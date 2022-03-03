Prince Charles & Camilla personally donated to Ukrainian refugee charities

Yesterday, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London. They lit candles in prayer for Ukrainians and they invited the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK and his wife for the visit. Camilla embraced the ambassador’s wife and Cam was overheard telling them that she is praying for Ukraine. Camilla was said to be especially emotional during the visit, and Charles made additional public statements in support of Ukraine:

In an impromptu speech, Prince Charles said, “I must say, my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we’ve heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression. Our thoughts and prayers, however inadequate they may be, are with all of you at this most difficult time.”

It’s also being reported in the Daily Mail that both Charles and Camilla have made donations to some of the charities with Ukrainians and Ukrainian refugees.

The Duchess of Cornwall gave a ‘substantial’ donation to the Mail’s refugee appeal last night after an emotional meeting with British-based Ukrainians. On the day Vladimir Putin was accused of genocide, Camilla visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London and told the wife of the country’s ambassador: ‘We are praying for you.’ She was in tears for much of the time speaking to representatives of the UK’s 70,000-strong UKrainian community about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in their home country. The duchess has now made a private contribution to the Mail’s record-breaking refugee appeal, with the total raised now in excess of £2.5million just four days after the campaign launched. Her spokesman said last night: ‘No one could fail to be moved by the appalling scenes of Ukrainians fleeing their homes and the duchess wanted to help in whatever way she could.’ The appeal is the fastest newspaper fundraiser of all time. Camilla was accompanied on her visit yesterday by her husband Prince Charles, who paid tribute to the ‘extraordinary bravery and fortitude’ of the Ukrainian people in the face of ‘such truly terrible aggression’. It is understood that he has made personal donations to two charities he is patron of, the British Red Cross and World Jewish Relief.

I’m struck by the fact that Charles donated to World Jewish Relief. While I absolutely believe Charles is a giant a–hole, he’s also genuinely been all about “multi-faith societies” for decades, and he’s been especially committed to Jewish outreach. What’s happening in Ukraine is massively disturbing on so many levels, and one of those levels is the fact that Ukraine is being led by a charismatic Jewish man, and that Ukraine still had (up until a week ago) a vibrant Jewish community living in peace within the country. Charles also knows the history of the Shoah in Ukraine – post-1941, more than 1.5 million Jewish Ukrainians were murdered by the Third Reich. One of the largest mass murders of the Holocaust was in Babyn Yar in Kyiv. Before this week, Ukraine had a huge memorial at Babyn Yar. The Russians bombed it.