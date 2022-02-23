Prince Harry could still go to his grandfather’s memorial service amid security fight

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still haven’t told the Windsors their plans and it is driving the Windsors up the wall! Obviously, the security situation is still in absolute shambles when it comes to a potential visit from Prince Harry and Meghan, but there are events scheduled for which Harry would like to come back. So regardless of his security fight – his lawyers were at the High Court last week for the Judicial Review – Harry might return for his grandfather’s memorial service, which is scheduled for March 29th. Note: none of this is coming from Harry. All of these stories about will-he-or-won’t-he-come are coming from the UK.

Prince Harry could still jet to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial amid his fight with the government over security, sources told Page Six. The Duke of Sussex’s appearance at the memorial service for his beloved grandfather has been up in the air as he continues to battle the UK government over his bid to have security measures put in place for him and his family while in his homeland. However, sources told us that next month’s event, to be attended by Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William — among other members of the royal family — will be covered by state security. Precedent on such occasions shows that Harry would be covered by security, so sources said there is still a chance that he will fly over from California for the memorial. One royal watcher said: “The memorial service has no impact on what Harry is arguing for.” However, the odds of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie, 2, and 8-month-old Lilibet, joining him at the event at Westminster Abbey on March 29 are believed to be slim. Markle has not been back to the UK since they quit their senior royal roles in March 2020. The Queen — who is currently battling COVID — has yet to meet Lilibet, nicknamed Lili. Indeed, the only member of the family to meet the baby girl so far is Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who flew out to California to visit earlier this month.

[From Page Six]

For some reason, I thought the memorial was going to take place in Windsor, but no – it will be at Westminster Abbey, which means that if Harry goes to the UK for the memorial, he’ll likely stay at Frogmore Cottage and then have to be driven by RPOs to the Abbey. The security situation means that Harry would only be able to attend the memorial service and stay ONLY on royal property. He wouldn’t have security if he, say, wanted to meet friends at a pub or if he wanted to stop by a charity’s office. So… yeah, I could see Harry just going for a couple of days in late March for the memorial and not bringing Meghan or the kids.