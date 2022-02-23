The 2022 Oscars will not present eight categories live, but will still be too long

A few weeks ago, Seth Rogen admitted the obvious, which is that the Oscars are really boring and he doesn’t understand why anyone would want to watch them. “Criticizing the Oscar telecast” is basically a national pastime at this point, and everyone (myself included) has ideas about how to revamp and fundamentally change the Oscars to make the show more watchable. My suggestions include: cutting the endless dumbf–k montages which take up too much time, and making a bigger commitment to really cut the show down to two-and-a-half hours or so. What absolutely no one suggested was keeping the already-bloated three-and-a-half hour show but cutting eight categories from being presented during the live telecast. They’re literally freeing up more time for montages and awkward presenter “bits.” You cannot make this up:

Several of the 23 categories which were presented live on the air during last year’s 93rd Oscars telecast will not be presented live on the air during the 94th Oscars telecast on March 27, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. In a move that is already causing tension within the leadership of the Academy, but is likely to be well received by the general public, the presentations and acceptance of eight awards — documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound — will take place inside the Dolby Theatre an hour before the live telecast commences, will be recorded and will then be edited into the subsequent live broadcast, a variation of a controversial approach that the Academy first adopted and then abandoned in 2018. (The Tony Awards employ a similar model.) The Academy declined comment. The move comes less than a year after the lowest-rated Oscars telecast ever provoked considerable consternation within the ranks of the Academy’s longtime broadcasting partner ABC, which owns the exclusive rights to air the ceremony through 2028, and the fees from which largely finance the operations of the Academy. Most of the general public cares about only the six highest-profile Oscar categories — best picture, best director, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress — if that. But the Academy has always felt pressure to present all of its competitive Oscars on the air in order to keep the peace within its own board of governors, which includes representatives of the Academy’s 17 branches, most of which have at least one award which honors people from the profession practiced by its members and wants them to be treated the same as actors, directors and producers.

[From THR]

As THR points out, there were big discussions to do something similar in 2018, but Academy members fought it. In years past, they also tried out the “giving the Oscar out within the seated audience” thing but that was chaotic. It sounds like the people winning the Oscars in these categories will still be able to be “seen” and they’ll be included on the show, but their acceptance speeches will be pre-taped. It also sounds like this is scheme to make the show shorter without actually making the show shorter!! Like, there are zero plans to actually STREAMLINE the show or make it more watchable.