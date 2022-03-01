Amanda Seyfried pranks people by recording them secretly & sending them the video

Amanda Seyfried’s series, The Dropout, begins on Hulu this Thursday. The photo above is from last week’s premiere. Amanda is wearing Oscar de la Renta. I love the fabric and the color, but the superpuff detail and very low neckline looks like it’s weighing it down. The series is about Elizabeth Holmes and her mess with Theranos. I’m a fan of Amanda’s and the cast is great so I may check it out. Holmes’ story makes me so angry though.

Amanda swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in person to chat. While she was there, they talked about her love of pranking her friends, which is something I didn’t know about Amanda. She started off big, admitting to dressing in a bear costume and hiding in the woods to scare her poor husband – OMG! But most of her pranks sound much milder and pretty funny. Her go-to is filming her friends while they’re looking at their phones and sending them the videos. And then she films their reactions.

She pranks people by recording them and then sending it to them
If I see someone on their phone and there’s a place to hide I’ll go hide pretty far away and zoom in and video them for at least a minute. Then I’ll send it to them to disorient them. They’re gonna get it. You send it to them and then you record them getting it.

I did this to my friend Eli. He was outside of the barn eating something that was way too big for his mouth. I videoed him for three minutes. I sent it to him. He was like [looks around]. I have the video of that too. I f’ck with him a lot. It’s a gift to them, it’s not the meanest thing. There’s always some kind of shame or guilt when someone gets caught on their phone, but we’re just doing what everybody does.

On playing Elizabeth Holmes
I came from a compassionate angle, but also I was just fascinated. The perfect analogy I heard was she had jumped off a cliff and was trying to build her parachute before she got to the ground.

[From YouTube]

I love pranks. I’m not the best at pulling them off, but I feel like I could do this video thing. The problem is that the only people I really prank are my family. And it won’t work because my kids never check their texts from me, and my extended family all live in different cities. I love how Amanda thinks it’s a gift for her victims because she sends the reaction videos to them. That’s prank logic for you, “no, see – you like it!”

I like Amanda’s comments on how she approached Elizabeth Holmes, too. Actors usually try to find the humanity in their character or something sympathetic, so they don’t look overly opportunistic for wanting to portray them coughawardbaitcough. But I can appreciate becoming fascinated with a person who’s buried so deep in their own sh*t, it’s hard to tell if they can smell it or not. And I like Amanda’s analogy about the parachute as well. Only in Holmes’ case, there should be a line about how she stole the rip cords from someone else when she found out hers didn’t work.

45 Responses to “Amanda Seyfried pranks people by recording them secretly & sending them the video”

  1. Hyrule Castle says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Nope.

    Not ever funny.

    Nasty, abusive thing to do to people.

    Reply
  2. rawiya says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Uuugh. I know she thinks it’s cute and funny, but uuuugh. I have a bad limp and I’ve caught strangers recording me when I walk. Why? I dunno. I guess it’s different when you’re doing it to a friend or family, but…

    Reply
    • Mira says:
      March 1, 2022 at 2:21 pm

      I don’t think it’s that much different when you’re doing it to a friend or even your family.

      My sisters take pictures and record videos at Christmas dinners and birthday parties and other similar gatherings. Back in the day, these situations made me very anxious because I used to be a LOT heavier than I am now. I wasn’t even trying to prevent them from taking pics or videos, nothing like that, all I wanted was a little warning beforehand so that I could mentally prepare myself for it. I thought they’d understand because they knew I had tons of complex body issues but they didn’t. They had both always been very pretty, tall and thin so I guess they just couldn’t see it from my point of view. Or didn’t want to try.

      Reply
  3. Smile says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Not funny!

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:46 am

    I hate pranks.

    Reply
    • sid says:
      March 1, 2022 at 9:09 am

      Same here Eurydice. Unless you know for certain your target has the same sort of humor as you, is also a prankster, and won’t be upset, you just shouldn’t do it.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        March 1, 2022 at 9:37 am

        I associate pranks with bullies in school. Pranks are meant to cause public embarrassment and that kind of humor has always made me uneasy.

      • Anners says:
        March 1, 2022 at 1:48 pm

        I hate pranks, too…there always seems to be a touch of mean-spiritedness. And I dislike how the default response is “it’s just a joke – can’t you even take a joke?”

    • Merricat says:
      March 1, 2022 at 9:16 am

      Me, too.

      Reply
  5. TOM says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:49 am

    Learn to laugh at yourself. That’s a lot more endearing.

    Reply
  6. Willow says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Recording people without their knowledge so they can be the butt of your joke? Never funny.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 1, 2022 at 12:12 pm

      Oh, but Amanda swears “It’s a gift to them. It’s NOT the meanest thing!” Okay then, Amanda.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        March 1, 2022 at 2:43 pm

        I have never been a fan of hers and this just cements my opinion. Her only saving grace is her Aussie, we’ve had several of those wonderful doggies.

  7. KBeth says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:59 am

    I have a healthy sense of humor, twisted even…filming/photographing someone without their permission gets a big nope from me.

    Reply
  8. SAS says:
    March 1, 2022 at 8:01 am

    But like… what’s the funny part? It’s weirdly narcissistic that because you find it funny, it’s automatically a great prank?

    Hated the anecdote but she’s a brilliant choice for Holmes, hope it’s good, I was obsessed with the book Bad Blood when it came out.

    Reply
  9. Noki says:
    March 1, 2022 at 8:06 am

    I am very nitpicky about biopics,if someone doesnt look like their subject i just cant dont it. She is just too petite for Elizabeth and i just dont see it. They are a few actors who have managed to pull off the perfomance even with no resemblance(angela bassette) so i may give it a try.

    Reply
  10. Sasha says:
    March 1, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Errr I don’t think filming your friend looking at their phone is ‘abusive’. It’s not the height of hilarity to me but honestly, abusive? Jesus. She’s filming friends not strangers!!

    I have to say I don’t think it’s very funny though.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      March 1, 2022 at 12:48 pm

      If filming friends doing stupid stuff is “abuse,” you’re going to lose a lot of TikTok lol. At least she’s only sharing it with them and not the whole world. Sounds mostly harmless to me if they know her and get her sense of humor. If they don’t like it, they can tell her. As long as she respects that, she’s fine.

      Reply
  11. Izzy says:
    March 1, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Not sure what’s so funny about recording someone without their knowledge or consent, but do go on.

    Reply
  12. Mira says:
    March 1, 2022 at 9:41 am

    What a horrible thing to do to your friends. Absolutely insensitive and disgusting. I wouldn’t stay friends with a “friend” who did something like that to me and expected me to find it funny.

    Reply
  13. mj says:
    March 1, 2022 at 9:43 am

    Good lord the melodrama here. My husband and I have done this to each other a thousand times. I caught him picking his nose, he caught me making bizarre faces at the news I was reading. You laugh and move on. I guess don’t play this joke on someone you know has a stick up their butt, but I hardly think this is abuse in and of itself.

    Reply
    • Izzy says:
      March 1, 2022 at 12:23 pm

      These people are not his spouse. They are co-workers. It is entirely inappropriate.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 1, 2022 at 12:58 pm

        I agree. And her explanation that it’s a gift from her sounds like her head is too big for the rest of herself! A little selfish and self absorbed maybe? Not funny, not at all.

      • Mira says:
        March 1, 2022 at 1:55 pm

        I agree 100%. It is not the same thing at all when it’s your spouse.

  14. minx says:
    March 1, 2022 at 9:47 am

    It just sounds…stupid.

    Reply
  15. lemontwist says:
    March 1, 2022 at 9:56 am

    Okay, glad I’m not the only person who read this headline and was like wtf??? That would really, really bother me.
    “It’s a gift to them…” really squicked me out too.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    March 1, 2022 at 10:01 am

    that doesn’t sound like a prank to me, it sounds like something she thinks is funny and everyone else just puts up with but probably hates it.

    I want to see this series, but I don’t have Hulu and I’m refusing to get it at this point, lol. Maybe I’ll wait until the whole thing is available and see if there is a free trial or something.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      March 1, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Let me ask my western Cbitches. I always read about what a pain it is to get so many streaming platforms etc. In my country we have these movie shops where you go and get anything you want. You just hand over your hard drive and you get anything from netflix,hulu,hbo,prime. I mean eveything you want and not just new stuff you can get classics too. Nothing like that in the States,Europe even if its on the hush!??Years ago it used to be dvds also.

      Reply
      • Emma says:
        March 1, 2022 at 12:17 pm

        Ugh I hate having so many different platforms in the US. I would love it to be more centralized.

      • NotSoSocialB says:
        March 1, 2022 at 12:20 pm

        You just hand over a hard drive, willy nilly? Seems ripe for digital trouble to me.

      • Noki says:
        March 1, 2022 at 12:35 pm

        I meant an external hard drive, or a usb flash. Most people have ones for just this purpose so you obviously wouldnt leave anything in there you didnt want anyone to see

  17. Renee' says:
    March 1, 2022 at 10:41 am

    Yeah I’m not a fan of pranks at all. You are laughing at the other person, not with them. It’s mean spirited.

    Reply
  18. Silver Birch says:
    March 1, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    Sorry, but no, no, no. This isn’t a prank, it’s creepy.

    Reply
    • Julia K says:
      March 1, 2022 at 12:22 pm

      Agree. Filming people at their worst and then having a good laugh at their expense is evil, even when you ” think” they are in on the joke. Too much like high school. Not funny and one is not amused.

      Reply
  19. Wicki says:
    March 1, 2022 at 12:13 pm

    I despise pranks because the “joke” depends on the humiliation of another person. And filming someone without their knowledge when they have an expectation of privacy isn’t funny at all. If I had a friend who did this to me they would no longer be a friend. I’m really flummoxed how anyone would defend this. Maybe I’m especially sensitive to consent issues…but it seems I am not alone based on the responses.
    Also: She seems to think it is even funnier that the recipient would be scared about who is watching them. Not funny at all.

    Reply
  20. Emma says:
    March 1, 2022 at 12:16 pm

    This reminds me a *little* of how paparazzi treat female celebrities, most of whom vehemently protest it and call it out. Will never forget seeing a video of Kate Moss get absolutely swarmed by men with cameras and microphones at an airport.

    I wonder if I’m showing my age here though, since I’m definitely not a millennial who grew up with social media everywhere. Maybe it’s much more normal to that age group. Not sure how old she is.

    Reply
  21. L4Frimaire says:
    March 1, 2022 at 2:08 pm

    Maybe I don’t have a sense of humor because if my friend filmed me without my consent I’d be pissed. It seems mean and if they stopped being your friend, potentially really embarrassing. I don’t understand this fascination with these young blonde scammers like Elizabeth Holmes and Anna Delvy. There is this veiled admiration of their grifting ways and a fascination with them able to move in the rarefied circles and basically live off other peoples money. Holmes dropped out her freshman year, none of the data ever backed her, but people kept believing her and investing because she was the unicorn everyone wanted.HBO did a really good documentary on Holmes so the dramatized version seems a bit redundant.

    Reply
  22. Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
    March 1, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    “My friend thought he was alone and he was just trying to eat in peace but it was sooooo funny how he stuffed his face, so I secretly recorded him. But that’s not even the funniest part! Then, I sent him the video and watched him get freaked out because he didn’t know someone was there taping him. It was hilarious!”

    I have no idea why this is funny. It sounds incredibly rude and we wouldn’t be friends for long. Maybe she has a different perspective because she has been an actress for so long and is just used to being on camera from every angle and assuming people in public are taking her picture or video without her consent?

    Reply
  23. Regina Falangie says:
    March 1, 2022 at 3:54 pm

    I don’t like her. I don’t know why. There’s just something about her. I can’t watch her in anything. There’s a smugness about her that is very off-putting. Reading this article, I feel vindicated. She’s a nope for me.

    Reply
  24. Nicole says:
    March 1, 2022 at 3:59 pm

    My husband loves pranks. He does not prank me, because I think they are mean-spirited. He pranks his brothers who also like to prank. Read the room, Amanda. Not all of us like pranks or being shown videos where you caught us in embarrassment. It also has nothing to do with a stick up our butts, some of us just have more sensitive conscious egos.

    Reply
  25. jferber says:
    March 1, 2022 at 4:36 pm

    Yeah, I don’t like the “prank.” It’s weird and stalkerish. I don’t think she’d like it done to her.

    Reply

