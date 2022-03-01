Blake Lively in Versace at the NYC ‘Adam Project’ premiere: stunning or meh?

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of The Adam Project, the latest Ryan Reynolds film which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner. It’s about a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self and gets to meet his parents again or something. It seems like a family movie?
Blake and Ryan do a really good job these days of not oversaturating the market with coupled-up photos. Blake doesn’t really go to the opening of an envelope these days (it’s been years since she was like that), so basically, we only see them together when they’re on a red carpet for a premiere of one of their films, usually one of his. This is the first time they’ve been on a carpet together since last summer’s premiere of Free Guy.
For this premiere, Blake wore Atelier Versace, a really beautiful rainbow-esque dress which hugged her curves. What I find weird/charming is that before the red carpet, Blake and Ryan posed outside the venue and Blake wore a long jean jacket over her gown. I’m sure the jean jacket was designer and all that, but she looked very ‘90s. The look without the jacket though… perfect. Her body looks incredible, three babies later.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar Images and Monica Schipper/Netflix.
She looks amazing. I wish I could get that kind of overhaul.
Are her boobs fake? They always look so motionless. I agree she looks great. She looks like she has had a lot of help, but still great.
They are definitely fake–and new, right?
She looks really good here though?!?!
Idk….Makeup could be a bit more fresh/subtle but I really like the pastel dress on her…
New boobage!
She is a pretty lady but she’s had a lot of misses as of late. There is just something off about this gown. IDK, but she looks really happy and glowy.
I agree.
I like the colours but the way they trwirl and merge towards her navel is disconcerting.
It look like when you accidentally over iron a top and it crunches together.
She looks great, but I’m also cracking up because this reminds me so much of several Blanche Devereaux looks. Can’t unsee it.
The colors are very 80s, which is usually a no for me, but I love this. It’s really pretty.
I think its gorgeous. I love all the colors we are seeing lately at big events/red carpets.
I don’t care how it came to be, she’s gorgeous.
I think she looked fabulous and I like the denim jacket.
I think she looks beautiful! The whole effect is gorgeous.
Once again they look mismatched like when he wore that tan jacket and she wore that sparkly Vegas dress to that premier. And the Jean jacket, why? I mean I guess why not but still. Anyway, I vote meh on this one, it looks like a bunch of scarves sewn together.
This feels very meh to me. Pretty Blake in a pretty dress. Again. Shrug.
She’s always meh.
They’re beautiful people, however I think Blake and Ryan need to take it down a notch on the spray tanning.
In the recent interview he did with kid Adam, Ryan was SEVERAL shades spray tannier than Walker. It’s not until you see a celeb next to an Original Skin Shade person that you realize how artificial they look.
She does look gorgous and rested but I wish she could be in a high profile movie again and focus on career a little bit more.
She heard you, Barbie1. These high profile red carpet looks are auditions or trolling for offers. I think after 3 babies she is ready to work. A little tweaking has been done! Boob lift, mini face lift, maybe some botox, whatever it takes to get back in the game.
Yes lol. That face sure does look extra youthful.
I love it and she looks incredible! Just gorgeous!
I think the gown is cheesy.
I’m with you, @Minx. To me it’s dated and unfashionable.
I *need* that denim jacket!!
they look great
i NEED that jacket too, so good.
I had a jean jacket almost identical to hers in 1986. I bought it in France, and thought I was just so fashionable and hip. So of course everything recycles in fashion and the 1980s are definitely the inspiration this year. I think she’s beautiful and she could wear paper bag style jeans from the ‘80s and look good.
I find this to be a tacky and gorgeous look all at the same time!
Same Margot! I think the denim jacket was thrown on last minute because it’s too cold in February to be outside without something and it wasn’t supposed to be a part of the whole ensemble.
same here. the jacket, the purse, the dress, they’re all hideous but I also like the look together as an outfit? v confusing!
I know Blake doesn’t have a stylist but I think she should consider one the dress is stuck in the 2000’s and those earrings?
Whew, that gown is stunning. Really loving her fashion lately.
All I can think is how jealous Chris Pratt must be. The budget Ryan and Blake. Hahahaha
She looks gorgeous! That jean jacket is cracking me up – what is with the length? But the dress, her hair, everything from inside the venue looks beautiful.
And you know, I’d kinda like the jacket if it was the standard jean jacket length – I think that would look cute over such a dramatic gown. But the trench length is just weird.
I’m with you, I think a regular length jean jacket–which are kinda short, all things considered–would have looked better & ‘made’ the outfit.
It comes across very pageant-y to me.
The dress design and pattern is very very figure flattering – makes waist look tiny.
That said, the ruffles at the bottom, the pastel colors… It’s very feminine. Which is FINE. But her styling, with the girly hair, 60s earrings, strappy heels… It’s all very 2000s hyperfemme. Seems a little off for 2022. Needs a contrast element. Maybe that’s what she was going for with the denim coat but it still color matched her dress and added another layer of feeling dated. Like he 60s earring, 80s acid washed coat, 2000 dress and styling.
Just, meh.
This dress and the denim reminds me of the era of teenagers wearing dresses over pants.
They’re cute but need to take it easy with the tanning! I haven’t seen anything from Blake since that shark movie. I wonder if she’s getting much offers now as it’s been a long time since she has worked
I think she looks stunning! However I swear I’ve seen this dress before. I believe it’s from a 2019 collection. I just can’t pinpoint if I saw it on a red carpet or in a movie. Hmmm
Hate her style. It’s so overworked and contrived. This dress look like dish rags. The jewelry is so gaudy.
I would kill to able to wear this dishrag. Gaudy jewelry? Heck yes. She looks awesome.
I guess I’m the only here who doesn’t like the whole look. Her face looks way too done (fake) her boobs look unnatural (I know they’re fake too) that tan (just no). The thing that irks me that most though is the open mouth pose a la J-Lo (too try hard).
The dress does looks nice. Not exceptional though.
Her boobs 😳. They look freshly done, and not in a good way.
She looks gorgeous, but why am I getting J.Lo vibes from her? She’s very much outshining her husband on his night.
The dress is a little tacky to me – it reminds me of the BCBG dresses we ALL wore in the early 2000’s
The gown is gorgeous but maybe not for this occasion. It’s her husband’s premiere night. It’s his movie. Her whole ensemble screams look at me!!! Yes, a little bit attention seeker on her husband’s big night. Everyone else is subdued and very elegant.
There’s more to Garner’s gown. They didn’t picture her back. It’s bare and very sexy.
I like this outfit. I know she famously doesn’t use a stylist so I think I like it a little more knowing that she personally chose it and loves it and it seems to suit her personal vibe, not someone else’s idea of what will flatter her.
Blake has a stylist. She had a group of people who put her together last night. It was even on IG last night.
Ah, I didn’t know that. I guess I should say that she famously *didn’t* use a stylist in the past. I still like the outfit though. She does look like she is comfortable and happy with it, and it fits her vibe.
Blake and Ryan have always looked like siblings to me.
She is beautiful, but those boobs are…ouch.
I like the dress, but not with the jeans coat on top.
She looks great, new boobs and all. 🙂
Has anyone seen her in “A Simple Favor”? She’s really good in it.