Queen Elizabeth worries that all of the recent scandals have ‘shaken the monarchy’

Sometimes I just Google a royal name to see what the buzz is at any given moment. When you Google “Prince Andrew” these days, there are a surprising number of columns about “where did Andrew find the money to pay a settlement to Virginia Giuffre” and “maybe this should be the end of the monarchy.” Republican sentiment feels to be at an all-time high across the pond, and not just that… it’s almost as if some people have significant questions about royal money, where it comes from and how much there actually is. That’s the part which makes me wonder if the announcement about the Queen’s Covid diagnosis was perhaps partially meant to engender sympathy for Poor Ol’ Liz. Apparently, Liz worries that all of this has shaken the monarchy. The monarchy is shook!

Prior to today’s revelation of her COVI-19 diagnosis, the U.K. Sunday Times reports that the events of the last few days— Andrew’s $14 million settlement with Giuffre, the police investigation into Charles, and Prince Harry’s fight with the Home Office over his family’s security—has “shaken the monarchy” and, according to an insider proved to be “a distressing experience and double blow” for the queen in the year of the platinum jubilee.

“She could do without it,” the source said. “The Andrew scandal will leave a permanent stain on him and she knows it reflects on the whole family.”

The Times also revealed an alternative nursery rhyme made up within palace walls. “The grand old Duke of York, he had 12 million quid. He gave it to someone he’d never met, for something he never did.”

A courtier said that “the Andrew issue is never going to be completely behind us, the settlement boxes up a number of issues and we’ve just got to move on. As painful as it has been, it is a lot less painful than a court case.”

A source close to Andrew says of his appearance on March 29 at the memorial service for Prince Philip: “He is entitled to support his mother as her son but he won’t have any formal role at the jubilee.” Andrew’s life now “revolves mostly around the companionship of his loyal former wife, the Duchess of York, and visits from their daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie,” the Sunday Times said. “It is too early to say what his life will look like in the future,” a source close to Andrew said. “He is remorseful, particularly about the impact it has had on his mother and his family. There is genuine regret he was ever involved with (Jeffrey) Epstein.”

“It’s not particularly buoyant at the moment, morale is low, it has been such a grim year,” a source told the Sunday Times of the mood at the palace.

“It is really important the jubilee goes brilliantly,” they added, “to remind us of the love and esteem the public have for the Queen, the widespread support in this country for the institution, and the ability of the monarchy and the occupant of the throne to bring people together… it feels a little like we want to have a good party, but no one is quite in the mood. But after all of this negative stuff, people are determined to make it a good year for the big boss.”

By the time the Jubbly comes, we will all be completely over it. I know they can’t help but schedule the Jubbly for this year, but yeah… it does come across as tone-deaf when Britain is struggling, Brexit is a mess, and Liz is paying off her favorite son’s rape victims. All while Charles is being investigated for raking in cash from shady billionaires in exchange for passing out CBEs like Tic Tacs. And William and Kate are a pair of 40-year-old large adult children, being bribed into busy work to keep people from speculating about the sorry state of their marriage. All in all, an utter sh-tshow. You would think that they would ALL be desperate to ensure Harry and Meghan’s return, at least to take some of the heat off of the utter royal shambles, but I don’t think any of these people have the good sense God gave a goose.

42 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth worries that all of the recent scandals have ‘shaken the monarchy’”

  1. L84Tea says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:12 am

    LOL, you think??

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      February 23, 2022 at 12:12 pm

      Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face. They’d rather the whole thing goes down the drain than admit they need the Sussexes.

      Reply
  2. Emma says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:13 am

    A profoundly dehumanizing institution, this monarchy.

    Reply
  3. teehee says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:17 am

    Recent? Shaken?

    Ever since Diana this institution has been the butt of its own jokes.
    I’m sure this happened in the previous generations, but I wasn’t around to witness it.
    And just less technology– TV and Radio or newspaper coverage– doesn’t equal there wasn’t buffoonery behind the scenes in the past.

    Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      February 23, 2022 at 12:24 pm

      They learned nothing from Diana. NOTHING. She showed how to earn the love of the public. They think they’re owed adoration and, like willful toddlers, ignored the example she set. When she died, they dug in their heels even further and clung to their out-of-date ‘ideas’ as to how a monarchy in a modern world justifies itself, and went on their merry way doing meaningless busy work (outside of Harry), filling their own coffers (and hiding it from the public), and ignoring reality. The Windsors have long been nothing but a bunch of grifters. They’re dumb as rocks, too (my apologies to rocks), and the fact that some people think these extremely mediocre people were anointed to rule by God is appalling.

      Betty and Chuck and the men in gray brought all of this on themselves, and they had decades make changes and right the ship. I mean, it’s not like it’s suddenly a shock to the family and courtiers that Andrew is skeevy AF or that members of the family have made shady deals for money and whatnot.

      Continuing with an expensive Jubbly party under the current circumstances (COVID, Brexit) in the UK is just mindboggling. Continuing under the shadow of the current self-inflicted scandals shows you how entitled and out-of-touch these people are.

      Reply
  4. Zut Alors says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:17 am

    Just get rid of that bloody institution and all its grifters. For the love of God, who needs a monarchy in the year 2022?

    Reply
  5. Ines says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:18 am

    No sh*t Sherlock.

    Reply
  6. Cece says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:18 am

    That’s what I thought too. Make a call to allow Harry to pay for police security, put HMA&L front and center & grit their teeth & pretend for 4 days like one big happy family. But jealous Charles & Camilla, SWF Kate & jealous rage-monster William will not allow this—even to help dig them out of this mess & turn the page.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      February 23, 2022 at 11:29 am

      That won’t be enough. Last time i checked they still got an investigation going against meghan. The whole thing with the sussexes won’t be over unless the PUBLICLY apologize to meghan for their lack of and drop that investigation. (And stop briefing the press about her).

      And quite selfishly and personally, i don’t think the sussexes should reach be seen with them until that happens

      Reply
      • Mac says:
        February 23, 2022 at 11:34 am

        Even if they do all that, it won’t be enough. Andrew and Charles have committed real crimes that can’t simply be covered up or brushed under the rug.

      • Lorelei says:
        February 23, 2022 at 4:40 pm

        @Chloe, I agree with you, and don’t think it’s selfish— it’s what’s best for the Sussexes, imo. I’m sure others will disagree, but I’m with you. They need to stand their ground and stayTF away from the Windsors.

  7. Eurydice says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:20 am

    OMG, *clang* *clang* *clang* all the tone-deaf bells.

    “She could do without it”? Yeah, I’m sure Virginia could have done without Andrew and Epstein, too. His genuine regret for ever having been involved with Epstein? – yes, Andrew, you’re the victim here.

    And the Jubilee is supposed to remind “us” (meaning those in the palace) how much the public love and esteem the Queen. Would be nice if that love and esteem travelled in the other direction, too.

    Reply
    • MerlinsMom1018 says:
      February 23, 2022 at 1:46 pm

      @ EURYDICE
      PREACH ON!!!

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      February 23, 2022 at 4:42 pm

      @Eurydice, that wording cracked me up. It would be like someone discussing the pandemic and me replying, “I could do without it.” Beyond dismissive. And totally minimizing both the trauma suffered by Virginia and all of their other poor behavior.

      These people are so…I don’t even know what the words are at this point. Stupider than a bag of hair and tone deaf don’t even begin to cover it.

      Reply
  8. Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:21 am

    Ah, the monarchy: thieves to the end! That nursery rhyme is a tweet from the day the news about Andy broke. Don’t remember who wrote it, but I’m sure whoever provided that tidbit to the article thinks they’re goddamned Shakespeare.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      February 23, 2022 at 12:01 pm

      It’s also in beginner’s piano books. My daughter used to play it.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      February 23, 2022 at 4:47 pm

      @Laura-Lee, I had the same reaction, these people are so full of it! That appeared on Twitter within like an hour of Andrew’s settlement announcement. No one in the palace came up with it. Reminds me of Trump claiming he invented the phrase “priming the pump,” lol.

      Reply
  9. mj says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:22 am

    Finally starting to read the room, Liz? Well done, you.

    Reply
  10. Snuffles says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:25 am

    They are literally putting ALL of their eggs in the Jubbly basket. Praying to God that it will make the British masses forget their ongoing scandals and shore up the monarchy for the next few decades.
    They are DESPERATE for it to fix everything.

    That’s why they are keeping the Queen’s health a secret. There is a good chance she won’t make it.

    Reply
    • Mac says:
      February 23, 2022 at 12:04 pm

      The endless build-up to the jubilee means they better deliver something spectacular.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        February 23, 2022 at 12:15 pm

        Except they don’t have anyone spectacular left. They have ho hum and, “wow, you’re still alive!”

      • Lorelei says:
        February 23, 2022 at 4:50 pm

        @Christine, exactly!! Literally all they have at this point is to trot out the Queen to prove she’s alive. People are actually really curious about it now. As soon as that happens, attention to the Jubbly will evaporate immediately. There will be a bunch of “She’s alive!” tweets and Weekend at Bernie’s jokes, then everyone will move right on, lmao.

  11. Chloe says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:26 am

    That last paragraph grossed me out.
    Honestly i can smell the desperation. THEY need to feel loved? People are struggling to pay their heating. School kids don’t have anything to eat. But the poor windsors need a big party to feel some love because of some self-inflicted f*ck ups.

    Reply
  12. Cessily says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Well hopefully the jubbly book the kids are bringing home will make everything better, it will be worth the +£12m.. I’m sure the pages will keep them warm at night🙄. How does any of this make sense.. it would take so little effort on the royals part I just do not understand why they do absolutely nothing except promote themselves and hide behind press releases to divert attention.

    Reply
  13. Jay says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:35 am

    Unbelievable. They just don’t get it. The RF really think that so long as the jubilee “goes brilliantly” that society will magically go back to how it was in 1952.

    Reply
  14. Mslove says:
    February 23, 2022 at 11:35 am

    It almost seems they are forcing this jubbly on the commoners to remind them who’s in charge. “The big boss demands this, you’d better comply.” The desperation is astounding.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      February 23, 2022 at 12:01 pm

      That is exactly what that last paragraph entailed. WE want to feel loved so we demand a party. I feel like this is going to be like the prince philip coverage and blow up in their faces. They are doing way to much.

      Reply
    • Charm says:
      February 23, 2022 at 12:35 pm

      The “give-the-peasants-bread-and-circuses” is a timeless, tone-deaf royal phenom. They never learn. And are destined to go the way of their ilk until theyre all finally made extinct.

      We wont necessarily all be around to see the finale, but its on its inevitable path.

      Reply
  15. Merricat says:
    February 23, 2022 at 12:07 pm

    Seriously, insisting on having a huge, tax-payer-funded party for yourself is beyond tone-deaf, it’s Marie Antoinette territory.

    Reply
  16. Justplainme says:
    February 23, 2022 at 12:25 pm

    It will never happen but a little humility would go a long way. ‘I feel I’ve let you down recently. Although I want you all to enjoy the bank holiday we will scale back some of the celebrations accordingly.’ The outpouring of support would be huge.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      February 23, 2022 at 4:54 pm

      @JustPlainMe, imagine? That would be the exact perfect response right now. It really would buy them back at least a tiny bit of goodwill. But you’re right; hell will freeze over long before anything like that ever happens.

      Reply
  17. equality says:
    February 23, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    No sympathy. She could have removed PA from public view long ago and she could have prevented PH having to fight for security. Not sure if she could have done much with PC but I don’t see how she could be unaware of selling honors.

    Reply
  18. serena says:
    February 23, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    I’ve never been more glad that H&M are so far away, and happy, from all this sht.

    Reply
  19. Barbie1 says:
    February 23, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    I hope Elizabeth has a wonderful time at her jubilee. The stress she has had to endure recently from the loss of her husband to Andrew’s shameful scandal and Harry’s absence is quite a lot. Now covid. Hope she can make it through.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      February 23, 2022 at 4:56 pm

      @Barbie, I feel sorry for her losing Philip because I’d feel sorry for anyone losing a spouse.

      But the rest of it? Absolutely not. She brought all of that on herself, exacerbated it, and drew it out far too long. That’s ALL on her.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      February 23, 2022 at 7:25 pm

      The thing is she was supposedly in charge, yet she let William run amok and force out his brother.I don’t feel sorry for her. She could have stopped it but chose not to.

      Reply
  20. purple green says:
    February 23, 2022 at 2:32 pm

    They’re saying Liz is not with us anymore. Although the palace has issued a statement saying it’s not true, hollywood unlocked stands by their story and don’t wanna retract it..

    Very strange..

    Reply

