Duchess Kate & William spent St. David’s Day in Wales, visiting goats

Today is St. David’s Day, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to Wales for a day full of local activities. They are in Wales to highlight the farming and agriculture of the area, to visit a local goat farm, and they also stopped by a local community center. Cute photos of goats were released and here we are. Can I just say? The lack of sound on many of Kensington Palace’s in-house videos is really disconcerting. I get it if KP doesn’t want to jumble the audio, but maybe have some go-to filler music?

For the visit to Wales, Kate first wore her favorite Seeland jacket paired with a red scarf, because red = Wales. It’s “diplomatic dressing” again – the Welsh flag is a red dragon on a green and white field. So, Kate went with green and red. She’s the dragon! Or the scarf is the dragon. She changed this around later in the day, replacing the Seeland jacket with a £940 Sportmax coat. She kept her black skinny jeans on for the entire day though.

As I said when this stuff was announced last week… they should be doing more of this every month, even every week. Just go somewhere and highlight the local economy and community centers and farms or whatever.

📍 Pant Farm, Wales Seeing first-hand the benefits that local businesses receive through their communities at this lovely family-run farm, promoting local produce and sustainable practices. pic.twitter.com/Rt6WGPCImD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2022