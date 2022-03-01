Anne Hathaway wore all-black & teased up hair to the Armani show: chic?

Wow, is anyone casting for a new Jackie Kennedy movie? I think we found the new Jackie in Anne Hathaway. Come to think of it, she’s always had a sort of Jackie vibe, especially when she’s styled a certain way. These are photos of Anne in Milan on Monday. She attended Milan Fashion Week specifically to attend the Armani show. Anne has deep, years-long connections to several of the biggest fashion houses, namely Armani and Valentino. She will show up anywhere for Armani and Valentino. Obviously, her whole ensemble is Armani. Chic. I love everything she’s wearing. I really want those trousers. Her husband Adam Shulman also made a rare appearance with her. I think they just decided to go on a family vacation in Italy and Anne basically came by the Armani show.
Meanwhile, the trailer for WeCrashed has come out. This is based on the true story of WeWork, with Jared Leto doing a (surprisingly good) accent as Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway playing his wife/enabler/guru Rebekah Neumann. Honestly, I barely paid attention to the WeWork scandal, so it will be interesting to see this?
Photos courtesy of Instar and Backgrid.
I thought she was Amal Clooney at first!
Same!!
There is no way that is not Amal Clooney!
Me too! Her hair looks just like Amal’s.
Came here to say this!
I came to say the same, such Amal, I’m coming for your throne vibes lol
I thought she looked like a young Jackie O here!
I do too! That’s what she was going for obviously!
Me tooo!!!
But I have to admit Amal has better hair.
Rich auntie vibes
Exactly! My first thought was, “She looks expensive.”
considering she is in head to toe Armani, she should look expensive! that cute little purse alone is probably a year’s rent for me.
@Mai – IKR? That was my first thought. Classy rich lady of the Manhattan socialite variety. I see Amal Clooney now that everyone is saying it. And I got nothing but respect for Amal. But she cosplays socialite a bit too when she’s not rockin’ the international lawyer vibe.
She looks great. I love that handbag.
I NEED that purse but in a larger size. Anne looks fab as always.
My forever gorgeous grandmother’s style can best be described as Marlo-Thomas-as-That-Girl-meets-Elizabeth-Taylor’s-jewelry-box and all she would say upon seeing this outfit is, “but the blacks don’t match.”
I see it too! Is the shirt actually navy?
I like the idea but somehow the overall effect ages her. She needed one thing about the look to be modern and youthful. Maybe switch up the glasses or get rid of the cheap looking top and show a hint of collarbone.
I think it’s the hair that ages her. Pair this look with a sleek ponytail and it’d be completely gorgeous!
She looks lovely here. I don’t really like the color of the purse though, but everything else is chic. Not long after the WFH part of the pandemic started, I read this really long piece about WeWork and it was interesting but I don’t know that it warrants whatever this Hulu piece is. Adam and Rebekah were grandiose, but I think the crash of WeWork just points to a bigger problem with wealth these days…. everyone and everything seems to be hustling for it these days and there’s a lot of enablers out there to help them do it?
To me that WeWork story was very similar to Theranos. Charismatic leaders who conned big money people (& others) out of their $$ with the ‘little guys’ taking the brunt of the pain.
Very Amal Clooney/Elizabeth Taylor’esque. It ages her a bit, but I sort of like it. She’s having some fun.
But you must admit , Anne really does look chic here.
Footnote: Amal Clooney is only three years older than Anne Hathaway.
She absolutely looks chic. I am a sucker for the large sunglasses look.
Anne and Adam look great.
I’ve always thought that she an Amal could be sisters from another mister. She does look lovely here but she always looks good to me.
The hair is giving me Amal Clooney. She looks great, but older.
I don’t like her hair, its giving me “ladies luncheon” vibes. It ages the whole outfit. I’m digging the odd little purse, though I bet it cost an arm and a leg.
The hair (in combination with the outfit/glasses?) weirdly makes her look quite frail, like an elderly lady. You’re absolutely right about the hair- it does age the outfit.
Near perfection, except for the bag, which is completely wrong for the outfit. Love the bag, but not with this look.
This is the style I love, which I let Kibbe talk me out of. I’m a Classic, gotdammit! I’m a wannabe Park Avenue type, not on outdoorsy natural, Kibbe.
Oh man. I’m with you on the Kibbe thing – I know he’s right but I don’t want him to be.
I’m a “soft natural” but it’s not me at all. And I hate it because I actually do look best in soft natural lines. But I so want those clean lines that classics rock so well. 😭😭
I’d never heard of Kibbe before! for those in the same boat, here’s a good article about the phenom, and his system:
https://www.vox.com/the-goods/22950721/david-kibbe-body-typing-explainer
I think she’s having fun here and looks good.
Paid some attention to the WeWorks thing. It was deeply odd and wacky. There was a business, but the bullshit level was off the charts. Changing the world through overpriced “office” space for freelancers and small businesses. Room for a great movie about it, but satire ain’t easy. Can see Leto as a nutso founder and Hathaway as an entrepreneur who sees herself as more a saving the world type.
Totally thought this was Amal Clooney, too!
She does look like Jackie O in the first pic. The giant sunglasses add to the effect. Her husband is very nice-looking.
Cosplaying a young Miranda Priestly mayhaps?
(she does look lovely, its just a very different look)