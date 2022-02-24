Russian forces invade multiple cities in Ukraine, President Biden prays for Ukrainians

What is Vladimir Putin’s raison d’etre? That’s something foreign policy analysts and world leaders have struggled to answer for decades. Is he a small man hellbent on “domination”? Is he an agent of chaos? Does he simply have delusions of grandeur, and dreams of creating some major Russian empire across modern Europe? Whatever it is, Putin f–king sucks. Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine last night. Overnight, Russian forces began blasting their way through Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kramatorsk. Russian forces seemingly used Crimea (which Russia seized in 2014) as a staging area for the invasion. Ukainians spent the past twelve hours taking shelter and hearing air-raid sirens blast. This is the statement President Biden released last night:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.

[From The White House]

If you ask me, President Biden has always had Putin’s number. Obama did too. And Putin f–king hates that. I also trust that Biden has already accumulated goodwill with our European allies, and that they are back to trusting the US after the Trump years. This situation will mainly be handled within NATO. The UN Security Council is pretty toothless, and they were meeting last night AS Russia invaded.

As for the Republican Party treason-birds and ratf–kers, of course they’re “blaming” Joe Biden for this. Nevermind that Trump rolled over for Putin, did Putin’s bidding entirely, removed the Obama-era sanctions on Russia and wandered off with Putin to make some kind of “deal” in Helsinki. The truth is, all of those Republicans are in love with Putin because he’s a despotic strong-man.