowledge any of the York sisters? If the Queen is recovering from Covid, why is she the one going to meet all these kids instead of them going to her. Also throwing in that remark about the weather is random too. I doubt this was some last minute thing just because it was sunny. Just seems so random, the equivalent of a hostage holding the daily paper as proof of life.
The story is fabricated and an attempt to show disrespect to Harry and Eugenie. Frogmore is Harry’s house, we were told last week that he renewed the lease on the house. Eugenie and family are currently living there, but we are to believe all those people gathered there when the home owners were not at home.
A 95 year old still recovering from COVID, who two weeks ago was telling visitors that she can’t move was able to walk out of her castle, get in a car, walk into Frogmore house when it would have being simpler for her grandchildren to drive up the road to her castle. I don’t see Beatrice picking up the phone and calling the Rota so KP put the story out there and we’re all left trying to make sense out of nonsense.
There is a Frogmore House, used for receptions, has semi-museum use and staff quarters. Harry and family are in Frogmore Cottage, which is a couple of hundred yards from Frogmore House.
I’m dying at Schrödinger’s cat. I laughed so loud I actually snorted. We now have Schrödinger’s Queen.
Maybe the Queen just wanted to go out for a ride so they drove around Frogmore. Kate and Bea curtsied and the nannies held up the babies as the Queen drove by doing her queenly wave.
This story is defo a reaction to Eugenie and her husband hanging out with the Sussexes. They gave it away when they mentioned her and the “sunny” weather, it gives “look what you are missing Eugie. We also have fun and sunny days like in California” vibes. They are starting to single out Eugenie for dearing to be friendly with the “traitors”. The Cambridges are really pathetic.
It’s so funny how in all these posts people are still mixing up Beatrice and Eugenie, and Frogmore house with Frogmore cottage. Such a weird story. Definitely a “ see, we’re hanging out with the cousins too”. Also there has been no official confirmation on the Queens health or if she has recovered. Last thing I’d be wanting if getting over Covid is going out for visits with unvaccinated kids, especially at her great age.
Rebecca English is a silly woman, writing for silly people who play silly games. What a horrible way to make a living.
Don’t mind me, I just noticed, Boris Johnson is looking neat in that picture,as in combed his hair????
This story doesn’t make a lick of sense. I think it’s propaganda to show the queen is in good health given recent cancellations. Why would she be around small children and a baby if she wasn’t?
Are the Cambridges planning to take every castle the taxpayers financed? Greedy and lazy are an excellent combination of characteristics. Long live the monarchy.
The only way this would make any sense to me is if the Queen is fading fast and Bea pushed for an emergency baptism…but then why would they have the queen travel to them? And why not gather at Frogmore rather than royal lodge? And no mention of Andrew and Fergie, who would likely be around.
Or (adjusts tinfoil tiara) maybe this is sort of a family conference to divvy up the royal properties? Kate and William are set to move in to FH, and Bea stays at royal lodge with Andrew? But then why wouldn’t Eugenie be involved, since she is currently living at FC. And you’d think Charles would want to at least be in the room when these arrangements were hammered out. So 🤔