Matthew McConaughey claims he didn’t get a hair transplant but he uses an ointment

I’m lowkey obsessed with figuring out which Hollywood men have gotten hairplugs and which ones are wearing hairpieces. I find it fascinating! I think in the past two decades, there’s been a lot of advancement in the hair-transplant industry and for some men, the plugs don’t look as noticeable nowadays. So, did Matthew McConaughey get hairplugs? In the 1990s, his hair was thinning, but he’s managed to still “cling” to a somewhat receded hairline for the better part of twenty years. Did he have a surgical intervention? Or did he just apply a magic cream? According to Matthew, it was a magic cream. Mm-hm.
Matthew McConaughey recently got candid about his significant late-1990s hair loss and its seemingly magical regrowth with help from a special serum he still uses today. However, the 52-year-old actor said that a doctor has claimed credit for giving him a hair transplant — which he never actually underwent.
In his memoir “Greenlights” and a recent interview with LADbible, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star said he started to shave his head many years ago because the hair-thinning was so severe. However, he remarkably was able to reverse it.
“How did it grow back? That’s a great mystery,” McConaughey told the outlet, adding that he rubbed a “topical ointment” into his scalp once a day.
“I was fully committed, I was fully committed to it — no Propecia, no nothing, it was just manual labor,” the Texas native said. “All I can tell you is it came back. I have more hair now than I had in 1999.”
However, after his mane began to grow back, he said that people thought he went in for a hair transplant because a surgeon reportedly was claiming that the Oscar-winner paid big bucks for one. McConaughey recalled that he’d even bumped into another doctor in Beverly Hills who told him about the surgeon hitting hair transplant conventions, where he would claim to be responsible for the screen legend’s new ‘do. McConaughey added that the doctor he met in Los Angeles even asked to inspect his hair to see the natural regrowth for himself.
“He goes, ‘Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it and see?’” McConaughey recalled. “I said ‘Yeah, man,’ he goes, ‘You don’t have transplants.’ I said, ‘That’s what I said, of course I don’t.’”
The doc then told McConaughey he couldn’t wait to call out the surgeon’s ruse at the next convention. The Austin FC soccer club owner also revealed he’s been applying the same ointment on his scalp for over 20 years now. “I’m not gonna quit to see if, like, ‘Oh, do I need to do it anymore?’ I’m not taking that chance,” McConaughey said.
I’m obsessed with this story and how many people genuinely believe that Matthew’s hair grew back over the years because of a special ointment. It’s far more likely that Matthew did get some kind of hair transplant procedure… but he just went out of the country for it, so he could safely say that he didn’t get worked on by any LA doctor. These kinds of cosmetic surgeries are surely done all over Brazil and Europe, right? So who else has gone down to Brazil or gone over to France to get a little nip, tuck and transplant? I’ve always thought that Tom Cruise is a regular at the best Brazilian clinics. Who else??
At least he’s back to talking about meaningless things like hair instead of politics
Hear, hear. Vapid is definitely his wheelhouse.
Yes!!! Stay in your lane Matthew! The Vapid Express suits you
Alright, alright, alright…
If this is real I need the name! After menopause (as if that alone wasn’t bad enough) I started losing hair. Of course it’s right at the top front, so rather noticeable on windy days 😢
@atorontogal! I feel you! I am right in perimenopause, and then having caught covid, my hair is coming out by the handfuls. Prior to the covid, I think this supplement I take called Nutrofol helped. Supposedly, Rogaine and taking spiranolactone are supposed to help also, but spiranolactone is prescription only and comes with risk of side effects.
Hi elizabeth,
I hope you’re fully recovered from the stupid covid! Thanks for the product mention. I’m looking into it asap!
I’m on spiro for my Pcos. It binds to extra testosterone and gets rid of it, I wouldn’t say it helps re-grow hair but if your hair loss is caused by extra testosterone it will help slow or stop the hair loss. Rogaine helped me with regrowth caused by my PCOS.
Since I turned 40 I feel like I suddenly have to clean the drain after every shower :/
I heard PRP works well for hair regrowth but I’m just not quite ready to shell out all the $$$…
@ Kitten
I don’t blame you – this is at a spa here in Toronto
PRP Hair – $500.00/treatment (5 treatments recommended)
PRP Neck & chest – $950.00
PRP Face – $650.00
Champagne treatment – $850- $1350.00
Me too. It’s terrible. Right now I’m at the powder filler stage.
I think in the book he said he started using Regenix, which is a lotion for hair loss but you gotta start early. He’s basically said he never stopped using it and massages his head diligently. I remember when he shaved his head (a normal sign of starting to use lotions) in the 90s.
Mark Valley had a scene in one of his shows (Human Target) where he pops up out of water and it was pretty obvious he had gotten plugs bc the hairline was so exact. Otherwise his hair is pretty subtle and well done.
I always wish Jude Law had tried to save his hair a little bit. I wonder what Prince Harry is considering.
The new hair plugs are FUE and you really cannot see them the way you can see the old ones. It involves neografts and it looks super natural. Loads of celebrities have had it. Loads.
have you tried using Toppik or similar to cover the patches temporarily? Female baldness is never discussed and it can be very psychologically difficult
I just don’t see how you can give the appearance of thinning hair without an entire hair piece and he obviously didn’t use that. That would mean they have to shave or pluck out random hairs to get it thinner? It just doesn’t seem achievable to purposely thin out a hairline and make it look natural. When Mad Men gave Pete a receding hairline they actually shaved it but the parts they left was still thick which made it look a little unnatural IMO.
I bet he eats Japanese potatoes too
Hehehe. As a women (now 44) who started losing her hair in her 20s and now wears a 1/2 wig I call bullsh*t on the “ointment”. Bull. Sh*t.
No idea if it is legit, but it’s called Regenix! He talked about it on an episode of Regis and Kelly once and for some reason I think about that interview all the time. The guest host was Christian Slater who asked him about his hair.
They don’t tell you what’s in it so it’s hard to judge if there are actives like minoxidil. They say they are chemical free and plant based (red flag). And the site itself says it will not regrow hair on a bald head. They claim it will just thicken what’s already there. So Mr. Both Sides is lying out of both sides of his mouth.
I thought he was cute back in the early 90’s, now I just find him creepy.
Same here. When he hit it big in A Time to Kill, everyone had a crush on him and people were comparing him to Paul Newman. He aged differently, some do, but his both sides political stuff is a major turn off to me now.
Starving himself down for Dallas Buyers Club permanently damaged his looks. Newman never did anything like that. Plus, I just find his personality kind of irritating…
so I guess this is the male version of the “I haven’t had any botox or sugeries, it’s just water and yoga” that we’ve been hearing from female celebs for decades.
That being said, I have PCOS and have used rogaine when it affected my hair, it works.
Name of the serum? I would buy it 🤷🏻♀️
Why does he always look like he needs a shower and shampoo? Is it even possible to say he stinks without actually smelling him?
He absolutely got a hair transplant. That summer he was hanging out with lance Armstrong, he was wearing a bandanna around his hairline THE WHOLE TIME. https://www.gettyimages.com/photos/matthew-mcconaughey-and-lance-armstrong-on-south-beach
I don’t know if the ointment helped his hair, but he certainly always looks greasy.
I think Steve Carell definitely got plugs. He had a receding hair line the first season of The Office then all the other seasons he has a full head of thick hair. He is going gray now, is that a tell of nature hair? Do plugs go gray? I don’t know all the science behind it but I’d put money on Carrell having plugs.
Plugs do grey. It’s just hair taken from elsewhere on the scalp and repositioned, so it will grey.
I feel like I heard somewhere that he didn’t, and the first season of the Office it was done intentionally (I don’t remember why). He was on the Daily Show and a few movies right before that was filmed, and didn’t have thinning hair in those. Steve is someone I think has aged REALLY well.
I think he’s aging very well. I’ve always thought he was low-key handsome. If they are plugs or a transplant or whatever it’s really good work. His hair looks great.
No way, I totally think he got plugs. I watch that show way too much (every time I fold laundry) and you can see the progression over the seasons. You can also tell that when he first started having them done they colored his scalp and maybe even used a filler powder in the spots that were still thin. My husband and I have talked about this topic a lot lol. I also think he’s aging well.
I always thought so too, it seemed pretty obvious between seasons 1 and 2, but I either read it in the Office book, or they talked about it on the podcast with Jenna and Angela. I can’t remember.
It could easily be Rogaine or something similar. My dad started using Rogaine probably 20 years ago & went from a significant bald patch to a full head of hair to this day.
You can order minoxidil from Amazon. It’s by Bosley, and it’s just called Hair Regrowth Treatment. You apply it with an eyedropper (which is enclosed).
I’ve used it for years and it does work. The only caveat is that you have to use it regularly and frequently, like at least every other day. You can’t put it on and then forget about it and redo it a week later. I just use it around my hairline and on the crown of my head.
ooo I love this game:
I reckon Brad Pitt had them. Damon Albarn from Blur. Lewis Hamilton. I bet there are SO many others but also the tech is so clever now, if they get in there soon enough I think the procedures can be less invasive. I wish they’d be more transparent.
Jude Law. Joe Biden….in addition to a ton of other (well-done) work.
Rob Bryden. They had a re-run of Gavin and Stacey on a while ago and his hair was really thinning on that. Now he has lush hair.
I’d absolutely do it in his situation. Plugs seem like a hassle in the short term but easy in the long term. It isn’t like the scalp is a blank canvas. There’s an acid mantle, and scalps can get persnickety if you’re always rubbing on random oils and treatments.
I can’t see why William doesn’t go with this “serum” or the hair plugs. He could re-gain his blond locks of yore. Do it, William. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
I’m female, in my mid-40s, going through perimenopause, Asian – my derm said people like me are more likely to have thinning on the top of our head and along our part. She prescribed spironolactone and minoxidil. I’ve been on both for nearly a year and it’s helped a little. She said the combo can help regrow about 30% of what’s been lost. Side effect of spironolactone for me has been irregular spotting so now I’m on low estrogen birth control pills to manage the spotting.
Other treatments like PRP (platelet-rich plasma) would help more but are expensive and are needed on an ongoing basis. A hair transplant would probably recover more hair but it’s surgery and would take time to heal. She also gave me practical advice to change my hair part. 😂 My part as moved more to the side…
All in the name of vanity. And I’m at the age where I’m invisible so part of me wonders why I’m doing it. I wish I could just shave my head but I have a weird-shaped head. Ahhhhh!!
He totally had a transplant, along with David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton and so many other celebs. The technology really is amazing now days. Apparently the best and most expensive technique the celebs use is the one Beckham had done — FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction). I think they transplant every single follicle?
For regular guys here in the UK, they often sign up to these package deals for transplants in Turkey. Basically the flight, hotel and transplant are all included. Clinic and hotel right by the airport. My ex had it done and it turned out pretty well — took a swatch of follicles from the back of his head and transplanted to the receding hairline and bald patch on top.
Interesting about the package deals…..
Yeah, look at his old mug shot and there is no way an ointment grew all of that back on an aging male that clearly was genetically destined for male pattern baldness. Name the ointment then because there are lots of men out there that would be willing to spend good money on it.
Yeah Turkey makes something like 2BN a year from hair transplant procedures!!
I can’t helping wishing Prince Harry would try. He could’ve done it during quarantine.
I just saw a pretty interesting analysis of male stars. It talked about how Mary Tyler Moore’s boss – that old bald guy /s – Lou Grant, was in his 40’s. He seems ancient! He had a few other examples of men from a few decades ago who were bald, 40 y-o stars. Men can’t go bald anymore just like women can’t wrinkle. 🙄
Nicki Minaj outed Kylie’s ex Tygah as having a hair transplant in a very embarrassing and thus delightful post.
Wouldn’t that magical ointment be Rogain? I mean if there really were a topical application that could make hair regrow to the extent that McConaughey claims, it’d be as popular as viagra.
Stupid question, if the hair is on your head, and then you add a plug, can that plug fall out too?
Transplant or no, I can guarantee you that he’s taking Propecia……they are ALL on it.
It really works, too. side effects are sometimes a problem-lousy boners and potential harm to pregnant women-but for a man in an industry where looks, youth and sexiness are your currency, you’d be a fool not to.
Just want to say that these comments are fab!
MM was hot at the start of his career, now?
His good looks have packed their bags and hit the road. Hard.
And after hearing him speak on politics and seeing bits of his book online, I can almost hear the wind call “Idiot. Tool. Yes, you Matthew.”
And not for nothing but, I may never forget his Mama publicly talking about how his Daddy was a big man in all the ways that count. Ugh! No, no, no.
And he always looks greasy/oily to me. Dump several buckets of hot soapy water on him, ASAP.
Throwing in my 2 cents, don’t forget wigs and weaves. I see videos on YT of men going to the barber to do wig installs as if they have a fade or love or taper. One video showed an install that turned into 360 waves. I had never seen shenanigans like it before. It’s considered top-shelf service with highly trained barbers. I stopped clocking Matthew McConaughey around 04 or 05 so I honestly don’t remember his decline. I just kind of noticed it in 2012.
I preface this by saying I love him and would marry him and love him for all eternity but…I think Jake Johnson had a hair transplant or something like it. Also Will Arnett.
I love him too and after just watching Sex and the City reruns/Monster In Law and seeing Will Arnett I second you on him as well.