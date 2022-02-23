Sam Hunt’s wife Hannah withdrew her divorce petition hours after she filed it

Yesterday, we talked about country music star Sam Hunt and how his six-months-pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce. In her divorce filing, she cited adultery, and she also made it sound like she didn’t feel safe in their shared home, and like she wanted a lot of physical distance from him. The impression was that Sam Hunt had massively f–ked up. Except now it looks like Hannah pulled her divorce filing just hours later. Damn, I hope she is okay.
Sam Hunt’s estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler withdrew her divorce petition against the country music star the same day she filed it. Per Us Weekly, Fowler reversed course Friday in Tennesse courts, though the outlet did not obtain the docs until Tuesday.
In what seems like a candidate for some kind of record, Fowler filed her initial complaint at 11:43 a.m., only to then submit a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit less than three hours later, at 2:13 p.m.
Us explains that Fowler classified her decision as “voluntary nonsuited without prejudice,” which means that she can re-file again in the future, but, per Tennesse law, cannot back out of that filing a second time. The outlet also adds that a judge has yet to sign off on the paperwork.
News of the couple’s maybe-split broke Monday, which revealed that the Alabama-born nurse is pregnant and due in May, a fact the couple had not yet revealed to the public. Fowler alleged that Hunt, 37, is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “guilty of adultery.”
Per the docs, the “Body Like a Back Road” singer “is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.”
Fowler’s initial filing sought child support and primary custody of their unborn child, their “respective separate property” and three different kinds of alimony, including “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future.”
The couple married in April 2017 after dating on and off for almost a decade. They met at the University of Alabama at Birmingham when Hunt was a linebacker for the school’s football team and broke up for a time when he moved to Nashville to pursue his music career.
One, I think pregnancy hormones are playing a part here. I’m not trying to gaslight anyone, but it definitely seems like emotions were running especially high, given the about-face on divorce in a matter of hours. Two, I am genuinely concerned about her physical and emotional well-being. I really want to know what happened to her or what was said to her after her initial divorce filing. I hope she has her own friends in Nashville, people she can count on, people she can turn to in case this sh-t goes belly-up again.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty and Instagram.
I do think that pregnacy hormones are a factor but mainly because I think that this Sam person is exploiting them and abusing her emotionally. I hope that she gets help and has a safe haven soon.
Yes, I hope she’s safe and that if she has need of a safety plan that she’s got people around her to help her put it together.
I think it’s pretty irresponsible at this point to accuse someone of being exploitative and emotionally abusive – we have NO line of sight to their relationship and it’s a little sexist to just assume it’s all him. I agree that the situation doesn’t sound right, but that’s a big jump from “she filed and rescinded” to “he’s exploitative and emotionally abusive”
I don’t think it’s a leap at all. He has all the power here and he’s already shown very questionable behavior. I hope that she is safe or will get to safety for her and her unborn childs safety.
We have her filing. A legal document.
Cheating is emotional and physical abuse.
It wasn’t as if she filed a general “marital breakdown” filing and then withdrew it. I think the cheating allegations made by someone who is pregnant are more than enough to justify worry about emotional abuse.
She withdrew the petition because it was filed in the wrong county. It’s since been re-filed in the correct county.
He has that textbook self-centered look. He’ll do or say anything to get what he wants in the moment. She needs to run from this guy.
Right? I said out loud to myself as I was scrolling past the pictures in this post, “he looks like an a-hole.” He does. And the fact that he was a college athlete and is now a country music “star” doesn’t diminish that opinion.
I hope she is safe and has support from HER friends/family who will help her act in HER best interest and that of the baby.
I stand by my statement even though I may be showing my bias, but I know someone just like him. Very successful high school and college athlete, incredibly smart person, handsome, etc. The one thing he lacks is consideration for the people around him. I can’t speak to WHY he has such a self-centered attitude, but he’ll treat you like he truly cares about you when he wants something, then like you matter less than 0 to him when he doesn’t. Someone I know keeps defending him, saying he’s “not well”, etc. Selfishness isn’t a mental illness. It just means you choose yourself over the people you supposedly care about no matter the cost. I really hope she keeps her eyes open and one foot out the door if she stays because one of the biggest mistakes I’ve made so far in my life is trusting this kind of man.
My immediate thought: delaying the inevitable.
Maybe he made a grand gesture, or made her emotional about having the baby “together”. But it sounds like from the filing that he’s a cheater. And to smooth things over, he’s made a bunch of promises to her about being a better man, made a mistake, won’t do it again blah blah blah.
He will do it again. Cheaters cheat. Narcs gaslight. I will bet she files for divorce again before the baby’s 1st birthday.
I see a rehab stay in his future. He’ll be a changed man 🙄
Ding ding….the rehab will be the next part of the story. He’s made promises he won’t be able to keep.
This relationship was doomed from the start
@OliveFull – I am not defending him in any way, but I am so tired of anyone saying people can’t change. Or make empty promises, or he’ll just relapse… or whatever. As an alcoholic this just simply pisses me off!
It takes work, and yes, some people DO give up, but people CAN change. I am living proof. I know countless others that have as well. In fact, I want to give him the benefit of the doubt and wish him luck. It’s very difficult staying sober, and I still struggle with it after hitting 16 years sobriety in January.
As for the narc and cheater comments, Yes, he (obviously) may be a dick, but I hope he’s able to co-parent with her in a civil manner, get better for himself, and for his child that is coming into this world whether he likes it or not.
+1
I’m guessing either that, or that he’s offered her a financial settlement if she agrees to hold off on the divorce for 6 or 12 months and then to present it as a conscious uncoupling rather than kicking a cheater to the curb.
She’s already re-filed. They initially filed the petition in the wrong county. It has since been filed in the correct one. This was just a paperwork issue.
Yikes. I hope she is okay but, knowing the statistics on intimate partner violence, it’s hard not to worry for her safety.
Pregnancy hormones make you sensitive but going to the lengths of filing for divorce (involving a lot of legal work and money) is beyond that. I would think.
There are other things that could cause an about face, too. Love bombing, financial concerns, etc.
Pregnancy hormones can definitely escalate your emotions (I’m 37 weeks pregnant and can confirm many tears and moments of irrational anger in the past 8 months) however, I don’t think that’s what drove this filing. In my experience, being pregnant changes your priorities — suddenly, you have an innocent little baby to think of, and if this Sam person is being violent, abusive, a raging drunk, etc., perhaps she is starting to realize that he’s not a person with whom she wants to raise a child. Of course, it could take a few attempts for her to finally leave, but hopefully this is the first step.
What the hell does body like a back road mean?! There have got to be better song names.
Poorly lit and not well travelled?
Whatever the title means, it sounds like a song I never want to hear.
I imagine curvy is the implied meaning.
And correct, not worth listening to, even more so if this guy is the d*ck he seems to be.
Sam Hunt is an entitled asshole – which always makes me think of this video https://twitter.com/jaredoutlaw/status/845415871723913216 and then I laugh my ass off lol
Maybe she took a lesson out of Cardi B’s playbook and just wanted to teach him a lesson? This doesn’t seem ok, hope she finds peace.
Apparently they were high school ‘sweethearts’, broke up, he worked to get her back, told people he went all the way to Hawaii 7 times to convince her. Also, they dated 5 years before this 6 month marriage. Wrote a few country ‘love’ songs about her. Sounds like this a relationship where they are constantly fighting, breaking up, getting back together, have a make-up honeymoon time, and then the cycle repeats. Toxic mess. Maybe the baby coming is finally waking her up to how bad it is.