“Hannah Lee Fowler refiled for divorce from Sam Hunt in the right jurisdiction” links

Hannah Lee Fowler refiled for divorce against Sam Hunt. Her first divorce filing was withdrawn because she filed in the wrong county. [Dlisted]

I don’t think the Duke & Duchess of Sussex had anything to do with the timing of TMZ’s publication of those dinner photos. [LaineyGossip]

Updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. [Buzzfeed]

Tom Holland plays with puppies for Buzzfeed. [OMG Blog]

Colin Farrell is getting his own Penguin-spinoff series for HBO Max? [JustJared]

I’ll say it: Kenneth Branagh will never be MY Poirot. [Pajiba]

Erdem’s new collection feels very goth. [GFY]

US truckers are trying to do the same thing as Candian truckers. [Towleroad]

Ugh, there’s an Adults Adopting Adults show? [Starcasm]

I love this Christopher John Rogers dress on Mandy Moore as well. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Again, it was never solely about abortion. Republicans want to take away women’s access to birth control as well. [Jezebel]