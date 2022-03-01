Anne Hathaway wore all-black & teased up hair to the Armani show: chic?

Wow, is anyone casting for a new Jackie Kennedy movie? I think we found the new Jackie in Anne Hathaway. Come to think of it, she’s always had a sort of Jackie vibe, especially when she’s styled a certain way. These are photos of Anne in Milan on Monday. She attended Milan Fashion Week specifically to attend the Armani show. Anne has deep, years-long connections to several of the biggest fashion houses, namely Armani and Valentino. She will show up anywhere for Armani and Valentino. Obviously, her whole ensemble is Armani. Chic. I love everything she’s wearing. I really want those trousers. Her husband Adam Shulman also made a rare appearance with her. I think they just decided to go on a family vacation in Italy and Anne basically came by the Armani show.

Meanwhile, the trailer for WeCrashed has come out. This is based on the true story of WeWork, with Jared Leto doing a (surprisingly good) accent as Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway playing his wife/enabler/guru Rebekah Neumann. Honestly, I barely paid attention to the WeWork scandal, so it will be interesting to see this?

Photos courtesy of Instar and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Anne Hathaway wore all-black & teased up hair to the Armani show: chic?”

  1. Plu says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:23 am

    I thought she was Amal Clooney at first!

    Reply
  2. Mai B says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:23 am

    Rich auntie vibes

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 1, 2022 at 7:36 am

      Exactly! My first thought was, “She looks expensive.”

      Reply
      • SomeChick says:
        March 1, 2022 at 2:29 pm

        considering she is in head to toe Armani, she should look expensive! that cute little purse alone is probably a year’s rent for me.

    • Bettyrose says:
      March 1, 2022 at 11:40 am

      @Mai – IKR? That was my first thought. Classy rich lady of the Manhattan socialite variety. I see Amal Clooney now that everyone is saying it. And I got nothing but respect for Amal. But she cosplays socialite a bit too when she’s not rockin’ the international lawyer vibe.

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:25 am

    She looks great. I love that handbag.

    Reply
  4. terra says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:35 am

    My forever gorgeous grandmother’s style can best be described as Marlo-Thomas-as-That-Girl-meets-Elizabeth-Taylor’s-jewelry-box and all she would say upon seeing this outfit is, “but the blacks don’t match.”

    Reply
  5. Josephine says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:40 am

    I like the idea but somehow the overall effect ages her. She needed one thing about the look to be modern and youthful. Maybe switch up the glasses or get rid of the cheap looking top and show a hint of collarbone.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      March 1, 2022 at 10:49 am

      I think it’s the hair that ages her. Pair this look with a sleek ponytail and it’d be completely gorgeous!

      Reply
  6. Busyann says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:42 am

    She looks lovely here. I don’t really like the color of the purse though, but everything else is chic. Not long after the WFH part of the pandemic started, I read this really long piece about WeWork and it was interesting but I don’t know that it warrants whatever this Hulu piece is. Adam and Rebekah were grandiose, but I think the crash of WeWork just points to a bigger problem with wealth these days…. everyone and everything seems to be hustling for it these days and there’s a lot of enablers out there to help them do it?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 1, 2022 at 4:33 pm

      To me that WeWork story was very similar to Theranos. Charismatic leaders who conned big money people (& others) out of their $$ with the ‘little guys’ taking the brunt of the pain.

      Reply
  7. L84Tea says:
    March 1, 2022 at 7:59 am

    Very Amal Clooney/Elizabeth Taylor’esque. It ages her a bit, but I sort of like it. She’s having some fun.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 1, 2022 at 8:06 am

      But you must admit , Anne really does look chic here.

      Footnote: Amal Clooney is only three years older than Anne Hathaway.

      Reply
  8. Tiffany says:
    March 1, 2022 at 8:00 am

    Anne and Adam look great.

    Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    March 1, 2022 at 8:20 am

    I’ve always thought that she an Amal could be sisters from another mister. She does look lovely here but she always looks good to me.

    Reply
  10. Tana says:
    March 1, 2022 at 8:37 am

    The hair is giving me Amal Clooney. She looks great, but older.

    Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    March 1, 2022 at 10:09 am

    I don’t like her hair, its giving me “ladies luncheon” vibes. It ages the whole outfit. I’m digging the odd little purse, though I bet it cost an arm and a leg.

    Reply
    • Ahmadi says:
      March 1, 2022 at 10:44 am

      The hair (in combination with the outfit/glasses?) weirdly makes her look quite frail, like an elderly lady. You’re absolutely right about the hair- it does age the outfit.

      Reply
  12. pocket litterl says:
    March 1, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Near perfection, except for the bag, which is completely wrong for the outfit. Love the bag, but not with this look.

    Reply
  13. Nyro says:
    March 1, 2022 at 10:40 am

    This is the style I love, which I let Kibbe talk me out of. I’m a Classic, gotdammit! I’m a wannabe Park Avenue type, not on outdoorsy natural, Kibbe.

    Reply
  14. Concern Fae says:
    March 1, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    I think she’s having fun here and looks good.

    Paid some attention to the WeWorks thing. It was deeply odd and wacky. There was a business, but the bullshit level was off the charts. Changing the world through overpriced “office” space for freelancers and small businesses. Room for a great movie about it, but satire ain’t easy. Can see Leto as a nutso founder and Hathaway as an entrepreneur who sees herself as more a saving the world type.

    Reply
  15. Eggbert says:
    March 1, 2022 at 2:54 pm

    Totally thought this was Amal Clooney, too!

    Reply
  16. jferber says:
    March 1, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    She does look like Jackie O in the first pic. The giant sunglasses add to the effect. Her husband is very nice-looking.

    Reply
  17. Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
    March 1, 2022 at 5:37 pm

    Cosplaying a young Miranda Priestly mayhaps?

    (she does look lovely, its just a very different look)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment