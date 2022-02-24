Duchess Kate will ‘relay information’ from Denmark to her Keenwell Institute

The Duchess of Cambridge is back at home after her exhausting one-and-a-half-day trip to Denmark. This post is just a clean-up job with some of the photos from the trip which I didn’t get to post yesterday, because it was wall-to-wall buttons & wiglets already. On Wednesday, Kate started her day at the woodsy kindergarten, then changed out of her skinny jeans and plopped on her Business Wig for a photo-op with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary. Then Mary and Kate peeled off, had lunch at a palace, and then made a stop at the Danner Crisis Centre, which is supported by The Mary Foundation, CP Mary’s signature foundation. I’ll let Harper’s Bazaar explain:
After a private lunch at the palace, the stylish senior royals traveled across the capital with a police convoy to the Danner Crisis Centre to see firsthand the work of the Mary Foundation and how it has supported the shelter’s efforts helping women and children exposed to domestic violence. As they arrived at the city’s Amalienborg Square, Kate and Mary were gifted small bouquets of flowers from young Danish schoolgirls April and Mouna before heading inside to meet those supported by the center.
The Duchess of Cambridge has been in Denmark since Tuesday to build on her childcare knowledge and better understand the country’s world-leading approach to the early-years development of children. Much of the information from this trip will be relayed back to the team at her recently launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
In Denmark, Mary is best known for her efforts championing women’s and children’s issues. Since its 2007 launch, the Mary Foundation has become a major philanthropic institution in Denmark and even supports initiatives across West and East Africa. Last October, the royal carried out work in Burkina Faso, a region characterized by poverty, turmoil, and climate change.
[From Harper’s Bazaar]
Just FYI, in case you’re curious about Mary’s timeline: she met Prince Frederik in 2000, and they married in 2004, when she was 32 years old. She started the Mary Foundation in 2007, three years after her wedding, when she was 35. She’s spent the past fifteen years building the foundation, partnering with accredited organizations and charities doing work on the ground, and her foundation is a big deal. Meanwhile, Kate only started her half-assed Keenwell Institute (which is just a dusty desk somewhere in Kensington Palace) last year (when she was 39) because she wanted a quick embiggening story. I absolutely loathe the fact that American and British press outlets were acting like Mary and Kate are the same, or like Kate is even doing similar work.
If you want to read something which I believe is a masterclass in bitchy snobbery about Kate, please enjoy this Tatler article about Kate’s clothes during the Denmark tour. I died laughing at “royal fashion fanatics have been champing at the bit for more marvellous Middleton outfits” and “bringing her much-adored country style to Denmark…”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instar.
North America Rights Only – Copenhagen, Denmark -20220223-Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Visits the Danish Royal Family Home
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Crown Princess Mary
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I was looking up Princess Mary’s outfit. Turns out it’s one she’s repeated a few times over the years. Didn’t need to bother buying something new for this “SpeCial tOur”. The white coat’s been widely speculated as Chanel although that has been confirmed anywhere.
Kates coat is…okay (sans the stipid cuffs and the fact that the colour reminds me of Meghan’s Smythe coats -check Dec 17). But it’s way too long. She never used to wear coats at this length pre-Meghan right?
No, she has a ton of coats at this length. This is a very typical Kate its-not-a-coat-dress-but-its-worn-like-one look. Even the cuffs etc – that’s very typical Catherine Walker.
@Becks: Coat dresses not coats. Kate wearing long coats and coats as just that and not as coat dresses is a new phenomena circa 2018/19.
That’s why I said “a very typical Kate its-not-a-coat-dress-but-its-worn-like-one look.”
This isn’t a coat dress but she never took it off and basically wore it like a coatdress. We’ve seen her do that before 2018 with other Catherine Walkers (in particular, but I’m sure other designers as well.)
I agree that in general we started seeing her wear more coats (think of some of the longer open coats we’ve seen over the past 2 years from her) post Meghan but THIS particular look is pretty classic Kate.
Kate was wearing a black dress under her double-breasted-coat.
@Baytampabay I noticed that too. Wasn’t that a big no no for Meghan?
If Kate is a fashion icon she would know to turn her turtle neck inward vs. outward.
Becks
Waaay back to maybe her first or second year of marriage she did an event with… bear grills maybe? Anyway it was a yellow and blue coat dress that she wore and it felt like there was nothing under the mid to thigh hemline. It was during her flashing years.
This shows she absolutely wore coat dresses as the whole outfit. It’s so weird.
The last sentence of the Tatler article is chef’s kiss 🙂
Yes. I also loved ‘featuring statement lapels and cuffs and pearly buttons” which is a phrase that could be applied to Kate most of the time…
Yeah, could have been written by anyone on this site – am convinced that journo’s come here for tips 🙂
The Danish press are posting the un-airbrushed photos of Kate and they are BRUTAL.
I love how the international press are never here for the Cambridge’s shenanigans! Lord help them when they go to Jamaica next month and then the USA for Earthshit.
@snuffles – I’ll have to google for some of them!
Do we think kate’s a secret smoker, or just didn’t wear enough sunscreen on all her beach holidays?
Drinks, smokes, avid runner. You’re seeing runner’s face. Years and years of pounding the pavement or a treadmill take their toll.
Runners face isn’t a thing.
It’s from smoking, filler abuse and her low body fat with aging. Also, genetics. The middleton women have poor skin and deep forehead wrinkles.
She’s also been rumored to stay away from alcohol for the calories.
@Wiglet Watcher: Except for the gin and tonics delivered by her husband after a long exhausting day where they can discuss world matters and babies.
Lol HeatherC
@ HeatherC – I thought everyone knew that gin & vodka have no calories, because they’re clear like water, lol!
Judging by yesterday’s photos I could swear she had a facelift, but now I see that it wall all the magic of photoshop.
I was beginning to wonder if the solo engagements had taken 20 years off.
Links for the untouched up pics?
Ooooo do you have a link??
Here’s where I saw it:
https://twitter.com/RoyalSussex_/status/1496689590006071297?t=sIYjjY9My4k35d2gTprDHw&s=19
The BM is over there catfishing all of the peasants.
Thanks Tarte au Citron. Quite a stark difference!
Hm when I see that photo it reminds me of speculation from long ago, that Kate is older than they say.
Im sorry but I just find the Middletons with ma at the helm, a bit-sinister.
Like the put their hooks in William and did not let go..
Kate’s attendances at school are well documented so she wouldn’t be able to hide her age. She just happened to spend her 20s in the tropical sun, smoked (possibly still does) and is underweight. These are all things that age someone and the fillers and Botox can only slow down the effects so much.
Damn!
Kate is all smoke and mirrors.
Wow. With RF money her work should be soooo much better!!
Also, Mary had to learn danish and regularly does speeches in danish which is not her mother tongue and she does not mumble unlike someone else. The British media really should stop trying to make Kate and Mary are the same happen.
The British media don’t have much to work with and it’s all about smoke and mirrors with this empty vase.
Yeah, especially since, at least in my opinion, that this visit shined a big glaring spotlight on how inept and ineffective Kate actually is. Lining her up next to Mary is a disaster for Kate in all categories–looks, fashion, work ethic, accomplishments.
Agreed.
Unfortunately for her, when is aligning Kate with anyone else NOT a glaring spotlight on how utterly inept she is?!? SMH.
Mary certainly did not waste 10 years. Every time Kate is compared to another woman, the result is quite stark. She doesn’t hold up against anyone. Just shoes, coats and hair.
I see the narrative they are spinning using their little buzz words and phrases like “royal sisters”, “twinning” and “future queens”. The latest I saw since last night is calling CP Mary Kate’s Danish counterpart. I was surprised to see comments on Twitter correcting this mistake. Kate is NOT Mary’s counterpart. Mary is the NEXT Queen of Denmark. Her BRF counterpart technically is Camilla. Both women married to the next King. Kate is really the counterpart of whoever the Crown Prince Couple’s son Christian marries. William’s Danish Counterpart is Prince Christian, the CP Couple’s 16 year old son.
And of course the DailyFail could not help themselves writing about how Kate won the fashion showdown or whatever stupid word they used and then proceeded to throw passive aggressive shade and digs at CP Mary in the process. Maybe they are pissy because the Danish media (probably also pissed at being threatened by the British EmbassY) posted unfiltered photos of Kate. The Danish media doesn’t photoshop photos of their own royals, they are not going to do it for the BRF either.
The picture of the two ladies kissing, with what seems like a huge ass rip in Kate’s hosery! KatieKeen would just faint at not being the most perfect princess in the room.
Good catch @OriginalLaLa. Oops! Lol
That must have been intentional. It was a nod to how Danish fishing boats leave a big hole in their nets to make sure that the Little Mermaid can escape if they accidentally catch her. Yep, Danes have lost a lot of fish since Hans Christian Andersen wrote that story. Haven’t you ever heard the phrase, ‘As self-sabotaging as a Danish fisherman?’
Honestly, I don’t think she’s that clever about these sort of things. It could genuinely be just ripped tights. That happens. It doesn’t mean there’s some secret and clever nod to anything.
CC, I like the way you think! 🙂
Pretty good, CC, pretty good!
I’m Danish and I’ve literally never heard about this. The Little Mermaid isn’t really a national symbol here – but she’s very popular abroad.
For any confusion, I just made that up as an example of an over the top reason a Cambridge fan might give to show that any mistakes We think Kate makes are really on purpose. Sorry to puzzle or disappoint anyone.
@Cc I knew you were poking fun at Keen! It’s what we do here.
Even some of the commenters on What Kate Wore were calling these looks boring or drab etc. When you can’t win over the WKW crowd…..you’re in trouble, lol.
I know they want to put Kate with people like Mary to…..I don’t know, put the young-ish royals together for PR or whatever….but it ends up just emphasizing how little Kate has done and how she falls short on the world stage. Mary looked more engaged than she did, more professional, her royal resume is more impressive, etc. It just emphasized how useless Kate has been for the last 11 years.
It’s the same thing they do with Kate and Meg though. It only benefits Kate to be compared to a woman more accomplished and hardworking than her. Kate is basically clout chasing every superior woman she encounters and trying to appropriate their good qualities. It’s completely insulting to Mary to be compared to such a lightweight, incompetent woman like Kate and I’d be pissed that people are comparing my credible foundation to a broom closet in the basement of Kensington palace. Dr. Jill Biden also says hi.
This comment is FIRE!!!
“Kate is basically clout chasing every superior woman she encounters and trying to appropriate their good qualities”
Except their intelligence and work ethic. Kate is basically Single White Female Barbie.
” Dr. Jill Biden also says hi.”
Dying 😂
And you’re right, they do it constantly with Kate, but I’m not sure why. I guess they think it benefits her to have Kate and Mary talked about together, or Kate and Dr. Biden, so there is a very shallow benefit there, but that’s about it. What’s the saying, a mile wide and an inch deep?
Compare & contrast what one princess did at 40 to what the other did at 50. One spent millions to give us three photos and the other gave money to charity.
Mary had done a lot by age 40 when she was only in the family for 5 years at that point.
Kate is just incredibly lazy.
@Becks1 I think they do it because what else is there to say about Kate? Obviously she’s completely inept, but other than that, she’s got nothing. If you can’t talk about her hair, her bad Botox, or her sad shoulder pads you have nothing to talk about at all, other than her equally sad marriage. She is 40 years old and has done nothing of consequence her entire life. They compare her to other women to make her seem interesting because if she’s just like all of these other very interesting women, than she can finally be worth talking about. She’s basically worthless and that’s pretty damn sad too.
It must be exhausting for actual professionals in the field of early childhood to support Cathy’s I’m-an-expert cosplay. She could be using her privilege to do so much more.
So much more? You mean anything at all.
Well, she designed a garden. lol
OK, so the “team” back at the Keenwell Institute are just sitting around, picking their teeth and filing their nails, waiting for Kate to come back and tell them what she’s learned after her Day in Denmark. Progress is being made.
Why didn’t someone from the Keenwell Centre For Kids With Poor Parents accompany Kate and take notes? All this valuable information will most likely go down the drain of Kate’s brain. What is she ever going to do with this info other than talk to her kids about the giant slide she went down?
I know – if there’s an actual team, why aren’t they out there every day, doing the scouting and bringing back the information to her? But I don’t think there’s a team that’s dedicated to the “Institute,” I think it’s just her regular staff who’ve been given some addition duties to ignore.
did we see Kate with a notebook or a binder once? Like she was actually taking notes or asking legitimate questions? You would think they would at least pretend she was taking this seriously.
With all this talk of a move to Windsor will the keenwell centre even keep its broom closet at KP? We haven’t even heard of any staff specifically assigned to it.
They are acting as if we live in the day of mail pigeons. Internet anyone?
@Nic919 I think they’ll just move the Keenwell Institute for Peasants with Single Parents to the closet underneath the stairs at Windsor Castle.
Yeah, that cracked me up, the notion that Kate would bring back info to ‘her’ centre. Right. Did she take notes? Wouldn’t you rather have professional to professional communication rather than filtered through this lightweight? She was asked what stood out to her & she said that it was something that she heard again & again, scientific data put into action. Wowzers! Bet those folks back in England never thought of that. /s.
If this is how thin Kate looks with layered clothing, she has to be bony. I wonder if that’s why she keeps her coat on all the time.
The stans think that Kate and Mary have so much in common. They forget that when Mary met her husband she was a professional woman who was building a career for herself.
I’m howling over here: “Posing for photos inside the palace, many adoring royals fans noticed the similarities between the Princess and the Duchess. Mary, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday…” I’m not a Tatler expert but this has to be shade right?
Tatler is mostly shade.
This tour could have been an email.
Yes!! Came here just to say, this is the BRF’s version of “Could have been an email” (or, at least, a Zoom call)! 😂
Somebody on twitter said should have been a Google search.
I had to laugh at the line “she’s been in Denmark since Tuesday” as a sneaky way to avoid saying “This ‘tour’ was only about 36 hours long, and about half of that time was spent in hair and wardrobe”.
She definitely had the sausage curls redone between the outdoor event in country casual and the coat dress meeting. No wonder she was late to both. William has even moaned about how long her hair takes. A more professional and manageable style like, well, every other member of a Royal family anywhere, would save so much time.
I mentioned yesterday that she should have worn a ponytail or a low bun or SOMETHING that would have kept her hair out of her face and neat so she could have gone easily from the outdoor event to the meeting with the queen faster. Someone said ponytails are tricky with extensions but we’ve seen her wear them before, so I’m not sure why yesterday would have been impossible.
Was it even 36 hours? She arrived in Denmark Tuesday afternoon and was gone by about 5 pm Wednesday. If she was there for 24 hours that is about it.
Yep, she was only in Denmark for 24 hours and did 4 engagements within that time. The fact the press are hot to jump on the ‘2-day Keen Kitten tour’ narrative proves just how much of a flop it was. This visit could’ve been done in a 1-hour zoom meeting, if not less.
You’re right, 36 hours was generous! I’ve had layovers longer than this “listening tour”.
In contrast, when CP Mary went to Lithuania last year she was there for about a day and a half and did about 14 engagements including meeting the President and people from parliament. She was there representing Denmark and the monarchy to celebrate the years of ties between the two countries. I doubt Kate could handle such a trip.
@ Nic919, don’t forget that they include travel and flight time as part of those 36 hours. /s
I don’t care if she wants to spend time on her hair. I do care that she was late to more than one event. That’s rude AF. They’re hosting you and you show up late more than once. How bloody dare?
Her hair is her hair….she’s been styling it for public events for over a decade now, so she should know how long it takes. I don’t care if it takes her 3 hours, but she should plan accordingly so she’s not late.
I absolutely agree that her habit of lateness is tacky, selfish, and beyond rude, especially in another country.
ITA. It’s all down to lack of work ethic, lack of work experience, and lack of consequences for these (married-in/birthright) types of positions. Is she going to get fired? Will she get a low rating on her annual performance review? Will she be placed on a performance improvement plan? No, no, and no.
Imagine being KKKate having all the means, privilege, access and money and only have wiglets, extensions Botox, coat dress and jealousy as a legacy. Then on the other side being Mary and making the most of every opportunity given to live a purposeful life. The juxtaposition is staggering.
That Tatler article is delicious. The effusive telling of every tiny detail of Khate’s clothing, the pointed reference to Middleton, and the final elegant praise for CP Mary and her style, casts lovely shade over the whole boondoggle. I’m also loving the outing of the BM’s not-so-invisible contractual Photoshopping of Khate’s photos with the comparisons to the actual pics published in Denmark.
I dunno, I took umbrage at their labeling Mary as a ‘style starlet’. She’s not a ‘starlet’. She’s a fully adult, accomplished woman.
The Tatler piece was how I learned she bought TWO, near-identical tiny black square bags for the trip. Ridiculous.
She must have worn a lot of hair pieces, they actually look synthetic. I have never seen so much hair on her before.
Not *quite* Cousin It level, but close.
😂😂😂😂
That hair is seriously tangled. I think she can afford the good stuff so why is she buying that rats nest?
Because Charlie only pays for the clothes she has to buy the hair so cheap cheap cheap it is.
Lol, KATE will relay the information? How will anyone understand it? Who will translate Kate’s mumblings into coherent information? Oh, right. It’s all for show.
2 words; pie charts.
DEAD. You have slayed me!
“Relay information to the Keenwell Institute” gives me visions of KKKate with two tin cans connected by a string, telling her crack team at Keenwell where they can find the website for the Mary Foundation to do their own research. That “career” bag she carried around Denmark was just big enough for a post it note with the Mary Foundation’s web address.
Lol at the tincan phones!! If anyone at any paper bothered to think about this for two seconds they would realize that’s about how much sense “relaying information” makes. And did she just take voice notes of all this “information”? And is there no Internet between Denmark and England?
Wow, Kate looks rough. And the grey roots don’t help. Neither does the grimacing. Is that supposed to be smiling?
@BW 3rd pic down, she looks close to tears
I won’t say close to tears but more like she is unhappy touching Mary, she looks bitter .
Maybe as she sat there and heard Mary speak about the program and the center’s work she realized that this actually takes dedication and work to pull off. I read that one of the Center’s representatives mentioned Kate having lots of questions, but that Mary pretty much took the lead in answering them since she is so knowledgeable and informed about the project, the benefits and results it has had, what the backpacks contain, why they are used, what the goal of giving each child a backpack is, etc. Maybe Kate realized that you actually have to have work ethic to get a foundation and programs off the ground. So she’s pissed.
Denmark ended its Covid regulations. Up ended its regulations. All I see in that photo of them kissing cheeks is virus transmission. I wonder if Liz told Kate to get real close: “If I’m going out, I’m taking the Danes with me.”
There was no formal dinner invite for Keen? No tiara, just a lunch where she tore her hose. LOL
Yeah, that’s interesting! I wonder if the Danish royals felt it wasn’t appropriate to have a big fancy dinner at this time, or if they didn’t feel Kate on her own merited an invite? If William had come they would have had to put on a formal dinner, right?
This wasn’t a State Visit. They only do the big gala dinners for formal State Visits.
I’m so sick of the royals’ pretend work. Please make it stop.
Judging by Kate face In that picture when she is air kissing Mary goodbye, I would say Kate has just added another woman on to her list of people she is jealous of because they accomplish things
I can’t find the Danish photos – I found some news papers but can’t find anything about her visit.
Neither have I found any photos of Kate by Danish newspapers.
So much for a “two day” tour. She did what? 5 engagements max??? And royal engagements aren’t very long so it was probably a few hours of work and that’s it. And I’m guessing she’ll just put together another report with the help of a Danish institute, maybe put her name on a programme they’ll create and that’s it.
@Sofia: She could have done this visit in a day.
I read the tatler piece just now, lol. Are they saying Kate looks the same age as Mary? 50. Lol let’s be real. Mary looks fabulous. Kate looks old so yeah
I guess KP learned their lesson and only let her meet with children too young to roll their eyes at her.
Kate’s hair. Holy wiglets! She put in so many extensions it’s not even trying to be subtle.
You know what gets me? And it’s a small thing, but I travel a lot & something I noticed about Kate on this visit: she brought TWO small black top-handle handbags. Why??? I wouldn’t pack two nearly identical handbags. I wouldn’t buy two nearly identical handbags, and in the same color at that! If I really really really like the bag, I might–emphasis on the might–buy it in two different colors. But that Aspinal & that Mulberry bag are essentially identical. What a waste of suitcase space. What a waste of money. What a waste of time packing & unpacking, keeping track of, transferring stuff from one bag to the other, when they’re practically the SAME BAG.
Kate is notorious for this. She has so many near identical coat dresses that it is just obscenely spendthrift.
Lack of style and imagination.
I love your attention to detail! I’m guessing there’s nothing in her purse, except maybe a tube of lipstick. I doubt she needs to carry around any identification, definitely doesn’t need cash or a debit card. I would be gracious and say she has a pack of tissues in there in case she cries at some emotional moment, but I’m not sure she has any emotions.
There is a note card; Remember to work in ‘I’m broody’. Try not to say anything else.
I don’t feel sorry for her at all, image been late for an appointment like that, any work.appointment, anyone remember would get a warning l.watched de clip where she entered with Mary and Daisy, she looked like someone said something to her, just had that scolded face on, Daisy de professional asked her to stand in nearer for de pictures which she did otherwise she would have looked like de third wheel.!!! How at this stage in de game she is soooo unprofessional, doesn’t give a sh….t, and of course de DM is calling her de Peoples Princess, so they know she messed this one up!
Who else thinks there’s a picture of Harry in that purse?
@Gabby – maybe a little voodoo doll of Meghan and a package of pins.
I wonder if, once Kate left, the Danish royal family rolled their eyes collectively? Like “oh thank God she’s gone, trying to have an enlightening conversation with her is like pulling teeth.” She is just so f*cking inept and disinterested in everything she tries to do. If she thinks this was a meaningful visit, she’s wrong. She’s actually embarrassing herself on the international stage…I envision Dr. Jill Biden shaking her head and saying “Bless her heart” after the utter failure of their round table discussion.
She looks unhappy, pissed off and not interested in being there. I don’t know what’s going on with her at home , but her unhappiness is starting to show in every picture at every outing she goes on. I imagine the people she meets must feel and see it too
I almost feel sorry for her. Imagine feeling like it’s the first day of a new job every time you do an event?
I know she’s lazy, doesn’t do any prep etc, etc, as Camilla said, “she’s dim”
That being said, her hair is ridiculous; all those ratty extensions. Cut it or wear it up
Kate, relaying her “findings”: “Slides! We need more slides in the UK. Slides for all schoolchildren!”
Because do we really think she remembered anything else
Seeing the purses she brought I wonder if the thought was ‘oh they’re like Legos ‘
As if someone with no educational background in early childhood development is updating the professionals. What nerve.
The real experts probably joke about Kate’s “expertise on the subject” at conferences. The art history major did not even use that degree.
My gosh, those dark circles under her eyes. I think she is unwell. I think she was late because she is having issues. Other commenters are right: she doesn’t look happy. But I think it is making her unwell.
Oh. Em. Gee! How embarrassing.
Highlights of the Keen trip, sharing with the world how she’s so broody and then showing how “fun” she is going down that slide and giggling. And spending time outdoors with small children (who must not talk about Harry and Meghan).
The DM comments rave about how the children who spent time with Kate “love her”. The pictures did not show that. Some of the children looked nervous when Kate made those faces.
Wow Kate looked hammered in those Danish pictures. And being late? Such disrespect to her royal hosts. Daisy and Mary had to be professionals and not raise a stink; but I bet there were phone calls to BP and KP. It explains the extra sop for Kate’s coverage.
There was a bizarre bootlicking opinion column praising her trip today and basically saying she was the bestest eva. Someone is trying to spin this seeing as it was very mediocre.
the 1st picture, why are they sitting down at the table.
Did they have conference or signing up some papers.
So many questions.
Does her neck hurt during the flipping hair routine?