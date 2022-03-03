Tea tree relief serum, a compact juicer and anti-wrinkle patches



From CB: I try to remember the products I use every day and take for granted. I have a beaded keyboard wrist rest and mouse rest and they have made such a difference. I used to have a gel keyboard wrist rest, but I would still have wrist and arm pain. Now I have a mouse and keyboard beaded combo from Handstands. That item is not available at the moment but you can get the same mouse rest and a compatible keyboard rest (A on Fakespot) separately. If you have wrist or hand pain from working I highly recommend them. Here are some more products Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A compact and powerful juicer that’s as good as more expensive models



From CB: I ordered this under $100 Cuisinart juicer as a present for myself at Christmas time. It was out of stock for weeks but it’s now available again. I’m so glad because I’ve wanted to talk about it! I make juice with celery, an apple, carrots, some kale and an orange depending on what I have in the fridge. It comes out pulp free and is so healthy. This is easy to take apart and clean, it’s dishwasher safe and it makes excellent juice. Plus it has a small footprint and fits in the cabinet. This has 4.5 stars, 926 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Most people like it as much as I do. “I have used this every day since I got it. It is quiet, very easy to assemble, use, and clean. I don’t have to cut my produce into tiny pieces because the mouth is very wide. It’s small enough to keep on my counter.” “This is made a lot like the Breville. It is easy to use and clean. What I really like is the 16 oz cup. Its perfect for making enough for just one.”

A serum with tea tree oil to soothe and clear skin



This tea tree serum by iUNIK is formulated with centella asiatica leaf water (also known as tiger grass) and tea tree oil. It has over 2,300 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. You get 1.7 ounces for $17. Reviewers say it really worked to clear their acne-prone skin. “I’ve been using this tea tree serum for about a week, and my acne has cleared up significantly. I also landed on my most hormonal week recently, and my acne has been absolutely minimal compared to other months. Absolutely worth every penny, and feels amazing on my skin.” “If you are struggling with acne from wearing a mask or just in general, you will love this product. No scent and works really well with battling redness and breakouts.”

Artificial palm plants that look real



From CB: I saw these on Buzzfeed and now I want them for my office. These artificial palm plants are only $16. They have 1,485 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re great for the price, that they’re high quality and that they look real. “I purchased these to add some greenery to my home. I don’t get enough light in my house for many plants and I love the look of them.” “Beautiful…looks almost natural.” “Looks like the real thing. Give such a pop of color and and not cheap looking either.”

A travel mug that will become your daily favorite



From CB: I have this special mug that I’ve broken twice and can’t replace as it’s no longer available. I’m still using it without a handle, which is sad I know. I’ve ordered this fancy mug hoping it will help me get over it. This insulated travel mug by hydroflask comes in 6, 12 and 24 ounce versions. It has almost 1,400 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it really keeps drinks hot and that they absolutely love it. “I am only slightly exaggerating when I say this mug is life changing. I LOVE this product. After years of searching for a mug that will keep my coffee hot and be comfortable to use, I have found my mug. In addition to being gratifying to hold, ergonomically engineered and pleasant to drink from, this killer mug keeps my coffee hot for hours.” “I have an embarrassingly large collection of coffee cups, but this is by far the best.”

A microwave pasta maker that really works



From Hecate: I saw something like this pasta maker on Buzzfeed and thought it was a great idea. I always have dry pasta in my pantry in case I need a meal in a pinch. But the timing can mess you up. If you forget to get the water on at the right time, your main dish goes cold. Or, if you put it in too early, it overcooks or gets clumpy. And don’t get me started on the pots that have to be cleaned for one stupid side-dish. So I love the idea of something that reduces the ordeal to 13 minutes. This thing claims you just measure, microwave and drain. All you need is the pasta and water. I won’t replace my pasta pot with this but since it’s only $17, I can afford to have this on hand when I need it. It has over 2200 reviews and 4.5 stars with a B on Fakespot. Customers picked the Fasta Pasta over other brands for the cooking guide, “I chose this one over the others of a similar/slightly lower price range because it includes a VERY helpful guide with calling cooking times for all manner of different pasta and noodles in varying serving sizes.” The container is 12 inches so make sure it’ll fit in your microwave. Good news, it’s not too hot to handle once it’s done, “No need to wear oven gloves when the cooker is done, as the sides are not hot, but warm and can easily be handled and drained.” This would be great for college students or adult kids moving out for the first time.

Anti-wrinkle patches for reducing frown lines



From Hecate: These patches claim they have “130 years of tested results.” You can’t really argue with that. I was impressed with all the pictures posted by customers, you can see a difference. You need a minimum of three hours for these, but most people use them at night so the suggested six to eight hours are no problem. These are great if you’re looking for a non-invasive fix. They work as spot treatments to plump areas in lieu of botox or injectables. And they’re a lot cheaper, since you get 144 patches for $22. They have 3.8 stars, over 19,000 reviews and a B on Fakespot. It seems like those who marked it down a star wanted immediate, surgical results. That’s not going to happen in a patch. Some customers, though, figured out how to get better results incorporating their existing routine, “I apply a retinol serum and a night cream, waiting a few minutes between each and then I gently pull my skin taught before applying the patch a few minutes later. I also sleep in a sleep mask, which helps hold the Frownie onto my face.” A lot of reviews I read said they really made a difference, “After using them 3-4 times a week for a month, my frown line is about 75% gone. When I start to notice it coming back, I put on my frownies for a few hours or over night and it is much improved.” Also, customers said you don’t need their hydration spray, you can just use water to activate them.

A bodysuit will be your favorite wardrobe staple



From Hecate: I haven’t bought a bodysuit in years but I love the line of a good bodysuit. I just got some new pleather pants from Target that would look great with the Navy version of this bodysuit. There are 30 colors and patterns to choose from and they’re on sale for $20 this week (down from $25). There’s also a sleeveless version if you want to move into summer, although the fabric is light so these are pretty breathable. The sizes come XS – XXL and customers say that it’s true to size and not to size up or it will bag. Over 28,500 reviews rated these 4.4 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers say this is really comfortable, even with the snap closure, “It was super comfortable to wear – the material is soft a little stretchy. Bought it again in black!” A couple of customers confirmed that the bodysuit molds to several body types, “My sister and I both got them in the same size (xL) I’m at size 16 (smaller at the chest) she’s a size 14(but bigger in the chest) and both fit us perfectly, so it’s pretty stretchy.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.