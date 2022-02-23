Prince Harry could still go to his grandfather’s memorial service amid security fight

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still haven’t told the Windsors their plans and it is driving the Windsors up the wall! Obviously, the security situation is still in absolute shambles when it comes to a potential visit from Prince Harry and Meghan, but there are events scheduled for which Harry would like to come back. So regardless of his security fight – his lawyers were at the High Court last week for the Judicial Review – Harry might return for his grandfather’s memorial service, which is scheduled for March 29th. Note: none of this is coming from Harry. All of these stories about will-he-or-won’t-he-come are coming from the UK.
Prince Harry could still jet to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial amid his fight with the government over security, sources told Page Six. The Duke of Sussex’s appearance at the memorial service for his beloved grandfather has been up in the air as he continues to battle the UK government over his bid to have security measures put in place for him and his family while in his homeland.
However, sources told us that next month’s event, to be attended by Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William — among other members of the royal family — will be covered by state security. Precedent on such occasions shows that Harry would be covered by security, so sources said there is still a chance that he will fly over from California for the memorial.
One royal watcher said: “The memorial service has no impact on what Harry is arguing for.”
However, the odds of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie, 2, and 8-month-old Lilibet, joining him at the event at Westminster Abbey on March 29 are believed to be slim. Markle has not been back to the UK since they quit their senior royal roles in March 2020. The Queen — who is currently battling COVID — has yet to meet Lilibet, nicknamed Lili. Indeed, the only member of the family to meet the baby girl so far is Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who flew out to California to visit earlier this month.
[From Page Six]
For some reason, I thought the memorial was going to take place in Windsor, but no – it will be at Westminster Abbey, which means that if Harry goes to the UK for the memorial, he’ll likely stay at Frogmore Cottage and then have to be driven by RPOs to the Abbey. The security situation means that Harry would only be able to attend the memorial service and stay ONLY on royal property. He wouldn’t have security if he, say, wanted to meet friends at a pub or if he wanted to stop by a charity’s office. So… yeah, I could see Harry just going for a couple of days in late March for the memorial and not bringing Meghan or the kids.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.,Image: 606159268, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
The Duke of Sussex attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021
Camera Press Rota,Image: 606174209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/4/21. Windsor. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the funeral of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.,Image: 606175099, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/4/21. Windsor. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the funeral of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.,Image: 606177076, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh., Credit:Victoria Jones / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions., Credit:Leon Neal / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions., Credit:Chris Jackson / Avalon
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/04/2021. Windsor , United Kingdom. Funeral of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle., Credit:Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
Prince Charles front centre leads the mourners attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021. At his side Princess Anne the Princess Royal, behind left Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Prince William
I don’t think it would be worth it for Harry to go if all he could do is go to the memorial. He’s trying to get other things done and make the most out of his trips. A 12 hour flight to just hang around royal properties is a waste. He would essentially be a hostage.
Exactly, they’re desperate he comes back so they can run another cycle of keen peacemaker stories. If the security doesn’t extend outside the memorial it’s a waste of time to even bother attending this.
Precisely!
I dont know any sane person who believes that H would subject himself AND HIS FAMILY to the dictates of the RF and the state security apparatus at this point in his life.
He (and the whole world) hv already ascertained the situation: the events of April 2021 (phillip’s funeral/security provided); and Summer 2021 (no security provided on his visit to the WellChild event) told him that they are still playing games where he and his family safety are concerned.
So anyone who wants to know whether or not Harry will attend this memorial service, he has already given notice. His statement said: “…In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”
I disagree. By all accounts Harry loved his grandfather very much. I’m sure he also wants to see his grandmother. It wouldn’t be worth it to travel with 2 small children for a couple of days, but I could definitely see Harry finding it worth it to go on his own.
He has absolutely no reason to attend this event, especially if his family keep dangling his security at him only for events they want him to attend. Does the security extend outside the palace walls? That’s what he wants. If I were him I’d stand my ground till I get protection for my entire family.
My apologies if this sounds insensitive but i get the feeling that the only reason for this memorial is so that the sussexes could return to the UK.
That’s how it looks from my view. This isn’t even happening on the anniversary of his death; he died on April 9th. This event is merely for all of the RRs who couldn’t go to the funeral because of Covid and the press desperately wants Harry to attend to give them something to talk about. Besides, Harry already went to the funeral, which is the more important occasion if you ask me, this memorial isn’t all that major in the grand scheme of things and according to many people, Philip didn’t even care about all of the fanfare anyway.
I mean it could be that the memorial might be a royal tradition because apparently they also had one for princess Margaret. But the way they are making it into a ‘will they/ won’t they attend’ thing, im just like what is even the point of having a memorial service? Because clearly they aren’t going to talk about Philip.
@Chloe: I think so too.
Yeah, I’m guessing that he will go for a short visit but that Meghan and the kids will stay at home. I think that will be the game plan for big family events going forward.
Although the security concerns are real, I think this might be for the best anyway. He can take his business meetings remotely, his friends can come visit him, and Meghan and the kids will be happier and emotionally healthier if they don’t have to deal with Harry’s family on their home turf.
Um…yeah, no. Not gonna happen.
This is based on absolutely nothing but my own thoughts, lol, but I wonder if their ideal plan would be to attend the memorial service, and then stay in the UK for a few weeks (do charity work, see friends, whatever) and then go to the Invictus Games. the games start April 16, its certainly possible that harry will attend the memorial service, return to California, and then fly back to the Hague with Meghan (I’m assuming she’s going to the IG, but maybe not) but I would think he would prefer to do one trans-continental/oceanic flight instead of two if he can help it, you know? But the lack of security for non-royal events would make that impossible (unless they stayed with Charles, which I think is highly unlikely, even if he did actually invite them.)
Anyway, who knows what Harry will do and what he will attend, the british press never knows until he shows up sometimes lol.
That’s probably what Harry would LIKE to do if they straighten out his security situation. If not, he’s not going to waste the trip. He will just go straight the Hauge for Invictus, then right back to Montecito.
This would make the most sense if Harry could get adequate security. Just like with Eugenie, the UK is just too damn far to come for one event and go home. He wouldn’t want to kill two birds with one stone and get more things done while he’s there. The same for Meg. She could go to the memorial, visit Smartworks, the Hubb ladies, and visit some friends before they head on out to the Netherlands for IG. With proper security, they could even bring the kids to meet the queen. The royals are trying to trap him when he gets there.
ETA – apologies for commenting here and not as a stand alone comment. I’m not exactly sure what I did to get nested.
I lurk regularly but don’t always get through the full comments section so my apologies in advance of this has come up before and was answered – but does anyone think that this fight over security might also be a way for the RF and government to peel Harry away from Meghan (keeping her away) for these events in a way that makes the public story that Harry and Meghan decided she won’t come instead of going back to the root cause which is the willingness by those with the power to endanger the Sussex family?
@Becks, I think that’s his plan too. To go to the UK and from there on to the Invictus Games. It would make sense for the whole family to go, but if the UK won’t provide proper protection for Meghan and the kids, it’ll just be Harry in the UK. Meghan could fly over by private jet with the kids to the Games, which IMO would be a slap to the BRF/UK’s face. It would show how fearful the Sussexes are for Meghan and the kids’ safety that they won’t step foot in the UK but will bypass England all together to go to another European country.
I’m curious about the level of security they can get in other European countries too. Do they not have threats from Neo Nazi groups or terrorists there and do their security get more clearance?
I saw an article written I believe it was euronews and while PH and his family if they choose to come will have security provided by the Royal family there. So they are getting the same protection that the royals there have. It did not state if Netherlands are paying for it or if PH is that was not the focus of the article. It just focused on the security and that they would be as safe as possible considering the threat levels. So yes I can see PH bringing his family to the games and bypassing Britain completely because it is exactly what he said.
I imagine if the security issue is sorted, they’ll all go but if not it’s up in the air.
I would be surprised if he doesn’t go… if for no other reason than to see his grandmother.
Yes, and maybe also because he loved his grandfather.
He loves and respects his own family more. So….no.
No on again-off/again security will be acceptable to Prince Harry.
Not going to a memorial service that someone created without asking for your input doesn’t mean he didn’t love his grandfather. It just means you can’t go. I deal with this every year on the anniversary of my mom and grandfather’s deaths. Family plan these things without my input and shocked when I can’t always make it.
The problem with him going to the Thanksgiving Service is he will only be allowed to go that event because he will be provided with royal security. He will be unable to visit charities or friends or family (Spencers) because he won’t have adequate security. We’ll have to wait and see but it’s interesting that the Palace still has no confirmation from him on whether he will be attending or not.
They’re worried they won’t get the Sussexes for a photo op. They made Philip’s funeral all about whether or not Harry would be their one they want to make this all about Harry. First. I think I think March is still too soon to have a large scale indoor event in a country where they just decided you don’t have to isolate if you test positive. Also, there is something sinister happening here. I need clarification on something. It been reported that Harry was told by the Home office that HE was granted exceptional and would be given security for state events. No mention of whether that status was granted to Meghan. Which would mean that there would be no one who specifically assigned to protect her. So even at a state event like that service she would be in danger because no one would be directly assigned to protecting just her. If you think back to joint engagements. There would always be RPO’s watching over them individually. Unfortunately, Meghan’s individual threat level is probably extremely high. And remember in the Oprah interview one of their issues was security specifically for their children. Umbrella security for an event is not sufficient for specific individuals if the threat level is high. So I don’t think that would even be adequate for Harry. It’s not clear what the home office is actually offering. Philips funeral is not a good example because it was in Windsor castle grounds. Plus Harry was in isolation for most if the time.
I can only imagine the UK headlines if Harry flew to the UK for this memorial service, flew back to California and then flew to The Netherlands. They would skewer him because of the carbon footprint. I just don’t think that Harry would do that, but who knows. I think it comes down to whether Harry thinks TQ won’t be around for very long. He MIGHT come to specifically see her. Because of the security issue, would that necessitate him doing that during the memorial? Or could he slip in and out of the UK before or after Invictus? I have a feeling that Harry is not going to back down on the security issue (I don’t think he should), so if that isn’t resolved I would be surprised if he goes to the memorial service.
I don’t get the fuss around a memorial service. He went to the funeral, he should be done. Are they going to trot one out every year? I don’t get it.
The funeral was very small because of Covid, only 30 people. Phillip was Prince Consort for 70 years, it makes sense they’d want to do something more. And if Harry wants to go to his grandfather’s memorial, I don’t see what’s wrong with that.
Whats “wrong” is that if Harry isnt satisfied with the security for HIS ENTIRE FAMILY, he wont be going to england.
His statement said: “…In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”
@Charm security issues aside, some people here act like the very idea that Harry might “want” to return for the service is absurd.
I never said it was wrong, I just think it’s a big deal over something that really isn’t and trying to pressure him into returning if he doesn’t want to is unnecessary.
@MelOn and Charm – the thing is that we don’t know any more than the tabloids about what Harry wants to do or what he thinks is a big deal. We can make assumptions from what he’s said and done – Harry has said he loves his grandparents, he has attended his grandfather’s funeral, he has said he wants to go back to the UK. He has also said he and his family can’t go back without added security. But attending a memorial will include security. It may not be worth the trouble to bring Meghan and the children, but Harry might not think it’s a problem if he goes by himself. We don’t know.
If the looming Russian conflict/invasion/war isn’t enough for the His father and the HO to reassess security for the sixth, seventh and eighth in line for the throne I don’t know what is but there is a weird (allegedly corrupt) Russian money/ tory relationship. If I was the vilified Royal that PH is I wouldn’t go to the my grandfathers service without armed security and up to date intelligence briefed security. I doubt the Netherlands are going to play fast and loose with The Sussex’s security and I doubt there American security team is either. Time for the Brit’s to wake up, there are big problems coming and lying and pettiness are not leadership or very dignified. How fast would the Monarchy fall if the fK. fqc and ffk, ffqc continue this path and something horrible happened?
I don’t think that it is wildly out of the realm of possibility that he goes. As bad as things ended for him in the UK, it’s still his hometown. I’d imagine that there are times when he is downright wistful about England and I don’t fault him one bit. I am sure his Grandmother’s health is another driving factor in him wanting to return as well as honoring his grandfather. But it certainly wouldn’t be a long stay and Meghan and the babies are DEFINITELY not going.
This is a no braier, he already told us that in the absence of police protection,he and his family wont return .BM & the palace still think they can spin this or publicly shame him into backing down(ofcourse using lizzy’s sickness🤬) but I don’t see Harry backing down on this especially as they’re playing with his family’s security. I hope they just go to Heage as a family and maybe (just maybe) they secretly stop by UK to visit lizy during their return to US
Precisely! @SUNNYVILLE
Thats it in a nutshell.
Theyre playing with/testing Prince Harry’s serious concerns over the security of his family. They (i:e the BRF & their enablers in the britshidtpress & monarchists on SM) want to see if PH meant it when he said categorically:
“…In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”
The queens’ recent health might factor into Harry’s decision.
I can hear Will and Kate now: “So, all anyone has to do to keep THAT WOMAN away from us and Harry us to only provide protection on royal grounds. Then she stays away, Katie here gets to make eyes at her BIL, and Wills can seethe incandescently—but kingly—in the periphery.”
They know how to put that block up, and they’re never gonna willingly back down from it. Until Charles grows a backbone and stops competing with his popular son.
Harry and his wife Meghan should attend together.