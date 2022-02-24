Duchess Kate will ‘relay information’ from Denmark to her Keenwell Institute

The Duchess of Cambridge is back at home after her exhausting one-and-a-half-day trip to Denmark. This post is just a clean-up job with some of the photos from the trip which I didn’t get to post yesterday, because it was wall-to-wall buttons & wiglets already. On Wednesday, Kate started her day at the woodsy kindergarten, then changed out of her skinny jeans and plopped on her Business Wig for a photo-op with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary. Then Mary and Kate peeled off, had lunch at a palace, and then made a stop at the Danner Crisis Centre, which is supported by The Mary Foundation, CP Mary’s signature foundation. I’ll let Harper’s Bazaar explain:

After a private lunch at the palace, the stylish senior royals traveled across the capital with a police convoy to the Danner Crisis Centre to see firsthand the work of the Mary Foundation and how it has supported the shelter’s efforts helping women and children exposed to domestic violence. As they arrived at the city’s Amalienborg Square, Kate and Mary were gifted small bouquets of flowers from young Danish schoolgirls April and Mouna before heading inside to meet those supported by the center. The Duchess of Cambridge has been in Denmark since Tuesday to build on her childcare knowledge and better understand the country’s world-leading approach to the early-years development of children. Much of the information from this trip will be relayed back to the team at her recently launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. In Denmark, Mary is best known for her efforts championing women’s and children’s issues. Since its 2007 launch, the Mary Foundation has become a major philanthropic institution in Denmark and even supports initiatives across West and East Africa. Last October, the royal carried out work in Burkina Faso, a region characterized by poverty, turmoil, and climate change.

Just FYI, in case you’re curious about Mary’s timeline: she met Prince Frederik in 2000, and they married in 2004, when she was 32 years old. She started the Mary Foundation in 2007, three years after her wedding, when she was 35. She’s spent the past fifteen years building the foundation, partnering with accredited organizations and charities doing work on the ground, and her foundation is a big deal. Meanwhile, Kate only started her half-assed Keenwell Institute (which is just a dusty desk somewhere in Kensington Palace) last year (when she was 39) because she wanted a quick embiggening story. I absolutely loathe the fact that American and British press outlets were acting like Mary and Kate are the same, or like Kate is even doing similar work.

If you want to read something which I believe is a masterclass in bitchy snobbery about Kate, please enjoy this Tatler article about Kate’s clothes during the Denmark tour. I died laughing at “royal fashion fanatics have been champing at the bit for more marvellous Middleton outfits” and “bringing her much-adored country style to Denmark…”