Prince Charles & Camilla personally donated to Ukrainian refugee charities

Yesterday, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London. They lit candles in prayer for Ukrainians and they invited the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK and his wife for the visit. Camilla embraced the ambassador’s wife and Cam was overheard telling them that she is praying for Ukraine. Camilla was said to be especially emotional during the visit, and Charles made additional public statements in support of Ukraine:
In an impromptu speech, Prince Charles said, “I must say, my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we’ve heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression. Our thoughts and prayers, however inadequate they may be, are with all of you at this most difficult time.”
It’s also being reported in the Daily Mail that both Charles and Camilla have made donations to some of the charities with Ukrainians and Ukrainian refugees.
The Duchess of Cornwall gave a ‘substantial’ donation to the Mail’s refugee appeal last night after an emotional meeting with British-based Ukrainians.
On the day Vladimir Putin was accused of genocide, Camilla visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London and told the wife of the country’s ambassador: ‘We are praying for you.’ She was in tears for much of the time speaking to representatives of the UK’s 70,000-strong UKrainian community about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in their home country.
The duchess has now made a private contribution to the Mail’s record-breaking refugee appeal, with the total raised now in excess of £2.5million just four days after the campaign launched.
Her spokesman said last night: ‘No one could fail to be moved by the appalling scenes of Ukrainians fleeing their homes and the duchess wanted to help in whatever way she could.’
The appeal is the fastest newspaper fundraiser of all time. Camilla was accompanied on her visit yesterday by her husband Prince Charles, who paid tribute to the ‘extraordinary bravery and fortitude’ of the Ukrainian people in the face of ‘such truly terrible aggression’. It is understood that he has made personal donations to two charities he is patron of, the British Red Cross and World Jewish Relief.
I’m struck by the fact that Charles donated to World Jewish Relief. While I absolutely believe Charles is a giant a–hole, he’s also genuinely been all about “multi-faith societies” for decades, and he’s been especially committed to Jewish outreach. What’s happening in Ukraine is massively disturbing on so many levels, and one of those levels is the fact that Ukraine is being led by a charismatic Jewish man, and that Ukraine still had (up until a week ago) a vibrant Jewish community living in peace within the country. Charles also knows the history of the Shoah in Ukraine – post-1941, more than 1.5 million Jewish Ukrainians were murdered by the Third Reich. One of the largest mass murders of the Holocaust was in Babyn Yar in Kyiv. Before this week, Ukraine had a huge memorial at Babyn Yar. The Russians bombed it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Mails Refuge appeal says it all. They could have chosen UNICEF or a ton of others. DM really have these people by the b*lls. Only way to explain how they still give them exclusives and cooperation after what they did to their own family members. One day i hope we find out what dirt the DM has on these people.
It also seems unlikely that a tabloid has a strong charity infrastructure. What percent of those DM donations are going to aid, and in what way (medical, food, transportation, clothing, etc)?
That (sadly) is what stood out to me, why them? There are so many organisations already involved, experienced, etc. This feels almost Cambridge/Royal Foundation, rather than directing people to UNHCR, UNICEF, etc. they get the cash. I would hope there is better accounting and accountability here but it also feels unnecessary.
Exactly. Completely suspect. They gave to the Mail so the mail won’t expose their deep Russian links. Her nephew is already under fire for raising money for Tory’s from Russian Oligarchs.
Nailed it. This is a quid pro quo – Camilla donates directly to the Fail and suddenly that’s the story on the front page, not that her nephew’s biggest and best clients are a who’s who of Putin’s pals.
This is a way for searches involving Camilla and Ukraine to bring up something positive, rather than her corrupt family links.
@Noki: Exactly.
Agreed.
The choice of charity says it all.. Camilla survives for a reason, no one in her path seems to survive unscathed and whole.
What an interesting time to be alive!
Of all the places they could choose to go through to make donations, they choose the daily mail. Yes this tells me that Charles and Camilla care more about keeping the daily mail sweet than about the health and well-being of his own son and his family. Charles really is the world’s worst dad
The Mail making a refugee appeal…Ha. The most racist, toxic, xenophobic newspaper in the UK. Okay.
The fact that she donated to THE MAIL. Bye
But guess who’s missing from the mails headlines? Ben Elliott….Camilla’s nephew… who they are currently catching heat for his Russian connections. He’s also helped them and others secure contacts and donations. They are trying to oust him from his position as Tory party chair because of it…
Oh and cash for honors investigation is awfully quiet….
They Mail has Charles and Camilla in a chokehold and they ain’t letting go lol.
Absolutely! To begin with I thought they were doing something good finally. Then I read who’s appeal it was they were donating to.
The DM endlessly drives hate towards refugees coming into the UK. They twist everything to suit their own narrative. The fact they even have this appeal is suspect and getting Charles and Camilla to donate… well that’s an obvious move.
Does the DM vilify white refugees or is their hatred just reserved for refugees who are POC?
I read that Camilla gave to a fund that goes through the daily mail?
Who gives to the tabloid’s refugee fund?
The enquirer or the weekly world news are not places I would send money for refugees.
So could have been a few bucks or a million. Is there a lot of squawking to know to the penny like there would be for H&M? Even for H&M’s tax on their own private property they feel they need to know every detail.
It’s interesting to see what issues/incidents move Charles and Camilla. That’s all I will say.
They donated to the DM charity? Very weird. The royals to donate to a tabloid rather then to well known, well established charities looks suspicious. Secondly it seems this donating to charity is copying what H& M do. The Royal family is so outdated and struggling to do anything pertinent or worthwhile.
What kind of oversight does the Mail’s “charity” fundraising have? I mean, their paper has none. So. I guess they’ll need to be sued to trace the trial.
Charles supposedly knows about and cares about the Shoah, and yet they donate to the paper that SUPPORTED HITLER IN THE WAR.
The royal family is OWNED by the tabloids. That must be why they hate Harry so much–he escaped their grasp, and they have nothing to hold over him. This is the story the royals and the media don’t want told, but it might be the only story about the royal family that really matters.
Why are they so beholden to the tabloids? Did they sell themselves out? What were they supposed to get in return? Did they, or do they, actually get it? Let’s expose this invisible contract once and for ll.
I’m sure the phone-hacking, palace-connected tabloids have loads of dirt on them. I’m curious to see if it comes out after TQ’s death or if PC can stave them off with “donations”. They over-played their hand with PH. Everything about him made it into the tabloids. He partied dressed as a Nazi and published. Will was at the same party but no pictures of his costume were splashed around. And Will supposedly had a hand in PH picking that costume so was it a set up? Was wanting to be Cam’s tampon the worst thing PC said on their hacking of his phone? They have nothing not revealed to hold over PH. All they had was his regard for his family and his family pissed all over that themselves. I imagine the big dilemma for the BM right now is worrying that PH will reveal things in his book that they have sat on and then that will cut into their eventual exclusive.
The Mail is a filthy racist rag, much like the Windsors.
In addition to the strange selection of the Daily Mail – of all places – to donate money, I’m curious how Camilla made a “personal” donation? What money does she have aside from Charles? Why didn’t they just sign both their names to the British Red Cross and World Jewish Relief donations? Doesn’t make any sense…
How much does camilla pay?
I guess the same amount that the daily mail had to pay to meghan when the daily lost twice to meghan.
Eitheir its £1 or 12million. Give or take. Daily mail will make them pay.
That’s nice and all (if that refugee list is legit) but the royals are so performative that its hard to believe they do anything with altruistic motives. How much of Camilla’s tears and sadness is to compensate for her nephew Ben Eliot, co-chair of the Conservative Party, who use to brag about his success in helping Russian Oligarchs buy property in London and get into British public schools while raising large sums of money for the Tory party? (The Times UK and the Guardian) AND was caught selling access to Charles?
How much of Charles’ concern is about the stories in May 2021 of Prince Michael of Kent using his position to sell access to Putin’s govt?
The Tory Govt and British Royal Family are up to their ears in Russian money. Its why the Tory led British Government has the weakest sanctions and why the British royals were the last European royals to speak out against what was happening in Ukraine.
Just when you think Chuck & the mistress did a good deed, there are shades of corruption tainting everything they touch, say and do. I think that’s how their reign will play out, everything they do will be tainted and side-eyed due to their shady activities.
Yeah, exactly. My first thought at seeing this headline was “wow, good for them, actually putting their money where their mouths are” and then I saw it was to the Mail’s refugee appeal and while I still think its good that they donated something……like you said the shades of corruption can’t be ignored.
True! However the article did state that Charles made donations to two charities of which he is patron, the British Red Cross and World Jewish Relief. These are two excellent charities.
As must as I like dislike “The Fail Online” and its associated publications of Associated Newspaper Ltd, I very much doubt the Mail Appeal Charity, which would not be on my list charities to donate to, is a scam or corrupt. I hate taking up for these “people” but a scam or corrupt charity is not the style of Jonathan Harmsworth, 4th Viscount Rothermere.
@Bay lol we get that the owner of ANL or whatever is a viscount. It doesnt’ mean he’s not corrupt.
Here, though, the corruption is more what others were saying above – a quid pro quo, Camilla donated something to THIS charity/appeal and in return the Mail will bury or ignore some stories about her nephew.
A scam charity isn’t the Viscount’s style but lying and harrassing people is? His papers aren’t honest, why should someone believe his charities are?
I know everyone is going to pitchfork me to death but I do not see how The Daily Fail could run a charity appeal and it be a scam. The Daily Fail has too much to lose.
I do not doubt that the Chucky & Cammy probably had many motives for donating to The Fail” charity appeal. However, that doe not make this charity a scam.
Donald Trump’s foundation was a scam. McButtons and Horse Teeth the Bald’s foundation is a scam. However, I am not convinced the The Fail’s charity appeal is a scam.
The DM has much to lose by continuing to attack H&M but have pretty much do so.
The Fail scams its readers every day with false stories. The Fail also suppressed Paradise Papers stories because of Rothermere’s own involvelment with offshore accounts. He’s worked it out to not paying taxes in the UK where he makes a ton of money. Madame Duchess namechecked him in lawsuit statement win, not because he’s a great ethical guy. The Fail’s publications have gotten away with so many things for a long time. Questioning their charity integrity is to be expected.
C & C donating money to the Fail’s charity appeal is shady & disturbing.imo I just noticed Cathy’s #16 comment. Wonder if there is truth to that. The Fail wouldn’t have a problem lying. There is so much f&ckery between the BRF/BM – sometimes I’m convinced it’s by design-the shell game of who is lying is often at play.
Don’t want to pitchfork you, BTB. Lord Rot demonstrates what an amoral person he is with the lies he allows to be published.imo I have read that he is more commonly known as 4th Viscount Rothermere than by Jonathan Harmsworth though. Allowing Eden the miscreant write about Archewell Audio trademark issues as he does without reporting on Will’s Earthshite trademark issues-which are both normal happenings when it comes to trademarks-is spurious? reporting.
https://trademarks.justia.com/792/93/earthshot-79293255.html
Right. The Mail’s refugee appeal? How do we know the money is actually going to be sent to aid refugees? They hate refugees. They spend a lot of ink & web time demonizing refugees. I think it’s going to help them pay the bill they owe Meghan.
I don’t trust anything the DFail print.
They have stated Prince Charles and Camilla donate through them so DM look like good guys. “Hey, look the Royals do trust us, they donated to our fund! We are nice guys and Harry’s bein’ mean”
Nope, don’t believe it until I see the receipts. And PC won’t counter their claims as who wants to look like they are questioning a charitable donation?
Personally I donated where I know 100% of the donation will go where it is needed and not on running a fancy office.
“May you live in interesting times.” That is a Chinese curse. They gave zero to Ukraine and heavily bribed a tabloid. Thus, corruption is framed as PR gold. Sickening.
Yeah sure Jan, they put made a “contribution” with the total being $2mil, so technically she couldve donated 5 bucks, the number or it didn’t happen, the queen won’t let it happen she’s too stingy. People sure writes a lot about this family.
Whatever helps the people of Ukraine! My husband got really into watching YouTube videos of the British monarchy (going way back to present day) and also told me that Charles has been big on religious inclusiveness and has done some interesting work in that area. My husband isn’t a royal watcher at all and I was kind of surprised but sounds like he has done some good stuff over the decades with reaching out to world leaders of different religions. Not a huge fan of this family in general if you’re using your platform for good, I can’t argue with that.
Prince Charles and Camilla are indebted to the Daily Fail for life. That squeaky wheel never gets enough oil no matter how much “hush” money is received. It’s just a matter of time. Monarchists are always quick to say what royals don’t do: They don’t donate, and they don’t edit magazines. They don’t hug, and they don’t show public affection. Change Don’t to Didn’t until Meghan came along.
Thanks for the coverage of the British Royal family. No other gossip site has as much about them as you. Please keep it up.
I’m not comfortable with these drug deals the BRF is doing with the Fail. Giving money to its charities? There must be a ton of dirt the rag has on them.
I believe the Queen has made personal donations during times of disaster.