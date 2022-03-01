Duchess Kate & William spent St. David’s Day in Wales, visiting goats

Today is St. David’s Day, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to Wales for a day full of local activities. They are in Wales to highlight the farming and agriculture of the area, to visit a local goat farm, and they also stopped by a local community center. Cute photos of goats were released and here we are. Can I just say? The lack of sound on many of Kensington Palace’s in-house videos is really disconcerting. I get it if KP doesn’t want to jumble the audio, but maybe have some go-to filler music?
For the visit to Wales, Kate first wore her favorite Seeland jacket paired with a red scarf, because red = Wales. It’s “diplomatic dressing” again – the Welsh flag is a red dragon on a green and white field. So, Kate went with green and red. She’s the dragon! Or the scarf is the dragon. She changed this around later in the day, replacing the Seeland jacket with a £940 Sportmax coat. She kept her black skinny jeans on for the entire day though.
As I said when this stuff was announced last week… they should be doing more of this every month, even every week. Just go somewhere and highlight the local economy and community centers and farms or whatever.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Duke of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon in Wales.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Pant Farm near Abergavenny, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for nearly 20 years, during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Duke of Cambridge
I like the green jacket, a lot, but I’m not sure why there had to be an even partial costume change. What she was wearing for the goats seemed like it would have worked to visit a marketplace. Maybe there was a concern it would smell?
Anyway yay for the garbage people out and about and earning their keep, I guess.
I think the outfit changes are to make it look like more events, and gives the DM, etc. more to write about (since there isn’t much of actual substance going on).
I actually love the jacket (though…do snaps count as buttons?? Hmm) and if I could find something similar here I would probably grab it. As for the change of clothes I’m also guessing it was because of wanting to avoid any possible goaty smell.
If William didn’t change there is no reason for her to either. It’s just wasteful at this point.
Casual Kate is always Kate’s best look. The red scarf is pretty with the jacket, which I’d love to own. Boots are dowdy. Wills is happier in the country? No jazz hands from Kate. That’s all I’ve got. It’s a start.
I volunteer with goats, and man, everything I wear has to go into the wash immediately because of the stink. Then again, she was hardly mucking out stalls.
I can’t wait for the skinny jeans trend to GO AWAY
For everyone but Kate, it has!
LOL
Controversial but I love my skinny jeans and have no plans to move on to a current trend…
And whatever else she’s doing, Kate does have fab legs for them!
@ceej: i’m with you on that one. Love my skinnies. And I’ll continue to wear them until they are back in fashion lol.
Love my skinnies too. Wearing them right now. They’re very comfortable for traveling and don’t bag at the knees ever.
I like mine, too. I’ll wear other styles of jeans but they don’t work with everything. In the winter, with boots and long tops/sweaters, skinny jeans look best, at least on me. I don’t care what’s trendy.
You can pry my skinny jeans from my cold dead fingers!
But seriously, I know they’re not for everyone, and I am glad that more cuts and styles are back in fashion. But like, let’s let people wear what they like, and what makes them feel good.
She’s not even wearing skinny jeans. These are beyond – they are jeggings and I think they aren’t appropriate for work events. And interesting how courtiers will snark on one-shoulder dresses or dark nail polish when someone else wears them, but Kate gets away with wearing these jeggings to professional events.
The skinny jeans trend has been dead for a while.
Kate looks so dated although this outfit is better than the one she wore in Denmark. For that look, the skinny jeans didn’t work at all with what she was wearing and dragged down the rest of her outfit. But even here, it doesn’t really work. Skinny jeans at this point work against her instead of flattering her outfit.
Just because Kate is extremely thin it doesn’t mean that she should be wearing jeggings type outfits for work occasions. The underlying sentiment seems to be that because she’s not fat she can wear them whenever. But other members of the royal family are slim as well and they don’t wear them. Diana was also quite thin at times and her casual looks weren’t like this either.
I don’t mind them, but I am SO glad that a slight flare is coming back, even cigarette pants. Skinny jeans have never been very comfortable for me.
Ayyy! We only had to wait like 5 months for the green coat on turtleneck look.
I see trouble in paradise between these two. Body language and facial expressions suggests they’d rather be doing this by themselves than with each other.
His head is down, she looks anxious. Not a happy family image. They are adults and should be able to play nice in front of the camera. Save the drama for behind mansion walls.
Was Kate getting broody looking at all the kids?
Hahahaha.LOL. That’s really good!
LMAO!!! You are veering straight into “dad joke” territory!
They need to either stop the photoshopping or hire more editors to make sure every photo is edited.. scrolling through their photos at events can be shocking 😳 and should come with a *trigger warning🤨🤣
Are there any pictures or videos of William ever looking at Kate? It is really strange. Not that he should be staring at her, totally oblivious to anyone else. But when she says something, shouldn’t he look at her when speaking. It doesn’t look like he ever does.
William has now reached Charles levels of checking out. The way Charles used to be so visibly unintrested and downright miserable around Diana. Atleast Uni days to early marriage William was some what more into it. Which makes me think that William is not just having an affair but is actually IN LOVE with someone else.
YUP. William has it bad for someone. The level of his disengagement is far worse than just being tired of Kate. His head is somewhere else, WITH someone else.
William checked out sometime in the last three years, likely not long after she openly flinched from him on the Mary Berry show. He was hit and miss prior to then, sometimes making an effort, but it’s almost like once she publicly rejected him he decided he wasn’t going to bother. And now he’s obviously ignoring her almost the whole time.
I think there is one picture where they may be looking at each other (kate has her hand on him and he seems to be looking in her direction). But outside of that one photo, he has been cold to her. The rugby match this weekend was really bad. Dozens of photos and he’s never looking her way.
@ Nic919, that incident where she openly flinched was game changer for me. I bet she didn’t realize she had done it but it gave the world the truth of their marriage.
Baldimort checked out of his marriage years ago! He never looks at CopyKeen unless he has too, and it’s usually a look of disgust. They can no longer play the happy couple as they haven’t been happy for years. That’s why CopyKeen keeps bringing up another child, she certainly wants her fourth!!
Kate has been in the public eye for 20 years but she still can’t control her reactions, like flinching at William’s touch or her “What else,” comment to that child. Even in 2011, she was so openly rude when she visited Centrepoint. I wonder if she really can’t control it or just expects someone else to clean up her mistakes for her. Is it really that hard to playact for a few hours in public?
He doesn’t seem to speak to her at all. What I think is happening is that he ignores her and she’ll just “talk” to him for the cameras. I 100 percent think that they’re separated. Kate is fine with trying to keep it together for the cameras but Will is refusing to play along for some reason.
That keeps striking me. Even in the video (and they desperately need someone on their team who is good at this) they’re turning away from each other despite standing next to the other. It’s weird. I know they’re talking to people on the other side of them, but they’re almost turning their backs on their spouse when they do it. It’s…odd. It’s like they’re strangers. No connection with the other, romantic or otherwise, AT ALL.
In the video of them arriving at the rugby, Will put his hand on George’s back to guide him in, then briefly did the same to her, but never once looked at her. A few frames later, he reached out to her again, but it was very obvious he was moving her, either along, or to another spot. Again he never looked at her. He may have briefly touched her, but there was absolutely no sense of connection. In light of how attuned to each other Harry and Meghan always are, the contrast is scathing. There’s nothing left of that marriage except for the children, and even they are used as buffers. Georgia especially.
At Keen’s Christmas special, there is a picture of them looking directly at each other while sitting in the front row. It was really awkward because you can sense the tension, despite them trying to fake the look of a content couple.
I saw the video of that moment. He was looking past her at something or someone else when she sensed him looking in her direction she turned to look back at him but soon realized he wasn’t actually looking at he, and she turned away. It was so awkward and cringey, I almost felt sorry for her.
That was the infamous “festive glance” — not only was he NOT actually looking at her, but when she was gazing at him thinking he had been looking her way and then trying to make eye contact for the cameras, he connected eyes for a second only to grimace at her, it seemed. So awkward and weird, and the RRs know it just as well as we do.
They always look the same no matter what they are wearing especially with the casual stuff. Nothing exciting, nothing to see here.
William and Kate’s engagements seem meaningless to me. Not a lot of highlighting going on.
All they do is “attend” things, as someone on here said. They show up empty handed and get their picture taken. They stay for 45 minutes, “listening” and nodding for the cameras. Then they leave and those folks don’t hear from them for another three years. Ridiculous
Their “job” is like a Sunday family drive.
Boom! “Sunday drive”, exactly. My parents used to take us out, an hour or so outside the city, and we’d stop at farms and historic homes open for tours. This is exactly what they do, except they get to talk to the owners. That’s it. A “Sunday drive” indeed.
I always think their visits seem so random, lacking cohesion. Everything is a one off. Let’s visit goats to stress agriculture and you never hear anything related to practices or policies, and then the next visit will be random too. Already can’t remember what else they did.
I have often wondered what the Duchy of Cornwall will be like in his hands. There was that short-lived agriculture course several years back, but you never hear of him training to manage what is an extremely large agricultural enterprise. Whatever failings Charles has, he is an excellent steward of the land, and always has been. Overseeing that business involves dealing with people as well as agricultural interests, and Will’s people skills are abysmal. I simply cannot see him truly caring for the Duchy for any other reason than for the huge income he will derive from it. It takes time and a genuine feel and concern for the land and people, and unless he’s been training in secret, I don’t see him being capable of following in Charles’ footsteps. If it’s not properly cared for, it will decrease in value, and a lot of people will suffer from his neglect. I don’t foresee a prosperous future for it at all, once he gets his hands on it.
Yep, huge estates take an insane amount of work and real care/interest even if you have a good staff. (And managing staffers is a job all its own.) William seems to have no interest in any part of estate managment–except the money he makes from it and showing up for shooting/events.
William has already publicly said he’s not going to change anything. He will coast on Charles’ work and George will be the one who ends up with the negative effects of William’s incompetence.
Well that was a short clip
If Kate was all alone in a wood with no one to hear her, would she STILL be laughing her head off like an hyena? Is she over compensating for Will’s icy tune out her ness? We all can sense a couple putting on a social face after a HUGE row but as Basher makes no effort to cover up, is he ultra confident that RR won’t report anything untoward unless he slaps her with a fish in public? Didn’t Walter Winchell back in Hollywood of 1950s describe volatile couples as don’t invite items??
If there was a visible camera then yes she would.
I saw a couple of nice shots with both William and Kate smiling and interacting with each other. So, not quite at the Charles and Diana in Korea stage yet.
I never seen that scenario. They’re just a bit bored. He’s self centered and indifferent but I think they’re fine with each other. She’s way too invested and her mean girl ways are compatible with his Sussex obsession, and they’re both equally lazy. They seem to have an understanding as long as he’s discreet. He got messy with the rose garden.
I would like to spend the day visiting goats. It’d be a lot more relaxing than the usual crap I have to put up with.
The text promoting the weird silent video is so poorly written I can’t quite figure out what they’re trying to say. Do they not have professional comms people on staff? I’d be embarrassed to put such drivel out for all the world to see.
They were asked not to come to Wales because it’s super expensive for the towns to pay for it. Also, pandemic, and this is not highlighting the local economy, it’s negatively impacting it.
“Towns” of which Wales is not, do not pay for visits from the dog and pony show. Foreign tours are requested (in theory) and financed, these day trips for bread and butter appearances are not that .
Yet another vanity project🙄I wonder if the residents or said visited person has any say in these “visits”?! I can imagine they cost more than contribute in local economy. If you think about it nobody really benefits except the keenbridges.
That said I agree with others, willywonka seems to be so fed up lately and doesn’t bother play for the cameras
I read an article about a town that was bankrupted by a royal visit. The cost of security and building a toilet for the Queen which she never used was much more than they budgeted for.
Awww kate look so comfortable with the white kids in the farm than POC kids at school.
Okay, i’ll see myself out now.
Well, I think they reached their level what with visiting Welsh goats. Finally a meeting of the minds!