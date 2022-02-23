Sam Hunt’s wife Hannah withdrew her divorce petition hours after she filed it

Yesterday, we talked about country music star Sam Hunt and how his six-months-pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler filed for divorce. In her divorce filing, she cited adultery, and she also made it sound like she didn’t feel safe in their shared home, and like she wanted a lot of physical distance from him. The impression was that Sam Hunt had massively f–ked up. Except now it looks like Hannah pulled her divorce filing just hours later. Damn, I hope she is okay.

Sam Hunt’s estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler withdrew her divorce petition against the country music star the same day she filed it. Per Us Weekly, Fowler reversed course Friday in Tennesse courts, though the outlet did not obtain the docs until Tuesday.

In what seems like a candidate for some kind of record, Fowler filed her initial complaint at 11:43 a.m., only to then submit a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit less than three hours later, at 2:13 p.m.

Us explains that Fowler classified her decision as “voluntary nonsuited without prejudice,” which means that she can re-file again in the future, but, per Tennesse law, cannot back out of that filing a second time. The outlet also adds that a judge has yet to sign off on the paperwork.

News of the couple’s maybe-split broke Monday, which revealed that the Alabama-born nurse is pregnant and due in May, a fact the couple had not yet revealed to the public. Fowler alleged that Hunt, 37, is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “guilty of adultery.”

Per the docs, the “Body Like a Back Road” singer “is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.”

Fowler’s initial filing sought child support and primary custody of their unborn child, their “respective separate property” and three different kinds of alimony, including “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future.”

The couple married in April 2017 after dating on and off for almost a decade. They met at the University of Alabama at Birmingham when Hunt was a linebacker for the school’s football team and broke up for a time when he moved to Nashville to pursue his music career.